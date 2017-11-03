₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,184 members, 3,891,656 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 10:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request (11169 Views)
Alex Ekwueme Collapses At Home, Goes Into Coma, Admitted In Enugu Hospital / Anambra: Ekwueme Disowns Obiano, Endorses Obaze / Nnamdi Kanu Visits Alex Ekwueme, Says "I Will Obey Him" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by nazzyon(m): 7:37pm
Buhari approves Ekwueme’s abroad treatment request
By Abolaji Rasaq
President Muhammadu Bubari has approved that former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, be flown abroad immediately for medical treatment.
The elder statesman had been admitted at a private hospital in Enugu state, where doctors have continued battle to stabilize his health while arrangement for flying him abroad continues.
http://www.theguildng.com/buhari-approves-ekwuemes-immediate-treatment-abroad/
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by nosiebaba(m): 8:08pm
To be an ex president is a very lucrative business
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by KidsNEXTdoor: 8:15pm
What of the common man...
These politicians are selfish
Why can't we have a world class hospital in Nigeria??
Is it a rocket science too?
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by Omonigeriarere: 8:24pm
Hmmmm... I know they will soon be here and Tongue-lash Baba again. If he approves, they will talk: if he didn't, he is tribalistically.
Before you start talking thrash and argue about your PDP V APC palava, please answer the followings:
1. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Patience was treating her tummy problem in Germany?
2. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Jonathan was frequenting same Germany for undisclosed ailment?
3. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Stella Obasanjo died abroad?
4. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Yaradua died abroad?
5. Where was Aso Rock clinic when David Mark treated his toothache in Israel?
6. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Akpabio treated his leg pain in the US?
You want Buhari to right the wrongs of 16 years in 2 years abi? Your hypocrisy is stinking, walahi.
72 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by sarrki(m): 8:34pm
Children of hate will still spew thrash
5 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by sarrki(m): 8:36pm
Ipobs youths are disaster to our nation
Their leaders are calamity to national growth
Their online supporters are epidemic to global peace
Get well soon baba ekwueme
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by sarrki(m): 8:37pm
Omonigeriarere:
A nationalist and a patriotic Nigeria you are
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by sarrki(m): 8:37pm
KidsNEXTdoor:
Haba
I thought PDP have done everything
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by whateverkay(m): 8:45pm
They claim igbos are rich yet they had to beg buhari before treating their son abroad. Yorubas are truly greater than the igbos.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by Luckylife(m): 8:46pm
I thought his doctors kick against flying him abroad till he recover for oversea traveling?
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by madridguy(m): 8:50pm
You deserve a national award.
Omonigeriarere:
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by lawalosky: 8:51pm
long live our elder, still on still, we are no better than our leaderz
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by Evablizin(f): 9:01pm
Nice,get well soon.
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by IamPatriotic(m): 9:01pm
Omonigeriarere:
I supported Buhari during the last election because I wanted changes, if I had wanted the status quo to remain, I would have settled for Jonathan, if I'm not mistaken according to you, Buhari only came to power for his own interests and not to improve on anything, lols.
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by IamPatriotic(m): 9:06pm
sarrki:
Ota ilu ni gbogbo yin,what is patriotic about giving credence to mediocrity?
So Buhari most continue to toll the paths of Jonathan, contrary to all that he promised? E beru Olorun.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by bkfilms: 9:06pm
IamPatriotic:
brutality
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by fellowman: 9:06pm
how can Buhari approve Ekwueme's treatment abroad?
EKWUEME IS A FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND is ENTITLED TO THOSE THINGS BUHARI SHOULD STOP LYING TO US
any doubting Thomas should read this
www.nairaland.com/2803720/entitlements-former-heads-state-presidents
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by nerodenero: 9:24pm
I love your analysis and I'm one of the few that will never support any polithiefcian but nobody forced Buhari when he placed a ban on all medical leave abroad. Funny enough he ate his vomit. I just thought I draw your attention to this.
Omonigeriarere:
17 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by biggerboyc(m): 9:26pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by davodyguy: 9:27pm
Let's see who will criticize this move
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by givan(m): 9:28pm
I don't understand! What d heck with buhari's approval
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by Hahnemann: 9:28pm
Omonigeriarere:
When i see all this type of Arguments, it makes me love Nigeria d more
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by Alonso91(m): 9:28pm
Ok.......Following
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by GreenMavro: 9:28pm
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal
Man City 7-2 stoke
Watford 2-1 Arsenal
Watford 0-6 mancity
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
Mancity 5-0 liverpol
Man city vs arsenal ?� just thinking!!!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by multicash: 9:28pm
The world of Elites
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by sanpipita(m): 9:29pm
Ekwueme is entitled to medical treatment from FG as ex VP, Buhari should take his tokenism and desperation for popularity elsewhere, what an insult to Alex Ekwueme announcing to the world that you want to give him what he is entitled to
www.nairaland.com/2803720/entitlements-former-heads-state-presidents
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by BakireBulmaker: 9:29pm
Nice!
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by cupidkef(m): 9:31pm
madridguy:
You have no common sense....
He said he is a saint....now we don't even know the demon DAT possessed him .
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by three: 9:31pm
Silly goverment
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 9:31pm
And this bastard never pay common alawee after POP
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by BornAgainMay: 9:32pm
The struggle for Anambra election continues. Buhari would never approve this to any igbo-man, if Anambra election was not coming up.
But, all I am saying is that, those ppl who will betray the igbos n participate in Anambra election will die miserably by the same Nigerian Govt.
No election in Anambra state.
|Re: Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request by Odianose13(m): 9:32pm
Omonigeriarere:
Right!
Cleric Faults Soyinka Over Same-sex Marriage / EFCC Opposes Omisore’s Bail,says He Got ‘hundreds Of Millions’ From Dasuki / Jos Crisis: Why We Struck –fulani Settlers
Viewing this topic: DeepSight(m), dejt4u(m), palamo(m), raymondFirstborn(m), buygala(m), solaugo1, slowshow, ogalawyer(m), obie206(m), worldman(m), realglob(m), ObaIgwe1, Cherokee(m), Freestyl(m), Hurlarzan139(m), DelGardo, nzeBiddle(m), clarity4clear, omas6239(m), agya1, ridwando, Lrmush(m), JohnieWalker12(m), wills937, gram, Yampotatocarrot(m), denny(m), mexzzy47(m), nikcma, Bizinton, ajsans, tbaba1234, peerless2(m), Abs76, hooklover, MightyVicky(m), okomogo(m), 4Play(m), Kachigifto3, Ndolarr, Nasa28(m), ogashman(m), jejetaiwo(m), pinkkystel(f), duba(m), Utchgirl(f), nxtking, donstain2000(m), goody1shoe73(m), fatymore(f), RamseyWilliam(m), ibizgirl(f), TruePass(m), Habyz(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29