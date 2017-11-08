NIGERIAN MARITIME UNIVERSITY

OKERENKOKO, DELTA STATE, NIGERIA



REGISTRAR

NATH-ESE L. ANHO

(B.A. (Ed), MILR, MANUPA, FCAI, MNIM (Chartered)









OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR



ACADEMIC STAFF VACANCIES

Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the teaching positions for Departments as listed below:



Positions and Qualifications



Professor (CONUASS 7)

• Candidates should possess a Ph.D. Degree from a recognized university with at least twelve (12) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a university.

• Candidates must possess demonstrable competence to provide academic leadership

• Candidates must also be specialists in core areas of Departmental fields of study with evidence of scholarly publications in local, national and international reputable academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.



Reader (CONUASS 6)

• Candidates should possess a Ph.D. Degree from a recognized university with at least nine (9) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a university.

• Candidates must possess evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local, national and international academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.



Senior Lecturer (CONUASS 5)

• A Ph.D. holder with at least six (6) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a University

• Candidates must possess evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local, national and international academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.



Lecturer I (CONUASS 4)

• Candidates should possess a Ph.D. from a recognized University with at least three (3) years post-doctoral teaching, research and administrative experience in a university.

• They must have evidence of scholarly publications in reputable local, national and international academic journals, plus membership of relevant professional bodies.





Lecturer II (CONUASS 3)

• Candidates should possess a Master’s Degree from a recognized University.



Assistant Lecturer (CONUASS 2)

• To be Assistant Lecturer, applicants must have obtained a good Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University.

• In addition, applicants must be holder of Master’s Degree from any recognized University.



Graduate Assistant

• To be Graduate Assistant Lecturer, applicants must have obtained a good Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University.

• In addition, evidence of registration for Master’s Degree from any recognized University is required.



OtherRequirements:

• All Candidates must possess NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Certificate or Certificate of Exclusion where applicable.

• Computer literacy is required for all positions.



Conditions of Service

Salary, allowances and other conditions of service attached to every position is the same as the approved Salary Structure for Federal Universities in Nigeria.



Faculties:

Science:Departments: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science



Maritime Transportation: Departments: Navigation & Nautical Science, Maritime Transport & Logistics, Maritime Economics, Finance and Insurance, Ports Management & Administration



Maritime Engineering & Technology: Departments: Maritime Engineering, Naval Architecture & Ship Construction, Maritime Communication & Information Systems, Electronics & Communications engineering, Industrial & Management Engineering, Oceanography & Ocean Technology, Hydrography & Water Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronic Engineering.



Maritime Environmental Management: Departments: Marine Environment & Pollution Control, Meteorology & Climate Change, Fisheries & Aquaculture, Maritime Archeology & Anthropology, Maritime Biodiversity Management



General Studies: Units: Geography, Archaeology, Use of English & Library, Logic, Philosophy & Human Existence, Nigerian People, Culture & Entrepreneurial Skills, History, Philosophy of Science & Technology, Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution, International Relations & Diplomacy



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward fifteen (15) copies each of the following documents:

 Typed applications

 Detailed Curriculum Vitae

 Copies of Credentials



The Curriculum Vitae should, among other information include the following in this order:

 Position applied for

 Full Name (Surname first in capital letters)

 Place and Date of Birth

 Nationality

 State of Origin & Local Government Area

 Religion

 Permanent Home Address

 Present Postal Address/GSM Numbers/E-mail Address

 Marital Status

 Number and Ages of Children (if any)

 Educational qualifications Obtained with Dates

 Academic Qualifications Obtained with Dates

 Professional Qualifications Obtained with Dates

 Working Experience including full details of former and present post(s)

 Full details of teaching and research experience and service to the nation and immediate community where applicable;

 List of Publications where application

 Honours, Award and Distinctions

 Extra-Curricular Activities

 Names and Addresses of three (3) referees.(One off whom must be your current or immediate past employer)



All applications and supporting documents should be forwarded in sealed envelope. The position applied for should clearly be indicated on the left-hand corner of the envelope.

Candidates should also request their three (3) Referees to send reports on them, under confidential cover, directly to the Registrar of the University. The Referees should also be informed to indicate the names of the candidates and the positions and Departments applied for, on the left hand corner of the envelopes.



Applications and supporting documents must reach The Registrar, Nigerian Maritime University, Okorenkoko, Kurutie Campus, Warri South L. G. A., Delta State, Nigeria.



Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.



Application Deadline: Six weeks from the date of this publication.





NATH-ESE L. ANHO

