Here in Nigeria, feminists are believed to be pained, single ladies who have been played in their relationships and seek revenge on men through arguments and verbal insults.



But that doesn't mean all Nigerian feminists are pained ladies, in fact, Nigeria has some high profile feminists who are struggling for the dreams of the girl child. The likes of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Muma Gee and Nwando Achebe (daughter of Nigerian renowned writer, essayist, and poet Chinua Achebe) just to mention but a few.



So, guys here are 3 reasons why We at MensCabal believe you should give feminists a try.



1. They Are Financially Independent



Or lets just put it as they are not completely dependent on your money for their survival.



Nigerian men have always complained that the ladies are always extremely dependent on them. If you are thinking about going into a relationship and you don't have money (or dead broke), then you should simply "hide your face". But with feminists its a whole different story.



Feminists are taught to be independent and self-sufficient. They struggle to make their own money and don't depend on anyone else especially men for their daily needs.



In order words, a feminist will be able to support you financially rather than depend on you for everything and suck you dry.



2. They Are More Supportive



Compared to the ordinary housewife or lets say the house-girlfriend, who depends on you for her daily needs, a feminist knows whats out there and how hard it is to make ends meet, she will be more able to understand you, the stress, the hustle and be more supportive emotionally, mentally and like I said above financially.



3. They Have More Control Over Themselves



There is an infamous phrase that goes "women don't know what they want", they say this today and do another thing tomorrow. It is believed that women want one thing but social norms and rules suppress them to choose another.



A feminist is someone who has broken away from society's norms and rules and built one for herself. So she will hardly pretend just to make the world believe that she is a good girl or just to make people see her that way, instead she will just be herself.



That would make things easier for you if you were in a relationship with her because she will be more likely to open up to you about herself and her emotions (and with a promise of wild s*x, which society force ladies to suppress).





Booked

Where you wan see feminists for Naija?



You dey mind all those dick worshipping du.mmies claiming feminists.

All they are after is an avenue to justify their cheating lifestyle, nothing else.



If you doubt, ask them to explain "feminism" in simple terms.. All of the will fail 7 Likes

Alariwo2:

Where you wan see feminists for Naija?



You dey mind all those dick worshipping du.mmies claiming feminists.

All they are after is an avenue to justify their cheating lifestyle, nothing else.



If you doubt, ask them to explain "feminism" in simple terms.. All of the will fail

I gave examples of top profile feminists there bro.... Don't mind those Nigerian ladies that are ranting... Most of them are living off their boyfriends salary, but that doesn't mean all of them are...



or



The feminist on nairaland always fantasizing on how their future husbands will wash their underwear are supportive



God You mean feminist on naira land with pre- existing conditions on the financial stability of the guy they wish to date are financially independentorThe feminist on nairaland always fantasizing on how their future husbands will wash their underwear are supportiveGod 8 Likes 2 Shares

but most feminist are old 2 Likes

but most feminist are old, I have never seen a femi nist below 35 2 Likes

But you know the whole idea behind feminism is flawed right?



They don't want to be under men or controlled. They want equal rights with us which is laughable.



Na man go still dey shine their congo till Jesus comes not the other way round. They should be humble and obedient to their "heads".



#SayNotoFeminism But you know the whole idea behind feminism is flawed right?They don't want to be under men or controlled. They want equal rights with us which is laughable.Na man go still dey shine their congo till Jesus comes not the other way round. They should be humble and obedient to their "heads".#SayNotoFeminism 7 Likes

#SayNotoFeminism Saying no to feminism is very stupid i must say, calls for equal right between men and women should be an innate characteristic any sane and normal human being should possess.



Wasn't it white people that protested the racial equality years back and now they have accepted their wrongs and black still think they dont deserve racism when they want to only have subservient women in the society.



True! Most african women who claim to be feminists do not even have an iota of idea of what it means and most african males who reject the idea are just afraid of losing their imaginary ego or are just too religious to accept that women are just as human as they are.



This is the age of reason, let your irrationality fly away and give women equal opportunities and equal rights. Anyother thing outside this is not feminism and anybody who rejects what is inside this circle is not human enough.



