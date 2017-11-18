Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Don't Buy Into The Senseless Propaganda On Secession" - President Buhari (2517 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari: "There is no part of Nigeria where you will not find Igbo entrepreneurs. So I am asking you all not to buy into the senseless propaganda on secession. Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo. Both are inseparable." #PMBinSE 2 Likes 1 Share

Ipobians are indeed so senseless 8 Likes 1 Share

Good

Is it not the same you that said they are 5% or is it my eyes that is deceiving me.

abi you are just realizing that Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo.

go and preach to your Fulani brothers to stop the senseless killings and leave the jgbos alone.Mr hypocrite 9 Likes

presidency:

President Muhammadu Buhari: "There is no part of Nigeria where you will not find Igbo entrepreneurs. So I am asking you all not to buy into the senseless propaganda on secession. Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo. Both are inseparable." #PMBinSE











Attimes i wonder who is behind this moniker that keeps releasing these press statements









we are not doubting your claims but your governance have proved otherwise....



the 5%, 97% statement which is we ve now seen evident in your appointments by given over 81% of your appointment to your Region

















Imagine Anambra decides of November 18th, 2017.



"Security Strategy Breakdown:

26,000 Armed Policemen/Counter Terrorism.



10,000 Armed Soldiers.

5,000 Armed Naval Officers.

3,000 Armed Air force Officers.

11,000 Armed Civil Defence Corps.

3,000 Trained Dogs.

100 War Gunboats.

15 Armour Personal Carrier (APC).

+ War aerial helicopters".



Are we going for war or is this still for an election?







I want to use this medium to ask that you reduce this show of force to certain parts of the country.









and prove to your fellow country men what leadership and governance is.



Nigerians are tired of this type of change they are experiencing.

They need life changing policies.

We are tired of selective corruption fight.

Attimes i wonder who is behind this moniker that keeps releasing these press statements

we are not doubting your claims but your governance have proved otherwise....

the 5%, 97% statement which is we ve now seen evident in your appointments by given over 81% of your appointment to your Region

Imagine Anambra decides of November 18th, 2017.

"Security Strategy Breakdown:

26,000 Armed Policemen/Counter Terrorism.

10,000 Armed Soldiers.

5,000 Armed Naval Officers.

3,000 Armed Air force Officers.

11,000 Armed Civil Defence Corps.

3,000 Trained Dogs.

100 War Gunboats.

15 Armour Personal Carrier (APC).

+ War aerial helicopters".

Are we going for war or is this still for an election?

I want to use this medium to ask that you reduce this show of force to certain parts of the country.

and prove to your fellow country men what leadership and governance is.

Nigerians are tired of this type of change they are experiencing.

They need life changing policies.

We are tired of selective corruption fight.

Put the right things in place and watch your citizens love you

I've not seen any reason why secession of any form is senseless in Nigeria. No single logical reason behind that statement. I'd love to proven wrong here. 2 Likes

Sapiosexuality:

I've not seen any reason why secession of any form is senseless in Nigeria. No single logical reason behind that statement. I'd love to proven wrong here.

you must be out of your mind if you think any nigerian will beg you to stay in nigeria....declare war and get your biafra already....

tsdarkside:





I simply asked why secession is considered senseless in Nigeria and you are cussing already. Where did I go wrong?

Why are people against Biafra secession? If it was Arewa secession, will people be against them like this? Is it that Nigeria cannot survive without the Igbos? How did the Igbos become so indispensable? This hypocritical and pretentious unity is not working in my opinion o! People are not willing to bring about justice, equity, fairness. Yet they talk about unity. Is unity by force? 1 Like

Especially when a sex predator is leading you blindly to path he has made no provision for your welfare 4 Likes 1 Share

Sapiosexuality:

I simply asked why secession is considered senseless in Nigeria and you are cussing already. Where did I go wrong?

go argue that with the nigerian authorities,not civilians....

tsdarkside:





So why are you trying to start an argument with me? Is it also senseless because the authorities said it is or because it logically is?

rumours:

Why are people against Biafra secession? If it was Arewa secession, will people be against them like this? Is it that Nigeria cannot survive without the Igbos? How did the Igbos become so indispensable? This hypocritical and pretentious unity is not working in my opinion o! People are not willing to bring about justice, equity, fairness. Yet they talk about unity. Is unity by force?

the problem is not about secession whatever....the problem is you are argueing with the wrong people....



even if we civilians back you,it will still not change anything...we already told you what to do according to our understanding of nigeria....



the problem is not about secession whatever....the problem is you are argueing with the wrong people....

even if we civilians back you,it will still not change anything...we already told you what to do according to our understanding of nigeria....

but you dont listen....you keep on insulting us as if we are the people holding you back....

