Moment Man Proposes To His Curvy Girlfriend In A Romantic Way (photos) / Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) / Boyfriend Claims To Be Working All The Time But Is Always Broke, Is He Lying?

Read patiently...



Most of us grew up with the false belief (my opinion) that you will only find the right woman, the one who would love you genuinely when you don't have a dime or when you're not yet sound financially. I held unto this idea for a very long time till I got to a point in life where I could no longer struggle with reality; I had to face it.



I have come to a stage in life where I no longer entertain ideas that are not practical or are not in touch with realities. True-life experiences will sometimes teach you that ideas like the one this post revolves around are nothing but mere abstract craps which people use to give themselves hopes.



Let me tell you today, having money and even excess of it will not stop you from finding a woman who suits you and who loves you dearly. It depends on your class and what you want. I strongly believe that holding onto the idea that you will only find a woman who will love you genuinely, when you have not achieved financial success, is a mentality that is seriously laced with inferiority complex! It is like saying no comfortable or financially successful young man will marry a woman who will love him genuinely. If money will not make a woman love you genuinely, then you can try poverty. I believe it will help! Being broke as ceramics is not a guarantee that genuine love awaits you whenever a girl agrees to date you. People date for different reasons. Among the super rich, rich, comfortable, struggling, broke, poor and poorest, there are honest people, so also there are deceitful people too.



The number of marriages or homes that get broken every now and then in our society due to lack of money far outnumbers the number that get broken due to the existence of money and much money. You might want to think otherwise considering the the rate at which you read or hear about broken marriages in the news. It is so because the people involved are mostly celebrities. Whatever they do is news. It is even news if they go to the restroom! You don't know the high number that get broken everyday among broke people who 'genuinely' loved themselves because they are not popular. It is hardly news when theirs happen.



What's the essence of having a wife that loves you 'genuinely' because she met you struggling, when there's a high possibility that she can cheat on you because you don't have money? Or isn't it the present society we live in again? Why do we always throw away the issue of financial compatibility when the woman is at the receiving end but embrace it strongly when the man is at the receiving end because he's probably broke?



I'm not suggesting that one should not marry when he's not comfortable. A man can marry whenever it suits him; be it in riches or in poverty. What I'm saying is that the idea that you will only find a woman who will love you genuinely when you're not comfortable doesn't hold weight. What if she happens to have achieved more financial success than you? Would she still be a gold-digger who doesn't love you genuinely? A comfortable guy should go for a comfortable girl so that financial appreciation could be a mutual thing. You will only attract leeches and parasites when you go for broke girls who would have looked down on you years back when you were broke even if they, themselves were carrying poverty on their heads as if they were hawking it.



Whether you like it or not, financial success gives you a wider room to make choices when it comes to women. That's the same reason why a broke guy always begs his girlfriend not to leave him...because his choices are highly limited. No woman is perfect. In Nigeria, money gives you the opportunity to get closer to your choice woman. Young Nigerian women nowadays are allergic to long stories of how bright your prospects are; face it!!! I don't hustle to impress ladies. I hustle so that I can give the mother of my kids and my kids the best. Whether she loves me genuinely or not is nothing but a headache for the idealists!



Finding the right woman when you are broke isn't really a romantic scam,but like I said it on a thread "Love isn't blind after all!" Everyone has his definition of compatibility and that which he/she prioritises above the other in this whole love matter.



As a rich man, there'll be something that would make a woman love you, if your riches garnishes it and you're cool with it...fine, she is only human. Same applies to a poor guy, a woman dating him isn't doing him a favour. If there is nothing in you she values more than money, she won't be with you.



Anyone can find love...it depends on where you go searching.

More reason rich marry the rich.

You can't effectively chase two life goals at the same time, only in rare cases does it end in success and largely depends on the sort of woman. 1 Like

On the contrary, it's said that a friend's loyalty is known when the chips are down. Those who made this quote were not drunk and it has been proven to be true 'cause wealth attracts sycophants. The married great men of this world met their women when they had nothing 'cause that's when you test a man's loyalty. Wonder why Mark Zuckerberg ended up with an average looking Asian instead of the beauties of America?, it's 'cause she was with him when he was nothing.



