|He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by dareenglish: 1:36am
I am writing this in reaction after reading about the NDA guy who found out his girl was cheating after smelling condom on her.
A few months ago, my friend Tade(not real name ),called me , it was late a night and he was hysterical over the phone, I didn’t understand what he was saying at all, he ended by saying he was coming over. So how gets here and am surprised because this guy would never leave his house after 8:30pm. He just blurted out to me that he was HIV positive., that “she “ gave it to him, I was already giving him the usual distance one gives to a diseased animal. I thought my guy don go play away match. But then he said its shade oh, I found it hard to believe him.i mean I know the girl{she’s the standard to which I hold all girls to, if a girl can beat that she’s bleeping awesome.}
Tade narrated how he started feeling pains while urinating, so he want to the hospital and the doc started asking him if he was having sex regularly, he said yes and, long story short he had gonorrhea and chlamydia. The also asked him to go for an AIDS test which he did and behold POSITIVE. He had never cheated on his girl in the 6 years the dated, even the first 3 that she denied him sex claiming virgin, tho she was actually a virgin when he finally enter the place. The have marriage plans together, they share atm cards, they are basically married in all sense but the word.
When he got back, he confronted his girl and of course she denied, then the test results came out except anything to do with aids.
She started to tell him about one guy she visited, that it was only a few times the had sex, she later told him that a friend of hers she visited, Tade lost it here, he wanted to kill her, beat her, he didn’t wait to hear the rest and that’s y he came to my place so as not to do anything he will regret to shade.
I remember him crying saying again and again” she has killed me, after all the love, 7 years, she literary killed me,” he even laughed then cried again. I dint cheat on her once in 7 years, do you know how hard that is, even when a friend brought it I didn’t Bleep.
Tade started saying how he should have killed her there and then, that he wants to hurt her bad, I calmed him down, told him to chill, that there r worst things to do to a girl.
It took a while but I told him we will deal with her so I put down a plan for him to forget hitting or beating her and just destroy her life, sleep with her friends and her little sister p.s the sister has a boyfriend too. Now this sobered him up, he said he was going to hunt any lady that had a boyfriend he will Bleep her and share the “blessing “his girl gave him. Tade is not a ja boy{bad ladies guy} so I didn’t see his good chances of success with this. But his body count these days is mad, he hits girls with b.f without condoms, others he takes it off when the girl is enjoying the poo.
He also nailed the little sister VERY WELL. I have pics sef.
And shade probably does know shes a carrier, I doubt she did an hiv test.
Anyways to guys out there be careful, I have begged tade to stop but his vendetta is crazy, he nails upto 3 different girls a week, including married women and especially girls with boyfriends. He sends me pics sometimes.
Guys if your not sure of the girl ditch her oh, condom dey burst anytime. There’s a nairalander who found out the hard way.
Girls who cheat around are probably distributing “blessings”
I feel bad for not advising Tade to just beat shade to a pulp now the matter has become something else.
Girls be faithful, this might just save your life oh, guys don’t humor bitches, dispose of her, you might think you are slaying a slay queen, it might just be you humping a bad of diseases.
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Officialkenshin(m): 1:45am
Thank God. I now have only one gf o. I nor they wahala.
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by folashade96(f): 1:46am
We need more topics like this. I have been having a really bad day and it's good to take my mind off things talking about the stuff that interests me
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Officialkenshin(m): 1:48am
i can see shade viewing o op (folashade96)
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:14am
folashade96:
chai see dem , hiv qid victim spotted
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Benita27(f): 2:16am
Op, you're insane. So the guy felt like beating the girl to pulp while you advised him to halt his beating plan, and alternatively sleeps with her sister and friends. Now, after doing all these and spreading the virus to more people, whether innocent or not; are they even?. Has all the pains of knowing you're HIV positive gone away? Or has the virus itself disappeared?. Instead of him to go get counselling and being placed on retroviral drugs that may increase his life span, he's foolishly spreading the virus to others. When he becomes sober and his conscious starts pricking him, guilt would kill him faster than the virus and you that thinks you told him to do the best thing would look despicable before his eyes. It's a matter of time.
