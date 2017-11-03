Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Approves Ekwueme’s Abroad Treatment Request (11169 Views)

Buhari approves Ekwueme’s abroad treatment request



By Abolaji Rasaq



President Muhammadu Bubari has approved that former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, be flown abroad immediately for medical treatment.



The elder statesman had been admitted at a private hospital in Enugu state, where doctors have continued battle to stabilize his health while arrangement for flying him abroad continues.



To be an ex president is a very lucrative business 29 Likes 1 Share

What of the common man...

These politicians are selfish



Why can't we have a world class hospital in Nigeria??

Is it a rocket science too? 48 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmmm... I know they will soon be here and Tongue-lash Baba again. If he approves, they will talk: if he didn't, he is tribalistically.



Before you start talking thrash and argue about your PDP V APC palava, please answer the followings:



1. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Patience was treating her tummy problem in Germany?



2. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Jonathan was frequenting same Germany for undisclosed ailment?



3. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Stella Obasanjo died abroad?



4. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Yaradua died abroad?



5. Where was Aso Rock clinic when David Mark treated his toothache in Israel?



6. Where was Aso Rock Clinic when Akpabio treated his leg pain in the US?



You want Buhari to right the wrongs of 16 years in 2 years abi? Your hypocrisy is stinking, walahi. 72 Likes 12 Shares

Children of hate will still spew thrash 5 Likes 4 Shares

Ipobs youths are disaster to our nation



Their leaders are calamity to national growth



Their online supporters are epidemic to global peace



Get well soon baba ekwueme 19 Likes 4 Shares

A nationalist and a patriotic Nigeria you are A nationalist and a patriotic Nigeria you are 29 Likes 2 Shares

KidsNEXTdoor:

What of the common man...

These politicians are selfish



Why can't we have a world class hospital in Nigeria??

Is it a rocket science too?

Haba



I thought PDP have done everything HabaI thought PDP have done everything 7 Likes 2 Shares

They claim igbos are rich yet they had to beg buhari before treating their son abroad. Yorubas are truly greater than the igbos. They claim igbos are rich yet they had to beg buhari before treating their son abroad. Yorubas are truly greater than the igbos. 9 Likes 2 Shares

I thought his doctors kick against flying him abroad till he recover for oversea traveling?





long live our elder, still on still, we are no better than our leaderz

Nice,get well soon.

I supported Buhari during the last election because I wanted changes, if I had wanted the status quo to remain, I would have settled for Jonathan, if I'm not mistaken according to you, Buhari only came to power for his own interests and not to improve on anything, lols. I supported Buhari during the last election because I wanted changes, if I had wanted the status quo to remain, I would have settled for Jonathan, if I'm not mistaken according to you, Buhari only came to power for his own interests and not to improve on anything, lols. 54 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:







A nationalist and a patriotic Nigeria you are

Ota ilu ni gbogbo yin,what is patriotic about giving credence to mediocrity?



So Buhari most continue to toll the paths of Jonathan, contrary to all that he promised? E beru Olorun. Ota ilu ni gbogbo yin,what is patriotic about giving credence to mediocrity?So Buhari most continue to toll the paths of Jonathan, contrary to all that he promised? E beru Olorun. 27 Likes 2 Shares

IamPatriotic:







I supported Buhari during the last election because I wanted changes, if I had wanted the status quo to remain, I would have settled for Jonathan, if I'm not mistaken according to you, Buhari only came to power for his own interests and not to improve on anything, lols.

brutality brutality 17 Likes 3 Shares





EKWUEME IS A FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND is ENTITLED TO THOSE THINGS BUHARI SHOULD STOP LYING TO US



any doubting Thomas should read this





www.nairaland.com/2803720/entitlements-former-heads-state-presidents how can Buhari approve Ekwueme's treatment abroad?any doubting Thomas should read this 6 Likes

Ok

Let's see who will criticize this move 1 Like 1 Share

I don't understand! What d heck with buhari's approval 2 Likes

When i see all this type of Arguments, it makes me love Nigeria d more When i see all this type of Arguments, it makes me love Nigeria d more 1 Like

Ok.......Following

The world of Elites





www.nairaland.com/2803720/entitlements-former-heads-state-presidents Ekwueme is entitled to medical treatment from FG as ex VP, Buhari should take his tokenism and desperation for popularity elsewhere, what an insult to Alex Ekwueme announcing to the world that you want to give him what he is entitled to 11 Likes

Nice!

madridguy:

You deserve a national award.









You have no common sense....

He said he is a saint....now we don't even know the demon DAT possessed him . You have no common sense....He said he is a saint....now we don't even know the demon DAT possessed him . 7 Likes

Silly goverment 2 Likes

And this bastard never pay common alawee after POP 3 Likes

The struggle for Anambra election continues. Buhari would never approve this to any igbo-man, if Anambra election was not coming up.





But, all I am saying is that, those ppl who will betray the igbos n participate in Anambra election will die miserably by the same Nigerian Govt.



No election in Anambra state.