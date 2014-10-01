|Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Africonji: 6:45am
Mr. Peter Obi’s unique story in governance is the subject of many conversations. Tales of his unprecedented frugality in the utilization of government resources have been celebrated in the media space and in hush-hush discussions. The success of his eight-year stint as governor of Anambra State was imprinted in the development of infrastructure, education, and security across the state. His politics has, however, been described in some quarters as bordering on innocence and lacking in the sophistication normally associated with political practitioners in his native Anambra State. His innocence nonetheless, Obi was able to vanquish those that previously held the state captive. Mr. Obi who foisted a successor in the person of Chief Willie Obiano is today fighting the same man in a battle to salvage the state from what he dubs the lies, deceits of the same Obiano.
Excerpts: By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor
Sir, how is the campaign going?
Ex-governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi Going on very well. Electioneering is tough, especially in our country where truth is in short supply. As somebody who has gone through elections, I often tell people to restrict their promises during an election to what is realistic. In essence, I always advocate for respect for the truth. I read Cicero’s Manual of electioneering written for his relative called Quintus. Cicero advised him to tell lies about his opponent and to even invent scandals – this is what I see in Anambra State. I am at the centre of the campaign and every day they invent stories about me. They sponsored people to comment, N7 billion, and when it appeared it was not working the man in question started wondering to himself! You are left to wonder the extent people will go because of an election. As some one campaigning for my party, I have restricted myself to the truth, and I will continue to do so. Every statement I make to buttress the need for a change in the governance of Anambra is the truth. All you hear me say about money I left; the accruals, total absence of projects, my savings, are all verifiable.
As the issue is becoming controversial, how much exactly did you leave?
There is nothing controversial about it. Some people are deliberately introducing controversy where none exists. All my life, I have managed money. I started business early in life, right from my primary school. By the time I got to the university, I was already travelling outside the country for business. Even as a student, other students gave me money to hold for them, because they knew that with me, their money was secured. Whether in business or government, my attitude to money remains essentially one- prudence. Now to your question of how much I left. On the 17th of March, 2014, that I left office, I left a total of N25 billion cash; another N23,600,000,000 set aside to execute some projects already identified or to finish critical projects already on. It was part of the two- year salary for the last set of civil servants we recruited – we did so in order not to encumber the new governor. Ironically, because these funds were tied to specific projects like the Amawbia to Amansea road, the NYSC main office at Umuawulu/ Mbaukwu, the hotels, malls. We also had critical projects like the Three Arms Zone, which included Governor’s Lodge. We did not include them in our hand over notes. So if you are talking about total naira I left, it is actually N48,600,000,000. I will give you the breakdown of all the banks. (Showed all the bank statements, account names, banks and certified bank statements.) In dollar component, I left $156 million. We had $56 million in Fidelity Bank, $50 million in Access Bank and $50 million in Diamond Bank. Today, going by the current dollar rate, the accruals and others, the money is about N200 billion. We laid a solid foundation for my successor to start strong. Let me give you an example, toward the end of our government; we decided to build the new three arms zone, comprising the lodge, legislative building, and the judiciary complex. We awarded the contract at N8 billion and paid N2 billion. We awarded and commenced some roads, paid mobilisation and left my predecessor to perform their flag-off. We also did a lot of ground work in our relationship with the Federal Government in different ways. We, for instance, commenced the roadwork from the Head Bridge to Umunya, after obtaining the written permission of the Federal Government to pay us back. After that portion, we got the permission to do Amawbia junction to Amansea, which I started. Part of the plan was to do Amawbia Junction to Umunya until the entire Express is completed. We are not losing anything since we will be paid back. There was also the dualisation of a road that we call ‘Three-Three’ (Onitsha to Otuocha Junction.) These were some of the roads we set aside money for, among other things.
The government claims you left a debt of N127 billion?
