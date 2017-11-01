Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) (11480 Views)

She revealed she had to give him Victoria's BBM pin due to his persistence and now the couple are set to tie the knot in a few months time after years of dating. Congratulations to them



good for them 1 Like

Lesson. girls don't be stingy,feel free to market ur female friends to ur male friends .Don't be too stingy with that contact. let's help our ministry biko. too many single youths out there 19 Likes

Nice one.... But love is illusion

Congratulations to them.

Good for them

Finally....!!!

I made FCT.

Teewhy2:

Copycat Copycat

Nothing for the broke guys. 1 Like

Kongrats to them

Marshalxv:

Lesson. girls don't be stingy,feel free to market ur female friends to ur male friends .Don't be too stingy with that contact. let's help our ministry biko. too many single youths out there LESSON LEARNT LESSON LEARNT 2 Likes

Where their face ?

Aww!



congrats love nwantiticongrats

Some girls will never give out their friends contact to a guy even if they see love written all over the guys' face. Hmmmm. Some enemies of progress. They are the reason some of their friends are still single today. 3 Likes

Love killi me I die

Please pass me the bowl of beans and palm kernel, lemme fry beans





If you try it with me, am taking my RING back What's it with ladies acting so surprised when ever their man propose??If you try it with me, am taking myback 3 Likes

Congrats to them 1 Like

The way nairaland space bookers are typing irrelavant character de shock me

Spacebookers associations of nairaland

i hail ohh

happy married life



just call us for your wedding make we come chop

Congrate

schoolmate abi una wehdon

Why the lady come dey form 'shocked'? I have said it so many times, I soberdrunk when i decide to marry i nor fit act all this drama, i go just throw ring give the girl i wan marry and be like "please if you are not interested throw am back....... 4 Likes

Nigerians call it persistence but on this part of the word we call it creepy and harassment.



C'mon who gave you my pin?? ??

Some babes no dey miss this question.



Congrats to them. How do you meet on BBM?C'mon who gave you my pin?? ??Some babes no dey miss this question.Congrats to them.