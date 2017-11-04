Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) (15153 Views)

When Whistle-Blowing Is More Lucrative Than Being A Governor (Hilarious Photos) / Chinese Man Holds Umbrella For Masari, Katsina Governor, In China.PICS / #ObianoIsaFailure Trending On Twitter (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Twitter Users Compared Dino Melaye to Governor in Kenya - Pictures



VIA : Twitter Users Compared Dino Melaye to Governor in Kenya - PicturesVIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/twitter-users-compare-dino-melaye-to-governor-in-kenya-pictures/ 2 Likes 1 Share





Kiddults!. The Kenyan Governor has a thing for jewelleries. Actually, the person who said "Certain behaviour is expected of such people" was right to an extent. Both are still exhibiting signs of guy-hood. LMAOOOOOO.Kiddults!. The Kenyan Governor has a thing for jewelleries. Actually, the person who said "Certain behaviour is expected of such people" was right to an extent. Both are still exhibiting signs of guy-hood. 8 Likes 1 Share

Did they break any law in the country?





I don't see anything wrong with them dressing anyhow they like its their fvking life for Christ sake





As far as they are performing they respective duties in the country...they can wear boxers with bathroom slippers for all I Care! 25 Likes 3 Shares





They have something in common



Just look at that one with 5 rings AhanThey have something in commonJust look at that one with 5 rings 4 Likes

Only yoromuslim hate Dino melaye 4 Likes

stupidity is the common denominator



#No Filter Attitude 6 Likes

Very good comparison, public figures acting nuts. 4 Likes

Benita27:

LMAOOOOOO.



Kiddults!. The Kenyan Governor has a thing for jewelleries. Actually, the person who said "Certain behaviour is expected of such people" was right to an extent. Both are still exhibiting signs of guy-hood. Permanent boys #lol Permanent boys #lol 5 Likes

Kondomatic:

Permanent boys #lol Hahahahaha. When their peers are acting like men. Hahahahaha.When their peers are acting like men. 2 Likes







Nigeria and Kenya has many things in common. little wonder KOT and NOT are always after each other on Twitter.



Our senator own is too much. the Kenyan guy is just obsessed with jewelries. ROTFLMAO.Nigeria and Kenya has many things in common. little wonder KOT and NOT are always after each other on Twitter.Our senator own is too much. the Kenyan guy is just obsessed with jewelries.

benzene00:

Did they break any law in the country?





I don't see anything wrong with them dressing anyhow they like its their fvking life for Christ sake





As far as they are performing they respective duties in the country...they can wear boxers with bathroom slippers for all I Care! Who said anything abt breaking any laws? The whole point is that they are adults and should act and dress like adults should. Shikenna Who said anything abt breaking any laws? The whole point is that they are adults and should act and dress like adults should. Shikenna 9 Likes

That kenyan guy will rival both Denrele and Charles Oputa. Though it's not about ther outward appearance because some countries have gays and lesbians as President and they are planning to take over outer space while we have a so called humble buhari but his only plan is on how to send military to my house for hate speech 1 Like

Kiddults indeed 1 Like















































https://mobile.twitter.com/ife_luv12/status/926692421974585344 1 Like 1 Share

See werey ni ooo. OYA Kogi state, we dash una your share of the sacrificial lamb, make una use am the way una like.

This Dino self fit sell the bags of rice donated to Kogi use the money pay for a night stand with Simba

Isoko1stSon:

Only yoromuslim hate Dino melaye

Isoko Christians love stupidity. Isoko Christians love stupidity. 5 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Ahan

They have something in common

Just look at that one with 5 rings He has always wanted to be "Lord of the Rings" He has always wanted to be "Lord of the Rings"

The common denominator is that of stealing and self enrichment at the expense of the masses 3 Likes

Useless politicians, nonsense

hehehehehehehe. savage response from the kenyan dude.

Chai. In this case, I choose our Dino oo. He is the lesser evil among the two. 2 Likes

Someone said Dino is deprived of his childhood. So, let him enjoy it now whIle it lasts 1 Like

I give up. Who else has given up too?

Weborg:

@VIVIANGIST



Twitter Users Compared Dino Melaye to Governor in Kenya - Pictures

O, the pressure of representing the people.



Bling up and release hit tracks for the people



Yet they still aren't satisfied... O, the pressure of representing the people.Bling up and release hit tracks for the peopleYet they still aren't satisfied...

Please don't let us blame Dino Melaye,he never had it so good when he was growing up...He is what we call By force to belong...

lilytender:





Isoko Christians love stupidity.

No mind that bigot No mind that bigot 2 Likes

Like senator in Nigeria like governor in Kenya. Smh

boy man governor



See that Kenyan yahoogovernor 9 Likes

No be only us get mad people 2 Likes