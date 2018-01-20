Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Is My Sexual Preference Unholy? (7155 Views)

I will start from the beginning so that i will be better understood, soo sorry if it is too long





I and my husband met in one of our ICAN classes so we hit it off immediately, became friends, dated then got married. It was blissful, we had our kids, to me life was perfect till one day he changed.



He started picking fights on irrelevant things, wouldnt talk to me for days, i thought it was just a phase until one day he didnt come back home, after so much calls to family members, friends collegues at work, we found out he left the country with another woman, this was 4 years ago, we later found out he paid for the house rent for two years and he vowed never to have anything to do with me and my kids anymore.



Even after pleadings from family members he still refused so i moved on, believing that one day he would come back to me because i believe his actions was not normal, he asked for divorce, i refused cos my bible is against it (luke 16:18). Since then God has been soo good to me, i've moved into my own home(a working mom) and God has been taking care of my kids for me.





Now 2 years ago, i met this lady who was serving(nysc), i see her as my younger sister so we talk alot, so she knows all about me, she helps me at home, with my kids and all.



One day we were talking about sex generally, so she said she can satisfy my urge, i was shocked, i dont want to go into details but that was how it started.



Mind you i do not insert anything into my "VJ", what she does is the normal licking and sucking till i "CUM" she's in a serious relationship with a man so i do not do same act to her and she doesnt ask for anything in return(from a wealthy home).I dont see myself as a lesbian since i dont indulge in it moreso i still love my husband.



I agreed to it because it's safer than having sex and contacting std in the process, i am human, i have needs and i dont want to commit adultery cos i'm still married and i believe my husband would come back to me, i feel no guilt whatsoever for this act.



Reason why i brought this here is to know your views about this act, i want to have diff. opinions from matured minds so no insults please, thank you.







Religion aside, homosexuality is disgusting.





I can't guarantee you of going to Hell, but I do know that you will spend 14 years in prison when caught (if angry mobs don't burn your queer ass to ashes before that) 33 Likes

Is not just unholy but a taboo

... 9 Likes

hi, get a sex doll.

I think there are male ones now.



P.s: everything you said there about you not being a Lesbian is total büllshit. 34 Likes 5 Shares

What you're doing is worse than adultery.



Since you're quoting bible verses, check Romans 1:15 to the end. And 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.

Read it. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Some men are just unbelievable, see what her husband made her do, and she holds strong to her belief, smh 8 Likes 3 Shares

A girl is giving you sexual pleasure - you are a lesbian.



Sexual diseases you can contact from MouthAction include herpes simplex, genital warts from contact, etc.



Your husband just picked a quarrel with you And ran away but was willing to pay 2 years rent in advance, and you tell the story like you're innocent and don't know why he did it. Lol. 36 Likes 1 Share

Since u follow the bible...we are gonna come at u with the bible



Rom1v26-27 and 1st cor 6v9..its clearly there that homo( lesbian or gay) is a sin just like adultery, stealing, greed....you are not extra evil for letting a woman like you give u pleasure...its a sin like every other sin, though we straight pple find it wierd and see it like one big sin...



If u are indeed a Christian, and u truely have a relationship with God and the holyspirit..I know it's hard fleeing a sin you enjoy...ask God to forgiv, exercise self control and pray about it, u'll be surprised how far prayer can help with this kinda stuff....and stop seeing this bisexual lady.... 16 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry ohh but please try and keep a long distance from that being.



Oso ndu.



Observation! Observation

Have noticed majority of marriage problem topic in this forum is centered around sex and it opened by female moniker. But they do complain that men love sex the most.

So please why do they scream sex often than during marriage?



I need answers please 3 Likes 2 Shares

And another thing is why do you paint your partner evil but present yourself as saint.



You wouldn't state your flaws but quick to attribute negativity to your said partner.



