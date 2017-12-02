Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? (4823 Views)

My 1yr 8month Old Baby Uses Left Hand. Right Or Wrong / Recession: Abuja Couples Sell Wedding Rings To Feed.. / Timetable For Sex For Married Couples, Good Or Not?

This came to my amusement when I asked someone if he knows how much his partner is earning and to my surprise he said they don't disclose it to each other ( Can't really understand what led to the conversation )



How do you see this, do you think it is right for your partner not to know how much you earn as salary ??

False/No declaration of assets and liabilities is very wrong. 5 Likes 1 Share

Maybe one of them mismanage money tho. How will they plan well if they dunno how much they earn

Wrong





But me I will hide mine sha for at least the first 10 years .... been burnt before kole happen second time around ! 1 Like

I would'nt even want my partner to be telling me how much she earns. 8 Likes 2 Shares

U all should declare ur stuffs, or else it would look like a marriage based on contract, u won't enjoy it.

Very wrong although some people sees it as nothing. 4 Likes

Wrong, very wrong! 3 Likes

It's very wrong to hide it. Being open will enable for the futur planing of the family. 5 Likes 1 Share

False/No declaration of assets and liabilities is very wrong.

I won't mind her hiding her assets,

but liabilities oh my gosh i hate debts...

she better voice it out,

shey na for better for worst?

But, do we still practice this in a "sane environment"?

what do I know...just passing bye



I won't mind her hiding her assets,
but liabilities oh my gosh i hate debts...
she better voice it out,
shey na for better for worst?
But, do we still practice this in a "sane environment"?
what do I know...just passing bye

b/w I'm a stern believer of that code till death do us.....whatever

Wrong, it shows they did not trust each other 3 Likes

If she is my wife, I will let her know. But my GF, It is a NO NO for me.

it's neither right or wrong... it's left. 1 Like

It largely depends on the kind of woman that you ought find yourself entangled to.



If you tell some women your monthly income, your own don finish with incessant demands 8 Likes 1 Share

The question is for those whose partners are civil servants.

How can you know the monthly earning of a business man/woman?

But generally its not a big deal knowing, my hubby don't know how much I'm paid as salary because such information is not relevant to him.

A man should be focused on each of their own earnings and financial empire and not be concerned about what each other earns monthly . 5 Likes







A wife must never know what her husband earns or his source of income.

It is none of her business, her job is just to enjoy the wealth and make babies for the man, that's why they are called 'oriaku'.



But a woman's income must be known,

It's source well defined;

A wife must never know what her husband earns or his source of income.
It is none of her business, her job is just to enjoy the wealth and make babies for the man, that's why they are called 'oriaku'.

But a woman's income must be known,
It's source well defined;
Before you unknowingly start eating food cooked from money gotten through prostitution.

Wrong. There is no place for secrecy in marriage else distrust will set in.



Very wrong.

Very wrong, that means no trust exist in such union

Not wise, but can be for safety.

Till I marry

Disaster

It depends.



There is no answer that fits all





If you marry a spender who will be breathing heavily until he / she finish spending whatever you have. You will be doing your children strong thing if you let your partner know the exact amount you earn. You will not have any savings.





If your partner can help manage your finance then why not ? 1 Like 1 Share

Why do the marri in first place

Totally wrong.. My wife shud know how much I earn and we will run same account..... She must know all my password and I will know hers.



This is y I like western couples... They run same account and monitor each other's spending

Different strokes for different folks. I don't hide mine from my wife because it saves a lot. As a matter of fact, na she be d finance minister.



I may not disclose other earnings aside salary accurately sha but I let her have an idea. You no say women too dey kaku. Before she go dey calculate money for bottles and nkwobi/catfish for me.



All in all, it is good to be transparent with your spouse. It breeds peace and progress in the family. 7 Likes

