Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Roads Leading To Shoprite Entrance, Warri Are In Bad State (5363 Views)

These Are The Bad Roads Leading To LUTH Hospital - Photos / Lagos Commences Mechanized Sweeping Of Roads At Night (photos) / List Of Roads To Be Constructed In 2017 Budget (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Also shared are pictures showing the road leading to the entrance of Shoprite in Warri.



He wrote:



This is the entrance to the beautiful city of warri, and the entrance to the shoprite in warri my question is do we have a governor in this state ? I ask and i was told Okowa is working

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pictures-deplorable-state-roads-shoprite-warri.html Below are pictures shared by a Facebook user named Chelsea West Hector. The pictures show the deplorable state of roads in the City of Warri, Delta State.Also shared are pictures showing the road leading to the entrance of Shoprite in Warri.He wrote:

More

g

Delta state is in big mess.



The people are not even helping matters, the way the celebrated ibori return is disheartening. 9 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala

I will keep on insulting this useless man cum Governor ,nothing good has been achieved in this stupid administration,no roads,no light ,owing salaries for over one year



just take a look at effurun roundabout,what an eyesore



4uck you Okowa 3 Likes 1 Share

hisgrace090:

Delta state is in big mess.



The people are not even helping matters, the way the celebrated ibori return is disheartening. ibori was the only Governor Delta state had,no one comes close in terms of achievement, Ibori's legacy is what is still sustaining the little we have left, the Direct Labour Agency of Delta state was Ibori's handwork, Uduaghan managed that company a bit till Okowa came to destroy it,salaries has not been paid for 14 months now,under Ibori ,there was massive development ibori was the only Governor Delta state had,no one comes close in terms of achievement, Ibori's legacy is what is still sustaining the little we have left, the Direct Labour Agency of Delta state was Ibori's handwork, Uduaghan managed that company a bit till Okowa came to destroy it,salaries has not been paid for 14 months now,under Ibori ,there was massive development 3 Likes

Shoprite should simply repair the road as corporate social responsibility. 4 Likes





God punish Una for that country. Okowa the sleeping governor will still be reelected. Nigerians don't know how to set their priority right that's why we are all messed up. Our criminal rulers will be packing money abroad and be giving us false hope of unrealistic white elephant projects while our unpatriotic citizens will be online cheering them and defending their daylight thievery activities.God punish Una for that country. 1 Like 1 Share

lalasticlala fp

bad government everywhere ,a contract awarded since last year for expansion with no people on site since the day the contract was awarded.



deltans deserve anything they are getting now because they are too full of tribalism and disunited.





Why won't this happening when government just construct without proper survey and architect.





building a shoprite close to a flyover without space for road expansion.



I just wonder how they are going to construct that thier six lane that they are imaging.



if they are going to pull down the fly over or break the shopping mall because no space for vehicles to pass not to talk of expansion. 1 Like 1 Share

Damn Nigeria is still backwards....Kenya is much much better. I been to Nairobi in Kenya and u can't find such dirty roads and environment. with all the oil in the country i can't believe this! 1 Like 1 Share

With their massive monthly allocations

buskie13:

ibori was the only Governor Delta state had,no one comes close in terms of achievement, Ibori's legacy is what is still sustaining the little we have left, the Direct Labour Agency of Delta state was Ibori's handwork, Uduaghan managed that company a bit till Okowa came to destroy it,salaries has not been paid for 14 months now,under Ibori ,there was massive development yes Ibori did alot of work during his tenure but the same Ibori is the Problem of Delta State.



he lay a foundation of Delta State that can only suit him. he Has been ruling this the Same Delta State indirectly by imposing leaders on us to cover his track. that's why you see the Governors underperforming because they will have to settle thier godfather ( Ibori).



I remember when Okowa said the IPP power project in Oghara cannot be completed during his tenure because no money and the project needs serious private partnership, only for the Same Okowa to allocate money for that same project few days after saying that because Ibori told him to do so.



just watch and see the handing over of Western Delta university Oghara to State government when the Delsu and the 3 polytechnic and college of education still look like primary school.



