₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,134 members, 4,022,106 topics. Date: Friday, 12 January 2018 at 09:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell (8095 Views)
This Man Can Not Stop Admiring His Fiancée's Bum Bum In Prewedding Photos / She Held It With Her Two Hands Softly And Placed It In The Right Place (pics) / Man Proposes To His Fiancée With A New Car (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by ChangeIsCostant: 5:50pm
A man identified as Chidi Okere has been arrested and placed in a police cell for allegedly duping his fiancee. According to lawyer and human rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, the man promised the lady marriage before borrowing money she kept for brother and then disappeared.
According to the report by Emeka, the fiancee begged him to return the money or to pledge to return the money. He refused. He played her. She begged him. He played her. She went to the police. He evaded arrest for a whole year before he was later arrested.
The man reportedly pleaded with the lady at the police station for the matter to be settled peacefully all to no avail as he's set to spend the weekend behind bars.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/man-arrested-placed-police-cell-duping-fiancee-photo.html
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by godofuck231: 5:56pm
ChangeIsCostant:Dead guy
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by LionDeLeo: 6:02pm
Pls, did anyone check the name?
I hope say no be dem again sha.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
ChangeIsCostant:
na dem dem
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by sarrki(m): 6:04pm
Chidi you are a disgrace to the youth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Pavore9: 6:12pm
He looks already married!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Evablizin(f): 6:38pm
free2ryhme:Yes na dem,i thought you're different.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Liliyann(f): 7:45pm
Most ladies in love don't think with their brain
I can only borrow someone money that I know if they don't pay it won't bother me.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by uba1991: 8:16pm
Pigs and crimes. 5 and 6
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by TheHistorian(m): 8:20pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Wapkoshcom(m): 8:20pm
Hello, Please i tried logining in to my jamb acc now i tried to check my 2017 Utme Result, now it's telling me "Error, Yiu didn't register for this exam" now i have the result with me cos i printed it out already... Pls help a student
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by wikiadamin: 8:20pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by oshe11(m): 8:21pm
Im tired HONESTLY.....
Shoe of 19500 nw 40000
went to the market bt came back buying nothing.
To see light for 1hour in a day has turned to wishful thinking.....
AND MY ONLY CRIME IS BEING A NIGERIAN
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by slawomir: 8:21pm
local yahoo
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:22pm
See his big belle
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by BruncleZuma: 8:22pm
73 people murdered by the almighty fulani were buried today...watch the Bigots who were clearly and conspicuously missing on that thread come here to brood.
Just like clockwork...case in point the dote below.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Alariwo2: 8:22pm
Marry Yoruba, dem no gree
It's chidi that knows nothing about love, only money they follow.
Later they become miserable housewives looking for young boys to sleep with when there is no joy in their marriage
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Bj5all(m): 8:22pm
Liliyann:
Pack well jor, talk is cheap.
If you are in her shoes, you might even do worse
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Josnac(m): 8:25pm
Yahoo++ Lol
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by hokafor(m): 8:25pm
But if it was a woman that duped a man during courtship no one will make noise about that
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by Creditcard23: 8:26pm
Wonder will never end..
New here what's up in nairaland...
for your giftcard sales Itunes e-codes,Amazon, Google play and the likes and you are in need of a quality,loyal,tested and trusted person. just check my profile or peep at my signature. .a trial will convince you... I also buy big codes 101-300$ iTunes
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by blessedweapon(m): 8:26pm
Liliyann:
Easier said than done
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by ednut1(m): 8:26pm
When some ladies hear marriage lasan dey turn to jelly fish and lose their brains
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by dingbang(m): 8:26pm
Lol... But why will a man ask a woman to borrow him money to use to marry her.....
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by veacea: 8:26pm
Something is telling me that the man won't return the money but wait lemme ask Ifa if she will return the money despite the arrest
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by jericco1(m): 8:26pm
hmm this is awkward. people still promising marriage? Hian!!
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by terrytileo: 8:27pm
All these criminals springing up everywhere
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by chillychill(f): 8:27pm
Lol men and dere brainy act sha...... U hardly see a girl dat dis or something similar to dis Av not happend to,when ladies here marriage dey don't mind dey can do anything for the guy.
Love is different from foolishness.... D guys belly though tot it's Yorubaas dat only has demons
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:27pm
See belle. Thief
|Re: Man Who Duped His Fiancée Arrested And Placed In A Police Cell by demoBaba: 8:28pm
Okay
Ladies How Many Times Do You Get Wooed Per Day / Your Partner Mentions Another Name On Your Wedding Day - What Will You Do? / Guyz Can You Marry This Lady With This Size Of Her B()()bs?(photos)
Viewing this topic: Niceiroko, mhiztaNexy(m), safari0412, matasinc, Adeliebe, mrabula, Seyitosino(m), rudee007(m), uchman101, hardon1(m), Mollydee88, queensvill(f), vital94(m), chigoizie7(m), fadasss, Chukwuemeka007(m), na2016, Smartfeek, gudvibz(f), gulfer, ODVanguard, kalmebad(f), humpito(m), joebases(m), desgiezd(m), gigfx, MatthewN(m), aAK1(m), dancewith, bignene(m), LZAA, Iyalayaibomaku, Nakai, Mrluv(m), blinzho69(m), WonderManly(m), playboy19(m), Countmillions, Jeriel, heavenlychy, terungwa01(m), jumaian(m), sheylarhh(m), Emescot(m), Turktman05(m), frank41(m), sassy247(m), dljbd1(m), kelpat581(m), tintingz(m), madridguy(m), austin55, adefemi56(m), braindollar(m), Nweze1986, k2wise, purples25(f), andyanders, mayorG04 and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7