The day I left office, I did not have any unpaid certificate of work that had been executed. I did not have any certificate of supply that was delivered that was not paid for. As an accountant I expect him to know that contracts are not debts until executed. He was just trying to confuse the people through half-truths. Let him explain to the people that he included contracts yet to be executed. When I became Governor in 2006, Dr. Chris Ngige awarded the reconstruction of Zik’s Avenue – the major road in Awka, and a lot of other roads. These were ongoing projects. Because he paid for all the certificates generated, I did not say, based on the contracts unexecuted, that he left me with debts. No contractor came to me saying Ngige owed him. Likewise, ask the governor to tell you how many contractors came to complain that Peter Obi owed them. The biggest contractor we had when I was in office was RCC and IDC, go and ask them if I owed them. Our biggest supplier was Innoson, Coscharis, and HP. In each case, I paid them in advance. I bought over 1000 vehicles from Innoson and paid him at least six months to one year before he supplied me one; the same with HP. As Governor, I had dedicated amount I shared among the contractors once allocations came. That was why, under me, work went on non-stop. Immediately my predecessor was elected, I explained all these to him in the hope that if he got it right, Anambra State would be the ultimate beneficiary. I even took him to all the international partners working for us. Ironically, it was Mr. Oseloka Obaze, using his international contacts, that connected us to most of them. We went to the World Bank, DFID, UN, JICA, EU, UNDP. In fact, I explained to him our relationship with the UNDP, how, after I allowed them to use our Lodge as office after the attack on their office and how the state had benefitted much fold. Surprisingly, one of the first things he did was to issue UNDP with a quit notice. I am trying to recall this to show you how well we meant for the success of the governor. Rather than face governance, he is peddling falsehoods against me, including the accusation I bequeathed debt to him. Ask the governor to give you the schedule of those debts. What is happening shows the quality they’ve reduced governance to in my state today. It shouldn’t be. It’s like a situation where they say “my government was able to export vegetables worth $5 million.” Where was that vegetable produced? What was the refrigeration process? Where is the documentation process? It is like also saying “my government is exporting rice.” You saw the president on October 1, thanking states that are producing rice, he did not even include Anambra State that is now, according to the governor, a net exporter of rice. They say, “my government had the order to export 10 million tubers of yam,” but everybody knows that in Anambra State most of the yams we eat come from Benue and Taraba states. I think what is happening is that in the absence of executed projects to use to campaign, as Cicero advised Quintus, they are inventing lies and dressing them as the truth. Have you asked yourself why all this controversy about the money I left now that there is an election?
Nigerians are surprised considering the vigorous campaign you did for him in 2013?
If you have interacted with human beings, you would have known enough of some of them to be shocked over what they do. I read Philosophy and I know about Blaise Paschal, who, in his book called Penses described man as a chimera, an animal in Greek mythology that had two heads, he is an angel in one and a brute in the other. Such contradiction is what we see among human beings. Yes, I campaigned vigorously for him and everywhere I went with him, they asked me this question. I told them he would perform and if he did not, I would be the number one person to campaign against him.
How much of Obiano did you know before promoting his candidacy?
I met Obiano in the bank. I was a bank director and bank chairman. The relationship between a bank director/chairman and someone who works in a bank is not close. However, we knew each other. And I believe that if someone has risen to a certain level in life, there is at least minimum standard of behaviour you should expect from him.
How would you react to the claim by Obiano that you demanded N7.5 billion from him?
This is another regrettable lie. On 23rd December 2016, he came to my house for the first time after he became governor. He came with an ordained bishop, to plead for reconciliation and to ask for my support for his re-election bid. There, I asked him about the N7.5 billion (story of me asking him for N7.5 billion), and he said it did not come from him, that he only heard it from people. Now he is the one saying it. I’m sure the bishop will be listening to us. And other people who have been in the same meeting with him and I where I have reiterated that I do not want any kobo from him will know that I have never, on my own honour, asked Obiano to pay me money. I have not even been paid my severance allowance since I left office, which I am entitled to. I just told you what I left in office. Nobody has ever left one dollar. If I were desperate, I could have comfortably taken just $30 million, and it will remain $126 million. Nobody on earth will leave money and go and beg the person he left the money for to give him some. Because I made it clear to him that I would support my party and perhaps being told that my support was critical, he now resorted to blackmail. He is doing violence to himself because Nigerians will be reading in between the lines and will know who to trust and who to deal with in the future. It is unfortunate.
Beyond the falsehoods, what other issues do you have with Obiano?
