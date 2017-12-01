Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / They Called Me 'lord Of The Rings', Lady Set To Wed Boyfriend After 8years(pics) (12935 Views)

Sharing her jaw-dropping pre-wedding photos, the excited bride-to-be called out friends who tagged her 'lord of the rings', telling them "We are Finally Getting married".



Ijeoma posted:



I couldn't find words.Time! Time has thought me to be patient , my journey with My Benzema didn't start today or yesterday, took us 8years to get here, 8years of laughter,strong beef,quarrels and crazy people trying to break us but the adage that says"the more you try to break something the stronger it gets" has stuck with me and the day he asked me to share enternity with him , i hurriedly said yes and thought that my journey would end that year in 2015 but hell no it didn't I waited an extra 2 years with a ring on my finger, believe me I had pressure from everyone why i wasn't married yet, some started calling me "Lord of the Rings" but what kept me going was the fact"what will be , will be" it has always been Chiadi Frank Udoka and no matter how long it took for us to be together i was willing to wait, the love and bond we share is like still waters , I love you beyond words and I bless God for sending you to me, my people its a wrap, come join us on our big day, we are FINALLY getting married.#thewaitwzworthit#Benzima2017#Asachiadidonturnreality.#27thDec#datsdgoodnews...

See beautiful pre-wedding photos below



yea she get ugly smile na why the man be dey find alternative.

my guy na to carry your cross o life no easy 11 Likes

It sums up the bible verse...



"Keep the faith" 1 Like

y (ies) did she abort?? How many pregnanc(ies) did she abort?? 1 Like 1 Share

So who exactly are you? Samwise Gamgi, Frodo or Bilbo Baggings? 8 Likes 1 Share

TheHistorian:

How many pregnanc y (ies) did she abort??

She aborted 3, But she failed to abort your sense and spirit of hatred and jealousy. She aborted 3, But she failed to abort your sense and spirit of hatred and jealousy. 35 Likes 1 Share

Justnora:

The lady needs to evaluate that guy seems like he is not ready to settle down and she is heavily pregnant.. 2years of engagement that's too much. Anyways HML ..





maybe na juju d woman later take upgrade from lord of d rings



#my thought ....maybe na juju d woman later take upgrade from lord of d rings#my thought 4 Likes

TheHistorian:

How many pregnancy did she abort?? na wa for u ooo na wa for u ooo 2 Likes

Sharing her jaw-dropping pre-wedding photos, the excited bride-to-be called out friends who tagged her 'lord of the rings', telling them "We are Finally Getting married".

At least you had a boyfriend... and you had a ring and now you have a husband. I just hope you guys make it last.



forreelinc:

yea she get ugly smile na why the man be dey fund alternative.

my guy na to carry your cross o life no easy



Someone is jealous.



Envy does you no good. Someone is jealous.Envy does you no good. 11 Likes

A good man

TheHistorian:

How many pregnancy did she abort??

Receive sense Receive sense

i dnt see why they should call u lord of the rings abi many guys have proposed to u and later came to take their rings back 1 Like

At last

It's not easy to wear someone's ring for 8 years

UNIZIK1stSon:

Lalasticlala, mynd44

she is lady of the ring not lord she is lady of the ring not lord

sometimes, u need to kiss ur boyfrnd in front of that gal he calls is bestie for security reasons...ladies are u with me? 1 Like

Congratulations to you

AlvanT:

9jakohai:





Receive sense I wish you the same. I wish you the same.

The lady needs to evaluate that guy seems like he is not ready to settle down and she is heavily pregnant.. 2years of engagement that's too much. Anyways HML 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

OK

The guy’s name alone carry weight. Auntie u try

Fat girls are getting married these days.



My thought

TheHistorian:

How many pregnanc y (ies) did she abort?? u see life in d mirror u see life in d mirror

Well, good for em both and wishing them hml



What's tha business?

I am the type to try clothes on at the store, see that it is perfect, discard it and buy the exact unworn copy. So you wear this one for 8 years and could not find the newer fresher younger version. He is a better man than me

9jakohai:





Someone is jealous.

Envy does you no good. Sacrilege!!! stop giving jealousy a bad name Sacrilege!!! stop giving jealousy a bad name

Truly Lord of the rings