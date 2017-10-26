Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour (28937 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





This may may sound like a joke, however, if you are aware that the lady had earlier released a message on her instagram page saying she needed a rich Nigerian Sugar Daddy, then you can begin to think along her true aim.



A careful look at the lady's social media page shows her boasting about frolicking with men and getting "coins" (money)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlO7h2mhpfg







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-will-dump-dangote-chase-after-gejus-model-who-went-unclad-at-dbanjs-tour Symba, the curvaceous Black American model who has been disturbing Nigeria for a while now, has declared intentions to go after married former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan because of his wealth. She stated that her 'baby daddy' - Aliko Dangote will have to sit down for a while while she pursues her new catch.This may may sound like a joke, however, if you are aware that the lady had earlier released a message on her instagram page saying she needed a rich Nigerian Sugar Daddy, then you can begin to think along her true aim.A careful look at the lady's social media page shows her boasting about frolicking with men and getting "coins" (money)

Money pass money nw 2 Likes 1 Share

let her carry go...





If she rthinks GEJ will fall for her.. 4 Likes 1 Share

If this makes fp, I will reconcile with the Almighty.



Nonsense! 8 Likes 2 Shares

This girl again? 36 Likes 3 Shares

Women think they can control Men with their boobs....





Well, they are right! 38 Likes 1 Share

In our life time women will walk around completely nakèd and it will be normal.



It will start in the West and we as usual will copy hook line and sinker.



As for me and my son's and daughters we will serve the Living God! 83 Likes 5 Shares

Lalasticlala, Like say na Symba you are in love with. You have finally moved Tonto dike and Snake from your FP to putting the LovePeddler are a major topic. How is she a role model? And people wonder why our county morals is messed up with slay queens every where.

Mama pix go use English wound your head

Who get dat pix wey oga jonna dey lick mouth.... 23 Likes

omo pau bi ibon 7 Likes

Before you make that wish, remember he has a wife. Ask Nigerians who she is, then rethink on your request. 20 Likes 1 Share

The way Patient Jonathan is coming for you like... 32 Likes

International ashi mama peace go give u war 5 Likes

Zombie

you have not experienced the true form of mama peace.



After dealing with you, she'll scream there is Goduoooooo on your head 25 Likes 1 Share

Goodluck wey Kaikai don chop finish na im you dey find, when you enter the other room with am na so e go dey smile like mumu. 4 Likes 1 Share

alright

ArchangeLucifer:

If this makes fp, I will reconcile with the Almighty.



Nonsense! it made FP bro ..go reconcile it made FP bro ..go reconcile 14 Likes 1 Share

ME: LOOKING FOR WHO WANT OUR FORMAL PRESIDENT AS SUGAR DADDY 1 Like

Nonsense

Well.... i guess we can call her a "go-getter"

But Buhari is always available in za other room 4 Likes 1 Share

Ewu, goat ugly thing. Go about destroying people's home. God will catch you one day. 4 Likes 1 Share

She didn't tell us how she will achieve that. nairaland girls will like to help some tips.

ArchangeLucifer:

If this makes fp, I will reconcile with the Almighty.



Nonsense!

Something will fall on her either ogogoro or onecorner









I wonder what Oga Jonah will be thinking...











8 Likes

This 'invasion' from outside amuses me. after world cup, they for don plenty pass 100, wrecking homes. im bemused!