I don’t have any issue with Mr. Obiano. I have issues with Governor Obiano. What ever issue we have, I have forgiven him. But for Governor Obiano, he has turned governance into what it should not be. You’ve been reading wonderful things in the newspaper, but let Governor Obiano invite you to Anambra. When I was going for second tenure, I invited journalists three months to election and we toured all the projects we were doing and the investments we had attracted. Governor Obiano has attracted $7.8 billion worth of foreign investment, can you people come and inspect those yam fields where we are going to get 10 million yams, or the Ugu field, or the rice field, or where those investments are.
What role did you play towards the emergence of Obiano as governor?
I don’t want to go about how he emerged. He has emerged and did not perform, let somebody else try it. It’s just that in this country, so many people have emerged and they did not deliver. Even in the first world, people have emerged and they did not perform and they were asked to go.
Don’t you think he has the power of incumbency to his advantage?
I’m not going to rig the elections. I have never done it before. I am only going to tell Anambra people to ask for what Obiano did in the past four years as a basis for his re-election or being voted out. How many roads did he do? Let him tell you in which town he has completed two kilometers of road. So let Obiano tell the people the one he did that requires him to come back. Let him say how many schools where he was able to give buses. What we have today is that if you ask him about the roads constructed, he will say Peter Obi demanded this; ask him the school improved, he will say Peter Obi that. Ask him his manifesto; he will say Peter Obi only left “near cash.”
The matter of who provided security in Anambra is being contested, what can you say about that?
Whatever is good for the state gives me joy. The person that did it does not matter. When Obiano was coming, I was the one who told him that we had put in so much energy on security and that we had done tremendous work which he could take advantage of by building on what we had done. I told him that the monies we were leaving, he could use them to start strong. For example, the Federal Government gave us $2 billion to fight erosion. I left it for him. Within his 100 days in office, he invited MD Abubakar, the then IG, to come and take control of 50 vehicles he said he bought for police. On that occasion, MD Abubakar told him that Anambra had done well in security, that under Peter Obi in five years, they never had any bank robbery, which was constant before I was there. Go and read the interviews of security experts who knew about the Anambra situation when I was there. Their conclusion is that what is being enjoyed today in Anambra is built on a foundation laid by Peter Obi. I did not only buy over 600 vehicles for security agents; I bought Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC)and Armoured Patrol vehicles and other advanced security gadgets. It was I who went to the late President Yar’adua to give me permission and support to fence the army barracks in Onitsha. These are things I did in my first tenure. I came when the issue was so critical that criminals with known names were coming and operating. I fought them to a standstill. Even Evans said I was the one who chased him out of Onitsha. But what I told the security officials was that I did not want our success to become news. Because if you are doing the right thing, you don’t have to make noise. The people will feel the success.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by izombie(m): 6:48am
These politians sef. Is it about what you want or about what the populace/people want? Naija politians sef.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by NwaAmaikpe: 6:48am
What sort of nonsense is this?
Everyone thinks they are godfathers only because they've been privileged to have held power before.
Nigerian politicians need to know that power truly belongs to the people.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by HARDDON: 6:49am
So you unwittingly gave your blessings and mantle to some1 because your village people recommended him and lead all d people to bliv in same, now you wake up from your slumber?
The governor is the immediate cause of all the ills ongoing today.... While your, my Obi , are the remote cause
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by god2good(m): 6:50am
Too long. OBi & Obi-ano. All na thief
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Oviconji: 6:55am
Obiano is nothing but a lieing, scamming, betrayal and backstabber. Simple!!
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Dosinspector(m): 6:57am
I am from anambra and I have spent my entire life there, honestly speaking, government of obiano is the one of the biggest fraud in Nigeria alongside that of okorocha of IMO state , so much noise and many billboards but nothing on ground, all the roads today at anambra was done by Peter obi, almost every day the governor is signing memorandum of understanding, but you won't see anything tangible , billboards everywhere, I have been going round to see where the vegetables or the yams is being cultivated, its just a pure lie, look at governor ambode of Lagos and umahi of ebonyi, in less than 3yrs into office see how good they have performed without making any noise, just last week, obiano came to my town and flagged off a road with one catapillar and left since then Nothing is happening there , go to the site of cargo airport he signed the mou with Chinese firm the place is till a tick forest .asides paying of salaries which is not an achievement, obiano did nothing in anambra except putting up Billboards and barbing and carving his hair.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by hisgrace090: 7:09am
No matter what, the way obiano handled peter obi issue from day one is too bad.
