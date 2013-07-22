Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / You Are Viewing Bein Sports Illegally - TSTV Subscribers Warned By Bein Station (2745 Views)

Recall that TSTV has started the commercial sales of their decoders and it is turning out to be a flop. Many of their subscribers were shocked as the BeIN Sports notified them of illegal viewing of the Europa League match between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade.



This message appeared during the first football match broadcast of the pay-Tv provider on Thursday, November 2, 2017. A Nigerian viewer narrated his experience and how the match was truncated half-way into the game.



“This happened right before my eyes. And it is compared only to American wonder in Nigeria. 29 seconds to the commencement of arsenal vs zve match, a message appeared on our screen stating the followings:



This is surely a bad way to start a business which is touted an alternative to major competitor.

“And immediately after this, the screen went blank and there was another message that stayed for a while before TSTV wiped it out.”



The Qatari-based sports company had earlier issued a memo to the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) stating that they have no content distributorship agreement with TSTV; thus, making distributing their contents on its platform an illegal activity.



However, TSTVAfrica denied any wrongdoing and existence of such memo. This put more credence to the question of why TSTV would establish its business in such stormy beginning.



TSTV have also responded on the incident on Twitter and explained that its system was hacked by unscrupulous elements and it is working to resolve the issue.



There are many questions to be answered about the operation of TSTV. In the coming days, the option of TSTV as a viable alternative to market monopoly power of DSTV and GOTV will be validated or destroyed.



Nigerians and illegality.



Everything just jaga jaga for these country . 2 Likes

Lol TSTV thinks that we are ignorant fools.... nope, They are the fools. They are trying to beam some matches from Beinsport who are the official broadcasters of Premiership,Ligue 1,La liga, et al to Middle east and North Africa, illegally to Nigeria, whose rights is already under Supersports.

Just for quick one. simply go to premierleague.com and click on the matches for this weekend, it would show the official broadcaster of those matches in your region and Beinsports isn't one of them cos Nigeria is not in North Africa.



Beinsport is a big brand and they cannot even place that on TSTV satelite. NIGERIANS LETS SUPPORTS TSTV ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Hackers/DSThieve in action 3 Likes

Beinsport is a big brand and they cannot even place that on TSTV satelite. NIGERIANS LETS SUPPORTS TSTV ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Hackers/DSThieve in action Bros leave this dstv agents .. When I saw BEIN all in capital instead of beIN I knew it was the homework of the haters Bros leave this dstv agents .. When I saw BEIN all in capital instead of beIN I knew it was the homework of the haters 9 Likes

We knew it was too good to be true. Especially the beIN sports and the data part. 1 Like

Shame

SERIOUSLY

see gbege see gbege



This one is too strong

DSTV is too strong!

Tstv should come back another day

DSTV till I die. I will never forget what HITV did to me. Once bitten; ten times shy

Nigerians and illegality are like lai Muhammad and lies

Who legally epp?

dstv handiwork... I knew it....

What an embarrassment.



Bunch of idiots.



No wonder they are offering us 3 for 5 naira channels since they will not pay at all.

.Who is even looking for legality. shift joor

Our Enemies have gotten us!

Shame , I wonder how the minister of information was dragged into launching such a sham with loose ends.



I was so happy that we have an indigenous company to challenge the greedy DSTV buy it should be done within the confines of the law.

What??

Daayyuumm!

Beinsport is illegally broadcasting via tstv in Nigeria. What does this mean? And then signal is gone





E don be

Lets wait till Saturday

Owo wogbo

With people like OBJ with highest shares in DSTV, you think they will allow a competitor?