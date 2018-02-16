Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda (38829 Views)

Source: Young men and women were pictured kissing each other and it was during a Val party in Uganda. It was tagged Kissing competition in Kampala, Uganda. This photos is currently trending on social media.Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/16/a-kissing-competition-in-kampala-uganda/

Cc; Lalasticlala Dominique

HARAM 12 Likes

Lol, some of them look like they're either blowing balloons, perfoming CPR or like two birds pecking each other. None of this looks good. 23 Likes

Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare 24 Likes 3 Shares

abeg naija dey try for handsomeness and beauty! with their ugly faces and smelly mouth!abeg naija dey try for handsomeness and beauty! 21 Likes

Looks more like a licking competition Ewww....Looks more like a licking competition 5 Likes

Jackdaniels16:

Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare if u talk say this one taya u, wetin u go con talk abt our own bbnaija if u talk say this one taya u, wetin u go con talk abt our own bbnaija 6 Likes 1 Share

EAST AFRICANS DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING MEANINGFUL TO CONTRIBUTE TO AFRICA DEVELOPMENT 21 Likes

Lol.... Dah 1 dae weak me

Are all this ones okay who is copying who

Uganda and Kenya struggling to come up with good news. 16 Likes

Jackdaniels16:

Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare

hahaha.....Ghana ko? Oba awon were (king of madness) hahaha.....Ghana ko? Oba awon were (king of madness)

XhosaNostra:

Lol, some of them look like they're either blowing balloons, perfoming CPR or like two birds pecking each other. None of this looks good. lets try it .unless u are a man! lets try it.unless u are a man!

brownhawk:

lets try it .unless u are a man!

Sure. Let's participate in the next competition & show them how it's really done Sure. Let's participate in the next competition & show them how it's really done

only in Uganda

akeentech:

EAST AFRICANS DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING MEANINGFUL TO CONTRIBUTE TO AFRICA DEVELOPMENT

Does Nigeria has anything meaningful to contribute?? Does Nigeria has anything meaningful to contribute?? 1 Like

Sure. Let's participate in the next competition & show them how it's really done i hope u know the French kiss, German kiss, Yoruba kiss, Hausa kiss, igbo kiss, Chinese kiss, Italian kiss, Indian kiss too i hope u know the French kiss, German kiss, Yoruba kiss, Hausa kiss, igbo kiss, Chinese kiss, Italian kiss, Indian kiss too 1 Like

brownhawk:

i hope u know the French kiss, German kiss, Yoruba kiss, Hausa kiss, igbo kiss, Chinese kiss, Italian kiss, Indian kiss too

You'll have to teach me some of those. When can we start practising? You'll have to teach me some of those. When can we start practising?

You'll have to teach me some of those. When can we start practising? as soon as you're ready. In fact just dm me. It's best done on whatsapp



I forgot to add Ugandan kiss. as soon as you're ready. In fact just dm me. It's best done on whatsappI forgot to add Ugandan kiss. 2 Likes

brownhawk:

as soon as you're ready. In fact just dm me. It's best done on whatsapp



I forgot to add Ugandan kiss.

Will get back to you. Will get back to you.

Will get back to you. ok.i will go brush my teeth in preparation ok.i will go brush my teeth in preparation 3 Likes

brownhawk:

ok.i will go brush my teeth in preparation

Don't neglect the tongue. I don't wanna feel like I'm sucking on a sour worm lol. Don't neglect the tongue. I don't wanna feel like I'm sucking on a sour worm lol. 5 Likes

Eeewwwww! Grossly disgusting 1 Like

@OP.. u call this kissing? kai.. i wonder if the guy in pic 1 is trying to extract mucus from a child's nose.. none of the pics here even made an attempt to arouse my eye lashes..

nonsense

You know i was not surprised to find Uganda as the host country, they never cease to amaze .

Wow

Tongue go comute

Disgusting. 1 Like