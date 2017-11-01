Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well (5556 Views)

I Have Known Her For 7 Years But This Thing Happened When We Finally Had S*x / Lady Tries To Convice Her Crush To Date Her. His Response Is heartbreaking / Thank God I Didn't Go To The NL Beach Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Hours later, she said it was a total waste of time because he talked too much and is show off.



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-lady-finally-bagged-date-with.html



https://mobile.twitter.com/Steadi_Lady/status/934462264396189696 Twitter user @steadi_lady tweeted her delight at finally getting to go on a date with her crush.Hours later, she said it was a total waste of time because he talked too much and is show off.

In the famous words of the former Prime Minister of the UK, James Cameron, "The problem of youths these days is inflated expectations" 23 Likes

He's only campaigning to win your heart and you mistook it as boasting my dear. Give him a chance to have a taste you and watch if he will campaign(boast) again . 6 Likes

I can bet my life that Nigeria will never change if we continue on this path. Just look at the news we are reading on a monday morning.

My people leave sex alone.

We have plans to sell shares of 100 Naira each to 180 million Nigerians. We would be raising enough funds to put electricity in every home. The government has failed us 31 Likes 1 Share

galz nd wahala sha.....



if e na tlk dem go say e 2 borin e tlk nw u say e 2 dea tlk.....

nd koko of d mata d gal na even fit lead d conversation coz lot of 9ja gals 2 dea borin in conversation.......

sebi nah hm dick she need.....mk she collect am finish weda d guy go dea tlk again......nah d gal go dea tlk lyk parrot ni 3 Likes

Person nor talk na problem, person too talk na problem. 8 Likes

someone's awful date is now news on NL... 1 Like

Mynd44:

In the famous words of the former Prime Minister of the UK, James Cameron, "The problem of youths these days is inflated expectations" Inflated expectations are quite natural so long the word 'crush' is mentioned. Reality sets in the moment both parties start getting to know one another. Inflated expectations are quite natural so long the word 'crush' is mentioned. Reality sets in the moment both parties start getting to know one another. 3 Likes









Why won't the guy talk too much when her head looks like a plate of eba!



They will never tell the truth behind their rejection.





Useless bitch! Why won't the guy talk too much when her head looks like a plate of eba!They will never tell the truth behind their rejection.Useless bitch! 3 Likes

RIP INGLIS. 3 Likes

But that is what is trending now. That's what ladies usually like. They slay too and display their curves, their luxury outfit, bags and shoes.



Is that not being boastful. For me that too is irritating but hey that's what the society has embraced. 1 Like

It's a big turn off 2 Likes

After boasting about what they have & who they are & eventually land a girl who is with them for the money, they will start shouting that Nigerian girls are materialistic.



Wait o, do these guys think every girl gets tripped or hooked by money? I have seen situations whereby the guy was thinking he had & was bragging about it only to find out who the lady he's bragging to was. He was forever humbled by the fact that the girl was way above him but never showed it. He felt stupid.



Besides, guys who brag about what they have know that THAT IS ALL they can bring to the table. Apart from their money, they are just liabilities. Lol. That's like one of the fastest ways to turn me off & away from you.



Money is good & necesary but not enough abeg. 4 Likes

He who live by twitter shall die by Twitter.



Every little thing in their life they jump to twitter. So its Twitter that will give you relationship advice or you also rushed there to 'boast' of bagging a date with ur crush.



Anyway twitter will be waiting for you to tell u 'go and marry' by the time u celebrate 40th birthday. 4 Likes

De talkatives + braggers! Those re de ones I don't like at all

Shey u like ur single status? remain single mtchewwwww

before nko

What Is This poo Doing In Fp 1 Like

Okay

So nairaland has now become thrash by posting this naughty post for front page 1 Like

Sometimes I don't get nairaland and bloggers. You see them lifting stuff from people's facebook and twitter accounts.

I didn't actually get the story here, you said the police couldn't fix the light and there was no enough oil to fry the bread or what?

Mynd44:

In the famous words of the former Prime Minister of the UK, James Cameron, "The problem of youths these days is inflated expectations" not youths, ladies!! not youths, ladies!!





The aunty no come fine join sef



1 Like

The kinda BS we get to see on a Monday morning makes me wonder if the mods are having a hangover. Some of us who avoided NL through the weekend because of the wanton noise about celebrity marriages still come out to meet such tripe.

Well, ppl are different. A choleric brova who is just being himself would certainly talk a lot to keep the conversation going. Perhaps this fame wannabe lady is a kinda lady who would turn me off with a boring and drab conversation. One man's mead is another babe's poison. Let her seek out a monk to crush on.







What is the lady insinuating, ladies and their wahala



you talk wahala, you no talk wahala What is the lady insinuating, ladies and their wahalayou talk wahala, you no talk wahala

youngbelieve:

De talkatives + braggers! Those re de ones I don't like at all



Which one you come like? Which one you come like?

Smellymouth:

Person nor talk na problem, person too talk na problem.

I dey tell you. If the guy was silent, she would say that the date was boring. Now the guy spoke up, she says he is boastful





If we chop them go talk, if we not chop them go talk - Osita Osadebe



Nigerian ladies are something else I dey tell you. If the guy was silent, she would say that the date was boring. Now the guy spoke up, she says he is boastfulNigerian ladies are something else