₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,392 members, 3,916,593 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 10:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" (6208 Views)
Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" (photo) / This Lady Says Her Bum Is The Biggest In West Africa / Lady Asked Man To Pay Her N40k For Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Towncrier247: 9:41pm On Nov 15
It is no doubt that when it comes to hailing, Nigerian touts are extremely gifted and they have a way words. Most of them use this skill on random girls passing by. While many girls usually consider it nuiseating,this lady says she loves it. She shared the compliments she received from an agbero while talking about it,but we doubt if she understood the content of the particular compliments.
Here is what it means, "Fine girl,look at a lady as fine as Custard, see slim girl,my babe,Agbani Darego,our mother, you are everything. I swear I want to f*ck you to death”
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/this-lady-says-she-loves-it-when-touts-pay-her-compliments
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Towncrier247: 9:41pm On Nov 15
SEE HER SEXY PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/this-lady-says-she-loves-it-when-touts-pay-her-compliments
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by optional1(f): 9:49pm On Nov 15
even small small boys who doesn't know how to wear condom will also be calling their mother's mate all that names...
Their voice is alwayz deep cos of too much oshogbo weeds..
5 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Greyworld: 9:50pm On Nov 15
that's more than compliment, more like advertisement...
Aunty re you for sale?
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:50pm On Nov 15
They all love compliments, but act like they dont
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Benita27(f): 9:52pm On Nov 15
Not surprised. "I love it when Agberos compliment me" is the superficial, scratch a little deeper.
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by ikbnice(m): 10:02pm On Nov 15
Brains should have had a reset button
8 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Topestbilly(m): 10:18pm On Nov 15
Smile to their compliments and before you know it they're taping your butts.
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Homeboiy(m): 10:19pm On Nov 15
Reminds me of those boys for ring road BC
Near Bob izua motors
They go even hold u dey compliment u, u must accept the compliment before they let u
9 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by DozieInc(m): 10:40pm On Nov 15
This one is "area mama"
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Rapmoney(m): 2:22am
Is this the much 'touted' lady?
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:08am
Meanwhile if I compliment my love Safiaa she burns me
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 4:40am
ChiefPiiko:
Dude Bleep off!. Leave Safiaa for me. I Booked her a long time ago
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:46am
safiaaBUTTHOLE:Don't lemme see you close to her mentions sef
7 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 4:49am
ChiefPiiko:
Oga, my love for Safiaa is older than your account. I'm warning you (& lefulefu) sternly, leave Safiaa.
http://www.nairaland.com/safiaaasshole
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:55am
safiaaBUTTHOLE:I deactivated my former account when she hurt me, now I am back and better, for the last time
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 4:57am
ChiefPiiko:
Listen man, I believe Safiaa is in the UK (if she isn't lying). Odds are I'm going to beat you to it to taste and stick my tongue in "what my username is" before you since I'm also in the UK.
I don't want to tell you this anymore. "Leave her alone"
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Safiaa(f): 9:46am
safiaaBUTTHOLE:Who are you? You're sick I swear lmao.
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:50am
Goodmorning small head
Safiaa:
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 11:03am
Safiaa:.
I'm a fan .
ChiefPiiko - I'm gaining traction, see?
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by moorevic(m): 11:36am
Soon she will be asking for a Group Intimacy. These Agberos do have big dicks
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:36pm
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by IAmSkinny: 9:32pm
I am sure she will enjoy it when touts beat her up too. Tout's wife material spotted.
.
.
http://www.fototech.com.ng/buy-super-cheap-nikon-and-canon-dsrl-cameras-here/
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by lonelydora(m): 9:33pm
Ok
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by pweshboi(m): 9:33pm
see this one, later now she'll be looking for a fine, tall, handsome, rich, loving, caring and God fearing man. when it's destined that your love for agbero compliments is what you're made for.
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by emeijeh(m): 9:34pm
Just imagine how detailed this thread is!
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by cbrezy(m): 9:35pm
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by pmc01(m): 9:35pm
moorevic:
Bros, you be Bobrisky?
See those agberos up there "hailing" Saafia upandan.
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by mekuso89(m): 9:38pm
optional1:chineke nnam
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by plauba(m): 9:38pm
DozieInc:
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by theapeman: 9:40pm
Towncrier247:when age don go far, you go see them dey like anything just to make men recognized them
naija women and foolishness!
|Re: This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" by Kaxmytex(m): 9:42pm
like the last compliment
walahi, mo fe do e pa
i don't think she knows the meaning...
The Use Of The Ten Commandments / Buying A Valentine Gift / Give And Take Relationship
Viewing this topic: Molake94(m), Donbraye(m), Whizz95, sammoe(m), pillan(f), CirocBoi(m), dimerito, supersaz66(m), GideonThomas(m), oladoja1(m), lazinny(m), Adewabdul, castrokins(m), bigeliot(m), Phils, Jalubarika(m), williamsmankind(m), anyaekekehinde(m), Perspectives(m), hakimi1974(m), samblaze(m), afokenny, Jadmchris(m), totalhouse(m), sintirin(m), 1zynnvn(m), bentlywills(m), tosine25, babalonimi, brain54(m), sardion(m), totoakins(m), Tiwaladeice(m), olatade(m), Hydriss(m), Maximus85(m), ayyumud(m), ImmaculateIam, lighternote(f), johnwizey, Alchemist0303, goodmanjustice, Throwback, Talkwell, ucee64(m), Kryvichenko(m), swiz123(m), prettyurch(f), Blazeen(m), swagagolic01(m), nedu2000(m), jasper042(m), kingcypress, Jefty1, lolipopandy(f), Adetoposh(f), ad84ada(m), humblesteve(m), qreem231(m), alabi0040(m), princepet, eGarage(m), saoban99 and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13