Sapiosexuality:

So why are you trying to start an argument with me? Is it also senseless because the authorities said it is or because it logically is?

just telling you facts....learn how to forward your arguments....insulting us will not give you biafra....cownunus plan will not work on us....



just telling you facts....learn how to forward your arguments....insulting us will not give you biafra....cownunus plan will not work on us....

even if all nigerians join hand and help you,you will still not get biafra....the only thing you could get is zimbabwe treatment....

tsdarkside:





just telling you facts....learn how to forward your arguments....insulting us will not give you biafra....cownunus plan will not work on us....



So how does this tell why any secession move is senseless?

Sapiosexuality:

So how does this tell why any secession move is senseless?

it is senseless solong you dont change the constitution....change the constitution!....change the constitution!....



it is senseless solong you dont change the constitution....change the constitution!....change the constitution!....

but you dont listen.....if una push too hard then military rule will return....una think nigeria is a joke....big mistake........

tsdarkside:





it is senseless solong you dont change the constitution....change the constitution!....change the constitution!....



What does that mean? It is Senseless So Long You Don't Change The Constitution. Explain what you mean.

Sapiosexuality:

What does that mean? It is Senseless So Long You Don't Change The Constitution. Explain what you mean.

why the hell should i explain that to you ?...



change the rules....



why the hell should i explain that to you?...

change the rules....

but even if you change the rules,i dont think most igbos would agree leaving nigeria....leave to what?...

tsdarkside:





why the hell should i explain that to you ?...



change the rules....



Smh. I thought you could provide an answer. Give it a rest.

now we have a example in zimbabwe....the nigerian military will do the same too...i warned una 2years ago that the military would take over if democracy fails....una should take that very serious....army people are not politicians that you can argue with....

Sapiosexuality:

Smh. I thought I you could provide an answer. Give it a rest.

then dont listen....put yourself and your people in danger....i dont care.......

tsdarkside:





Education is very important, even informal ones. As long as it is sound.

Sapiosexuality:

Education is very important, even informal ones. As long as it is sound.

what?....sorry,what are you talking about now.....declare war already and get biafra and stop messing around online....

Sapiosexuality:

So how does this tell why any secession move is senseless?

It's senseless cos the Ibos have a big stake in Nigeria, apart from the Ibos not producing a President since the introduction of democracy tell me where the Ibos are inferior to other Ethnic groups.

pryme:





It's senseless cos the Ibos have a big stake in Nigeria, apart from the Ibos not producing a President since the introduction of democracy tell me where the Ibos are inferior to other Ethnic groups.

he doesnt even understand that most igbos would vote against leaving nigeria....they dont see this....i talk with igbos....very few talk about biafra....most talk about business....

Oloripelebe:





whats so funny.......

pryme:





It's senseless cos the Ibos have a big stake in Nigeria, apart from the Ibos not producing a President since the introduction of democracy tell me where the Ibos are inferior to other Ethnic groups. Is that why it is senseless?



The Jews have a stake in America and run that nations economy but they have a country of their own which is Israel.



The Chinese are not treated with any form of inferiority in America but they have their own country.



How does having a stake in a country and treating one 'truly fairly' make secession senseless? Give me something logically solid.



Is that why it is senseless?

The Jews have a stake in America and run that nations economy but they have a country of their own which is Israel.

The Chinese are not treated with any form of inferiority in America but they have their own country.

How does having a stake in a country and treating one 'truly fairly' make secession senseless? Give me something logically solid.

Since the whole world have a stake in each other's country can we say having a country is useless and the need for a One World Order necessary?

Sapiosexuality:

Is that why it is senseless?



The Jews have a stake in America and run that nations economy but they have a country of their own which is Israel.



The Chinese are not treated with any form of inferiority in America but they have their own country.



How does having a stake in a country make secession senseless? Give me something logically solid.



Since the whole world have a stake in each other's country can we say having a country is useless and the need for a One World Order necessary?





sooo,you await from us to explain everything to you......do you know how to wipe your yansh after you take a dump or we should explain that to you too.....??

Sapiosexuality:

Is that why it is senseless?



The Jews have a stake in America and run that nations economy but they have a country of their own.



The Chinese are not treated with any form of inferiority in America but they have their own country.



How does having a stake a country make secession senseless?



Since the whole world have a stake in each other's country can we say having a country is useless and the need for a One World Order necessary?





OK this countries you mentioned none of them are calling for internal break up of their country.