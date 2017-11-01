₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,944 members, 3,931,709 topics. Date: Friday, 24 November 2017 at 04:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment (10892 Views)
Man Born Without Thighs Finds Love In Woman He Met On Facebook In New Mexico / "I Need A Very Big Cucumber" - Man Recounts How He Met His Fiancee At Mum's Shop / Woman Posts Ex-Boyfriend’s Manhood On Facebook (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by ChangeIsCostant: 11:05am
The power of social media can't be over-emphasized... A couple is set to wed in a few weeks time after meeting in a Facebook group. According to Ijeoma Nwosu, she met her sweetheart Chukwuma Inya-Agha three years ago after he read her comment on a post made in the Facebook group. He sent her a friend request and they picked up from there.
Now, they are set to tie the knot come December 9, 2017. Congrats to them.
Below is what the bride to be shared on Facebook;
I met my chocolate here in igboist sometime in 2014 after he read my comment on a post here. He sent me friend request and voooooiiila..come 9th of Dec I ll be walling down to forever with him. Long live igboist!! Long live Mama igboist for creating this group. #omachuks17.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/army-officer-set-wed-sweetheart-reading-comments-facebook-photos.html
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Kingofrudy: 11:06am
So make we fry Nairaland?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by ChangeIsCostant: 11:07am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/army-officer-set-wed-sweetheart-reading-comments-facebook-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by ChangeIsCostant: 11:07am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by KardinalZik(m): 11:12am
Congrats in advance
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by buskie13(m): 11:35am
very beautiful ,I pray your husband serves and come back in good condition
hml
9 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Elnino4ladies: 11:39am
The husband dark oh
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Smellymouth: 11:43am
Lovely
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by cyndy1000(f): 12:00pm
Cute couple happy married life in advance. Any form of domestic violence, infidelity, childless, n divorce from your village people die by fire. I wish you guys Love, success, many children in IJN
9 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by MhizzAJ(f): 12:02pm
Her own better oo
Let me start commenting nicely on nairaland
Who knows My better half might just read my comment and propose
16 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by loneatar: 12:34pm
Sweet pictures
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:05pm
I just saw them online. I will marry from the net, I got me eyes on a couple of people here
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Rapsowdee01(m): 2:08pm
ANOTHER RESPONSIBLE WOMAN OFF THE MARKET.....
Dear God, If it will be only SLAY QUEENS left to marry when I'm ready to settle down, please give me the chance to disobey you and not MARRY....
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by tossie101(f): 3:09pm
Cute couple..HML in advance.
That guy dont look igbo tho.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by WunderGist: 3:12pm
Congratulations to them..... Dem suppose show us the Facebook comment too naw
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by mikeycharles(m): 3:14pm
Elnino4ladies:And so, people like you are the ones promoting colourism and lightening of skin
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by asawanathegreat(m): 3:14pm
Cute pix
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Burger01(m): 3:14pm
The traditional attire is fine
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by McBeal10(f): 3:14pm
Kingofrudy:
lol you want make seun ban you?
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Phonefanatic: 3:14pm
Anything Soldier, Police or Sars doesn't sound well to me. I don't know if Congrats is applicable here.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Florblu(f): 3:14pm
We should se more of this pleasing to the eyes pre- wedding photo
And not some pervert ass grabbing photo
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by olisaemeka1(m): 3:15pm
MhizzAJ:he read her comment and sent friends request....he did not read and propose ooo
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by banjeezay(m): 3:15pm
Kingofrudy:no fry cumm
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by emmyw(m): 3:16pm
Kingofrudy:Lol
1 Like
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by bettercreature(m): 3:16pm
Spaxon:Are you a transgender? You have a female as a DP but reason like a man
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by Lalas247(f): 3:16pm
She has a lovely smile
Congrats
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by VeniJu: 3:22pm
I've made a promise to myself that one day, I'm going to beat up a soldier. #Soon.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by joel1991(m): 3:22pm
NEPA no go gree give LIGHT , if you buy GENERATOR neighbors go dey look u somehow say u dey disturb them, as you manage buy SOLAR POWER some idiots dey PRAY say make SUN no shine
Abeg i wan live this country
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by enemyofprogress: 3:22pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by winkmart: 3:23pm
cute
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Soldier & Lady He Met After Reading Her Facebook Comment by solazo: 3:23pm
I think it's about time we have a section under Romance for Pre Wedding pictures.
She Smokes Igbo / Ladies Are You Looking Forward To Getting Married? / Should A Man Ask For His Woman's Password Just To Snoop/check Her Faithfulness?
Viewing this topic: cutestcuty84(f), flom96, tpwealth(m), InvaluableGem, Yomexy11, Temtee11223344, Nationsdaddy, hawklan, Ladiva, Ewedegubbler, abiodunbest(m), Mygbadebo(m), StateNews, ibrokola(m), YesNoMaybe, Tboy1419(m), LAZAREY, EKOSuperior(m), saucekid(m), Vandieee(m), Cordisclement, OboOlora(f), Meshben10, Phynicz, ULowell, AutumnSpring(f), Stevez32(m), kennyone, wolverine1987, dabiton, Nono21(f), columbus007(m), genghiskhan007(m), Lorechino(m), baoku, Lajet, VOICEOFTHEMASES, Rayd502(m), onlyhandsome202, Edoblakky(m), Trafford(m), Awoo88, mokkasin01(m), aby1976(m), ade2kay(m), frankson1(m), yomi007k(m), gahbee06, Jesusgirl92(f), phranklean, dlawsamesq(m), Charlesberry(m), Amhappy(f), Oloyebo(m), dayosaurus(m), shegzee007, Mubarak1(m), BrownBelle, Girlyy, obonujoker(m), chybosaint(m), mmachi96(f), julius976(m), B3sty, Pasmac14(m), irohasam112, charlisco(m), Chidery(m), DeeMarh(f), Jake619, Estellar, IamBoobs, yummy001, hgnbello, lozairio(m), Gheebaby(f), DYOUNGMINISTER(m), Marshalxv(m), kingkaka(m), borngeologist(m), wizzy001, touson10(m), jW16, austinzee007, ogunladeabiodun, phemolala07(m), quiverfull(m), crunchyg(m), Remiflair(m), alexitohan2020(m), tukdi, Ifywildrose1(f), GentleYoung(m), sexyjennik(f), hoyze24(m), topgun98, adeniyilamlek(m), khalidjnr(m), nikkflexible(f) and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24