|My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 11:08am
Good day Nigerians,
Its going to be a new year in a month time and i have always looked forward to a free time in a bid to share my experience in one of Africa's finest countries. GHANA.
Some Nigerians would not just make it in Nigeria (Perhaps the economy, environment, or your village people).
It is somewhat a statement of fact that Nigeria is a bit saturated. Wouldn't you rather move to a less saturated country?
Most especially when the structure in Ghana is more organized, the people are calmer, and you get good value for your cash in a security conscious environment.
So things are not working for you here, why not get into an ABC bus and jet off to Ghana?.
NOTE: Am not trying to encourage unplanned travel over here, am just asking you to move strategically. Maybe Ghana is waiting for you/
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 11:14am
1. Welcome to benin republic, picture 1 shows the border of Nigeria and Benin Republic. You have to trek while you pass any of the borders.
2. Welcome to Ghana. Here's an illustration of a ghanian plane arriving gallantly though i commuted via a car from lagos, ABC transport in lagos is also a great alternative, just make sure you have someone to receive you before you move.
3. The journey was more than 24 hours, we had a lot of waits due to the fact that the car is a New Nigerian registered vehicle, so we had to do a lot of clearance at the borders. Picture 2 shows a charity building in togo alongside gh.
4. Picture 4 illustrates a filling station at Ghana's border town, Afflao, a closer look at my hand in the picture shows my power bank. Only if i had known there wouldn't be a need for it.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by eightsin(m): 11:23am
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 11:28am
5. Here is Total filling station at the entrance of Ghana (Afflao), it is obvious that the machine here is more sophisticated than those in Nigeria, I saw people paying for fuel by inserting atm cards in these machines, its all automatic.
6, 7, 8 Welcome to Accra, Ghana.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by bigtt76(f): 11:35am
Nice but did you go with a drone? Saw the pix of the Independence Square BTW most filling station pumps in Nigeria have that POS functionality just that the stations are not knowledgeable enough to know that they need to integrate with a PTSP (Payment Terminal Service Provider) who will build the software to activate it.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 11:44am
Civil Discipline and adherence to law and order here is top notch, the police force is alot more civil. Cases where the police would alt our vehicle and talk to use like responsible individuals cannot be over-emphasized. Questions like "May i know why you don't have a shoe on while driving sire?" They know there job, its not a matter of bribe, its a matter of law.
9. The public transport system here is also classy, i saw corolla sport being used as taxi so many times, matrix is a very popular taxi too, the cars are neat and in good condition.
10. The drivers in Ghana are just more civil, an exact opposite from what obtains in Nigeria. I was shocked when i got to an idle road and saw cars park to respect the traffic light, i looked right and left in search of a policeman to no avail, knowing fully well that even with a barrack, Nigerians don't respect traffic lights, most especially when no one is there to enforce the law.
They were all calm and waited till the green light before they all continued moving slowly towards the next stop.
11. The streets are very clean as well. You'll most definitely start seeing companies you once saw in Nigeria, but left due to the Nigerian situation, you'll find a lot of them in GH.
12. Here's West Ridge, Accra street
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 11:57am
Now to the second hotel where i lodged, eclipse hotel, cheap and quite accessible. The driver took my bag upstairs with the door to his matrix opened. That gives you a sense of safety.
13. When you start comparing the cost of there stuffs with an handicapped Naira, then you might not even be spending a kobo, you'll think those stuffs are expensive, not knowing that its due to a watery Naira. Coke goes for 2 or 3 cedis, which is like 222-333 naira, same as bottle water. So don't even compare.
But the coke tastes different and thicker.
14. Good Food, they sell jollof rice at every street corner, with nicely carved food shops just accessible. 2cedis, 4 cedis. Then, Ghana is a home of chicken, as they sell it alot likewise. And the nice thing is that almost at every spot, they microwave your food before serving you.
