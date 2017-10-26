₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by contactmorak: 1:03pm
Symba, the curvaceous Black American model who has been disturbing Nigeria for a while now, has declared intentions to go after married former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan because of his wealth. She stated that her 'baby daddy' - Aliko Dangote will have to sit down for a while while she pursues her new catch.
This may may sound like a joke, however, if you are aware that the lady had earlier released a message on her instagram page saying she needed a rich Nigerian Sugar Daddy, then you can begin to think along her true aim.
A careful look at the lady's social media page shows her boasting about frolicking with men and getting "coins" (money)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlO7h2mhpfg
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-will-dump-dangote-chase-after-gejus-model-who-went-unclad-at-dbanjs-tour
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Secretgis: 1:03pm
Money pass money nw
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by optional1(f): 1:07pm
let her carry go...
If she rthinks GEJ will fall for her..
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by ArchangeLucifer: 1:11pm
If this makes fp, I will reconcile with the Almighty.
Nonsense!
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Seeker17(m): 1:33pm
This girl again?
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:18pm
Women think they can control Men with their boobs....
Well, they are right!
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by YelloweWest: 9:19pm
In our life time women will walk around completely nakèd and it will be normal.
It will start in the West and we as usual will copy hook line and sinker.
As for me and my son's and daughters we will serve the Living God!
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Naijacost22: 9:19pm
Lalasticlala, Like say na Symba you are in love with. You have finally moved Tonto dike and Snake from your FP to putting the LovePeddler are a major topic. How is she a role model? And people wonder why our county morals is messed up with slay queens every where.
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:19pm
Mama pix go use English wound your head
Who get dat pix wey oga jonna dey lick mouth....
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by SuperSuave(m): 9:20pm
omo pau bi ibon
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Odianose13(m): 9:20pm
Before you make that wish, remember he has a wife. Ask Nigerians who she is, then rethink on your request.
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by designer01(m): 9:20pm
The way Patient Jonathan is coming for you like...
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by asawanathegreat(m): 9:20pm
International ashi mama peace go give u war
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by ndujife(m): 9:20pm
Zombie
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by igbsam(m): 9:20pm
you have not experienced the true form of mama peace.
After dealing with you, she'll scream there is Goduoooooo on your head
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by ipobarecriminals: 9:20pm
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by TEYA: 9:21pm
Goodluck wey Kaikai don chop finish na im you dey find, when you enter the other room with am na so e go dey smile like mumu.
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Dlapezzi: 9:21pm
alright
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Irunnia: 9:21pm
ArchangeLucifer:it made FP bro ..go reconcile
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by hazan041: 9:21pm
ME: LOOKING FOR WHO WANT OUR FORMAL PRESIDENT AS SUGAR DADDY
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by killdiabetes(f): 9:21pm
Nonsense
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by leroi01(m): 9:21pm
Well.... i guess we can call her a "go-getter"
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by sigiyaya(m): 9:21pm
But Buhari is always available in za other room
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by ekems2017(f): 9:21pm
Ewu, goat ugly thing. Go about destroying people's home. God will catch you one day.
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Fongido(m): 9:22pm
She didn't tell us how she will achieve that. nairaland girls will like to help some tips.
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Kimcutie(m): 9:22pm
ArchangeLucifer:
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Dronedude(m): 9:22pm
Something will fall on her either ogogoro or onecorner
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by HottestFire: 9:22pm
I wonder what Oga Jonah will be thinking...
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by daveP(m): 9:22pm
This 'invasion' from outside amuses me. after world cup, they for don plenty pass 100, wrecking homes. im bemused!
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Hofbrauhaus: 9:22pm
Lol
|Re: "I Want Goodluck Jonathan" - Symba, US Model Who Went Unclad At D'banj's Tour by Dat9jakid(m): 9:22pm
