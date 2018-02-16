₦airaland Forum

Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:37pm On Feb 16
Young men and women were pictured kissing each other and it was during a Val party in Uganda. It was tagged Kissing competition in Kampala, Uganda. This photos is currently trending on social media.

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:41pm On Feb 16
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by madridguy(m): 6:44pm On Feb 16
HARAM shocked

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 6:47pm On Feb 16
Lol, some of them look like they're either blowing balloons, perfoming CPR or like two birds pecking each other. None of this looks good.

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by sekxyqueen(f): 6:49pm On Feb 16
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Jackdaniels16(m): 6:52pm On Feb 16
Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by amani63(m): 6:53pm On Feb 16
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by nwaanambra1: 6:54pm On Feb 16
with their ugly faces and smelly mouth!


abeg naija dey try for handsomeness and beauty! cool

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Samata104(f): 6:57pm On Feb 16
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by xynerise(m): 6:59pm On Feb 16
Ewww....


Looks more like a licking competition undecided

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by ennon92(m): 7:05pm On Feb 16
Jackdaniels16:
Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare
if u talk say this one taya u, wetin u go con talk abt our own bbnaija

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by akeentech(m): 7:05pm On Feb 16
EAST AFRICANS DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING MEANINGFUL TO CONTRIBUTE TO AFRICA DEVELOPMENT

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Jackdaniels16(m): 7:08pm On Feb 16
Lol.... Dah 1 dae weak me
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by whitebeard(m): 7:12pm On Feb 16
Are all this ones okay who is copying who
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by CaptainJeffry: 7:18pm On Feb 16
Uganda and Kenya struggling to come up with good news.

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by olasaad(f): 7:30pm On Feb 16
Jackdaniels16:
Kenya Zimbabwe nd uganda matter dn taya me jare

hahaha.....Ghana ko? Oba awon were (king of madness)
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 7:40pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:
Lol, some of them look like they're either blowing balloons, perfoming CPR or like two birds pecking each other. None of this looks good.
lets try it grin.unless u are a man!
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 7:42pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
lets try it grin.unless u are a man!

Sure. Let's participate in the next competition & show them how it's really done tongue
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by bobokeshington: 7:49pm On Feb 16
only in Uganda
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by bobokeshington: 7:52pm On Feb 16
akeentech:
EAST AFRICANS DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING MEANINGFUL TO CONTRIBUTE TO AFRICA DEVELOPMENT

Does Nigeria has anything meaningful to contribute??

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 7:56pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:


Sure. Let's participate in the next competition & show them how it's really done tongue
i hope u know the French kiss, German kiss, Yoruba kiss, Hausa kiss, igbo kiss, Chinese kiss, Italian kiss, Indian kiss too

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 7:59pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
i hope u know the French kiss, German kiss, Yoruba kiss, Hausa kiss, igbo kiss, Chinese kiss, Italian kiss, Indian kiss too

You'll have to teach me some of those. When can we start practising? tongue
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 8:03pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:


You'll have to teach me some of those. When can we start practising? tongue
as soon as you're ready. In fact just dm me. It's best done on whatsapp

I forgot to add Ugandan kiss.

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 8:08pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
as soon as you're ready. In fact just dm me. It's best done on whatsapp

I forgot to add Ugandan kiss.

Will get back to you.
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by brownhawk: 8:10pm On Feb 16
XhosaNostra:


Will get back to you.
ok.i will go brush my teeth in preparation

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by XhosaNostra(f): 8:12pm On Feb 16
brownhawk:
ok.i will go brush my teeth in preparation

Don't neglect the tongue. I don't wanna feel like I'm sucking on a sour worm lol.

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by lilyfaith(f): 8:14pm On Feb 16
Eeewwwww! Grossly disgusting lipsrsealed

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by ManFromJos: 8:37pm On Feb 16
@OP.. u call this kissing? kai.. i wonder if the guy in pic 1 is trying to extract mucus from a child's nose.. none of the pics here even made an attempt to arouse my eye lashes..
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Schoolingtips: 8:37pm On Feb 16
You know i was not surprised to find Uganda as the host country, they never cease to amaze
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by Oluwaseyi456(m): 8:37pm On Feb 16
Tongue go comute
Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by BluntBoy(m): 8:37pm On Feb 16
Disgusting.

Re: Photos From A Kissing Competition In Kampala, Uganda by pennywys: 8:39pm On Feb 16
I see them kissing in Olympic

