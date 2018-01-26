Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? (2528 Views)

I recently had a little quarrel with my fiancee and she said I'm making her to have double mind over our forthcoming wedding. She even said that she can remember that I never asked her to marry me which means I did not propose her which is true. Is it mandatory that a guy must propose to a woman before marriage? 1 Like

oga. we are in global age where we copy what's happening outside our culture..... . ladies like to keep memories alive so kindly do the needful. it will only cost you 2 things. May be 20k and humility.

give her belle...she go understand well give her belle...she go understand well 8 Likes





There's nothing wrong to propose.. Juz make sure the ring u will give is PAWNABLE There's nothing wrong to propose.. Juz make sure the ring u will give is PAWNABLE 1 Like

Is not compulsory 4 Likes

its not even compulsory to get married before u propose ...

give her belle...she go understand well na she go come propose to you na she go come propose to you 7 Likes

I recently had a little quarrel with my fiancee and she said I'm making her to have double mind over our forthcoming wedding. She even said that she can remember that I never asked her to marry me which means I did not propose her which is true. Is it mandatory that a guy must propose to a woman before marriage? Guy, u need 2 propose. Follow procedures.



Look here: u toast b4 dating, u date 4 a certain time, 'u propose marriage'.



Cos it's one thing to date & it's another to marry. More so, some people are good at dating but not good or prepare for marriage.



This same drama happens when u think u are already dating a lady because u toasted her, she hasn't give u a positive response. Then, she visit & u want to get down with her. She would tell u that she hasn't agree to date u, not to talk of getting down.



Marriage is a project. A project is any activity or something that has a beginning & an end. It involved interrelated activities & inputs to bring out d desired result.



So, do the needful!



P.S: On another different issue. I have being trying to reach u so as to have a chat with u but u ain't on Whatsapp nor respond to my pm.



Here is my digit: zero-7-zero-3-seven-8-seven-9-three-9-six



It's important! Guy, u need 2 propose. Follow procedures.Look here: u toast b4 dating, u date 4 a certain time, 'u propose marriage'.Cos it's one thing to date & it's another to marry. More so, some people are good at dating but not good or prepare for marriage.This same drama happens when u think u are already dating a lady because u toasted her, she hasn't give u a positive response. Then, she visit & u want to get down with her. She would tell u that she hasn't agree to date u, not to talk of getting down.Marriage is a project. A project is any activity or something that has a beginning & an end. It involved interrelated activities & inputs to bring out d desired result.So, do the needful!P.S: On another different issue. I have being trying to reach u so as to have a chat with u but u ain't on Whatsapp nor respond to my pm.Here is my digit: zero-7-zero-3-seven-8-seven-9-three-9-sixIt's important! 3 Likes

Take her on a date, and tell her what she wants to hear. In this case, even 5k ring will be appreciated by her..



At least make she too wear engagement ring for finger like her friends too nah Oga be romantic for once naTake her on a date, and tell her what she wants to hear. In this case, even 5k ring will be appreciated by her..At least make she too wear engagement ring for finger like her friends too nah 4 Likes

Not sure

Colonial sister.

It’s not even compulsory to get married. 1 Like

Media madness

In Nigeria settings these days...you start living with the person, no need to ask that "will you marry me" question because the people involved already knew they will marry.

Sorry, its not. I didn't propose to mine before we got married. She reminded me just like yours but my response is "will the propose make a home"? Emphatic NO! You may say I'm not romantic, that's your business. Ask her!



Till tomorrow, no propose but we are doing very great. 9 Likes 4 Shares

I recently had a little quarrel with my fiancee and she said I'm making her to have double mind over our forthcoming wedding. She even said that she can remember that I never asked her to marry me which means I did not propose her which is true. Is it mandatory that a guy must propose to a woman before marriage?

Bro, find windows 10 and install in her brains. If she continue this way, other people will live her life for her. Bro, find windows 10 and install in her brains. If she continue this way, other people will live her life for her. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nope... 1 Like

nah Nigeria dey take am personal

Prior to the 20th century, engagement didn’t exist

except for the very richest people, which

means that the vast majority of brides up

until 1948 didn’t feel they were necessary.

DeBeers popularized the concept of the

diamond engagement ring with the “A

Diamond Is Forever"

but since marriage has existed for millennia,

70 years doesn’t cut it for me to consider it a

long-standing cultural phenomenon that

you could really call a “tradition.”

Therefore it's not Compulsory 8 Likes 3 Shares

No, its not.

Noo.. truly d girl na colonial babe

Not compulsory. Na too much oyibo movies wey don brainwash many.

Oga be romantic for once na Take her on a date, and tell her what she wants to hear. In this case, even 5k ring will be appreciated by her..



At least make she too wear engagement ring for finger like her friends too nah

Well, you get sense sha Well, you get sense sha

No it isn't. I can't remember my husband engaging me with a ring before me got married.