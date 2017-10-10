₦airaland Forum

10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by tosyne2much(m): 6:52pm On Oct 20
Nigerian comic writer, Prof Tosyne2much has drawn the attention of guys to the types of ladies that are in relationships yet sleep around.

The foundation of every loving relationship is based on a genuine respect, faithfulness and
steadfast trust in your partner, but recently, there have been so much complaints from guys that they always get themselves entangled with ladies that have a life full of promiscuity and debauchery, to put it frankly, promiscuous ladies.

I know these are the types of ladies who typically aren't the type of ladies any right thinking man will want to spend the rest of his life with.

All in all, though it can be difficult to catch such ladies redhanded but hopefully, this article sheds some light on these types of girls.

1. Money-mongers

They don't want to be a part of any struggle as they prioritize materials and comfort more than anything. They spend a lot of money to dress down casually with the high-end designer labels, creams, makeups, butt and bosom pads. No matter how financially supportive their boyfriends can be to them, they are always ready to dump them and go in pursuit of anything on trouser just to satisfy their insatiable desire. They are never faithful to their partners due to their materialistic nature coupled with the fact that they worship at the altar of money
.

2. The Motor Obsessed

They enjoy roaming around town in the big fancy vehicle and gathering all attention because, to them, that is enjoyment and fulfillment. They often say they can't stoop so low to date a guy who doesn't own a car and thus live by this standard. It doesn't really matter whether the car is Peugeot 504, Parsat, Volkswagen Beetle or Volvo, as long as it has four tires and can transport them to the places they want, they are cool with it. When you find yourself entangled with a lady that is obsessed with cars, consider yourself single because you risk a chance of losing her to a car owner especially if you don't have one.

3. The Joystick Obsessed

This may sound weird but believe me, not all girlfriends sleep around for money or material things. Some actually do that because of their insatiable sexual desires. For a girl that so much loves the pleasures of joysticks, this can be a very difficult transition because she will definitely seek out partners to fill her needs in your absence. Some of them can even sleep riff raffs and claim it was rape.

4. The Owambes

These are party freaks. They always want to be the centre of attention everywhere they go and will always do anything to have it. They attend wedding ceremonies looking 100% artificially dressed. They take more photographs than the bride and won't let photographers rest. As they are taking these pictures, they are going straight to their social media page with immediate effect where they tag all their village people. When you're dating an owambe lady, you're only labouring for another man to eat.

5. Feminists

Feminism is defined as “the advocacy of women’s rights on the ground of the equality of the sexes.” A good thing, right? In theory, yes. But these days, I feel that feminism’s underlying message has been forgotten and replaced with some seriously troubling ideas such as "promiscuity and hypocrisy". Recently, girls are taught by feminism that sleeping around is somehow “empowering,” and that's why they always take side with promiscuous women. The characters they posses are arrogance, pride and they always want to the boss in the relationship. When a lady is claiming to be a feminist but simultaneously and actively participate in infidelity, it's a big sign of “hypocrisy".

6. "I don't put all my eggs in one basket" Crew

It's very shameful that some often say they owe no man loyalty and faithfulness in as much as he has not paid their bride price. Even though they admit to be in relationships, they still keep multiple sex partners under the guise of "I can't put all my eggs in one basket"; what if the guy fuccks up? Will I start chasing men?. Any lady with the mindset that she owes no man loyalty and faithfulness because she's not yet married to usually sleep with other guys as a form of proving to herself that she is still desirable, and thus validating herself.

7. Gluttons/Food Freaks

They like food more than every other thing and can eat fifteen wraps of fufu and will still be demanding for more. They find it very difficult to refuse going on a date with an interested suitor or open up to him they are in a relationship knowing fully well that they stand a very good chance of stomach infrastructure especially in exotic places like Mr. Biggs, KFC, Sweet Sensation, etc. Such girlfriends can easily be lured to bed with a plate of food.

8. Unnecessarily Secretive Ladies

If your girlfriend typically has a
million complaints about you checking her phone thereby calling you insecure for altering her privacy, this is a red flag. This is a sign that indicates a girlfriend that cheats or permit me to say, sleeps around. She could be having an intimate chat with another dude on how she enjoyed having sex with him which she doesn't want you to see.

9. Attention Seekers

Her relationship status changes from single to engaged, married to complicated every week. Her relationship status on social media changes like disco light because she doesn't even know what she wants. Even their boyfriends can't question them because they are the boss in the relationship.

10. Celebrity Freaks

Most ladies that droll over celebrities are usually promiscuous ladies and this is very evident in public shows. When some of them attend shows with their boyfriends, they shamelessly come on stage stripping themselves unclad for a performing artist. This reminds me when I took my ex to a show and she fainted when Saheed Osupa was performing on stage. I just shook my head and that was the end of the relationship.

