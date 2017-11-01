₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,967 members, 3,897,489 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 08:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React (11785 Views)
Boy Tattoos Name Of His Secondary School Girlfriend On His Hand (Photos) / Lady Bares Cleavage In Pre-Wedding Photos. Online Users React / "That Backside Can't Be 19" - Online Users React To Lady's 19th Birthday Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Priscy01(f): 2:46am
Nigerians on Twitter have come for a guy who triggered them by flaunting his girlfriend and over hyping her.
Many felt she isn’t worth the hype and the guy's statement was ‘insulting’ and they come for him.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-man-triggers-twitter-users.html
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Priscy01(f): 2:47am
More >>> http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-man-triggers-twitter-users.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Airforce1(m): 2:50am
This one is not a slay queen
See how she pose like Juliana in my village .
27 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by cummando(m): 3:22am
The guy above me is a yahoo boy.....ahn ahn. At this time of the night? Better tell e to teach you work. From your pictures he sleeps at night
Back to the matter,plus twitter poster,plus op,plus commentators, nkan se yin papo.
Oun a ni la ngbe laruge.(we tin we get na Im we go hype)
Majority of the guys here na dettol soap or Vaseline be their babe.....mastormasters
4 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Rokia2(f): 3:30am
So what is wrong with people naw? So a guy can't praise his girl in peace again?
So many bitter people chie.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Queenlovely(m): 3:31am
This generation is too vain. They run after flashy things that wouldn't last. They want fast car, fast house, fine wife.
My son went to import a doll from china to marry. I did not speak to him for a week, he chased the girl away and married an african lady.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Me77: 3:32am
Mr. Roberts intentionally brought this lady on twitter to be humiliated.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by gabinogem(m): 3:36am
Some guys just reason & act like insecure girls... True definition of bitch àss niggaz
1 Like
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Luxuryconsult: 4:28am
But one thing wey i never understand be say.. Wetin dey always concern people on top another person matter. Can't they just pretend they are happy or care less at least. If he overhype olosho, na him know. This people matter don tire me. That's how a Nigerian lady wrote on one facebook dating page that she needs a white man for serious relationship, Jesus, come and see insults, from dogs and rats. Ehn. The kain fire wey dey burn inside me that day ehn, e just dey be me like say make i dey tear this people slap from where i dey. Wetin concern them. Person no fit wish for something in peace again? Smh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Smellymouth: 4:29am
Whatever rocks his boat. His "height", his "sauce", his "league" and his "babe".
The most important thing is that he is proud of her.
Werin concern me?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Luxuryconsult: 4:30am
Queenlovely:what's the name of the movie?
8 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by drizzymadbet(m): 5:05am
When you bring an opinion or a few to public domain like the internet, yiu should be ready for criticism, cos no matter what, thee must be bad belle people who would want to see it from a different perspective.
Naija hard sottee that the way we calm our nerves is by logging online and see whom we can render harshly
3 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Evablizin(f): 5:11am
The first guy to comment really murdered the guy and the babe.
The guy snow issa lengen in savagery department.
1 Like
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Evablizin(f): 5:15am
Queenlovely:
Your son married an african lady? I never knew we have a grandmother/future grandma on nairaland.
15 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Queenlovely(m): 5:20am
Evablizin:now you know dear.
Accord me with the respect my age deserve. You did not even say Good morning ma
3 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Evablizin(f): 5:23am
Queenlovely:Oh,good morning ma as you said.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by nikkypearl(f): 5:24am
She is beautiful !shikena!
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by marsoden: 5:38am
nikkypearl:
You're beautiful too.
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by uchman(m): 5:51am
Luxuryconsult:
On top the guys page...
On top his data...
On top his phone...
Na him everybody dey give am bad mouth...
I don't see anything wrong in what he said...
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by festwiz(m): 5:52am
Queenlovely:You again, you bought a Lamborghini in 2004, now your son dated a chinese girl. Who is your weed dealer abeg? I need these visions in my life.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Airforce1(m): 6:04am
Queenlovely:The way I'm looking at you , to spank your bum-bum just dey hungry me...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Queenlovely(m): 6:06am
Airforce1:you want to beat granny
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Airforce1(m): 6:08am
Queenlovely:You already a grand ma at this young age
Is Lai Muhammed your role model?
9 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by festwiz(m): 6:48am
Airforce1:hahaha
3 Likes
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by lefulefu(m): 7:03am
Na wa.no chill at all.
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by muller101(m): 7:16am
Sick dude
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by Tbillz(m): 7:36am
Loaded a gun privately and shot himself in the public.
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by KingEbukasBlog(m): 7:37am
Raw sauce , no ketchup?
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by rapfezy: 7:37am
Ibukun finished the girlo
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by DozieInc(m): 7:38am
His bae, his sauce, his league, his business.
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by seunny4lif(m): 7:38am
Nigerians sha
Someone can't even play with Nigerians again
1 Like
|Re: Man Hypes His Girlfriend On Twitter; Users React by johnstar(m): 7:40am
Hmm
Are Igbo Girls The Most Beautiful In 9ja? / Guys do You Find Slim Girls So Sweet And Petite? / We Just Had Sex But Her Toto Smells Like Linda Ikeji's, So I Did This (18+)
Viewing this topic: Icaretoo, judedave181, damoche64, skitkid2(m), numerouno01(m), Ezarazo(m), shurlermoz(m), mrdino(m), Beneh(m), twinklemaia, heckymaicon(m), Eroslee(m), slydobber2012(m), emmancipated(m), fighal(m), Greenarrow01(m), JUHABACH, Indestructible, Lucifer1419(m), Dabaj, ibawon(m), Guitary(m), abmendozer(m), Senator35, Seegse, evanstical, kaydee(m), alexistaiwo, ch3ckm8, Ezeego1(m), Allansmith, bocin500(m), lagtourist, LionInBoxOffice(m), habax(m), sheyyiiie(m), muyibaba222(m), ibizgirl(f), Jonex123465, collums(m), Kompressor, kurt09(m), Elf912, Decrozz(m), gerreer37, Nwambaise, SHABZ, toysleek(f), maximilano, victoristic(m), VargasVee(m), free2ryhme, xharles15(m), sod09(m), Pacecar(m), hsim247(m), mrPero(m), Chevalier(m), phlarmboosh(m), jonsnow92, Teeworld13(f), mohciz69(m), ayodele31(m), latuntop(m), peddyholly, Yhelay(m), ElFabchuks(m), hydrazone, MrMystrO(m), lollyheart, mikkyjagga1(m), Twemi(m), Quadre, ezzylee(m), iWasNotHere(m), chemystery, ellatohsure(f), Nofear438, drtee247(m), ugorom, Asajesus(f), Giddymoney(m), wonyi, engrFsumtin(m), Josephjnr(m), femfist(m), rocketphysicist(m), saucespecies, Lawrry(m), elmahmoud, Mediapace, malcolmjmoney(m), blessingsonflee, Hungarriman, BryanStRems, Thisisallme(m), Youngsage, oluwafestus(m), IamProdigy, kumakunta, Ikology(m), ore291(m), Nawtiblayse(m), tungstar(m), givenny(f), aasunmoh(m), Baeb, Lightwands(m), Timitunechi(m), enshi(m), King0071, dionysus7 and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6