|14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by robosky02(m): 8:20pm On Feb 13
14 Feb 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday or soccer where will you be?
This year’s Valentine’s Day coincides with two other events: a riveting match between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent for Catholic faithful.
Which one will people mark?
Will you mark the three events simultaneously?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWld6r97wJQ
http://www.nan.ng/entertainment/nantv-valentines-day-ash-wednesday-soccer/
2 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by lonelydora(m): 9:12pm On Feb 13
For being the First To Comment on a Valentine's Day topic. I wish everyone a Happy Valentine
For me i won't go to club, eatery, or joint...i will be having my fun in church. If you are in PH, Abuja, Ilorin, or Lagos....come to COZA and have fun. Invite all your friends amd come experience church unusual.
I CELEBRATE YOU ALL
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by ifeanyibxt: 9:13pm On Feb 13
Football 'Election 2019' of course we are sending REAL MADRID 'BUHARI' back to Santiago Bernabé stadium 'daura'.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by sotall(m): 9:13pm On Feb 13
Soccer all the way
11 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Felixalex(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
People wey de go collect ash, Na for morning Na....
1... In d morning u go collect ash for forhead before u go work...
2.. Close from work, 5-8:00pm take ur woman out, present her a lovely gift... Drop her off her off at home...
3..... 8:45 go watch ur match...
For married couples,
2.. Take her out, bring her back home drop her the gift, and tell her ure going to watch the match (her acceptance without complaints should be her own val gift to u )
When u watch match finish, come back... She'd be waiting for u in a sexy red lingerie... (Hope ure not a real Madrid fan sha, cus if u are...it myt not be that sexy to u )
133 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Odkboy23(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
I go watch soccer.... I don't have money to spend on bae.
8 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by pinnket: 9:14pm On Feb 13
Me on Valentine's day....
I cannot shout abeg..!!
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by olatex25(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
who Valentine epp
3 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Bodylover(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
Na Real Madrid And PSG Match Naim Sure Pass Oh. �
11 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Soso990240(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
As a soccer fan, u know wia i will be found..
1 Like
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by NwaNimo1(m): 9:14pm On Feb 13
Beer parlour..
2 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by IMASTEX: 9:14pm On Feb 13
Attend to all
2 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by EllySteve: 9:14pm On Feb 13
Ash Wednesday
I don’t like football
I don’t have a girlfriend.
14 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Mermaida(f): 9:15pm On Feb 13
it just gonna be another normal day for me, although I'm a catholic, na evening mass sure pass.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by 2O17: 9:15pm On Feb 13
Real Madrid vs PSG thread on Nairaland
5 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by akeentech(m): 9:15pm On Feb 13
Liverpool;Oh my Liverpool!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Bodylover(m): 9:15pm On Feb 13
1 Like
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Hidentity(m): 9:15pm On Feb 13
I think one doesn't stop the others. With proper planning, the three will work.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by splmosixx(m): 9:15pm On Feb 13
First to comment after 2years on nairaland...
I dedicate this success to my family and Co nairalanders
1 Like
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by mimee9(f): 9:15pm On Feb 13
ash Wednesday all the way
1 Like
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by SirLakes: 9:16pm On Feb 13
In za oza room with bae bleeping
Who those things you mentioned epp
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by badmrkt(m): 9:16pm On Feb 13
footo ballo!!!! no replacement for football that day!!!!
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by fatymore(f): 9:16pm On Feb 13
It is a working day. So I would be at work. Then go home and sleep
3 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by superfelix: 9:16pm On Feb 13
Ash Wednesday
2 Likes
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Talentakpabio: 9:17pm On Feb 13
Since I'm not a catholic... soccer will do do
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by uwajeh(m): 9:17pm On Feb 13
Honestly you no get work.
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by LORDKing001: 9:17pm On Feb 13
class receiving lecture
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by OLAFIMIX: 9:17pm On Feb 13
My house......no boo
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Bodylover(m): 9:17pm On Feb 13
Mermaida:. Just Tell Us The Truth That Your BF Breaks Up With You
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by Basiljoe: 9:17pm On Feb 13
I'll take myself out, coldstone icre cream and domino pizza would do just fine, then in the evening I'll be watching Black panther premier at Genesis cinema.
1 Like
|Re: 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? by adebayo201: 9:17pm On Feb 13
Nairaland
updates on valentine, sports and ash wednesday. Three things at a time.