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by MhizzAJ(f): 2:18am
Why do people cheat
Can't someone just be faithful for once
And there's no remedy for this deadly disease called HIV
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Benita27(f): 2:28am
MhizzAJ:Is HIV contacted only true sex?. Do you know that sharing needles at the saloon, you risk contacting the virus 'cause you barely know whose head it was used on.
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by donMIG(m): 2:34am
Nice story...Tade Mr HIV...share well...maybe if u get sister sef one of d bois wei breakup wit d gfs u slot wit go help ur sister too....either ways 1 tin must kill a man...tell Mr tade I said weldonr
Him go really cos holdup for hellfire......hahahahaha...
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by lalanice(f): 2:37am
So... your purpose for writing this now is??.... after advising someone to share HIV, you still feeling like you got more advice in you right?
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:58am
You and that your diseased friend should be behind bars now. Two loose canons on mass murder mission. Somebody call the DSS or the Police!!
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by TheTrueApostle: 4:05am
Fools...
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by 124mumsy: 4:21am
u are therefore charge for aiding and abating u need a bucket of water to wash ur hand and state(i have no hand in the death of my friend),
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by 124mumsy: 4:24am
Benita27:the babe na ashawo! what abouth the clamydia and gonocus aru hmn
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by 124mumsy: 4:28am
MhizzAJ:can u be eating only eba every dam day of ur life! mind u varieties is the spies of life
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by pedrilo: 4:42am
This is why I dread relationships n sex. They both have the possibility of ruining ones' life
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by FreddyKruger: 4:44am
Dude should have stayed with his loose gf and made sure he got other stds like syphilis, staphylococcus, crabs, genital herpes, hepatitis etc so he can confidently go out, cheat around and spread the whole package. Dumbo
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Bibi294(f): 4:50am
Officialkenshin:What if your girl has another guy
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by ipobarecriminals: 5:25am
Arabian nite tale.U can sell dis crap to the dumb ones.Shade.U mean ue friend distribute the Aids freely /smashed. 3 ladies include married women and even shade's sis abi?Very good.Anyway, he's a living corpse.As for u op,may goodness elude u .May monkey pox fall on u..
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by ednut1(m): 5:34am
formulated story. Its not everytime an hiv person naks that it gets transmitted. Cool story tho
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Allwility: 5:38am
I just want to believe this is some kind of super story.
OP, you and your friend need Jesus.
I'm outta here, can't relate.
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by hanassholesolo: 5:52am
Officialkenshin:
But the guy is only going after girls with BF
Tade is going to get you ma dude
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by armylord: 6:03am
abstain from sex, or use a condom, no! u guys won't hear word, now the words from ur mouth would be HAD I KNOWN, As for u girls that cheat, and u re reading this, let this be a lesson to u guys!!
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by NnamdiN: 6:19am
You deserve to be pushed inside the lagoon with a huge rock tied to your neck.
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Adaumunocha(f): 6:37am
This early Sunday?? Only God will save people.
Why cheat when u have a bf?
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by feldido(m): 7:11am
I feel like strangling you
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by candlewax: 7:11am
please can,you share your address, so both of you could be arrested ASAP
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by fidalgo19: 7:42am
Nairaland mods should get the address of this guy, his friend need to be arrested. So you want this country to turn to south Africa or Botswana.
What did other girls do to you that your spreading it even when you did not deserve to get it.
So now you finally have it you don't have any damn reason to run away from AIDS
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by charlito94(m): 7:42am
I don't believe this poo y because
U t be in NDA and hv a 3 days pass and at the same time hv time to Bleep around
Secondly u can't be in NDA if ur hiv positive
Thirdly the guy in question is n expelled NDA students
Fourthly u can't have an Hiv test and it will reflect positive within a short period of time
I would advice if u feel ur story is true abt d hiv try another hospital
As talking out of experience
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Martin0(m): 7:50am
Benita27:
Correct babe abag gist us more eeee
Who say make e nor rain,sun go shine..
Pple go just believ say na only banging nai dem go take get d VR
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Coffin4Sale: 7:57am
Eyaa this guy may soon buy market from our association of C*** makers if he fails to take his ARVD...
|Re: He Is Spreading HIV, Am I To Blame? by Joephat(m): 8:07am
This HIV stuff is overrated here on nairaland