In my view every sane human being whether male of female should be a feminist. Saying no to feminism is very stupid i must say, calls for equal right between men and women should be an innate characteristic any sane and normal human being should possess.Wasn't it white people that protested the racial equality years back and now they have accepted their wrongs and black still think they dont deserve racism when they want to only have subservient women in the society.True! Most african women who claim to be feminists do not even have an iota of idea of what it means and most african males who reject the idea are just afraid of losing their imaginary ego or are just too religious to accept that women are just as human as they are.This is the age of reason, let your irrationality fly away and give women equal opportunities and equal rights. Anyother thing outside this is not feminism and anybody who rejects what is inside this circle is not human enough.In my view every sane human being whether male of female should be a feminist. 5 Likes 1 Share

Yhu must be joking right? 6 Likes

When in a tricky situation with a scandalous female who's videoing with her smartphone...



Take yours out and record her recording.



Anyway, I don't want an aggressive feminist in my life.

cc lalasticlala

Amadiooooohhhhaaaaaa!

Make i carry my humble sef comot before them feminists show.

BrounZuma, abeg bring my two bottles wey dey your side 2 Likes





you don't have to be a feminist to be independent, supportive and in control of your life.... how dumb



like I said "sense" a woman with common sense doesn't need labelsyou don't have to be a feminist to be independent, supportive and in control of your life.... how dumblike I said "sense" 2 Likes

conservative feminists maybe but ruuuuuunnn away from critical feminists you die of high blood pressure dating those ones

date them and lose your life in the process..if them no kill u..them go tie u down with belle wey no be u get.. date them and lose your life in the process..if them no kill u..them go tie u down with belle wey no be u get..

Okay..... There Are No Feminists In Nigeria

@TalkTalkTwins



...of course FEMINISM is bae!



The number of attacks I get on my Facebook everyday scares me away. The issue is that most Nigerian men are scared being ruled over by women but that's not the truth...

Maybe religious indoctrination is another major cause!



A woman's money can't scare me...

A woman in power can't scare me...



Africa needs to be cured of this our mentality. If Hilary Clinton was an African she should have failed in her primaries. 2 Likes

unfortunately, there are no real feminists in nigeria. what we have now, as evidenced on nairaland, is a bunch of jobless, angry girls trying to dominate and control men...

















and their money.

In my view every sane human being whether male of female should be a feminist. you have said it all sweethrt....we Shud all be feminist cause we need eachother....and we are all equal... I love u...





I would advise everyone here to go read about feminism... I too didn't like it until I read about it.... it's not about a woman trying to control the world....nawww ....it's about a man being equal with s woman and vice versa.... it's a movement for everyone .. for those that have suffered from gender discrimination and inequality........you can't get what u want cause you a man and she can't get what she wants cause she's a woman........all of these is what this movement have come to discourage and I see great improvement.... whether man , woman,trangender...we are all equal....... you have said it all sweethrt....we Shud all be feminist cause we need eachother....and we are all equal... I love u...I would advise everyone here to go read about feminism... I too didn't like it until I read about it.... it's not about a woman trying to control the world....nawww ....it's about a man being equal with s woman and vice versa.... it's a movement for everyone .. for those that have suffered from gender discrimination and inequality........you can't get what u want cause you a man and she can't get what she wants cause she's a woman........all of these is what this movement have come to discourage and I see great improvement.... whether man , woman,trangender...we are all equal.......

MensCabal:

cc lalasticlala Your blog is nice Your blog is nice

In my view every sane human being whether male of female should be a feminist. 1 Like

iyke926:

Make i carry my humble sef comot before them feminists show.







Bros nah you dey the picture ooo Bros nah you dey the picture ooo

oh well..

We feminists make the best wives.

Yes we do.

Feminism mould the perfect woman who appreciate,respect and value herself as a woman.

Feminism is not a war against men but a war against anti women injustices and inequalities.

Period.

get yourself a sex doll if you're looking for a woman to control.





all these booohari agents and their myopia, though! get yourself a sex doll if you're looking for a woman to control.all these booohari agents and their myopia, though!

Spits.

Lol Man don dey hungry una Now shey?? Una neva see something

FTrebirth:

unfortunately, there are no real feminists in nigeria. what we have now, as evidenced on nairaland, is a bunch of jobless, angry girls trying to dominate and control men...

















and their money. u av said it all u av said it all