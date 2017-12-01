₦airaland Forum

Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by LifestyleTonite: 4:40pm
Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news of US President, Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.


FFK approached the news from a Biblical point of view similar to what most Christians have been saying. He directed anyone who wants to know who the 45th US President is to read Isaiah 45, a prophecy many Christians see Trump fulfilling.

Below is his quote and the Bible Chapter.


''When I wrote essays in support of Donald Trump as far back as 2015 and said he would not only win the nomination for the Republican Party but would also go on to win the Presidential election many laughed me to scorn.
Today they know better and are not laughing anymore.
With the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, it is obvious why God annointed Trump and chose him to lead America.

If you want to know who the 45th President of the United States really is read Isaiah 45. He is the biblical Cyrus and he came to establish God's counsel''.


Isaiah 45New International Version (NIV)

45 “This is what the Lord says to his anointed,
to Cyrus, whose right hand I take hold of
to subdue nations before him
and to strip kings of their armor,
to open doors before him
so that gates will not be shut:
2 I will go before you
and will level the mountains[a];
I will break down gates of bronze
and cut through bars of iron.
3 I will give you hidden treasures,
riches stored in secret places,
so that you may know that I am the Lord,
the God of Israel, who summons you by name.
4 For the sake of Jacob my servant,
of Israel my chosen,
I summon you by name
and bestow on you a title of honor,
though you do not acknowledge me.
5 I am the Lord, and there is no other;
apart from me there is no God.
I will strengthen you,
though you have not acknowledged me,
6 so that from the rising of the sun
to the place of its setting
people may know there is none besides me.
I am the Lord, and there is no other.
7 I form the light and create darkness,
I bring prosperity and create disaster;
I, the Lord, do all these things.
8 “You heavens above, rain down my righteousness;
let the clouds shower it down.
Let the earth open wide,
let salvation spring up,
let righteousness flourish with it;
I, the Lord, have created it.
9 “Woe to those who quarrel with their Maker,
those who are nothing but potsherds
among the potsherds on the ground.
Does the clay say to the potter,
‘What are you making?’
Does your work say,
‘The potter has no hands’?
10 Woe to the one who says to a father,
‘What have you begotten?’
or to a mother,
‘What have you brought to birth?’
11 “This is what the Lord says—
the Holy One of Israel, and its Maker:
Concerning things to come,
do you question me about my children,
or give me orders about the work of my hands?
12 It is I who made the earth
and created mankind on it.
My own hands stretched out the heavens;
I marshaled their starry hosts.
13 I will raise up Cyrus in my righteousness:
I will make all his ways straight.
He will rebuild my city
and set my exiles free,
but not for a price or reward,
says the Lord Almighty.”
14 This is what the Lord says:
“The products of Egypt and the merchandise of Cush,
and those tall Sabeans—
they will come over to you
and will be yours;
they will trudge behind you,
coming over to you in chains.
They will bow down before you
and plead with you, saying,
‘Surely God is with you, and there is no other;
there is no other god.’”
15 Truly you are a God who has been hiding himself,
the God and Savior of Israel.
16 All the makers of idols will be put to shame and disgraced;
they will go off into disgrace together.
17 But Israel will be saved by the Lord
with an everlasting salvation;
you will never be put to shame or disgraced,
to ages everlasting.
18 For this is what the Lord says—
he who created the heavens,
he is God;
he who fashioned and made the earth,
he founded it;
he did not create it to be empty,
but formed it to be inhabited—
he says:
“I am the Lord,
and there is no other.
19 I have not spoken in secret,
from somewhere in a land of darkness;
I have not said to Jacob’s descendants,
‘Seek me in vain.’
I, the Lord, speak the truth;
I declare what is right.
20 “Gather together and come;
assemble, you fugitives from the nations.
Ignorant are those who carry about idols of wood,
who pray to gods that cannot save.
21 Declare what is to be, present it—
let them take counsel together.
Who foretold this long ago,
who declared it from the distant past?
Was it not I, the Lord?
And there is no God apart from me,
a righteous God and a Savior;
there is none but me.
22 “Turn to me and be saved,
all you ends of the earth;
for I am God, and there is no other.
23 By myself I have sworn,
my mouth has uttered in all integrity
a word that will not be revoked:
Before me every knee will bow;
by me every tongue will swear.
24 They will say of me, ‘In the Lord alone
are deliverance and strength.’”
All who have raged against him
will come to him and be put to shame.
25 But all the descendants of Israel
will find deliverance in the Lord
and will make their boast in him.

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by SalamRushdie: 4:42pm
Trump is a child of Isaiah 45 and he is the 45th president of the United states

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by madridguy(m): 4:48pm
Noted.
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by wickyyolo: 4:57pm
I'm in full support of Trump

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by jerseyboy: 4:59pm
Prophet FFK. You try

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by AntiWailer: 5:07pm
Lol.

