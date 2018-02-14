Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 14 February 2018: Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Or Soccer Where Will You Be? (9641 Views)

This year’s Valentine’s Day coincides with two other events: a riveting match between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent for Catholic faithful.



Which one will people mark?



Will you mark the three events simultaneously?







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWld6r97wJQ







For being the First To Comment on a Valentine's Day topic. I wish everyone a Happy Valentine



For me i won't go to club, eatery, or joint...i will be having my fun in church. If you are in PH, Abuja, Ilorin, or Lagos....come to COZA and have fun. Invite all your friends amd come experience church unusual.



I CELEBRATE YOU ALL 9 Likes 1 Share

REAL MADRID 'BUHARI' back to Santiago Bernabé stadium 'daura'.





Football 'Election 2019' of course we are sendingback to Santiago Bernabé stadium 'daura'. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Soccer all the way 11 Likes





1... In d morning u go collect ash for forhead before u go work...



2.. Close from work, 5-8:00pm take ur woman out, present her a lovely gift... Drop her off her off at home...



3..... 8:45 go watch ur match...





For married couples,

2.. Take her out, bring her back home drop her the gift, and tell her ure going to watch the match (her acceptance without complaints should be her own val gift to u )



When u watch match finish, come back... She'd be waiting for u in a sexy red lingerie... (Hope ure not a real Madrid fan sha, cus if u are...it myt not be that sexy to u ) People wey de go collect ash, Na for morning Na....1... In d morning u go collect ash for forhead before u go work...2.. Close from work, 5-8:00pm take ur woman out, present her a lovely gift... Drop her off her off at home...3..... 8:45 go watch ur match...For married couples,2.. Take her out, bring her back home drop her the gift, and tell her ure going to watch the match (her acceptance without complaints should be her own val gift to uWhen u watch match finish, come back... She'd be waiting for u in a sexy red lingerie... (Hope ure not a real Madrid fan sha, cus if u are...it myt not be that sexy to u 133 Likes 7 Shares

I go watch soccer.... I don't have money to spend on bae. 8 Likes

Me on Valentine's day....











I cannot shout abeg..!! 33 Likes 1 Share

who Valentine epp 3 Likes

Na Real Madrid And PSG Match Naim Sure Pass Oh. � 11 Likes

As a soccer fan, u know wia i will be found.. 1 Like

Beer parlour.. 2 Likes

Attend to all 2 Likes

Ash Wednesday



I don’t like football



I don’t have a girlfriend. 14 Likes

it just gonna be another normal day for me, although I'm a catholic, na evening mass sure pass. 6 Likes 1 Share

Real Madrid vs PSG thread on Nairaland 5 Likes

Liverpool;Oh my Liverpool! 26 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

I think one doesn't stop the others. With proper planning, the three will work. 5 Likes 1 Share

First to comment after 2years on nairaland...





I dedicate this success to my family and Co nairalanders 1 Like

ash Wednesday all the way 1 Like





Who those things you mentioned epp In za oza room with bae bleepingWho those things you mentioned epp

footo ballo!!!! no replacement for football that day!!!!

It is a working day. So I would be at work. Then go home and sleep 3 Likes

Ash Wednesday 2 Likes

Since I'm not a catholic... soccer will do do

Honestly you no get work.

class receiving lecture

My house......no boo

Mermaida:

it just gonna be another normal day for me . Just Tell Us The Truth That Your BF Breaks Up With You . Just Tell Us The Truth That Your BF Breaks Up With You 1 Like 1 Share

I'll take myself out, coldstone icre cream and domino pizza would do just fine, then in the evening I'll be watching Black panther premier at Genesis cinema. 1 Like