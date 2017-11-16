Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Lady Says She Loves It When Touts "Pay Her Compliments" (6208 Views)

Here is what it means, "Fine girl,look at a lady as fine as Custard, see slim girl,my babe,Agbani Darego,our mother, you are everything. I swear I want to f*ck you to death”



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/this-lady-says-she-loves-it-when-touts-pay-her-compliments It is no doubt that when it comes to hailing, Nigerian touts are extremely gifted and they have a way words. Most of them use this skill on random girls passing by. While many girls usually consider it nuiseating,this lady says she loves it. She shared the compliments she received from an agbero while talking about it,but we doubt if she understood the content of the particular compliments.Here is what it means,

even small small boys who doesn't know how to wear condom will also be calling their mother's mate all that names...









Their voice is alwayz deep cos of too much oshogbo weeds.. 5 Likes

that's more than compliment, more like advertisement...



Aunty re you for sale? 1 Like

They all love compliments, but act like they dont 2 Likes

Not surprised. "I love it when Agberos compliment me" is the superficial, scratch a little deeper. 2 Likes

Brains should have had a reset button 8 Likes

Smile to their compliments and before you know it they're taping your butts. 2 Likes





Near Bob izua motors



They go even hold u dey compliment u, u must accept the compliment before they let u Reminds me of those boys for ring road BCNear Bob izua motorsThey go even hold u dey compliment u, u must accept the compliment before they let u 9 Likes

This one is "area mama" 2 Likes

Is this the much 'touted' lady? 3 Likes

Soon she will be asking for a Group Intimacy. These Agberos do have big dicks



see this one, later now she'll be looking for a fine, tall, handsome, rich, loving, caring and God fearing man. when it's destined that your love for agbero compliments is what you're made for.

Just imagine how detailed this thread is!

moorevic:

Soon she will be asking for a Group Intimacy. These Agberos do have big dicks

Bros, you be Bobrisky?



See those agberos up there "hailing" Saafia upandan. Bros, you be Bobrisky?See those agberos up there "hailing" Saafia upandan. 2 Likes

optional1:





even small small boys who doesn't know how to wear condom will also be calling their mother's mate all that names...









Their voice is alwayz deep cos of too much oshogbo weeds.. chineke nnam chineke nnam

DozieInc:

This one is "area mama"

Towncrier247:

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/this-lady-says-she-loves-it-when-touts-pay-her-compliments when age don go far, you go see them dey like anything just to make men recognized them



naija women and foolishness! when age don go far, you go see them dey like anything just to make men recognized themnaija women and foolishness!