This guy's madness is real.

Isaiah for a man who bragged about grabbing a woman by her pusssy

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by delugajackson(m): 5:11pm
shocked

Trump has balls.

Today, my respect for this man has significantly increased. The headslammers should go fvck themselves.

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by alBHAGDADI: 5:24pm
Spot on

Ride on Trump. Now we know why they cried and protested/rioted when you won. grin grin grin

lalasticlala

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by manutdrichie(m): 6:49pm
grin
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Desire01(f): 6:50pm
Trump is the embodiment of the I DON'T GIVE A DAMN attitude, and my joy is that he makes legit decisions

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by sotall(m): 6:51pm
OK
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Afam4eva(m): 6:51pm
What is even wrong with some Christians. What has what is contained in the bible got to do with present realities.

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Samanza89(m): 6:51pm
Believe it or hate it.... Trump is radical, accepted!... Trump doesn't worth being a US president, accepted!... But still believe it or not, God brought in Trump to correct the anticipated ills of Obama's administration and probably Hilary Clinton's if she had won, thank God she didn't win... Obama supported LGBT, Lesbians,Gay,Bisexual and Transgender, and Clinton followed suit. I wonder what the world would have become by now if Trump didn't come in to stop that nonsense...

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Pebcak: 6:51pm

What is this one saying

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by gbegudujo: 6:51pm
FFK making sense these days

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 6:53pm
God bless Trump


Lalasticlala and mynd44 I can't access politics section again and I don't know why, I have used other phone and its not working

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Nonnyflex(m): 6:53pm
J
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by oshe111(m): 6:53pm
If not God....



Forgive me O Lord for I'm a sinner and probably gonna sin again
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Alexgeneration(m): 6:54pm
Headslammers will cry river Niger this week

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by mofedamijo: 6:54pm
Lol capitalising on coincidence.......what did 44 say for the 44th American president.......this guy needs to stop taking crack

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by TheAngry1: 6:54pm
This is why I support Trump:

1. Muslims don't love America, but they throng there in droves.
2. Muslims hate Israel, and spite America for loving her, yet they throng America and claim its citizenship
3. Muslims will not accept in Saudi Arabia what we have accepted in Rome. There are more Mosques in Italy than churches, yet you would be killed for carrying the bible publicly in Saudi
4. Jerusalem is historically the City of God, the home of the Messiah, it is Christian Homeland (including Jews)
5. Whether or not Trump recognizes Jerusalem, Muslims would still hate America and the West, so what the heck?
6. If Muslims truly hate the West and their liberal values, why don't they immigrate to Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and all the other Muslim nations? wetin una dey find for Kafir land sef?

#Istandwithtrump Shalom Jerusalem!

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by dhebo(m): 6:54pm
problem wey dey this country too much mai we dey concern ourselves with Palestine-isreal wahala abeg!!!! undecided

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Remimadrid(m): 6:55pm
LifestyleTonite:

Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news of US President, Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.


FFK approached the news from a Biblical point of view similar to what most Christians have been saying. He directed anyone who wants to know who the 45th US President is to read Isaiah 45, a prophecy many Christians see Trump fulfilling.

Below is his quote and the Bible Chapter.







http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/jerusalem-45th-us-president-isaiah-45-ffk.html
Truth be told, Trump is the president the us needs
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by 2O17: 6:55pm
No one cares
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by maykam(m): 6:55pm
Neither Hillary nor Trump is good, but I never expected Trump to unleash the beast in him. Well, someone needs to play the devil role, Trump just did!!
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by sureheaven(m): 6:55pm
God bless me and Donald Trump.
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Hemzhy(m): 6:56pm
Afam4eva:
What is even wrong with some Christians. What has what is contained in the bible got to do with present realities.

Note: There's nothing happening in the world this days that has not happened before in the Bible

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by TolaTosin: 6:56pm
Afam4eva:
What is even wrong with some Christians. What has what is contained in the bible got to do with present realities.
I smell atheist.

Enjoy ur life bro
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Coldfeets: 6:57pm
ffk abeg leave America matter.

Abeg just use your super prediction cum forecasting skills abi gift to predict three correct scores from the English premiership for me this weekend.

Abeg.

Just three.

Guy see eh, if you do am for me eh, I will surely vote for you when you run for the President of Biafra Republic.

It's a promise.

Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by MrOnPoint(m): 6:57pm
AntiWailer:
Lol.
This guy's madness is real.
Isaiah for a man who bragged about grabbing a woman by her pusssy
Old things shall pass away...........
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by ELdaar55(m): 6:57pm
HMMM AM JUST A NOTICE...BUT GOD KNOWS BEST. sad
Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by passyhansome(m): 6:57pm
ALLELUIA

