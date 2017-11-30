Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / My Ghana Experience 2017 (9401 Views)

Good day Nigerians,



Its going to be a new year in a month time and i have always looked forward to a free time in a bid to share my experience in one of Africa's finest countries. GHANA.



Some Nigerians would not just make it in Nigeria (Perhaps the economy, environment, or your village people).

It is somewhat a statement of fact that Nigeria is a bit saturated. Wouldn't you rather move to a less saturated country?



Most especially when the structure in Ghana is more organized, the people are calmer, and you get good value for your cash in a security conscious environment.



So things are not working for you here, why not get into an ABC bus and jet off to Ghana?.



NOTE: Am not trying to encourage unplanned travel over here, am just asking you to move strategically. Maybe Ghana is waiting for you/





2. Welcome to Ghana. Here's an illustration of a ghanian plane arriving gallantly though i commuted via a car from lagos, ABC transport in lagos is also a great alternative, just make sure you have someone to receive you before you move.



3. The journey was more than 24 hours, we had a lot of waits due to the fact that the car is a New Nigerian registered vehicle, so we had to do a lot of clearance at the borders. Picture 2 shows a charity building in togo alongside gh.



5. Here is Total filling station at the entrance of Ghana (Afflao), it is obvious that the machine here is more sophisticated than those in Nigeria, I saw people paying for fuel by inserting atm cards in these machines, its all automatic.



6, 7, 8 Welcome to Accra, Ghana. 9 Likes

Nice but did you go with a drone? Saw the pix of the Independence Square

Civil Discipline and adherence to law and order here is top notch, the police force is alot more civil. Cases where the police would alt our vehicle and talk to use like responsible individuals cannot be over-emphasized. Questions like "May i know why you don't have a shoe on while driving sire?" They know there job, its not a matter of bribe, its a matter of law.



9. The public transport system here is also classy, i saw corolla sport being used as taxi so many times, matrix is a very popular taxi too, the cars are neat and in good condition.



10. The drivers in Ghana are just more civil, an exact opposite from what obtains in Nigeria. I was shocked when i got to an idle road and saw cars park to respect the traffic light, i looked right and left in search of a policeman to no avail, knowing fully well that even with a barrack, Nigerians don't respect traffic lights, most especially when no one is there to enforce the law.



They were all calm and waited till the green light before they all continued moving slowly towards the next stop.



11. The streets are very clean as well. You'll most definitely start seeing companies you once saw in Nigeria, but left due to the Nigerian situation, you'll find a lot of them in GH.



12. Here's West Ridge, Accra street 9 Likes 2 Shares

Now to the second hotel where i lodged, eclipse hotel, cheap and quite accessible. The driver took my bag upstairs with the door to his matrix opened. That gives you a sense of safety.



13. When you start comparing the cost of there stuffs with an handicapped Naira, then you might not even be spending a kobo, you'll think those stuffs are expensive, not knowing that its due to a watery Naira. Coke goes for 2 or 3 cedis, which is like 222-333 naira, same as bottle water. So don't even compare.



But the coke tastes different and thicker.



14. Good Food, they sell jollof rice at every street corner, with nicely carved food shops just accessible. 2cedis, 4 cedis. Then, Ghana is a home of chicken, as they sell it alot likewise. And the nice thing is that almost at every spot, they microwave your food before serving you.



15. Mr Wale enjoying a nice meal of fried rice.



16. Bought this wanche with shittor for about 3cedis i think, here's a very cheap meal though. Really wanted to have a taste, and it was a nice mix of rice and beans. 1 Like

17. Another amazing thing about this wonderful place was the way they recognized Nigerians from the way you look, a girl was like, no doubt- you are a Nigerian....



They all love there Ghanaian football team with passion, Ghana was to play Cameroon in the Nations cup on a day i went to shoprite, i was amazed to see all the attendants in the mall wearing a ghanian jersey. Oh lovely!!!



18. 19. There ladies are thick as well and the sachet water is thick as well, very thick. 20 persuers to a cedi is like 20kobo to a naira



20. Apart from getting good quality for your money, there's at of business prospect here as well ranging from technology to fashion to all other niches. I remember i went to price a uk used HP mini laptop and it was like 70k Nigerian money. That tells you you could buy gadgets cheap from lagos and resell in Accra. 5 Likes 1 Share

20. There's a church beside the hotel i stayed, on sunday while they were having there church service, i didn't hear a thing, i just saw people gushing out at the end of the service.



21. And social life is top notch, as they play life performance more that they use DJ's, you'd see a family go up to the stage to dance their sorrow away around 1am.



22. There's always light and water, so its safe to walk around even at night.





Summarily, my opinion is that Ghana is generally a better place than Nigeria , The People are friendlier and it much safer to move around even at the local markets. The crime rate is better .Nigeria could have been easy as well but owing to its population and fierce competition.

You may notice even foreigners taking public transport in Ghana but that would be difficult in Nigeria.



When it comes to cost of living there is no big difference and one positive thing in Ghana it easy to save money by going local i.e Local foods,Local markets etc. 8 Likes

Wow, Ghana here I come for my 1 year wedding anniversary. 1 Like