15. Mr Wale enjoying a nice meal of fried rice.
16. Bought this wanche with shittor for about 3cedis i think, here's a very cheap meal though. Really wanted to have a taste, and it was a nice mix of rice and beans.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 12:16pm
17. Another amazing thing about this wonderful place was the way they recognized Nigerians from the way you look, a girl was like, no doubt- you are a Nigerian....
They all love there Ghanaian football team with passion, Ghana was to play Cameroon in the Nations cup on a day i went to shoprite, i was amazed to see all the attendants in the mall wearing a ghanian jersey. Oh lovely!!!
18. 19. There ladies are thick as well and the sachet water is thick as well, very thick. 20 persuers to a cedi is like 20kobo to a naira
20. Apart from getting good quality for your money, there's at of business prospect here as well ranging from technology to fashion to all other niches. I remember i went to price a uk used HP mini laptop and it was like 70k Nigerian money. That tells you you could buy gadgets cheap from lagos and resell in Accra.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ibcdesigns(m): 12:28pm
20. There's a church beside the hotel i stayed, on sunday while they were having there church service, i didn't hear a thing, i just saw people gushing out at the end of the service.
21. And social life is top notch, as they play life performance more that they use DJ's, you'd see a family go up to the stage to dance their sorrow away around 1am.
22. There's always light and water, so its safe to walk around even at night.
Summarily, my opinion is that Ghana is generally a better place than Nigeria , The People are friendlier and it much safer to move around even at the local markets. The crime rate is better .Nigeria could have been easy as well but owing to its population and fierce competition.
You may notice even foreigners taking public transport in Ghana but that would be difficult in Nigeria.
When it comes to cost of living there is no big difference and one positive thing in Ghana it easy to save money by going local i.e Local foods,Local markets etc.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by HAminat(m): 12:46pm
Awesome experience and enlightenment. Weldone OP.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by HAminat(m): 12:47pm
@lalasticlala Food is ready.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by BestDataDeals(m): 12:48pm
Wow, Ghana here I come for my 1 year wedding anniversary.
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by onatisi(m): 12:50pm
ghana again
na wa for people oooo
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by onatisi(m): 12:51pm
BestDataDeals:bring plenty money oooo
ghana isnt as rosy as all the pictures you are seeing
if you no get money , hide your face
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ranchhoddas(m): 2:19pm
See as you just make Ghana dey hungry me...
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Keneking: 3:16pm
See how neat and orderly the city looks in the pictures...compared to Lagos
Ambode, his cabinet members and entire Lagos State House of Assembly should go to Ghana and learn one or two things
Abuja, Uyo, Enugu can be compared to some parts of Ghana
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by jaheymezz(m): 3:16pm
me that I traveled to Dubai did I share my experience.....be there make bra they wear you o
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by opalu: 3:17pm
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by 360command: 3:17pm
Ghana again!!
Alatafor or p3 ghana saaa ( Nigerians love ghana too much)
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Bonapart(m): 3:18pm
Nonsense.... Must you start mentioning Nigerian all over the post to compare?
Am sure your next trip will be lybia
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Ugosample(m): 3:18pm
onatisi:Tell them o
Owo ni koko in Ghana Without that, your name na sorry
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by minexpo(m): 3:19pm
I was there early this year....I enjoyed my stay with,enuff washi :Dbut quite expensive to live ooo
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by miqos03: 3:20pm
Nyce
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by MrWondah(m): 3:20pm
You may never enjoy
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 3:20pm
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by DaddyKross: 3:20pm
Ghana radarada. Mtcheew
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by bayocanny: 3:21pm
See as everywhere clean...Naija how far?
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by flyca: 3:21pm
Very apt narrative. OP I enjoyed every bit of your story.
Lovely lovely Ghana!
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by adbayo79ba(m): 3:22pm
|Re: My Ghana Experience 2017 by newoffer: 3:23pm
Their women are hardworking. Sex is noting in Ghana just ask. Ghana makes alot of sense from the border to the inner city. They have national way of life. Not like here meat seller allow flies to perch on meat. Go and see people who are organize
