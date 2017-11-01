Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment (10892 Views)

Now, they are set to tie the knot come December 9, 2017. Congrats to them.



Below is what the bride to be shared on Facebook;



I met my chocolate here in igboist sometime in 2014 after he read my comment on a post here. He sent me friend request and voooooiiila..come 9th of Dec I ll be walling down to forever with him. Long live igboist!! Long live Mama igboist for creating this group. #omachuks17.



So make we fry Nairaland? So make we fry Nairaland? 6 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Congrats in advance 1 Like

very beautiful ,I pray your husband serves and come back in good condition

hml 9 Likes

The husband dark oh

Lovely

Cute couple happy married life in advance. Any form of domestic violence, infidelity, childless, n divorce from your village people die by fire. I wish you guys Love, success, many children in IJN 9 Likes



Let me start commenting nicely on nairaland

Who knows My better half might just read my comment and propose Her own better ooLet me start commenting nicely on nairalandWho knowsMy better half might just read my comment and propose 16 Likes

Sweet pictures

I just saw them online. I will marry from the net, I got me eyes on a couple of people here

ANOTHER RESPONSIBLE WOMAN OFF THE MARKET.....





Dear God, If it will be only SLAY QUEENS left to marry when I'm ready to settle down, please give me the chance to disobey you and not MARRY.... 6 Likes 2 Shares

Cute couple..HML in advance.

That guy dont look igbo tho.

Congratulations to them..... Dem suppose show us the Facebook comment too naw

Elnino4ladies:

The husband dark oh And so, people like you are the ones promoting colourism and lightening of skin And so, people like you are the ones promoting colourism and lightening of skin 1 Like

Cute pix

The traditional attire is fine

Kingofrudy:

So make we fry Nairaland?

lol you want make seun ban you? lol you want make seun ban you? 2 Likes

Anything Soldier, Police or Sars doesn't sound well to me. I don't know if Congrats is applicable here.

We should se more of this pleasing to the eyes pre- wedding photo



And not some pervert ass grabbing photo

MhizzAJ:

Her own better oo

Let me start commenting nicely on nairaland

Who knows My better half might just read my comment and propose he read her comment and sent friends request....he did not read and propose ooo he read her comment and sent friends request....he did not read and propose ooo 1 Like

Kingofrudy:

So make we fry Nairaland? no fry cumm no fry cumm

Kingofrudy:

So make we fry Nairaland? Lol Lol 1 Like

Spaxon:



Congrats She has a lovely smileCongrats

cute