You said it's easier to pick your kind of woman when you have wealth. Sorry, it's a herculean task to pick your kind of woman when you have money. A wealthy man is full of insecurities.



You wouldn't marry a lady you're not sure whether she loves you or not, realistically speaking. 119 Likes 11 Shares

Benita27:

On the contrary, it's said that a friend's loyalty is known when the chips are down. Those who made this quote were not drunk and it has been proven to be true 'cause wealth attracts sycophants. The married great men of this world met their women when they had nothing 'cause that's when you test a man's loyalty. Wonder why Mark Zuckerberg ended up with an average looking Asian instead of the beauties of America?, it's 'cause she was with him when he was nothing.



You said it's easier to pick your kind of woman when you have wealth. Sorry, it's a herculean task to pick your kind of woman when you have money. A wealthy man is full of insecurities.



I fault your opinion that the great men of this world met their wives when they were broke. That's a fallacy of hasty generalization. Why don't you gather their historical details and post it here so we can all see? Whether you have money or not is not a guarantee of meeting someone who loves you genuinely.

A woman that will stick with you and love you b4 you blow is a woman that is worth keeping because her trust and loyalty is already earned unlike some who keep jumping from one man to the other depending on who has the fatest pocket? 29 Likes 1 Share





Nigerian girls on understand this when they nearing 35 and village people or parents are chasing them.









nice write up Op, one thing most people overlook ''financial compatibility'' and ''so that financial appreciation could be a mutual thing''.

Lack of money does more damage to your affair than the presence of it. How do you get loyalty when you are broke? By the way, anyone can jump from one person to another.

i never said anything is certain in relation to the what i said previously. what i mean is it is easier to stick to a woman who was witg you b4 you blow than one who came after the money was made. most guys feel she came for the money. isnt wierd that broke guys hardly get noticed by women but the moment he starts making money women flock around him.

Lol! There is no definite pattern of how life works, Your opinion although somewhat right remains an opinion and not a fact.



I laugh when I see guys encourage themselves to get rich and watch ladies flock around them. Yes, they will come, but 99% would be materialistic, gold digging bunch. One thing guys need to get straight is, Money does not attract love. Money attracts fans but not friends, lust but not love. The richer you get, the lesser your chances of getting True Love.



Rich or poor, express your feelings to whomever you are attracted to. You are either accepted or rejected, it's not the end of life, but another junction to turn a corner. 71 Likes 5 Shares

On the contrary, it's said that a friend's loyalty is known when the chips are down. Those who made this quote were not drunk and it has been proven to be true 'cause wealth attracts sycophants. The married great men of this world met their women when they had nothing 'cause that's when you test a man's loyalty. Wonder why Mark Zuckerberg ended up with an average looking Asian instead of the beauties of America?, it's 'cause she was with him when he was nothing.



You said it's easier to pick your kind of woman when you have wealth. Sorry, it's a herculean task to pick your kind of woman when you have money. A wealthy man is full of insecurities.



You wouldn't marry a lady you're not sure whether she loves you or not, realistically speaking.

Very well said!!





As for the Op, He wrote alot without saying much, the write up is lacking in convincing narratives.. Why?

The Op should have stated how many instances he knew where the rich genuinely found love (I not saying there are none) but when you compare it those who found genuine love when they had nothing, I don't think there would have been any need for raising a counter argument against the obvious.



That been said, I would mention those who found love in nothing like the handle I Quoted had pointed



Zukerberg.. Facebook CEO married his sweetheart from when he had little



2face...Nigerian musician.. Despite all Odds still ended up with his lover from his struggling days when he had little



Ay.. Nigerian comedian..



To mention but a few...



The truth remains If you could find someone who loves when you have nothing... They are more bound to continue loving you... Despite the change in status.