I drop my pen at this juncture cool

Thanks for reading

Feel free to add yours


Written by: Prof Tosyne2much

Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/10/10-types-of-ladies-that-are-in.html

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 6:53pm On Oct 20
don't really do this relationship thing... so I'm open to anyone cheating whether man or woman...

Ladies cheat on him you've got my support!

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by wristbangle(m): 6:54pm On Oct 20
Most Ladies would avoid this thread because they get aroused with lies but when the bitter truth comes out pointing to their derogatory attitudes, watch how their praised tongue would turn bile because the OP has hammered them.

From the look of things nowadays with the rate at which ladies fancy promiscuity beats my imagination.

There is one in my neighbourhood who has completely lost it. Her sexual loose is worse that she-goat on "heat" yet she get one "mumu boyfriend" still believing she would change. Some guys sef undecided

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by iamJ(m): 6:54pm On Oct 20
Watch ugly girls come and make mouth abt a boo they are not dating

Feminist fa, wetin concern a woman that wants to own a preek with man?

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by McBrooklyn(m): 6:54pm On Oct 20
Probably cos most of those ladies haven't realized yet that a big dick is a pride to the owner while a large pussy is a shame to the owner... grin

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by dingbang(m): 6:54pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by McBrooklyn(m): 6:54pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by dingbang(m): 6:55pm On Oct 20
wristbangle:
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by daewoorazer(m): 6:55pm On Oct 20


Point 4 and 7 seems similar


Or us it just me?

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Magnifico2000: 6:57pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Magnifico2000: 6:57pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by BlackDBagba: 6:57pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by SULTANALAUDDIN: 6:57pm On Oct 20
In a nutshell, lazy materialistic girls which most girls are.

NAIRALAND ROUTINE: the guys will share their experiences encountering such girls WHILE the girls will deny ever portraying any of the op's traits.

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Abbeycharles(m): 6:58pm On Oct 20
OP, you forgot the ones that are always taxing for money on social media.. Within few hours of chatting with them they're already telling how they haven't fed for months undecided

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by henrylowe(m): 6:59pm On Oct 20
This thread is nothing but the bitter truth but watch how the guilty ones will lash out at the OP calling him derogatory names cheesy

Anyway, I once dated a lady that possesses the traits of 1, 2, 4 and 8...Omo I grab race at last ooo

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by phintohlar(f): 7:02pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Gofwane(m): 7:03pm On Oct 20
Mr Ten is here again with his 10 reasons why. . . angry

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by QueenSekxy(f): 7:04pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Tahra: 7:05pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by sexybbstar(f): 7:06pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by TechPanda(m): 7:10pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by olaleks007(m): 7:12pm On Oct 20
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by TechPanda(m): 7:13pm On Oct 20
McBrooklyn:
Probably cos most of those ladies haven't realized yet that a big dick is a pride to the owner while a large pussy is a shame to the owner... grin

Such An Irony Of Life

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Lalas247(f): 7:13pm On Oct 20
Abbeycharles:
OP, you forgot the ones that are always taxing for money on social media.. Within few hours of chatting with them they're alredy telling how they haven't fed for months undecided

I don't believe it grin

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by wristbangle(m): 7:13pm On Oct 20
dingbang:
no ftc for u today...sorry
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by McBrooklyn(m): 7:16pm On Oct 20
TechPanda:


Such An Irony Of Life

More like the dichotomy of good and evil, Bruv... wink
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by LordKO(m): 7:18pm On Oct 20
Kudos. However, I don't agree with your opinion about feminists - I hold no brief for the wannabe one's. True feminists are among the most conscientious class of people out there.

Meanwhile, an impressionable woman is akin to a venal man, both lives life on expediency.

Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by fellom: 7:19pm On Oct 20
tosyne2much:
Written by: Tosyne2much

Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/10/10-types-of-ladies-that-are-in.html

Don't blame them they are created that way!
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Mariinee(f): 7:19pm On Oct 20
Comic writer indeed.
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by tosyne2much(m): 7:20pm On Oct 20
Mariinee:
Comic writer indeed.
Forget about comic writer.. Let's talk about the write-up cheesy
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by Mariinee(f): 7:21pm On Oct 20
tosyne2much:
Forget about comic writer.. Let's talk about the write-up cheesy
Well.. you are right.
Re: 10 Types Of Ladies That Are In Relationships But Still Sleep Around by fellom: 7:23pm On Oct 20
McBrooklyn:
Probably cos most of those ladies haven't realized yet that a big dick is a pride to the owner while a large pussy is a shame to the owner... grin
you are very correct.

