Many felt she isn’t worth the hype and the guy's statement was ‘insulting’ and they come for him.



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-man-triggers-twitter-users.html Nigerians on Twitter have come for a guy who triggered them by flaunting his girlfriend and over hyping her.Many felt she isn’t worth the hype and the guy's statement was ‘insulting’ and they come for him.

This one is not a slay queen



See how she pose like Juliana in my village . 27 Likes

The guy above me is a yahoo boy.....ahn ahn. At this time of the night? Better tell e to teach you work. From your pictures he sleeps at night





Back to the matter,plus twitter poster,plus op,plus commentators, nkan se yin papo.



Oun a ni la ngbe laruge.(we tin we get na Im we go hype)

Majority of the guys here na dettol soap or Vaseline be their babe.....mastormasters 4 Likes

So what is wrong with people naw? So a guy can't praise his girl in peace again?



So many bitter people chie. 11 Likes 2 Shares

This generation is too vain. They run after flashy things that wouldn't last. They want fast car, fast house, fine wife.



My son went to import a doll from china to marry. I did not speak to him for a week, he chased the girl away and married an african lady. 2 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Roberts intentionally brought this lady on twitter to be humiliated. 5 Likes

Some guys just reason & act like insecure girls... True definition of bitch àss niggaz 1 Like

But one thing wey i never understand be say.. Wetin dey always concern people on top another person matter. Can't they just pretend they are happy or care less at least. If he overhype olosho, na him know. This people matter don tire me. That's how a Nigerian lady wrote on one facebook dating page that she needs a white man for serious relationship, Jesus, come and see insults, from dogs and rats. Ehn. The kain fire wey dey burn inside me that day ehn, e just dey be me like say make i dey tear this people slap from where i dey. Wetin concern them. Person no fit wish for something in peace again? Smh 5 Likes 1 Share

Whatever rocks his boat. His "height", his "sauce", his "league" and his "babe".

The most important thing is that he is proud of her.

Werin concern me? 21 Likes 1 Share

Queenlovely:

This generation is too vain. They run after flashy things that wouldn't last. They want fast car, fast house, fine wife.



My son went to import a doll from china to marry. I did not speak to him for a week, he chased the girl away and married an african lady. what's the name of the movie? what's the name of the movie? 8 Likes

When you bring an opinion or a few to public domain like the internet, yiu should be ready for criticism, cos no matter what, thee must be bad belle people who would want to see it from a different perspective.



Naija hard sottee that the way we calm our nerves is by logging online and see whom we can render harshly 3 Likes







The first guy to comment really murdered the guy and the babe.





The guy snow issa lengen in savagery department. The first guy to comment really murdered the guy and the babe.The guy snow issa lengen in savagery department. 1 Like

Queenlovely:

This generation is too vain. They run after flashy things that wouldn't last. They want fast car, fast house, fine wife.



My son went to import a doll from china to marry. I did not speak to him for a week, he chased the girl away and married an african lady.



Your son married an african lady? I never knew we have a grandmother/future grandma on nairaland. Your son married an african lady? I never knew we have a grandmother/future grandma on nairaland. 15 Likes

Evablizin:





Your son married an african lady? I never knew we have a grandmother/future grandma on nairaland. now you know dear.

Accord me with the respect my age deserve. You did not even say Good morning ma now you know dear.Accord me with the respect my age deserve. You did not even say Good morning ma 3 Likes

Queenlovely:



now you know dear.

Accord me with the respect my age deserve. You did not even say Good morning ma Oh,good morning ma as you said. Oh,good morning ma as you said. 7 Likes

She is beautiful !shikena!

nikkypearl:

She is beautiful !shikena!

You're beautiful too. You're beautiful too.

Luxuryconsult:

But one thing wey i never understand be say.. Wetin dey always concern people on top another person matter. Can't they just pretend they are happy or care less at least. If he overhype olosho, na him know. This people matter don tire me. That's how a Nigerian lady wrote on one facebook dating page that she needs a white man for serious relationship, Jesus, come and see insults, from dogs and rats. Ehn. The kain fire wey dey burn inside me that day ehn, e just dey be me like say make i dey tear this people slap from where i dey. Wetin concern them. Person no fit wish for something in peace again? Smh

On top the guys page...

On top his data...

On top his phone...

Na him everybody dey give am bad mouth...

I don't see anything wrong in what he said... On top the guys page...On top his data...On top his phone...Na him everybody dey give am bad mouth...I don't see anything wrong in what he said...

Queenlovely:

This generation is too vain. They run after flashy things that wouldn't last. They want fast car, fast house, fine wife.



My son went to import a doll from china to marry. I did not speak to him for a week, he chased the girl away and married an african lady. You again, you bought a Lamborghini in 2004, now your son dated a chinese girl. Who is your weed dealer abeg? I need these visions in my life. You again, you bought a Lamborghini in 2004, now your son dated a chinese girl. Who is your weed dealer abeg? I need these visions in my life. 30 Likes 3 Shares

Queenlovely:

This generation is too vain. They run after flashy things that wouldn't last. They want fast car, fast house, fine wife.



My son went to import a doll from china to marry. I did not speak to him for a week, he chased the girl away and married an african lady. The way I'm looking at you , to spank your bum-bum just dey hungry me... The way I'm looking at you , to spank your bum-bum just dey hungry me... 9 Likes 1 Share

Airforce1:

The way I'm looking at you , to slap you just dey hungry me... you want to beat granny you want to beat granny 2 Likes 1 Share

Queenlovely:





you want to beat granny You already a grand ma at this young age



Is Lai Muhammed your role model? You already a grand ma at this young age 9 Likes

Airforce1:



You already a grand ma at this young age



Is Lai Muhammed your role model? hahaha hahaha 3 Likes

Na wa.no chill at all.

Sick dude

Loaded a gun privately and shot himself in the public.

Raw sauce , no ketchup?

Ibukun finished the girlo

His bae, his sauce, his league, his business.



Someone can't even play with Nigerians again Nigerians shaSomeone can't even play with Nigerians again 1 Like