Delta will never be great until we lose ourselves from Ibori Family and friends committee. yes Ibori did alot of work during his tenure but the same Ibori is the Problem of Delta State.he lay a foundation of Delta State that can only suit him. he Has been ruling this the Same Delta State indirectly by imposing leaders on us to cover his track. that's why you see the Governors underperforming because they will have to settle thier godfather ( Ibori).I remember when Okowa said the IPP power project in Oghara cannot be completed during his tenure because no money and the project needs serious private partnership, only for the Same Okowa to allocate money for that same project few days after saying that because Ibori told him to do so.just watch and see the handing over of Western Delta university Oghara to State government when the Delsu and the 3 polytechnic and college of education still look like primary school.Delta will never be great until we lose ourselves from Ibori Family and friends committee. 2 Likes 1 Share

Evestar200:

yes Ibori did alot of work during his tenure but the same Ibori is the Problem of Delta State.



he lay a foundation of Delta State that can only suit him. he Has been ruling this the Same Delta State indirectly by imposing leaders on us to cover his track. that's why you see the Governors underperforming because they will have to settle thier godfather ( Ibori).



I remember when Okowa said the IPP power project in Oghara cannot be completed during his tenure because no money and the project needs serious private partnership, only for the Same Okowa to allocate money for that same project few days after saying that because Ibori told him to do so.



just watch and see the handing over of Western Delta university Oghara to State government when the Delsu and the 3 polytechnic and college of education still look like primary school.



Delta will never be great until we lose ourselves from Ibori Family and friends committee. I agree with you,it is a sad thing to be honest I agree with you,it is a sad thing to be honest

WotzupNG:



Below are pictures shared by a Facebook user named Chelsea West Hector. The pictures show the deplorable state of roads in the City of Warri, Delta State.





Also shared are pictures showing the road leading to the entrance of Shoprite in Warri.



He wrote:







http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pictures-deplorable-state-roads-shoprite-warri.html Warri don carry LAST for this one. Warri don carry LAST for this one.

buskie13:

ibori was the only Governor Delta state had,no one comes close in terms of achievement, Ibori's legacy is what is still sustaining the little we have left, the Direct Labour Agency of Delta state was Ibori's handwork, Uduaghan managed that company a bit till Okowa came to destroy it,salaries has not been paid for 14 months now,under Ibori ,there was massive development



Thanks for this eye opening quote of yours, I never know all this. Thanks for this eye opening quote of yours, I never know all this.

Warri and Port harcourt need to utilize the concept of concrete roads. In America, states in swampy environment such as we find in Warri, PH use concrete roads to ensure everlasting integrity of their roads.



Go to New Orleans, Gulf-port, Mississippi or Galveston, Texas and you will see how concrete roads have saved these cities from breakdown of their streets due to water logged soil environment. 1 Like

Hmm

Dear OP. Dont you feel it would have been better to point out the deplorable state and profer a solution? Maybe call out the local, state or federal Govts attention to it than dragging shoprite to it? Dont you think its high time we address issues in this country for what and how they are than always bringing tribalism and other factors not involved? Take a moment and rethink.







That is the SMART agenda.



Governor Okowa is working.....only in Ika land!!! That is the SMART agenda.Governor Okowa is working.....only in Ika land!!! 1 Like 1 Share

No be ITC junction (abi wetin them dey call that place) wey dey lead to Sapele be that?



Warri's white clay soil doesn't help matters at all. When it rains, it's just a mess...

Who want talk?

I was about creating a thread on this same issue but seems I have been beaten to it. Those moving from the west to the south south,East and north, go through this same roundabout and vice versa. That overhead bridge is a disaster waiting to happen cos its already beginning to crack, in fact. Warri and its neighbouring towns have some of the dirtiest roads u can ever imagine, no proper drainage or waste disposal. Edwin Clark and his fellow thieves would tomorrow move to Abuja to go and represent their old stupid selves claiming to speak for Deltans because majority of the youths of the state are no different. Delta state is nothing short of a public disgrace putting into consideration how Akwa Ibom which I don't believe generates as much as it does has been developed. I'm a Deltan and I am ashamed of the state of affairs of my state.

That road wasn't like that until Ibori came back

Thats a recently completed road





The clueless Goodluck should be blamed.



Buhari will soon repair it.

Asé. The clueless Goodluck should be blamed.Buhari will soon repair it.Asé.

hisgrace090:

Delta state is in big mess.



The people are not even helping matters, the way the celebrated ibori return is disheartening. sadly,that is the best gov till date..... sadly,that is the best gov till date.....









Okowa is a disgrace to Delta state!





The ex-convict remains their pride. Okowa is a disgrace to Delta state!The ex-convict remains their pride.

I applied the road even today, it's something else..





The Governor cannot be everywhere, so, somebody ask the Chairman of that Local Government why the road is like that Dem no get local government chairman for there ni?The Governor cannot be everywhere, so, somebody ask the Chairman of that Local Government why the road is like that