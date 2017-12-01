₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Nigerian lady, Ijeoma Okafor Chiadi will in few weeks finally tie the nuptial knot with her 8-years Boyfriend after being engaged for 2 years.
Sharing her jaw-dropping pre-wedding photos, the excited bride-to-be called out friends who tagged her 'lord of the rings', telling them "We are Finally Getting married".
Ijeoma posted:
I couldn't find words.Time! Time has thought me to be patient , my journey with My Benzema didn't start today or yesterday, took us 8years to get here, 8years of laughter,strong beef,quarrels and crazy people trying to break us but the adage that says"the more you try to break something the stronger it gets" has stuck with me and the day he asked me to share enternity with him , i hurriedly said yes and thought that my journey would end that year in 2015 but hell no it didn't I waited an extra 2 years with a ring on my finger, believe me I had pressure from everyone why i wasn't married yet, some started calling me "Lord of the Rings" but what kept me going was the fact"what will be , will be" it has always been Chiadi Frank Udoka and no matter how long it took for us to be together i was willing to wait, the love and bond we share is like still waters , I love you beyond words and I bless God for sending you to me, my people its a wrap, come join us on our big day, we are FINALLY getting married.#thewaitwzworthit#Benzima2017#Asachiadidonturnreality.#27thDec#datsdgoodnews...
See beautiful pre-wedding photos below
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:47pm
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:47pm
Check here for more intimate photos
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by forreelinc: 7:49pm
yea she get ugly smile na why the man be dey find alternative.
my guy na to carry your cross o life no easy
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by BiafranBushBoy: 7:58pm
It sums up the bible verse...
"Keep the faith"
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by TheHistorian(m): 8:00pm
How many pregnanc
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by AlvanT(m): 8:01pm
So who exactly are you? Samwise Gamgi, Frodo or Bilbo Baggings?
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by donstan18(m): 8:01pm
TheHistorian:
She aborted 3, But she failed to abort your sense and spirit of hatred and jealousy.
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by emmyquan: 8:01pm
..
Justnora:..
maybe na juju d woman later take upgrade from lord of d rings
#my thought
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by booqee(f): 8:01pm
TheHistorian:na wa for u ooo
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Ruggedfitness: 8:02pm
Sharing her jaw-dropping pre-wedding photos, the excited bride-to-be called out friends who tagged her 'lord of the rings', telling them "We are Finally Getting married".
At least you had a boyfriend... and you had a ring and now you have a husband. I just hope you guys make it last.
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by 9jakohai(m): 8:02pm
forreelinc:
Someone is jealous.
Envy does you no good.
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Dizu(m): 8:02pm
A good man
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by 9jakohai(m): 8:02pm
TheHistorian:
Receive sense
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by PASCALSILVA(m): 8:02pm
i dnt see why they should call u lord of the rings abi many guys have proposed to u and later came to take their rings back
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:02pm
At last
It's not easy to wear someone's ring for 8 years
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by free2ryhme: 8:02pm
UNIZIK1stSon:
she is lady of the ring not lord
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Dutchey(m): 8:03pm
sometimes, u need to kiss ur boyfrnd in front of that gal he calls is bestie for security reasons...ladies are u with me?
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Ugoeze2016: 8:03pm
Congratulations to you
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by booqee(f): 8:03pm
AlvanT:A for Apple.. B for Ball bah
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by TheHistorian(m): 8:03pm
9jakohai:I wish you the same.
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Justnora(f): 8:03pm
The lady needs to evaluate that guy seems like he is not ready to settle down and she is heavily pregnant.. 2years of engagement that's too much. Anyways HML
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by shejane: 8:04pm
Ok
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by bright007(f): 8:04pm
OK
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Troublemaker007(m): 8:04pm
The guy’s name alone carry weight. Auntie u try
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by shejane: 8:05pm
Fat girls are getting married these days.
My thought
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Timhigher(m): 8:05pm
TheHistorian:u see life in d mirror
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by DirtyGold: 8:06pm
Well, good for em both and wishing them hml
What's tha business?
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:06pm
I am the type to try clothes on at the store, see that it is perfect, discard it and buy the exact unworn copy. So you wear this one for 8 years and could not find the newer fresher younger version. He is a better man than me
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by forreelinc: 8:07pm
9jakohai:Sacrilege!!! stop giving jealousy a bad name
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by Innodon(m): 8:07pm
Truly Lord of the rings
|Re: They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) by AlvanT(m): 8:07pm
booqee:Yea C, D, E for Calm Damn Egbon
