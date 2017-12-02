₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by NLbully(m): 10:28pm On Nov 29
This came to my amusement when I asked someone if he knows how much his partner is earning and to my surprise he said they don't disclose it to each other ( Can't really understand what led to the conversation )
How do you see this, do you think it is right for your partner not to know how much you earn as salary ??
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by ladyF(f): 10:31pm On Nov 29
False/No declaration of assets and liabilities is very wrong.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by NLbully(m): 10:33pm On Nov 29
ladyF:say something about it
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by sinaj(f): 10:36pm On Nov 29
How will they plan well if they dunno how much they earn
Maybe one of them mismanage money tho.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Lalas247(f): 10:37pm On Nov 29
Wrong
But me I will hide mine sha for at least the first 10 years .... been burnt before kole happen second time around !
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by locust(m): 10:41pm On Nov 29
I would'nt even want my partner to be telling me how much she earns.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by whitebeard(m): 10:52pm On Nov 29
U all should declare ur stuffs, or else it would look like a marriage based on contract, u won't enjoy it.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Mznaett(f): 10:53pm On Nov 29
Very wrong although some people sees it as nothing.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Blackhawk01: 10:54pm On Nov 29
Wrong, very wrong!
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by shinarlaura(f): 10:55pm On Nov 29
It's very wrong to hide it. Being open will enable for the futur planing of the family.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Codeofconduct(m): 11:25pm On Nov 29
ladyF:
I won't mind her hiding her assets,
but liabilities oh my gosh i hate debts...
she better voice it out,
shey na for better for worst?
But, do we still practice this in a "sane environment"?
what do I know...just passing bye
b/w I'm a stern believer of that code till death do us.....whatever
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Lekan111(m): 11:39pm On Nov 29
Wrong, it shows they did not trust each other
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Daniel2289(m): 12:12am On Nov 30
If she is my wife, I will let her know. But my GF, It is a NO NO for me.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Offpoint: 12:31am On Nov 30
it's neither right or wrong... it's left.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Horpy76: 8:48am On Nov 30
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by tosyne2much(m): 8:49am On Nov 30
It largely depends on the kind of woman that you ought find yourself entangled to.
If you tell some women your monthly income, your own don finish with incessant demands
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Amarabae(f): 9:18am On Nov 30
The question is for those whose partners are civil servants.
How can you know the monthly earning of a business man/woman?
But generally its not a big deal knowing, my hubby don't know how much I'm paid as salary because such information is not relevant to him.
A man should be focused on each of their own earnings and financial empire and not be concerned about what each other earns monthly .
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:52pm On Dec 01
A wife must never know what her husband earns or his source of income.
It is none of her business, her job is just to enjoy the wealth and make babies for the man, that's why they are called 'oriaku'.
But a woman's income must be known,
It's source well defined;
Before you unknowingly start eating food cooked from money gotten through prostitution.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by JimloveTM(m): 10:52pm On Dec 01
Wrong. There is no place for secrecy in marriage else distrust will set in.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by obowunmi(m): 10:53pm On Dec 01
Very wrong.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Alexgeneration(m): 10:54pm On Dec 01
Very wrong, that means no trust exist in such union
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Prec1ous(m): 10:55pm On Dec 01
Not wise, but can be for safety.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Alexgeneration(m): 10:55pm On Dec 01
NwaAmaikpe:You want to drop your missile right?
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by Spanner4(m): 10:56pm On Dec 01
Till I marry
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by crisisexpert321(m): 10:56pm On Dec 01
Disaster
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by AntiWailer: 10:56pm On Dec 01
It depends.
There is no answer that fits all
If you marry a spender who will be breathing heavily until he / she finish spending whatever you have. You will be doing your children strong thing if you let your partner know the exact amount you earn. You will not have any savings.
If your partner can help manage your finance then why not ?
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by JERRYABC2(m): 10:57pm On Dec 01
Why do the marri in first place
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by martineverest(m): 10:57pm On Dec 01
Totally wrong.. My wife shud know how much I earn and we will run same account..... She must know all my password and I will know hers.
This is y I like western couples... They run same account and monitor each other's spending
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by verygudbadguy(m): 10:59pm On Dec 01
Different strokes for different folks. I don't hide mine from my wife because it saves a lot. As a matter of fact, na she be d finance minister.
I may not disclose other earnings aside salary accurately sha but I let her have an idea. You no say women too dey kaku. Before she go dey calculate money for bottles and nkwobi/catfish for me.
All in all, it is good to be transparent with your spouse. It breeds peace and progress in the family.
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by sollybaby(f): 11:00pm On Dec 01
Okay
|Re: Couples Hiding Their Earnings From Each Other, Right Or Wrong? by JoeyBlack: 11:00pm On Dec 01
I would NOT tell my wife how much I earn.... and I don't care to know how much she earns.... I am not yet married by the way.
