|"Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by HeWrites(m): 1:46am
A Twitter User, Based in the United Kingdom, @tashaedo, has shared her opinion on Nigerian men in general, and has tagged the male specie in the Africa-based country as Ugly.
The lady wrote;.
"Nigerian men in Nigeria are actually ugly.", and she was replied with bashing of the greatest order.
See Some Reactions Below;
“When I ask her where she’s been to in Nigeria, they will say that I’m insulting the players in her local league. I’m not going to ask. I will just agree with her range of experience. Das all”, a twitter user @remiolutimayin responded to her.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/men-in-nigeria-are-actually-ugly-uk.html
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Nwodosis(m): 2:08am
The real men in my country Nigeria care not about ugliness. The handsomeness of a man in my country is mathematical directly proportional to the weight of his pockets and inversely proportional to poverty!
13 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by pocohantas(f): 2:44am
Nigerian men in Nigeria are ugly?
...and the Nigerian men in Cambodia and Somalia are handsome?
She just wants to trend.
She knows Nigerians don't know how to ignore. They must surely reply and give her the publicity she desires.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Earthquake1: 3:27am
pocohantas:
We wants to use Nigerian men to increase her twitter following
3 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by pocohantas(f): 3:41am
Earthquake1:For sure. I can imagine one foolish boy sliding into her DM now. "Angel tnx for acceptance. LOL @your tweet, can I get your WhatsApp number?"
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by QueenSekxy(f): 4:03am
attention seeker.. Nigeria are ugly??she just wants to be noticed and maybe trend for 2days..
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by HeWrites(m): 6:13am
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by festwiz(m): 6:29am
See the ugly girl sef..looking like (Lt) Michael Jackson's failed surgery.
6 Likes
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Blackhawk01: 6:38am
Tashaedo kor TatasheOyo nii, see her yeye nose.
Yoruba demon fall on her!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Tahra(f): 6:53am
Blackhawk01:Lmao,no kee me with laff this early mor-mor.
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Sard(m): 7:26am
With her painted cat-like face, she really doesn't have an opinion on beauty/handsomeness.
TrashTrash.
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by tossie101(f): 7:58am
Thats her opinion.. and it doesn't hold water.
Because i know my bobo is epitome of handsomeness
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by CaptainGOOD: 8:00am
Ok
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by tosyne2much(m): 8:02am
She got served well
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by whateverkay(m): 8:04am
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by gaxe(m): 8:04am
Monkey feeling funky
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:04am
No be ur fault
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by yoosga: 8:04am
Twitter standards
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by chily11: 8:05am
Remove that makeup lemme see your poo face
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:05am
But she is not far from the truth...Nigerian men frown too much because of the current hardship/unemployment and no money in the country led by mallam buhari.
And ofcourse over frowning can disfigure a face and leave a man looking ugly
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by frenzyduchess(f): 8:06am
More like dangling a carrot ,and obviously they took the bait, their ego is just too big to ignore her
pocohantas:
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Dottore: 8:06am
Attention seekers everywhere
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by chily11: 8:07am
Some poo smiling poo will pop up and say poo because of the poo she's been receiving.
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Divay22(f): 8:07am
We know the attention seekers
Hopefully she'll get more than she bargained for
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by lelvin(m): 8:08am
The wrong people to pick a fight with are Nigerians. When they finish with her, her father will sit her down and say...
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by yomalex(m): 8:08am
hmm
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by WeirdoNg: 8:08am
Remove your wig and make-up so we can see your real face
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by BruncleZuma: 8:09am
Unu bia lekwa num nsogbu...Aunty did we invite you?
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by Uyi168(m): 8:10am
She just want to trend..
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by vengertime: 8:11am
Please lets stop making all these Edo ashawoo popular here.
Get the fck out of here.
.
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by canalily(m): 8:11am
Those selling eggs shouldn't fight in the market
1 Like
|Re: "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) by yanshDoctor: 8:11am
..she doesnt lie. if you live in the uk for few years and returned back to Nigeria. you will noticed how ugly we are in this country.
when i spend a year outside the country. and returned back. i was shocked with the haggard and dirty looking faces of Nigerians on the street of lagos. everybody was just ugly in my eyes it took some months before it clears from my eyes yet again. if you have upgraded you smartphone then goes back to the former phone the kind of change you are going to notice that's what i am talking about.
the men and women ugly face and dull skin. everything was so messed up to the extent i was thinking to run back.
