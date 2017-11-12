Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: Police Warn IPOB, Deploy 26,000 Officers, 15 Gunboats (1222 Views)

According to the statement, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Department of Operations of the Force has been deployed to the state and will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police and three Commissioners of Police to be in charge of each Senatorial District.







“In order to ensure adequate security and safety of lives and properties before, during and after the elections, the Inspector General of Police has graciously approved deployment of additional 26,000 Police personnel, comprising the Police Special Forces, Police Mobile Force, the Counter- Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Anti Bomb Squad (EOD), the Force Marine Police, Conventional Policemen, the Force Armament Unit, personnel from Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Mounted Troops, the attack and Sniffer Dogs Section, Police Gun Boats, Police Helicopters and Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to Anambra State and most of these personnel are already on the ground,” the statement said.



It added that the deployed equipment will be deployed to cover entire state, including riverine areas and difficult terrains. In addition, other security and safety agencies, which are members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the state are also deployed to complement the Police.



“Four policemen are deployed to each polling unit along with personnel of other security and safety agencies. No armed security personnel will be allowed within the polling units. Armed Police detachments on patrol vehicles are going to patrol the streets and other locations throughout the state to prevent crime and intervene to quell any violence that may occur during the election,” the statement further said.



To further ensure peaceful conduct of the election, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim K. Idris, and Chairman, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) will meet stakeholders and political parties, their flag bearers before the date of the election.



The statement warned that Police personnel deployed for the election must be polite and civil, but firm.



“They are to provide adequate security for the electorate, INEC officials, election materials, election observers and other individuals and bodies that have statutory roles in the conduct of the election, at the polling booths, collation centers, and INEC offices in Anambra State throughout the period of the election,” stated the Police.



The Police also announced that vehicular movement in the state between 12 midnight on 17 November till after the voting period on the day of the election. Government agencies and personnel on essential duties and services, however, will be allowed passage within the period.



“Security identification tag will be provided for all the security and safety agencies, INEC officials, election observers/monitors and others that have statutory duties to carry out in the election. The security personnel deployed will only operate within the area they are posted for the election,” the Police said.



The statement also declared that Commissioners of Police and personnel in the states contiguous to Anambra State have been put on red-alert not to allow an influx of miscreants and thugs into Anambra State. Also, a broad-spectrum security threats assessment is in progress.



“All the identified flashpoints, trouble spots and other perceived violence/vulnerable areas in the state have been profiled and appropriate pragmatic strategies and tactics have been implemented to checkmate and tackle them ahead of the election.Consequent on the renewed threat by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other affiliate groups to disrupt the election, the Force has deployed Special Police Forces, Police Mobile Force, Specially Trained Counter-Terrorism Unit and other intelligence and tactical Squads to deal decisively with IPOB,” the statement added.







The Police assured voters of adequate security, warning IPOB to stay off polling units. The Force also warned political parties, traditional rulers, community leaders, parents and guardians to advise their followers and wards to be law-abiding or face the full weight of the law.



Actually, people living in cities in Anambra should relocate to their villages, if you have relatives in neighbouring states, travel and stay with them for the coming weekend and don't return till the results are announced.



With additional 26,000 policemen, the police can comfortably arrest all Apga voters while shooting anyone who protests as a troublemaker. I see heavy lock down and traffic jams. I see a war zone situation.



they are warning them now oh.. If bullet start flying and hitting people they will start calling ICC..





On a more serious note, why are security men of this country denied the right to vote With those things listed above, won't it even scare people from coming to vote or voting confidently.

Illiteracy in action



Actually, people living in cities in Anambra should relocate to their villages, if you have relatives in neighbouring states, travel and stay with them for the coming weekend and don't return till the results are announced.



With additional 26,000 policemen, the police can comfortably arrest all Apga voters while shooting anyone who protests as a troublemaker. I see heavy lock down and traffic jams. I see a war zone situation.



IPOB, decamp to Asaba and chill.





Just tell IPOB miscreants to behave themselves and all will be fine

Nigeria will be great again.

they are warning them now oh.. If bullet start flying and hitting people they will start calling ICC.. On certain matters you seize being the brilliant you and chose the dumb you instead.

Just shoot. You have my support.

IPOBs wouldn't dare. The python skelewu is still fresh in their minds.

STFU! Any comment that does not support your useless agitation is met with stupid reaction like this.

Read through your comment again and tell me whose reaction actually sounds stupid if not yours.

Coming from a non-entity.

