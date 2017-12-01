₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news of US President, Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
FFK approached the news from a Biblical point of view similar to what most Christians have been saying. He directed anyone who wants to know who the 45th US President is to read Isaiah 45, a prophecy many Christians see Trump fulfilling.
Below is his quote and the Bible Chapter.
''When I wrote essays in support of Donald Trump as far back as 2015 and said he would not only win the nomination for the Republican Party but would also go on to win the Presidential election many laughed me to scorn.
Isaiah 45New International Version (NIV)
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by SalamRushdie: 4:42pm
Trump is a child of Isaiah 45 and he is the 45th president of the United states
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by madridguy(m): 4:48pm
Noted.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by wickyyolo: 4:57pm
I'm in full support of Trump
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by jerseyboy: 4:59pm
Prophet FFK. You try
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by AntiWailer: 5:07pm
Lol.
This guy's madness is real.
Isaiah for a man who bragged about grabbing a woman by her pusssy
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by delugajackson(m): 5:11pm
Trump has balls.
Today, my respect for this man has significantly increased. The headslammers should go fvck themselves.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by alBHAGDADI: 5:24pm
Spot on
Ride on Trump. Now we know why they cried and protested/rioted when you won.
lalasticlala
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by manutdrichie(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Desire01(f): 6:50pm
Trump is the embodiment of the I DON'T GIVE A DAMN attitude, and my joy is that he makes legit decisions
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by sotall(m): 6:51pm
OK
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Afam4eva(m): 6:51pm
What is even wrong with some Christians. What has what is contained in the bible got to do with present realities.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Samanza89(m): 6:51pm
Believe it or hate it.... Trump is radical, accepted!... Trump doesn't worth being a US president, accepted!... But still believe it or not, God brought in Trump to correct the anticipated ills of Obama's administration and probably Hilary Clinton's if she had won, thank God she didn't win... Obama supported LGBT, Lesbians,Gay,Bisexual and Transgender, and Clinton followed suit. I wonder what the world would have become by now if Trump didn't come in to stop that nonsense...
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Pebcak: 6:51pm
What is this one saying
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by gbegudujo: 6:51pm
FFK making sense these days
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 6:53pm
God bless Trump
Lalasticlala and mynd44 I can't access politics section again and I don't know why, I have used other phone and its not working
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Nonnyflex(m): 6:53pm
J
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by oshe111(m): 6:53pm
If not God....
Forgive me O Lord for I'm a sinner and probably gonna sin again
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Alexgeneration(m): 6:54pm
Headslammers will cry river Niger this week
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by mofedamijo: 6:54pm
Lol capitalising on coincidence.......what did 44 say for the 44th American president.......this guy needs to stop taking crack
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by TheAngry1: 6:54pm
This is why I support Trump:
1. Muslims don't love America, but they throng there in droves.
2. Muslims hate Israel, and spite America for loving her, yet they throng America and claim its citizenship
3. Muslims will not accept in Saudi Arabia what we have accepted in Rome. There are more Mosques in Italy than churches, yet you would be killed for carrying the bible publicly in Saudi
4. Jerusalem is historically the City of God, the home of the Messiah, it is Christian Homeland (including Jews)
5. Whether or not Trump recognizes Jerusalem, Muslims would still hate America and the West, so what the heck?
6. If Muslims truly hate the West and their liberal values, why don't they immigrate to Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and all the other Muslim nations? wetin una dey find for Kafir land sef?
#Istandwithtrump Shalom Jerusalem!
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by dhebo(m): 6:54pm
problem wey dey this country too much mai we dey concern ourselves with Palestine-isreal wahala abeg!!!!
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Remimadrid(m): 6:55pm
LifestyleTonite:Truth be told, Trump is the president the us needs
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by 2O17: 6:55pm
No one cares
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by maykam(m): 6:55pm
Neither Hillary nor Trump is good, but I never expected Trump to unleash the beast in him. Well, someone needs to play the devil role, Trump just did!!
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by sureheaven(m): 6:55pm
God bless me and Donald Trump.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Hemzhy(m): 6:56pm
Afam4eva:
Note: There's nothing happening in the world this days that has not happened before in the Bible
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by TolaTosin: 6:56pm
Afam4eva:I smell atheist.
Enjoy ur life bro
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by Coldfeets: 6:57pm
ffk abeg leave America matter.
Abeg just use your super prediction cum forecasting skills abi gift to predict three correct scores from the English premiership for me this weekend.
Abeg.
Just three.
Guy see eh, if you do am for me eh, I will surely vote for you when you run for the President of Biafra Republic.
It's a promise.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by MrOnPoint(m): 6:57pm
AntiWailer:Old things shall pass away...........
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by ELdaar55(m): 6:57pm
HMMM AM JUST A NOTICE...BUT GOD KNOWS BEST.
|Re: Jerusalem: ''to Know Who The 45th US President Is, Read Isaiah 45'' - FFK by passyhansome(m): 6:57pm
ALLELUIA
