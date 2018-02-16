₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:37pm On Feb 16
Young men and women were pictured kissing each other and it was during a Val party in Uganda. It was tagged Kissing competition in Kampala, Uganda. This photos is currently trending on social media.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/16/a-kissing-competition-in-kampala-uganda/
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:41pm On Feb 16
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by madridguy(m): 6:44pm On Feb 16
HARAM
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 6:47pm On Feb 16
Lol, some of them look like they're either blowing balloons, perfoming CPR or like two birds pecking each other. None of this looks good.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by sekxyqueen(f): 6:49pm On Feb 16
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Jackdaniels16(m): 6:52pm On Feb 16
Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by amani63(m): 6:53pm On Feb 16
Space booker
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by nwaanambra1: 6:54pm On Feb 16
with their ugly faces and smelly mouth!
abeg naija dey try for handsomeness and beauty!
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Samata104(f): 6:57pm On Feb 16
Wow wow
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by xynerise(m): 6:59pm On Feb 16
Ewww....
Looks more like a licking competition
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by ennon92(m): 7:05pm On Feb 16
Jackdaniels16:if u talk say this one taya u, wetin u go con talk abt our own bbnaija
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by akeentech(m): 7:05pm On Feb 16
EAST AFRICANS DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING MEANINGFUL TO CONTRIBUTE TO AFRICA DEVELOPMENT
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Jackdaniels16(m): 7:08pm On Feb 16
Lol.... Dah 1 dae weak me
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by whitebeard(m): 7:12pm On Feb 16
Are all this ones okay who is copying who
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by CaptainJeffry: 7:18pm On Feb 16
Uganda and Kenya struggling to come up with good news.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by olasaad(f): 7:30pm On Feb 16
Jackdaniels16:
hahaha.....Ghana ko? Oba awon were (king of madness)
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 7:40pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:lets try it .unless u are a man!
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 7:42pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
Sure. Let's participate in the next competition & show them how it's really done
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by bobokeshington: 7:49pm On Feb 16
only in Uganda
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by bobokeshington: 7:52pm On Feb 16
akeentech:
Does Nigeria has anything meaningful to contribute??
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 7:56pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:i hope u know the French kiss, German kiss, Yoruba kiss, Hausa kiss, igbo kiss, Chinese kiss, Italian kiss, Indian kiss too
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 7:59pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
You'll have to teach me some of those. When can we start practising?
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 8:03pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:as soon as you're ready. In fact just dm me. It's best done on whatsapp
I forgot to add Ugandan kiss.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 8:08pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
Will get back to you.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 8:10pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:ok.i will go brush my teeth in preparation
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 8:12pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
Don't neglect the tongue. I don't wanna feel like I'm sucking on a sour worm lol.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by lilyfaith(f): 8:14pm On Feb 16
Eeewwwww! Grossly disgusting
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by ManFromJos: 8:37pm On Feb 16
@OP.. u call this kissing? kai.. i wonder if the guy in pic 1 is trying to extract mucus from a child's nose.. none of the pics here even made an attempt to arouse my eye lashes..
nonsense
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Schoolingtips: 8:37pm On Feb 16
You know i was not surprised to find Uganda as the host country, they never cease to amaze.
Wow
.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Oluwaseyi456(m): 8:37pm On Feb 16
Tongue go comute
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by BluntBoy(m): 8:37pm On Feb 16
Disgusting.
|Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by pennywys: 8:39pm On Feb 16
I see them kissing in Olympic
