|Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by dainformant(m): 1:31pm
A barrister, Victoria Kumolu is set to marry her heartthrob who is a medical doctor after hooking up with him on social media. Agbeke Omoluabi, who shared the story of the couple's engagement - revealed how the young man disturbed her after putting up a picture of the lady (Victoria) on BBM display picture when they were in final year.
She revealed she had to give him Victoria's BBM pin due to his persistence and now the couple are set to tie the knot in a few months time after years of dating. Congratulations to them
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-proposes-longtime-girlfriend-meeting-bbm-photo.html
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by tessygirl(f): 1:38pm
good for them
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Marshalxv(m): 2:14pm
Lesson. girls don't be stingy,feel free to market ur female friends to ur male friends .Don't be too stingy with that contact. let's help our ministry biko. too many single youths out there
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by HardHomies: 3:48pm
Nice one.... But love is illusion
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Teewhy2: 3:48pm
Congratulations to them.
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by SNIPER123: 3:48pm
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by sureheaven(m): 3:48pm
Good for them
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by seanery: 3:48pm
Finally....!!!
I made FCT.
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by HardHomies: 3:48pm
Teewhy2:Copycat
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by darkenkach(m): 3:48pm
Nothing for the broke guys.
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by brunobaba(m): 3:48pm
Kongrats to them
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by bedspread: 3:48pm
Marshalxv:LESSON LEARNT
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by loadedvibes: 3:49pm
Where their face ?
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Adaomalight(f): 3:49pm
Aww!
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by itsandi(m): 3:49pm
love nwantiti
congrats
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Luxuryconsult: 3:49pm
Some girls will never give out their friends contact to a guy even if they see love written all over the guys' face. Hmmmm. Some enemies of progress. They are the reason some of their friends are still single today.
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Houseofglam7(f): 3:50pm
Love killi me I die
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by jamexborn(m): 3:50pm
Please pass me the bowl of beans and palm kernel, lemme fry beans
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Kendroid: 3:50pm
What's it with ladies acting so surprised when ever their man propose??
If you try it with me, am taking my RING back
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:51pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Elove1: 3:52pm
The way nairaland space bookers are typing irrelavant character de shock me
Spacebookers associations of nairaland
i hail ohh
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by medolab90(m): 3:52pm
happy married life
just call us for your wedding make we come chop
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by maryjan8(f): 3:53pm
Congrate
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by hezy4real01(m): 3:53pm
schoolmate abi una wehdon
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 3:53pm
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:53pm
Why the lady come dey form 'shocked'? I have said it so many times, I soberdrunk when i decide to marry i nor fit act all this drama, i go just throw ring give the girl i wan marry and be like "please if you are not interested throw am back.......
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by hollandis(f): 3:53pm
Nigerians call it persistence but on this part of the word we call it creepy and harassment.
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 3:54pm
How do you meet on BBM?
C'mon who gave you my pin?? ??
Some babes no dey miss this question.
Congrats to them.
|Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by HumbleGee(m): 3:54pm
Na because the guy.na doctor de friend gree