He abandoned him immediately after swearing inn. And make for himself new friends.
Instead of appreciation, all that obi received from him is allegation upon allegation till date.
Obiano remember tomorrow.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by EmeeNaka: 7:28am
when Obiano began to administer Anambra state, I know he will be fraudulent. He quickly started marking roads across the state,especially the bad ones. He started the useless zero potholes instead of total reconstruction. Obiano went on to introduce 20m Naira/community projects, a very senseless project plan. what will any community, that need 3billion to develop, do with 20m? Obiano is a great problem to Anambra state. He has borrowed plenty money and has put the state in enormous debt. Obiano has used enormous propaganda in his government, from Ugu exportation to yam to rice to many MoU that has not manifested. Obiano is a fraud but in the spirit of zoning, I will still support him so he can complete the remaining four years of Anambra north and handover to Anambra South.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by bumheit(m): 7:29am
This is what happens when you don't dance 2 ya boss tune anymore. If he was still listening 2 ur say, you won't want him out....Man always want d desire 2 rule and dominate.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by patrick89(m): 8:26am
check out my previous, I have always supported peter obi. but today.
I declare that peter obi is the most stupid, greedy politician I have ever known!
He should go and bury his face in shame. I am saying this because he can not continue to parade himself as a saint. He truly demanded 7billion refund from obiano. That is a staggering fact that most of us never believed until Joe Martinz uzodike was caught on tape saying it very loud, "that loans are meant to be paid back, peter gave obiano 7billion naira loan"
I became very disappointed, in fact I could believe my ear. Today the fight against obiano is just because he refused to pay the loan back.
Most people won't believe obiano, because he is the governor, uneasy they say lies on the head that wears the crown.
Believe me, peter obi is a very dangerous guy.
I thought he was for the good of our state, alas, he is the selfish man here.
I remember how he was treated by PDP dominated state assembly, everyone rallied behind him, as against godfathers, Andy uba and his brother Chris.
Peter obi, was impeached and thrown out by PDP. he came back stronger with help of apga members, he continued to demonize PDP, saying they were evil, today, he wants to destroy the tent, he has defected to PDP, and started calling apga names. I am not an apga member, but apga has been better in our state, we are not interested in changing it anytime soon...
we will never allow these greedy mofos to come and destroy our collective goals, just because of one stupid Peter's ego...
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by patrick89(m): 8:31am
EmeeNaka:
when Obiano began to administer Anambra state, I know he will be fraudulent. He quickly started marking roads across the state,especially the bad ones. He started the useless zero potholes instead of total reconstruction. Obiano went on to introduce 20m Naira/community projects, a very senseless project plan. what will any community, that need 3billion to develop, do with 20m? Obiano is a great problem to Anambra state. He has borrowed plenty money and has put the state in enormous debt. Obiano has used enormous propaganda in his government, from Ugu exportation to yam to rice to many MoU that has not manifested. Obiano is a fraud but in the spirit of zoning, I will still support him so he can complete the remaining four years of Anambra north and handover to Anambra South.
obiano may be anything but he has been the best governor in Nigeria.
you can argue that with your phone..
let me tell you, peter obi is a crook, obiano has been stopping people from exposing peter obi's evil. He is grateful for obi, but today obi is trying to play out what he fought against ( godfatherism) .
FYI, I used to argue that the 7billion naira never happened until a video tape of Joe Martinz uzodike surfaced... he truly demanded for the 7billion
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by EmeeNaka: 8:50am
patrick89:
obiano may be anything but he has been the best governor in Nigeria.
you can argue that with your phone..
let me tell you, peter obi is a crook, obiano has been stopping people from exposing peter obi's evil. He is grateful for obi, but today obi is trying to play out what he fought against ( godfatherism) .
