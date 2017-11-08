₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Maritime University 2017 Recruitment

New Photos Of Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu Kingdom

Nigerian Maritime University 2017 Recruitment by NMUniversity: 2:08pm
NIGERIAN MARITIME UNIVERSITY
OKERENKOKO, DELTA STATE, NIGERIA

REGISTRAR
NATH-ESE L. ANHO
(B.A. (Ed), MILR, MANUPA, FCAI, MNIM (Chartered)




OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR

ACADEMIC STAFF VACANCIES
Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the teaching positions for Departments as listed below:

Positions and Qualifications

Professor (CONUASS 7)
• Candidates should possess a Ph.D. Degree from a recognized university with at least twelve (12) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a university.
• Candidates must possess demonstrable competence to provide academic leadership
• Candidates must also be specialists in core areas of Departmental fields of study with evidence of scholarly publications in local, national and international reputable academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.

Reader (CONUASS 6)
• Candidates should possess a Ph.D. Degree from a recognized university with at least nine (9) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a university.
• Candidates must possess evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local, national and international academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.

Senior Lecturer (CONUASS 5)
• A Ph.D. holder with at least six (6) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a University
• Candidates must possess evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local, national and international academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.

Lecturer I (CONUASS 4)
• Candidates should possess a Ph.D. from a recognized University with at least three (3) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a university.
• They must have evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local, national and international academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.


Lecturer II (CONUASS 3)
• Candidates should possess a Master’s Degree from a recognized University.

Assistant Lecturer (CONUASS 2)
• To be Assistant Lecturer, applicants must have obtained a good Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University.
• In addition, applicants must be holder of Master’s Degree from any recognized University.

Graduate Assistant
• To be Graduate Assistant Lecturer, applicants must have obtained a good Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University.
• In addition, evidence of registration for Master’s Degree from any recognized University is required.

OtherRequirements:
• All Candidates must possess NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Certificate or Certificate of Exclusion where applicable.
• Computer literacy is required for all positions.

Conditions of Service
Salary, allowances and other conditions of service attached to every position is the same as the approved Salary Structure for Federal Universities in Nigeria.

Faculties:
Science:Departments: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science

Maritime Transportation: Departments: Navigation & Nautical Science, Maritime Transport & Logistics, Maritime Economics, Finance and Insurance, Ports Management & Administration

Maritime Engineering & Technology: Departments: Maritime Engineering, Naval Architecture & Ship Construction, Maritime Communication & Information Systems, Electronics & Communications engineering, Industrial & Management Engineering, Oceanography & Ocean Technology, Hydrography & Water Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronic Engineering.

Maritime Environmental Management: Departments: Marine Environment & Pollution Control, Meteorology & Climate Change, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Maritime Archeology & Anthropology, Maritime Biodiversity Management

General Studies: Units: Geography, Archaeology, Use of English & Library, Logic, Philosophy & Human Existence, Nigerian People, Culture & Entrepreneurial Skills, History, Philosophy of Science & Technology, Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution, International Relations & Diplomacy

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward fifteen (15) copies each of the following documents:
 Typed applications
 Detailed Curriculum Vitae
 Copies of Credentials

The Curriculum Vitae should, among other information include the following in this order:
 Position applied for
 Full Name (Surname first in capital letters)
 Place and Date of Birth
 Nationality
 State of Origin & Local Government Area
 Religion
 Permanent Home Address
 Present Postal Address/GSM Numbers/E-mail Address
 Marital Status
 Number and Ages of Children (if any)
 Educational qualifications Obtained with Dates
 Academic Qualifications Obtained with Dates
 Professional Qualifications Obtained with Dates
 Working Experience including full details of former and present post(s)
 Full details of teaching and research experience and service to the nation and immediate community where applicable;
 List of Publications where application
 Honours, Award and Distinctions
 Extra-Curricular Activities
 Names and Addresses of three (3) referees.(One off whom must be your current or immediate past employer)

All applications and supporting documents should be forwarded in sealed envelope. The position applied for should clearly be indicated on the left-hand corner of the envelope.
Candidates should also request their three (3) Referees to send reports on them, under confidential cover, directly to the Registrar of the University. The Referees should also be informed to indicate the names of the candidates and the positions and Departments applied for, on the left hand corner of the envelopes.

Applications and supporting documents must reach The Registrar, Nigerian Maritime University, Okorenkoko, Kurutie Campus, Warri South L. G. A., Delta State, Nigeria.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

Application Deadline: Six weeks from the date of this publication.


NATH-ESE L. ANHO
Registrar

Good news
...good opportunity for jobless people.

Good
hit like for gej, share for tompolo.........

Alredy filled allocated slots

What about the non academic positions such as Secretaries, Admin Officer, Clerical Assistant, Cleaners etc?

Is the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko not recruiting for non academic positions?

The postal address provided by the university also need to be improved upon.

The University by now should have come up with a good website and also provide electonic email address for applicant to send in their application by electronic email.

It is also important that the authority provide a clearer means of how to get to their riverine localities at least to help first time traveller or applicant to their community.

I do not want the maritime authority to risk the life of applicant to travel blindly through the river without knowing how to get to Kurutie or Okerenko.

The description can start with a place like Warri. How to get a transport from Warri to Kurutie. Thanks
Dis ppl dnt hv sense..so d referees shld also post d referee letters..hahahahhaha koda my Prof go abuse me join am
Already filled by politicians and board members relations. Just releasing the advert to fulfill all righteousness.
Who go carry hand written CV from maiduguri go south_south because of job? Why not online to safe the stress?
mitchew
GOOD

