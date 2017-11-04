₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Weborg: 4:50pm
Twitter Users Compared Dino Melaye to Governor in Kenya - Pictures
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Weborg: 4:51pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Benita27(f): 4:54pm
LMAOOOOOO.
Kiddults!. The Kenyan Governor has a thing for jewelleries. Actually, the person who said "Certain behaviour is expected of such people" was right to an extent. Both are still exhibiting signs of guy-hood.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by benzene00: 4:56pm
Did they break any law in the country?
I don't see anything wrong with them dressing anyhow they like its their fvking life for Christ sake
As far as they are performing they respective duties in the country...they can wear boxers with bathroom slippers for all I Care!
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:56pm
Ahan
They have something in common
Just look at that one with 5 rings
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Isoko1stSon(m): 4:58pm
Only yoromuslim hate Dino melaye
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by iamJ: 4:58pm
stupidity is the common denominator
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Naijaguy12345(m): 4:59pm
Very good comparison, public figures acting nuts.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Kondomatic(m): 5:26pm
Benita27:Permanent boys #lol
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Benita27(f): 5:32pm
Kondomatic:Hahahahaha. When their peers are acting like men.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Uniquejames(m): 5:45pm
ROTFLMAO.
Nigeria and Kenya has many things in common. little wonder KOT and NOT are always after each other on Twitter.
Our senator own is too much. the Kenyan guy is just obsessed with jewelries.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Seeker17(m): 5:52pm
benzene00:Who said anything abt breaking any laws? The whole point is that they are adults and should act and dress like adults should. Shikenna
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by QueenOfNepal: 5:53pm
That kenyan guy will rival both Denrele and Charles Oputa. Though it's not about ther outward appearance because some countries have gays and lesbians as President and they are planning to take over outer space while we have a so called humble buhari but his only plan is on how to send military to my house for hate speech
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Seeker17(m): 5:58pm
Kiddults indeed
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by naptu2: 6:08pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 6:20pm
See werey ni ooo. OYA Kogi state, we dash una your share of the sacrificial lamb, make una use am the way una like.
This Dino self fit sell the bags of rice donated to Kogi use the money pay for a night stand with Simba
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by lilytender: 6:20pm
Isoko1stSon:
Isoko Christians love stupidity.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by AceRoyal: 6:48pm
MhizzAJ:He has always wanted to be "Lord of the Rings"
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Keneking: 6:48pm
The common denominator is that of stealing and self enrichment at the expense of the masses
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by AngelicBeing: 6:50pm
Useless politicians, nonsense
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by tesppidd: 7:05pm
hehehehehehehe. savage response from the kenyan dude.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by CaptainJeffry: 7:05pm
Chai. In this case, I choose our Dino oo. He is the lesser evil among the two.
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by nairavsdollars: 7:05pm
Someone said Dino is deprived of his childhood. So, let him enjoy it now whIle it lasts
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Dandsome: 7:07pm
I give up. Who else has given up too?
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by alignacademy(m): 7:07pm
Weborg:
O, the pressure of representing the people.
Bling up and release hit tracks for the people
Yet they still aren't satisfied...
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Maydfourth: 7:08pm
Please don't let us blame Dino Melaye,he never had it so good when he was growing up...He is what we call By force to belong...
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by Neoblazers(m): 7:09pm
lilytender:
No mind that bigot
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:09pm
Like senator in Nigeria like governor in Kenya. Smh
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by emeijeh(m): 7:10pm
See that Kenyan yahoo
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by smithsydny(m): 7:11pm
No be only us get mad people
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by BruncleZuma: 7:11pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) by demsid(m): 7:12pm
See swaggalicious statesmen. E be like say dino dey dance olamide, Wo for that picture.
