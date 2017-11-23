₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Gossiplover: 1:41pm
Wife Who Killed Son Of Former PDP Chairman Arrested. Photos
According to a Facebook user, Maryam Sanda, the wife of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello,who stabbed her husband to death has been arrested after charges were filed against her by the police..
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Gossiplover: 1:42pm
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by googlepikins: 1:43pm
I feel sorry for people who still fight with weapons, when you commit, you'll now humble yourself. Wishing that God should rewind time for you.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:44pm
The judge should tender justice with mercy by giving her a simple judgement maybe two years in prison because she was just trying to defend herself
For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........
move out from this thread
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 1:55pm
biacan:just listen to yourself
Make I just dice you brain resetting slap na
Will you say that if it was your relative that was the victim?
Make God no punish us with heartless partners like this abeg
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Blueeyedboi(m): 1:55pm
Beautiful killer..
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by PaChukwudi44: 2:00pm
biacan:
I FEEL LIKE GIVING YOU AN E-SLAP!!!! I DE VEX NA SERIOUSLY!!! STABING A MAN ASLEEP ON BED IS SELF DEFENSE? THE LEAST SENSTENCE SHE WILL GET WILL BE LIFE IMPRISONMENT.THAT IS IF THE JUDGE DCIDES TO SHOW MERCY.SHE IS MOST LIKELY TO FACE THE HANGMAN
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by lordkush: 2:02pm
wow that look in her eyes.
if only she knew
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:05pm
biacan:
Charge and bail lawyer
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by wiseEast: 2:36pm
Killed a man sleeping
the act is worse than BOKO Haram.
in the old wild west you don't shot a man at his back.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by royalamour(m): 2:44pm
biacan:
Stop doing drugs.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Bayozomomamae: 2:56pm
biacan:Ooo u no get sense o
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by HzRF(m): 3:36pm
biacan:
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by PaChukwudi44: 3:38pm
For those of you pervert quoting me read my status now.........
You are lucky this was not moved to the front p[age.You for hear nwiii
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by aolawale025: 3:40pm
She must be in deep regrets now. Violence doesn't solve anything
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:43pm
Again?
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Ishilove: 3:44pm
This lady is a small girl o. She looks like she has been crying...Now that she has killed her husband and ruined her life, her body don come down.
Violence doesn't solve anything. Whatever ills her husband perpetuated against her in their marriage will now be overlooked because of the enormity of her actions.
There are no winners here, just losers all round.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by ShitHead: 3:44pm
They should put her in a male prison.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by fuckerstard: 3:44pm
Good
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by codedpee(m): 3:45pm
biacan:Are u sure u will not end up like ur role model?
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:45pm
biacan:
You are quite clearly a raving lunatic. How is someone who stabbed a sleeping person self defense? Some people will claim feminist but refuse to apply a sprinkle of Common sense...
She should be hung or given life imprisonment, but because her folks will most likely try to make for a softer Landing,let us be watching in 5D. If it was a man who did this, we no go hear word rest.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by kidman96(m): 3:46pm
Did they arrest her again?
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by TallPck1: 3:46pm
PaChukwudi44:
Wake up it's on fp...
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 3:46pm
Sticks and stones may break our bones but words should never drive us to kill or hurt people you never know which hit will be fatal
RIP let Justice take place
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 3:46pm
30yrs jail term atleast.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by nonut: 3:47pm
biacan:Finally, somebody with a large head filled with cotton wool.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by KKKWHITE(m): 3:47pm
Anger can make you do what you are not capable of . . .
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 3:47pm
googlepikins:
Anyone that fights with weapon is not normal and should be avoided. I have met a number of people like that and each time I ran as fast as my legs could carry me.
Also if you have a partner that have ever threatened to use stick, spoon, fork, knife, stone or anything on you, end that relationship. Adults should be able to disagree gracefully without being violent.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by ivolt: 3:48pm
Life jail loading...
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by Edonojie007(m): 3:48pm
The Original Law Is;
Those Whom Kill By The Sword Would Die By The Sword.
He Killed By Stabbing Her With Words,he Died Being Stabbed.
She Silenced Him To RIP,she's Silented To Jail For Life.
Thats The LAW.
|Re: Maryam Sanda Arrested For Killing Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (Photos) by tiwiex(m): 3:49pm
ShitHead:
She go find new husband there abi?
