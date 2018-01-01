Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell (8095 Views)

According to the report by Emeka, the fiancee begged him to return the money or to pledge to return the money. He refused. He played her. She begged him. He played her. She went to the police. He evaded arrest for a whole year before he was later arrested.



The man reportedly pleaded with the lady at the police station for the matter to be settled peacefully all to no avail as he's set to spend the weekend behind bars.



A man identified as Chidi Okere has been arrested and placed in a police cell for allegedly duping his fiancee. According to lawyer and human rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, the man promised the lady marriage before borrowing money she kept for brother and then disappeared.

I hope say no be dem again sha. Pls, did anyone check the name?I hope say no be dem again sha. 14 Likes 2 Shares

na dem dem na dem dem 2 Likes

Chidi you are a disgrace to the youth 1 Like 1 Share

He looks already married! 6 Likes 1 Share

na dem dem Yes na dem,i thought you're different. Yes na dem,i thought you're different. 2 Likes 1 Share





Most ladies in love don't think with their brain



I can only borrow someone money that I know if they don't pay it won't bother me. Most ladies in love don't think with their brainI can only borrow someone money that I know if they don't pay it won't bother me. 4 Likes

Pigs and crimes. 5 and 6 2 Likes

1 Like

Lol 1 Like

Im tired HONESTLY.....





local yahoo

See his big belle 1 Like





73 people murdered by the almighty fulani were buried today...watch the Bigots who were clearly and conspicuously missing on that thread come here to brood.



Just like clockwork...case in point the dote below. 73 people murdered by the almighty fulani were buried today...watch the Bigots who were clearly and conspicuously missing on that thread come here to brood.Just like clockwork...case in point the dote below. 1 Like 1 Share

Marry Yoruba, dem no gree



It's chidi that knows nothing about love, only money they follow.

Later they become miserable housewives looking for young boys to sleep with when there is no joy in their marriage 1 Like

Most ladies in love don't think with their brain



I can only borrow someone money that I know if they don't pay it won't bother me.



Pack well jor, talk is cheap.

If you are in her shoes, you might even do worse Pack well jor, talk is cheap.If you are in her shoes, you might even do worse 5 Likes 1 Share

Yahoo++ Lol

But if it was a woman that duped a man during courtship no one will make noise about that

Wonder will never end..

Most ladies in love don't think with their brain



I can only borrow someone money that I know if they don't pay it won't bother me.



Easier said than done Easier said than done

When some ladies hear marriage lasan dey turn to jelly fish and lose their brains

Lol... But why will a man ask a woman to borrow him money to use to marry her.....

Something is telling me that the man won't return the money but wait lemme ask Ifa if she will return the money despite the arrest

hmm this is awkward. people still promising marriage? Hian!!

All these criminals springing up everywhere







Love is different from foolishness.... D guys belly though tot it's Yorubaas dat only has demons Lol men and dere brainy act sha...... U hardly see a girl dat dis or something similar to dis Av not happend to,when ladies here marriage dey don't mind dey can do anything for the guy.Love is different from foolishness.... D guys belly thoughtot it's Yorubaas dat only has demons

See belle. Thief