But how many people who found love when they are rich and still manage to stick together when the fortune changes.? Should be the question and the yardstick with which you judge if it was easier finding love when you are rich.. Very well said!!As for the Op, He wrote alot without saying much, the write up is lacking in convincing narratives.. Why?The Op should have stated how many instances he knew where the rich genuinely found love (I not saying there are none) but when you compare it those who found genuine love when they had nothing, I don't think there would have been any need for raising a counter argument against the obvious.That been said, I would mention those who found love in nothing like the handle I Quoted had pointedZukerberg.. Facebook CEO married his sweetheart from when he had little2face...Nigerian musician.. Despite all Odds still ended up with his lover from his struggling days when he had littleAy.. Nigerian comedian..To mention but a few...The truth remains If you could find someone who loves when you have nothing... They are more bound to continue loving you... Despite the change in status.But how many people who found love when they are rich and still manage to stick together when the fortune changes.? Should be the question and the yardstick with which you judge if it was easier finding love when you are rich.. 30 Likes 2 Shares

As for the Op, He wrote alot without saying much, the write up is lacking in convincing narratives.. Why?

The Op should have stated how many instances he knew where the rich genuinely found love (I not saying there are none) but when you compare it those who found genuine love when they had nothing, I don't think there would have been any need for raising a counter argument against the obvious.



That been said, I would mention those who found love in nothing like the handle I Quoted had pointed



Zukerberg.. Facebook CEO married his sweetheart from when he had little



2face...Nigerian musician.. Despite all Odds still ended up with his lover from his struggling days when he had little



Ay.. Nigerian comedian..



To mention but a few...



Truth remains If you could find someone who loves when you have nothing...They are more bound to continue loving you...Despite the change in status.



But how many people who found love when they are rich and still manage to stick together when the fortune changes.? Should be the question and the yardstick with which you judge if it was easier finding love when you are rich..



True @embolden. I felt he had to brush aside reality 'cause his article needs to be sold. Going to dig up names would be a waste of my time 'cause I know it's difficult for a wealthy man to identify/find genuine love. Not that they don't tho.



To add to your list. Locally we have Otedola,

Cosmos and charity of Coscharis group. Women who start with such men are never messed with.

On the contrary, it's said that a friend's loyalty is known when the chips are down. Those who made this quote were not drunk and it has been proven to be true 'cause wealth attracts sycophants.



That's if you acquire ya wealth without much stress

The married great men of this world met their women when they had nothing 'cause that's when you test a man's loyalty. Wonder why Mark Zuckerberg ended up with an average looking Asian instead of the beauties of America?, it's 'cause she was with him when he was nothing.



This is where one needs to employ his/her five sense organs (reasoning and thinking).



There thin gap between

1. Wealth with sense and reasoning

2. Wealth without sense and reasoning



You said it's easier to pick your kind of woman when you have wealth. Sorry, it's a herculean task to pick your kind of woman when you have money. A wealthy man is full of insecurities.





This has been addressed above in his write-up.

Well said

The Op should have stated how many instances he knew where the rich genuinely found love (I not saying there are none) but when you compare it those who found genuine love when they had nothing, I don't think there would have been any need for raising a counter argument against the obvious.



That been said, I would mention those who found love in nothing like the handle I Quoted had pointed



Zukerberg.. Facebook CEO married his sweetheart from when he had little



2face...Nigerian musician.. Despite all Odds still ended up with his lover from his struggling days when he had little



Ay.. Nigerian comedian..



To mention but a few...



The truth remains If you could find someone who loves when you have nothing... They are more bound to continue loving you... Despite the change in status.



But how many people who found love when they are rich and still manage to stick together when the fortune changes.? Should be the question and the yardstick with which you judge if it was easier finding love when you are rich..



The problem with you guys is that you are always fond of reeling out a few names whenever you are confronted with an issue. It's just like saying having a third class degree does not affect your employment prospect because Wole Soyinka or Gani Fawehinmi graduated with 3rd class, forgetting to put present socio-economic situations into consideration!



The problem with you guys is that you are always fond of reeling out a few names whenever you are confronted with an issue. It's just like saying having a third class degree does not affect your employment prospect because Wole Soyinka or Gani Fawehinmi graduated with 3rd class, forgetting to put present socio-economic situations into consideration!

You should think of the problems lack of money brings more than the issues its presence brings except you cherish a life of penury! Nobody makes money then start planning on how to cope when the money vanishes.

On the contrary, it's said that a friend's loyalty is known when the chips are down. Those who made this quote were not drunk and it has been proven to be true 'cause wealth attracts sycophants. The married great men of this world met their women when they had nothing 'cause that's when you test a man's loyalty. Wonder why Mark Zuckerberg ended up with an average looking Asian instead of the beauties of America?, it's 'cause she was with him when he was nothing.



