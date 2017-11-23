Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) (17836 Views)

Boko Haram Terrorist Who Kidnapped Shettima Ali Monguno Arrested. Photos / Lekan Fatodu Got Sowore Omoyele Arrested (photos) / Former PDP Governors Meet At Suswam's Residence (photos)

Wife Who Killed Son Of Former PDP Chairman Arrested. Photos



According to a Facebook user, Maryam Sanda, the wife of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello,who stabbed her husband to death has been arrested after charges were filed against her by the police.

I feel sorry for people who still fight with weapons, when you commit, you'll now humble yourself. Wishing that God should rewind time for you.

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself



For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........



The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself just listen to yourself



Make I just dice you brain resetting slap na



Will you say that if it was your relative that was the victim?



just listen to yourself

Make I just dice you brain resetting slap na

Will you say that if it was your relative that was the victim?

Make God no punish us with heartless partners like this abeg

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself

I FEEL LIKE GIVING YOU AN E-SLAP!!!! I DE VEX NA SERIOUSLY!!! STABING A MAN ASLEEP ON BED IS SELF DEFENSE? THE LEAST SENSTENCE SHE WILL GET WILL BE LIFE IMPRISONMENT.THAT IS IF THE JUDGE DCIDES TO SHOW MERCY.SHE IS MOST LIKELY TO FACE THE HANGMAN

wow that look in her eyes.





The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself

Charge and bail lawyer

Killed a man sleeping



the act is worse than BOKO Haram.



in the old wild west you don't shot a man at his back.

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself



For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........



Stop doing drugs.

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself



For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........



Ooo u no get sense o

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself



For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........



move out from this thread 14 Likes

You are lucky this was not moved to the front p[age.You for hear nwiii You are lucky this was not moved to the front p[age.You for hear nwiii

She must be in deep regrets now. Violence doesn't solve anything

This lady is a small girl o. She looks like she has been crying...Now that she has killed her husband and ruined her life, her body don come down.



Violence doesn't solve anything. Whatever ills her husband perpetuated against her in their marriage will now be overlooked because of the enormity of her actions.



There are no winners here, just losers all round.

They should put her in a male prison. 3 Likes

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself



For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........



Are u sure u will not end up like ur role model?

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself

You are quite clearly a raving lunatic. How is someone who stabbed a sleeping person self defense? Some people will claim feminist but refuse to apply a sprinkle of Common sense...



You are quite clearly a raving lunatic. How is someone who stabbed a sleeping person self defense? Some people will claim feminist but refuse to apply a sprinkle of Common sense...

She should be hung or given life imprisonment, but because her folks will most likely try to make for a softer Landing,let us be watching in 5D. If it was a man who did this, we no go hear word rest.

Sticks and stones may break our bones but words should never drive us to kill or hurt people you never know which hit will be fatal



RIP let Justice take place

30yrs jail term atleast.

The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself



For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........



Finally, somebody with a large head filled with cotton wool.

Anger can make you do what you are not capable of . . .

I feel sorry for people who still fight with weapons, when you commit, you'll now humble yourself. Wishing that God should rewind time for you.



Anyone that fights with weapon is not normal and should be avoided. I have met a number of people like that and each time I ran as fast as my legs could carry me.

Anyone that fights with weapon is not normal and should be avoided. I have met a number of people like that and each time I ran as fast as my legs could carry me.

Also if you have a partner that have ever threatened to use stick, spoon, fork, knife, stone or anything on you, end that relationship. Adults should be able to disagree gracefully without being violent.

Life jail loading...

The Original Law Is;

Those Whom Kill By The Sword Would Die By The Sword.

He Killed By Stabbing Her With Words,he Died Being Stabbed.

She Silenced Him To RIP,she's Silented To Jail For Life.

Thats The LAW.