26000 police officers for anambra elections just cuz of a leaderless, inexistent ipob? Are they going for war? Little wonder they were crowned the most useless police force in the world.

ipob don't suffer

26000 police officers for anambra elections just cuz of a leaderless, inexistent ipob? Are they going for war? Little wonder they were crowned the most useless police force in the world. Tell Them.



It is only Nigeria that deploys her army to fight internal crisis and agitators which is basically the work of the police. Worst still sending them armed with fighter jets, APCs, (sub)machine guns, etc.



But even more alarming is the praises they receive from some of their gullible supporters.



Tell Them.

It is only Nigeria that deploys her army to fight internal crisis and agitators which is basically the work of the police. Worst still sending them armed with fighter jets, APCs, (sub)machine guns, etc.

But even more alarming is the praises they receive from some of their gullible supporters.

Sorry Nigeria...

Ipob terrorists from Abia and Ebonyi coming all the way 4rm their states to boycott election in our great Anambra land because they jealous the success of Anambra.

We Anambrans should fight them off. We Anambrans belong to One Nigeria and must duly exercise our franchise because if we fail to vote then FG will impose the North to rule over us after november 18th.

if ipob terrorists don't rescind on their threats then I can see Mallam Ahkbar Abubakar Kashimu becoming an administrator in Anambra state after november 18. By then u will realize that Namdi Kanu all the way from Abia will cause the downfall of Anambra the Light of the Nation.

THAT WILL MAKE PEOPLE WANT TO GO OUTSIDE AND VOTE, CONTINUE

if they like, they should deploy one million police officers, I must vote on Saturday. Apga all d way!

Foools...if u like deploy all the ZOO police, army, air force, navy, opc, boko haram etc. In anambra state it will not scare, deter nor stop us from celebrating our NSALA day on the 18 in our homes, with our loved ones. We the good people of Anambra has decided to take our destinies in our hand. enouh of monkey de work, baboon de shop. Let the politicians,their families & those who eats from their table vote them. I hav personally warned every member of my family not to step out of the house on 18 or risk my wrath. To hell with voting those who don't care about us.

No Erection in Anambra. Mr. Dilector, how market?

On certain matters you seize being the brilliant you and chose the dumb you instead.



If my dumb comment doesn't sit with you, why not move away instead of been dumb yourself by quoting a dumb comment...



Is not a most for you to vote sit @ the comfort of your home while others do what they feel is right for them to do...





If my dumb comment doesn't sit with you, why not move away instead of been dumb yourself by quoting a dumb comment...

Is not a most for you to vote sit @ the comfort of your home while others do what they feel is right for them to do...

Let the police shot anyone who tries to disrupt the election...

At least they are learning.



They are using the police for police job, not degrading the Army by giving them policing duties.





Now concerning the matter of Anambra election.



The stakes are indeed high; yet the atmosphere is very charged.



Expect very low turnouts yet peaceful election. All things considered, the smartest rigger will win. But the court will have the final say!

Since the federal government has declared IPOB as a terrorist group, they should lure all their members into a stadium with the aim of dialogue and bomb them to smithereens. That way IPOB and biafra will be dead and forgotten Since the federal government has declared IPOB as a terrorist group, they should lure all their members into a stadium with the aim of dialogue and bomb them to smithereens. That way IPOB and biafra will be dead and forgotten

If my dumb comment doesn't sit with you, why not move away instead of been dumb yourself by quoting a dumb comment...



Is not a most for you to vote sit @ the comfort of your home while others do what they feel is right for them to do...





Let the police shot anyone who tries to disrupt the election... I felt the need to call you to order. even though I have no right to force that on you, I still believe it is no crime suggesting.



I felt the need to call you to order. even though I have no right to force that on you, I still believe it is no crime suggesting.

My concern also is; what if the Police starts shooting harmless civilians like they occasionally do?

criminals need to take advantage of this shortage of policemen elsewhere in the country, November 18th is Christmas for criminals.



thanks to IPOB

thanks to FG

gunboats will help to keep people indoors while the rigging machines do their jobs,which will be a huge slap to democracy.

Naira land operators or do I call them moderators should mobilize to anambra state and force people to vote that day.

IPOB is formidable!

I dont know what they are warning IPOB for



IPOB will all be at home enjoying Ofe Nsala

Show of force again,.

Since the federal government has declared IPOB as a terrorist group, they should lure all their members into a stadium with the aim of dialogue and bomb them to smithereens. That way IPOB and biafra will be dead and forgotten

You can kill people, but can you kill an ideology? You can kill people, but can you kill an ideology?