You said it's easier to pick your kind of woman when you have wealth. Sorry, it's a herculean task to pick your kind of woman when you have money. A wealthy man is full of insecurities.



You wouldn't marry a lady you're not sure whether she loves you or not, realistically speaking.



well said.



as a wealthy man,it's very difficult to tell if a lady loves you genuinely or just after the wealth .



I'm talking from experience, my friend has been trying to settle down for almost two years now but almost all the girls disappointed at the slightest trial .the last one started misbehaving wen he told her that bank will be coming to take over the house by month end due to his debt ,lol the girl fail the test. she didn't even show much concern of give word of encouragement.

well said.

as a wealthy man,it's very difficult to tell if a lady loves you genuinely or just after the wealth .

I'm talking from experience, my friend has been trying to settle down for almost two years now but almost all the girls disappointed at the slightest trial .the last one started misbehaving wen he told her that bank will be coming to take over the house by month end due to his debt ,lol the girl fail the test. she didn't even show much concern of give word of encouragement.

My friend is now considering going bk to a girl he dated wen he was broke

The number of marriages or homes that get broken every now and then in our society due to lack of money far outnumbers the number that get broken due to the existence of money and much money. You might want to think otherwise considering the the rate at which you read or hear about broken marriages in the news. It is so because the people involved are mostly celebrities. Whatever they do is news. It is even news if they go to the restroom! You don't know the high number that get broken everyday among broke people who 'genuinely' loved themselves because they are not popular. It is hardly news when theirs happen.

Although, I disagree with your post in its entirety, I'm quoting this particular part because it's extremely ridiculous and nonsensical. Where did you get the figures, the statistics, the evidence, to make you confident enough to make this absurd claim? Where, when, and how did you conduct your survey? You're just saying nonsense to support your own beliefs, conjuring up hogwash for your own ends. The opposite might even be actually true, since the United States seems to have higher divorce rate than countries where the poverty rate is higher.



Haven said that, these kind of write-ups are ridiculous and one-dimensional rubbish that judge all relationships by a one-size-fits-all standard, ignoring the reality that people have different motivations in life, as well as different reasons for falling in love. So many factors contribute to attraction as well as break-ups that there's barely any consistent way of determining what to rule out or what not when making such considerations as this. Relationships are dialectical, "grey" systems, not some 1 + 1 = 2, simple, straightforward, binary system that you can analyse using Aristotelian logic. Your write-up is flawed.



And, viewing it from a different perspective, you seem to have the wrong idea about love and loyalty. If you make something as uncertain and unstable as money and finance the pillar of a relationship, what happens when conditions change? You might be poor today, only to become rich tomorrow. The person who is wealthy now, can go bankrupt the next minute and end up in penury, due to circumstances over which he has no control. So, what happens then? The "loyal" and "loving" partner abandons him to his fate? Although, I disagree with your post in its entirety, I'm quoting this particular part because it's extremely ridiculous and nonsensical. Where did you get the figures, the statistics, the evidence, to make you confident enough to make this absurd claim? Where, when, and how did you conduct your survey? You're just saying nonsense to support your own beliefs, conjuring up hogwash for your own ends. The opposite might even be actually true, since the United States seems to have higher divorce rate than countries where the poverty rate is higher.Haven said that, these kind of write-ups are ridiculous and one-dimensional rubbish that judge all relationships by a one-size-fits-all standard, ignoring the reality that people have different motivations in life, as well as different reasons for falling in love. So many factors contribute to attraction as well as break-ups that there's barely any consistent way of determining what to rule out or what not when making such considerations as this. Relationships are dialectical, "grey" systems, not some 1 + 1 = 2, simple, straightforward, binary system that you can analyse using Aristotelian logic. Your write-up is flawed.And, viewing it from a different perspective, you seem to have the wrong idea about love and loyalty. If you make something as uncertain and unstable as money and finance the pillar of a relationship, what happens when conditions change? You might be poor today, only to become rich tomorrow. The person who is wealthy now, can go bankrupt the next minute and end up in penury, due to circumstances over which he has no control. So, what happens then? The "loyal" and "loving" partner abandons him to his fate? 27 Likes 4 Shares

True @embolden. I felt he had to brush aside reality 'cause his article needs to be sold. Going to dig up names would be a waste of my time 'cause I know it's difficult for a wealthy man to identify/find genuine love. Not that they don't tho.



