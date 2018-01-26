₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:41 PM
Romance / Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her?
|Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by FromZeroToHero(m): 1:15pm On Jan 24
I recently had a little quarrel with my fiancee and she said I'm making her to have double mind over our forthcoming wedding. She even said that she can remember that I never asked her to marry me which means I did not propose her which is true. Is it mandatory that a guy must propose to a woman before marriage?
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by afolayangs(m): 2:15pm On Jan 24
oga. we are in global age where we copy what's happening outside our culture..... . ladies like to keep memories alive so kindly do the needful. it will only cost you 2 things. May be 20k and humility.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Pubichairs(m): 2:16pm On Jan 24
give her belle...she go understand well
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by JULIE1925(f): 2:32pm On Jan 24
There's nothing wrong to propose.. Juz make sure the ring u will give is PAWNABLE
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by OrestesDante(m): 2:42pm On Jan 24
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by OrestesDante(m): 2:43pm On Jan 24
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Lonestar124: 3:41pm On Jan 24
Is not compulsory
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by OgahBohz(m): 5:08pm On Jan 24
its not even compulsory to get married before u propose ...
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Mustack(m): 5:33pm On Jan 24
Pubichairs:na she go come propose to you
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Eddodoh(m): 8:38pm On Jan 25
FromZeroToHero:Guy, u need 2 propose. Follow procedures.
Look here: u toast b4 dating, u date 4 a certain time, 'u propose marriage'.
Cos it's one thing to date & it's another to marry. More so, some people are good at dating but not good or prepare for marriage.
This same drama happens when u think u are already dating a lady because u toasted her, she hasn't give u a positive response. Then, she visit & u want to get down with her. She would tell u that she hasn't agree to date u, not to talk of getting down.
Marriage is a project. A project is any activity or something that has a beginning & an end. It involved interrelated activities & inputs to bring out d desired result.
So, do the needful!
P.S: On another different issue. I have being trying to reach u so as to have a chat with u but u ain't on Whatsapp nor respond to my pm.
Here is my digit: zero-7-zero-3-seven-8-seven-9-three-9-six
It's important!
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by FromZeroToHero(m): 6:53pm
Eddodoh:thanks bro. I really appreciate.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Eddodoh(m): 8:53pm
FromZeroToHero:U are most welcome
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by izaray(f): 9:38pm
Oga be romantic for once na Take her on a date, and tell her what she wants to hear. In this case, even 5k ring will be appreciated by her..
At least make she too wear engagement ring for finger like her friends too nah
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by libertyfather(m): 10:03pm
Not sure
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by twosquare: 10:03pm
Colonial sister.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by chyckxx(m): 10:03pm
It’s not even compulsory to get married.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by stano2(m): 10:03pm
Media madness
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by lonelydora(m): 10:03pm
In Nigeria settings these days...you start living with the person, no need to ask that "will you marry me" question because the people involved already knew they will marry.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by bid4rich(m): 10:04pm
Sorry, its not. I didn't propose to mine before we got married. She reminded me just like yours but my response is "will the propose make a home"? Emphatic NO! You may say I'm not romantic, that's your business. Ask her!
Till tomorrow, no propose but we are doing very great.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by mecussey(m): 10:04pm
FromZeroToHero:
Bro, find windows 10 and install in her brains. If she continue this way, other people will live her life for her.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by BruncleZuma: 10:04pm
Nope...
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by filuka: 10:04pm
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by kazzy4u: 10:04pm
nah Nigeria dey take am personal
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by MiaB(f): 10:05pm
Prior to the 20th century, engagement didn’t exist
except for the very richest people, which
means that the vast majority of brides up
until 1948 didn’t feel they were necessary.
DeBeers popularized the concept of the
diamond engagement ring with the “A
Diamond Is Forever"
but since marriage has existed for millennia,
70 years doesn’t cut it for me to consider it a
long-standing cultural phenomenon that
you could really call a “tradition.”
Therefore it's not Compulsory
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Babs24: 10:05pm
No, its not.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by collabo4me(m): 10:05pm
Noo.. truly d girl na colonial babe
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by castrokins(m): 10:06pm
Not compulsory. Na too much oyibo movies wey don brainwash many.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by mecussey(m): 10:07pm
izaray:
Well, you get sense sha
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Nimi22(f): 10:07pm
No it isn't. I can't remember my husband engaging me with a ring before me got married.
|Re: Is It Compulsory To Propose Or Engage A Lady Before Marrying Her? by Bauer1: 10:07pm
won't you drop the soup from the fire before serving and eating? How else will you know if the person really wanna get married to you?
