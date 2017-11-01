₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,561 members, 3,909,980 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 05:13 PM

Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) (11480 Views)

Couple Who Met In Secondary School Rock Their Uniforms In Pre-wedding Pics / Couple Who Met On Twitter Wed One Week After Meeting In Person / Ladies Wore Sexy Outfits For Their Final Year Thanksgiving Service (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by dainformant(m): 1:31pm
A barrister, Victoria Kumolu is set to marry her heartthrob who is a medical doctor after hooking up with him on social media. Agbeke Omoluabi, who shared the story of the couple's engagement - revealed how the young man disturbed her after putting up a picture of the lady (Victoria) on BBM display picture when they were in final year.

She revealed she had to give him Victoria's BBM pin due to his persistence and now the couple are set to tie the knot in a few months time after years of dating. Congratulations to them

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-proposes-longtime-girlfriend-meeting-bbm-photo.html

3 Likes

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by tessygirl(f): 1:38pm
good for them

1 Like

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Marshalxv(m): 2:14pm
Lesson. girls don't be stingy,feel free to market ur female friends to ur male friends .Don't be too stingy with that contact. let's help our ministry biko. too many single youths out there

19 Likes

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by HardHomies: 3:48pm
Nice one.... But love is illusion
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Teewhy2: 3:48pm
Congratulations to them.
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by SNIPER123: 3:48pm
embarassed
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by sureheaven(m): 3:48pm
Good for them
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by seanery: 3:48pm
Finally....!!!
I made FCT.
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by HardHomies: 3:48pm
Teewhy2:
grin
Copycat
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by darkenkach(m): 3:48pm
Nothing for the broke guys.

1 Like

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by brunobaba(m): 3:48pm
Kongrats to them
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by bedspread: 3:48pm
Marshalxv:
Lesson. girls don't be stingy,feel free to market ur female friends to ur male friends .Don't be too stingy with that contact. let's help our ministry biko. too many single youths out there
LESSON LEARNT grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by loadedvibes: 3:49pm
Where their face ?
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Adaomalight(f): 3:49pm
Aww!
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by itsandi(m): 3:49pm
love nwantiti cheesy
congrats cheesy
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Luxuryconsult: 3:49pm
Some girls will never give out their friends contact to a guy even if they see love written all over the guys' face. Hmmmm. Some enemies of progress. They are the reason some of their friends are still single today.

3 Likes

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Houseofglam7(f): 3:50pm
Love killi me I die
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by jamexborn(m): 3:50pm
Please pass me the bowl of beans and palm kernel, lemme fry beans
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Kendroid: 3:50pm
What's it with ladies acting so surprised when ever their man propose?? undecided

If you try it with me, am taking my RING back tongue

3 Likes

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:51pm
Congrats to them

1 Like

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Elove1: 3:52pm
The way nairaland space bookers are typing irrelavant character de shock me
Spacebookers associations of nairaland
i hail ohh
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by Hewrittes: 3:52pm
Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO NETWORK


Front/Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse AND RECORD while driving.


With Bluetooth Calls with Your Car to Make Calls


Car tracking App using your phone on any location within the country

Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country


With Video and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc



13 MONTHS WARRANTY

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by medolab90(m): 3:52pm
happy married life

just call us for your wedding make we come chop
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 3:52pm
cheesy
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by maryjan8(f): 3:53pm
Congrate
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by hezy4real01(m): 3:53pm
schoolmate abi una wehdon
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 3:53pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:53pm
Why the lady come dey form 'shocked'? I have said it so many times, I soberdrunk when i decide to marry i nor fit act all this drama, i go just throw ring give the girl i wan marry and be like "please if you are not interested throw am back....... angry

4 Likes

Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by hollandis(f): 3:53pm
Nigerians call it persistence but on this part of the word we call it creepy and harassment.
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 3:54pm
How do you meet on BBM?
C'mon who gave you my pin?? ?? grin grin
Some babes no dey miss this question.

Congrats to them.
Re: Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) by HumbleGee(m): 3:54pm
Na because the guy.na doctor de friend gree smiley

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

My True Experience With 2 Yoruba Girls. What Do They Really Want? / How To Play A Guy / Get Her Begging Desperately To Make Love To Her

Viewing this topic: chubi1980, 86TG, OluOlaLekan(m), onyenuel, Nigeman, CooKeed(m), skills50(m), Agboola321(m), emmadiva(f), Emary(f), kingopta(m), dmy(m), eltata(m), barny95, Larrey(f), Samusu(m), parisbluefox, Abbeylincson(f), Gentlevin, Gbenusi(m), signed, Bibidear(f), NLOwner(m), Heloct(f), active4000, birdsview(m), Ayomidric(m) and 76 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.