FYI, I used to argue that the 7billion naira never happened until a video tape of Joe Martinz uzodike surfaced... he truly demanded for the 7billion
7billion thing is just part of a propaganda. Obi may have demanded but Obiano refused, is that the capital projects he is supposed to do for the state? Did you see me arguing about Obi versus Obiano? I don't like both of them. what matters to me is the development Obiano should bring to Anambra state which he has deliberately replaced with propaganda. BTW, Obiano should complete the Anambra north term, i can't wait for power shift to south.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by MXrap: 8:54am
The whole issue is about the 7billion Obi demanded but Obiano refused.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by MXrap: 8:58am
You are never concerned about your dead Abia state but you more interested in a progressive Anambra. Abia state people are cursed to forsake their state. Tufiaas
Oviconji:
Obiano is nothing but a lieing, scamming, betrayal and backstabber. Simple!!
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by olowobaba10: 9:04am
PETER OBI YOU'VE LOST IT, OBIANO IS OUR GOVERNOR FOR ANOTHER FOUR YEARS, STOP TRYING TO IMPOSE YOUR STOOGE ON NDI ANAMBRA AFTER ALL YOU STOLE FROM THEM . OUR MUMU DON DO
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by tstx(m): 9:04am
Honestly, Ogbasaram... y'all are all enemies of National Development
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by DanielsParker: 9:05am
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by olowobaba10: 9:05am
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Sirpaul(m): 9:06am
will you shut up there...........................
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by hezy4real01(m): 9:07am
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by looseweight: 9:07am
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Kraspo(m): 9:07am
The Igbos must realize that our governors have failed us. Charity they say begins at home. When we talk of marginalization, Ndigbo must not forget that they are first and foremost being marginalized by our own leaders who exploit us remorselessly. As it is today, the South-East region has received from the Federal account about 3 trillion naira for her local government councils alone in the past eighteen years. It has also received over 8 trillion from the same account as financial allocations to the five states in the region under the same period.These figure did not include the internally generated revenue within the zone. Curiously, the way and manner these fund were managed or mismanaged by the governors should be a matter of concern to every right thinking Igbo citizen.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by sonature1: 9:08am
Anambra politicians should stop politics of rancour, hate and bitterness. They should learn from Enugu. Enugu is the most politically stable state in South East. I also wish my Imo State politicians would learn from them.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Abfinest007(m): 9:09am
u want him out because u can no longer get ur own share of d stolen funds. thieves
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Throwback: 9:09am
Obi's explanation is very straightforward.
Kudos!
However, he has not explained how Obiano managed to owe him N7b and from whose account does he expect Obiano to pay back the money.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:09am
Wetin concern me with Anambra State wahala
More concerned about that nonsense Rochas...ewu zuma
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by diegwu01: 9:10am
Peter Obi of Yesterday want to be a God Father. he has stolen enough
Very deceitful fellow and should never be trusted
Obiano has been scandal free and has remained with the Local party APGA after all these years.
He seems to be one reasonable and hardworking leader in Igboland. I would advise Anambrarians to stick with him
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by olowobaba10: 9:12am
YOU'RE A BLOODY LIAR , GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT OR HOW MUCH ARE THEY PAYING YOU FOR FABRICATING THESE LIES .
Dosinspector:
I am from anambra and I have spent my entire life there, honestly speaking, government of obiano is the one of the biggest fraud in Nigeria alongside that of okorocha of IMO state , so much noise and many billboards but nothing on ground, all the roads today at anambra was done by Peter obi, almost every day the governor is signing memorandum of understanding, but you won't see anything tangible , billboards everywhere, I have been going round to see where the vegetables or the yams is being cultivated, its just a pure lie, look at governor ambode of Lagos and umahi of ebonyi, in less than 3yrs into office see how good they have performed without making any noise, just last week, obiano came to my town and flagged off a road with one catapillar and left since then Nothing is happening there , go to the site of cargo airport he signed the mou with Chinese firm the place is till a tick forest .asides paying of salaries which is not an achievement, obiano did nothing in anambra except putting up Billboards and barbing and carving his hair.
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by Elnino4ladies: 9:13am
Is obiano contesting against Obi?
I don't understand Obi at all
|Re: Lies, Deceit And The Many Reasons I Want Obiano Out – Peter Obi by MXrap: 9:14am