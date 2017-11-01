₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by IamHeWrites: 6:46am
Twitter user @steadi_lady tweeted her delight at finally getting to go on a date with her crush.
Hours later, she said it was a total waste of time because he talked too much and is show off.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-lady-finally-bagged-date-with.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/Steadi_Lady/status/934462264396189696
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Mynd44: 6:50am
In the famous words of the former Prime Minister of the UK, James Cameron, "The problem of youths these days is inflated expectations"
23 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Nwodosis(m): 6:51am
He's only campaigning to win your heart and you mistook it as boasting my dear. Give him a chance to have a taste you and watch if he will campaign(boast) again .
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Sebastine1994(m): 6:53am
I can bet my life that Nigeria will never change if we continue on this path. Just look at the news we are reading on a monday morning.
My people leave sex alone.
We have plans to sell shares of 100 Naira each to 180 million Nigerians. We would be raising enough funds to put electricity in every home. The government has failed us
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by moshood521: 6:57am
galz nd wahala sha.....
if e na tlk dem go say e 2 borin e tlk nw u say e 2 dea tlk.....
nd koko of d mata d gal na even fit lead d conversation coz lot of 9ja gals 2 dea borin in conversation.......
sebi nah hm dick she need.....mk she collect am finish weda d guy go dea tlk again......nah d gal go dea tlk lyk parrot ni
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Smellymouth: 6:58am
Person nor talk na problem, person too talk na problem.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by ceezarhh(m): 7:04am
someone's awful date is now news on NL...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Sanchez01: 7:05am
Mynd44:Inflated expectations are quite natural so long the word 'crush' is mentioned. Reality sets in the moment both parties start getting to know one another.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by UbanmeUdie: 7:06am
Why won't the guy talk too much when her head looks like a plate of eba!
They will never tell the truth behind their rejection.
Useless bitch!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by TITOBIGZ(m): 7:06am
RIP INGLIS.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by GraGra247: 7:14am
But that is what is trending now. That's what ladies usually like. They slay too and display their curves, their luxury outfit, bags and shoes.
Is that not being boastful. For me that too is irritating but hey that's what the society has embraced.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by MhizzAJ(f): 7:17am
It's a big turn off
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by MissJoy29(f): 7:32am
After boasting about what they have & who they are & eventually land a girl who is with them for the money, they will start shouting that Nigerian girls are materialistic.
Wait o, do these guys think every girl gets tripped or hooked by money? I have seen situations whereby the guy was thinking he had & was bragging about it only to find out who the lady he's bragging to was. He was forever humbled by the fact that the girl was way above him but never showed it. He felt stupid.
Besides, guys who brag about what they have know that THAT IS ALL they can bring to the table. Apart from their money, they are just liabilities. Lol. That's like one of the fastest ways to turn me off & away from you.
Money is good & necesary but not enough abeg.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by SmallmebigGod: 7:47am
He who live by twitter shall die by Twitter.
Every little thing in their life they jump to twitter. So its Twitter that will give you relationship advice or you also rushed there to 'boast' of bagging a date with ur crush.
Anyway twitter will be waiting for you to tell u 'go and marry' by the time u celebrate 40th birthday.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by youngbelieve(f): 8:22am
De talkatives + braggers! Those re de ones I don't like at all
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by kheart(m): 8:45am
Shey u like ur single status? remain single mtchewwwww
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by kevharl(m): 8:45am
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by razbec: 8:45am
before nko
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by realmanarken(m): 8:46am
What Is This poo Doing In Fp
1 Like
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by money121(m): 8:46am
Okay
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by seunlly(m): 8:47am
So nairaland has now become thrash by posting this naughty post for front page
1 Like
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by FitnessDoctor: 8:47am
Sometimes I don't get nairaland and bloggers. You see them lifting stuff from people's facebook and twitter accounts.
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Anthony0094(m): 8:47am
I didn't actually get the story here, you said the police couldn't fix the light and there was no enough oil to fry the bread or what?
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by TolaTosin: 8:47am
Mynd44:not youths, ladies!!
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by BruncleZuma: 8:47am
The aunty no come fine join sef
1 Like
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Frenchfriez: 8:48am
The kinda BS we get to see on a Monday morning makes me wonder if the mods are having a hangover. Some of us who avoided NL through the weekend because of the wanton noise about celebrity marriages still come out to meet such tripe.
Well, ppl are different. A choleric brova who is just being himself would certainly talk a lot to keep the conversation going. Perhaps this fame wannabe lady is a kinda lady who would turn me off with a boring and drab conversation. One man's mead is another babe's poison. Let her seek out a monk to crush on.
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Spanner4(m): 8:48am
What is the lady insinuating, ladies and their wahala
you talk wahala, you no talk wahala
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by Elnino4ladies: 8:49am
youngbelieve:
Which one you come like?
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by mrphysics(m): 8:49am
Smellymouth:I dey tell you. If the guy was silent, she would say that the date was boring. Now the guy spoke up, she says he is boastful
If we chop them go talk, if we not chop them go talk - Osita Osadebe
Nigerian ladies are something else
|Re: Lady Finally Had A Date With Her Crush But Things Didn't Go So Well by free2ryhme: 8:49am
He is boastful abi? But if he has money and stinkinly rich we won't here anything
