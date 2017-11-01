Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Nigerian Men In Nigeria Are Ugly" - UK-Based Lady (pics) (4821 Views)

Lady Says She Declined To Go On A Date With A Married Man, She Gets This (pics) / Delta-Based Lady With Massive Backside Causes Commotion Online (Photos) / This Lady Says Her Bum Is The Biggest In West Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The lady wrote;.

"Nigerian men in Nigeria are actually ugly.", and she was replied with bashing of the greatest order.



See Some Reactions Below;

“When I ask her where she’s been to in Nigeria, they will say that I’m insulting the players in her local league. I’m not going to ask. I will just agree with her range of experience. Das all”, a twitter user @remiolutimayin responded to her.



“I can’t speak for the others but I’m not ugly”, @teesh_aay authoritatively said on the micro-blogging site.



“DISCOVERY ALERT!!! new breed of wild goat. scientific name; tash aegagrus tash Tropical Level; Herbivorous”, another Twitter user wrote.

@Officialyalex wrote: “Thats too much to say… coming from someone who has a face like yours”



“I know am ugly but Nigeria dudes are handsome Joor except your Dad that looks like incompleted infrastructure", a Markurdi based photographer, @jamesdaniells wrote.

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/men-in-nigeria-are-actually-ugly-uk.html A Twitter User, Based in the United Kingdom, @tashaedo, has shared her opinion on Nigerian men in general, and has tagged the male specie in the Africa-based country as Ugly.The lady wrote;.See Some Reactions Below;

The real men in my country Nigeria care not about ugliness. The handsomeness of a man in my country is mathematical directly proportional to the weight of his pockets and inversely proportional to poverty! 13 Likes

Nigerian men in Nigeria are ugly?

...and the Nigerian men in Cambodia and Somalia are handsome?





She just wants to trend.

She knows Nigerians don't know how to ignore. They must surely reply and give her the publicity she desires. 17 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:

Nigerian men in Nigeria are ugly?

...and the Nigerian men in Cambodia and Somalia are handsome?





She just wants to trend.

She knows Nigerians don't know how to ignore. They must surely reply and give her the publicity she desires.

We wants to use Nigerian men to increase her twitter following We wants to use Nigerian men to increase her twitter following 3 Likes

Earthquake1:





We wants to use Nigerian men to increase her twitter following For sure. I can imagine one foolish boy sliding into her DM now. " Angel tnx for acceptance. LOL @your tweet, can I get your WhatsApp number?" For sure. I can imagine one foolish boy sliding into her DM now. " 8 Likes 4 Shares

attention seeker.. Nigeria are ugly??she just wants to be noticed and maybe trend for 2days.. 1 Like

Lalasticlala Mynd44

See the ugly girl sef..looking like (Lt) Michael Jackson's failed surgery. 6 Likes







Yoruba demon fall on her! Tashaedo kor TatasheOyo nii, see her yeye nose.Yoruba demon fall on her! 1 Like 1 Share

Blackhawk01:

Tashaedo kor TatasheOyo nii, see her yeye nose.





Yoruba demon fall on her! Lmao,no kee me with laff this early mor-mor. Lmao,no kee me with laff this early mor-mor.

With her painted cat-like face, she really doesn't have an opinion on beauty/handsomeness.

TrashTrash.

Thats her opinion.. and it doesn't hold water.

Because i know my bobo is epitome of handsomeness

Ok

She got served well

Monkey feeling funky

No be ur fault

Twitter standards

Remove that makeup lemme see your poo face 1 Like

But she is not far from the truth...Nigerian men frown too much because of the current hardship/unemployment and no money in the country led by mallam buhari.



And ofcourse over frowning can disfigure a face and leave a man looking ugly But she is not far from the truth...Nigerian men frown too much because of the current hardship/unemployment and no money in the country led by mallam buhari.And ofcourse over frowning can disfigure a face and leave a man looking ugly

pocohantas:

Nigerian men in Nigeria are ugly?

...and the Nigerian men in Cambodia and Somalia are handsome?





She just wants to trend.

She knows Nigerians don't know how to ignore. They must surely reply and give her the publicity she desires. More like dangling a carrot ,and obviously they took the bait, their ego is just too big to ignore her

Attention seekers everywhere

Some poo smiling poo will pop up and say poo because of the poo she's been receiving.



Hopefully she'll get more than she bargained for We know the attention seekersHopefully she'll get more than she bargained for

The wrong people to pick a fight with are Nigerians. When they finish with her, her father will sit her down and say...

hmm

Remove your wig and make-up so we can see your real face

Unu bia lekwa num nsogbu...Aunty did we invite you?

She just want to trend..

Please lets stop making all these Edo ashawoo popular here.



Get the fck out of here.





.

Those selling eggs shouldn't fight in the market 1 Like