To add to your list. Locally we have Otedola,

When did Otedola and your said Cosmos marry? Was it few years ago or decades ago? You guys have failed to align things with the present. Don't be living in the past. When I was growing up, I saw my uncles and other elderly ones who didn't have much, living in one room apartments, but they had very lovely relationships. Some even got married to their girlfriends even if they had little. Can you equate that with what we see today? That's where I want you to understand this post from.

well said.



as a wealthy man,it's very difficult to tell if a lady loves you genuinely or just after the wealth .



I'm talking from experience, my friend has been trying to settle down for almost two years now but almost all the girls disappointed at the slightest trial .the last one started misbehaving wen he told her that bank will be coming to take over the house by month end due to his debt ,lol the girl fail the test. she didn't even show much concern of give word of encouragement.

My friend is now considering going bk to a girl he dated wen he was broke My brother's test. He was engaged to a lady they both made plans that he was moving to US to further his education and after few months he'd come back and marry her then she would join him in two years. Everything was fine, dude wrote his exams, passed and was admitted. On getting to the embassy their was an error on his documentation made by the school so he was asked to reapply in 6months. She was waiting to hear that he was on the plane but when the news got to her that the embassy rejected his application for another 6months the bìtch called off the relationship with the excuse that she can't wait. My bro dodged a bullet...she's still single now and probably looking for a rich dude that'll marry her pretty face.



My brother's test. He was engaged to a lady they both made plans that he was moving to US to further his education and after few months he'd come back and marry her then she would join him in two years. Everything was fine, dude wrote his exams, passed and was admitted. On getting to the embassy their was an error on his documentation made by the school so he was asked to reapply in 6months. She was waiting to hear that he was on the plane but when the news got to her that the embassy rejected his application for another 6months the bìtch called off the relationship with the excuse that she can't wait. My bro dodged a bullet...she's still single now and probably looking for a rich dude that'll marry her pretty face.

Guys keep screaming make money and women will come. It's difficult to tell what the women in your life at this point are for.

Where do you get the idea that wealth could be acquired without stress?



You must understand that being rich is relative unless you are in the league of the bill Gates and Dangote of this world.



Where do you get the idea that wealth could be acquired without stress?

You must understand that being rich is relative unless you are in the league of the bill Gates and Dangote of this world.

Your savings is so someone else's shopping bills.

U Right though, But a lady just wrote whats on my mind 1 Like

Although, I disagree with your post in its entirety, I'm quoting this particular part because it's extremely ridiculous and nonsensical. Where did you get the figures, the statistics, the evidence, to make you confident enough to make this absurd claim? Where, when, and how did you conduct your survey? You're just saying nonsense to support your own beliefs, conjuring up hogwash for your own ends. The opposite might even be actually true, since the United States seems to have higher divorce rate than countries where the poverty rate is higher.



Haven said that, these kind of write-ups are ridiculous and one-dimensional rubbish that judge all relationships by a one-size-fits-all standard, ignoring the reality that people have different motivations in life, as well as different reasons for falling in love. So many factors contribute to attraction as well as break-ups that there's barely any consistent way of determining what to rule out or what not when making such considerations as this. Relationships are dialectical, "grey" systems, not some 1 + 1 = 2, simple, straightforward, binary system that you can analyse using Aristotelian logic. Your write-up is flawed.



And, viewing it from a different perspective, you seem to have the wrong idea about love and loyalty. If you make something as uncertain and unstable as money and finance the pillar of a relationship, what happens when conditions change? You might be poor today, only to become rich tomorrow. The person who is wealthy now, can go bankrupt the next minute and end up in penury, due to circumstances over which he has no control. So, what happens then? The "loyal" and "loving" partner abandons him to his fate?







Who vexed you this morning?

Co-signed

Yea most of dem footballers married their first love and divorced them when they got richer.



Love is real but how real can it get