Most female are culprit in such nonsense 15 Likes

Truth is i don't even know what to say to you... am not judging but you and i know its not right.



will advice you just try to stop it, guess it wont be easy anymore though. moreover you are human and got feelings, so what do you do when feeling comes??



when it does you try and keep busy and take your mind to something else...



the earlier you realize he (your husband) is gone the better for you... chances are he might not come back. getting yourself divorced and hooking up with someone else might do you more good than harm.



but just so you know, dont get it twisted! you my dear is practising lesbianism... get out of it, before its too late. 12 Likes

You are bi - sexual!!!

Whilst the bible doesnt touch on lesbianism it does condemn homosexuality.

So we ll assume lesbianism, homosexuality and bisexuality are siblings therefore condemned in the sight of God.

The bible allows divorce on the grounds of adultery which ur hubby has committed

Continuing ur bisexual relations with this lady is a sin in the sight of God..imo

Sign your divorce papers and start a clean slate with God.

I have worked with various people of different sexual orientations who are actually very lovely and morally upright beings and i dont judge their way of life. However i felt because you keep throwing God into the mix of your lifestyle, i explain what MY bible tells me which is as per above.....you may disagree with my view.

God bless us all 12 Likes 3 Shares

watching and taking notes ...

what u are doing is highly condemnable.

You are Bi-sexual..... More loading......

Its your sexual preference, your body, your business as long as you are not hurting anyone. 3 Likes

The same Luke 16:18 you quoted actually permits divorce on the ground of adultery, except you don't consider your husband moving on with another woman as adultery.



I advice you divorce him and get a proper relationship. What you are doing is only a temporary solution that could get you into big troubles The same Luke 16:18 you quoted actually permits divorce on the ground of adultery, except you don't consider your husband moving on with another woman as adultery.I advice you divorce him and get a proper relationship. What you are doing is only a temporary solution that could get you into big troubles 5 Likes

Madam, you are a lesbian. Haba! Why not divorce the man and marry another man that will satisfy you. Divorce on the ground of husband or wife's infidelity is not a sin. It is biblical. Check the book of Matthew (I am not not religious nor a bible scholar, so I can't remember the chapter or verse). Dont allow that girl to pass that useless spirit to you. Homo sexualism is nonsense. Religion or no religion... Get a dick and be satisfied. Don't get addicted to that poo cuz you will end up hating yourself. Trash.

Cc. Acidosis 5 Likes

Your are perfectly normal, just that you're selfish and I kinda suspect it's part of the reason ur hubby left...

Your husband has abandoned you....you can file for divorce based on that.



Letting a woman give you sexual pleasure? Stop being in denial. Do you think for her she gets nothing from it? Of course she does..watching you cum is pleasurable for her.

Goodness me get a vibrator or a Love Machine if you're Hot. But to strip down and have a woman you call aburo lick your VJ then you say you're not in a homosexual act is Self denial.



Any exchange of bodily fluids down there makes you liable to STDs.



Stop all this nonsense jare..the lady is even dating someone. Don't you realise you're cheating with her. If her bf knew what you're both doing would he just say ' it's ok my gf is just helping her egbon satisfy sexual urge'



Judge yourself. No need for all this fp rubbish.

Divorce your hubby and move and stop cheating with someone's GF! 5 Likes

You've not seen your husband in 4 years(?), that means you can't sign any divorce papers now.



My advise for you is to continue to satisfy yourself, in a proper or ideal way. If you must commit adultery, do it with a man or do it with yourself.



Starving yourself for 4 years over a run away "husband" is senseless and impracticable. Continue to satisfy yourself in the right way until he comes back for a proper divorce.

Your sexual preference? You are obviously enjoying it. Continue. 2 Likes

This thread is simply above..But



I like when someone is happy about what he or she is doing as long as it wasn't hurting any one but in this situation ,I don't know it is up to u in my opinion .....



I don't wanna sound like a hypocrite since I hated hypocrites.. I guess a lot of them will be arriving soon.. 2 Likes

