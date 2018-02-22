₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,964,998 members, 4,098,150 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 February 2018 at 01:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire (2788 Views)
|Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by EmagNig(m): 11:00am
One of the richest women in Africa, Folorunso Alakija has made a revelation about her life that not so many people know of. According to the billionaire, she was able to achieve greatness in life even without a University degree.
Folorunso Alakija took to Instagram to share this piece and she also opened up that she is the 8th child in her family of about 52 children.
She wrote:
"I would like to encourage you on my encounter with the Glory of God.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfdNKM3nish/?hl=en
http://lailasnews.com/became-billionaire-even-without-university-degree-folorunso-alakija/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by itspzpics(m): 11:08am
Hmmm not by cert
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by PharmaGirl(f): 11:11am
Hmm nice
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by femolacqua(m): 11:14am
Her talent made way for her.
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Mariangeles: 11:23am
Amazing Grace...gives you an edge
When you have it, all your efforts are bound to be fruitful.
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by amani63(m): 11:25am
I so much like this one she said
"So I am not an overnight success, I have had to make sacrifices like everyone else,faced challenges but NEVER GIVEN UP"
The key word there is
Never give up in life
6 Likes
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Bolite(f): 11:31am
it can only be God, Thank you ma
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by sexybbstar(f): 11:32am
And she became the Chancellor of a state University... Thumbs up ma'am.
3 Likes
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by BlaqCoffee109(f): 11:32am
I admire her firm dedication to GOD and humility ...I admire her
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by dayo2me(m): 11:32am
would she have been this successful if she chose to remain in her muslim polygamous lineage?
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by amani63(m): 11:33am
dayo2me:you never can tell bro
2 Likes
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by alBHAGDADI: 11:35am
Christ uplifts
Islam downgrades.
Argue with this emoji ---
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by dayo2me(m): 11:37am
amani63:the embargo laid on women in islam won't let her be.
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by alBHAGDADI: 11:38am
dayo2me:
5 Likes
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by alBHAGDADI: 11:40am
dayo2me:
She would have been in the picture below.
6 Likes
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by amani63(m): 11:41am
dayo2me:I think you are right
1 Like
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by anibirelawal(m): 11:57am
dayo2me:
DESTINY!
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Truckpusher(m): 12:00pm
BlaqCoffee109:Yimu!!
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Admin401(m): 12:49pm
Was it not obasanjo that helped her ministery?
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by pinnket: 12:49pm
All thanks to IBB for her...
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Gangster1ms: 12:49pm
Look at us killing ourselves on top school and yet no good job.. fvck school!
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Eazi1(m): 12:49pm
gud 4 u...... bt am nt impressed!!!
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by yeyerolling: 12:49pm
People who used connect/fronting to make it shud fuk off abeg. IBB gave u OML cos u be hin wife padi. Where in the world does a tailor get oil mining license. Madam just sits at home with her 45% share of OML. Get total and odas to operate it and she gives dem share of profits. Oniranu.Pple like cosmas maduka too will come bobo us hw dey made it. Bt in reality na runs and connects
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by olowobaba10: 12:50pm
a
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by peacettw(f): 12:50pm
Hmmm...
Just a suggestion Seun.
Don't you think it's time you gave back to your ardent readers?
I mean, if you must bore us with these celebrities who pay you to peddle their wares here, then we deserve to be renumerated somewhat.
In a larger sense Seun, without us, there is really no you or this forum.
Don't be selfish..share a bit of the wealth e.g sponsoring a trip to a nice vacation spot in Nigeria etc
Just a thought.
5 Likes
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by chrisxxx(m): 12:50pm
tt
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Christane(m): 12:50pm
many people blv dat going to an higher institution wud automatically make u wealthy bt dat z a fat lie wch most youth dwell it nd later becum frustrated ...never gv up in lyf
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by AngelicBeing: 12:50pm
A billionaire courtesy of the late Babangidas wife who gave you an oil license to milk the country, in a saner clime, you ought to be in jail
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Achillesdam500(m): 12:50pm
She worked on herself and became successful.. enormous one
1 Like
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Godswillnwaoma(m): 12:51pm
.
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by Coitus(f): 12:51pm
She is forgot to mention how many politicians she slept with to make it possible,she didn't mention connection that she gathered, not even Obasanjo's influencial hand. Nonsense.
Believe this bitch at your own risk,life is not that smooth in Nigeria. Almost every rich business person in Nigeria got their start up funds from illegal means. Tibubu from drug business, Adenuga from IBB,Dangote from unanimous northern political support which he is also the biggest money launder in Nigeria, kalu from abịa state government money, in fact the list goes on.
Fúck all them rich people in Nigeria
|Re: Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire by ollah2: 12:52pm
Admin401:
Don't mind those mumu bigots above
Very Cheap Marine And Trucking Diesel (ago) / list of businesses you can do and earn daily and legitimately on the internet / Access Made Easy To The Accessories
Viewing this topic: santricedupas(m), PositiveRadical, phoenixcleans(m), lekonso, Firstinline(m), 04donjazzy(m), ta4ba3(m), nigerfine, slowice(m), crystalfarmer, Braze9(m), mordsith, misterchris(m), Youpele52, dallyemmy, mamatayour(f), eliyke(m), yomcity, akaba12, chinawapz(m), LZAA, manmidtexy(m), kingchris30(m), jefferymulas, Russkii, waistbead, mikaelzX(m), Asuokaa, henrybadoo50, aventura, wwwtortoise(m), GeeOh(f), maco22(m), michaelwilli(m), Moshopuma(m), laCapri, sherif4owo(m), SexualHealer, Realhommie(m), davelon(m), agabaI23(m), hostine316(m), ntuedor(m), hoyee(f), farolee(m), Trafford(m), dododawa1, warm, 7COLOURS, dypo(m), munalight(f), dtruth50(m), nothernstar, HerbertObi(m), snazzy5050(m), Dflourish1, pp802, Yameater(f), Thomas333(m), Laredojohn(m), emwyy(m), Stycon(m), Ositebello1, Eddiemorphinez(m), tunechidope(m), Princecanada, chosengocap, dermmy, Rahmoney(m), friendbee, tiswell(m), abiodunodunsi1, Funkybabee(f), pope191, duzzy, muyizy1(m), 9jaown(m), Hemisphere, abiodunalasa, christtar(m), muhammadmuqtada(m), xeros20(m), sal1974, amani63(m), abdulrazat(m), Rekit, shegedu, shanaka4u(m), IDKadiri, slimmaintenance(m), Flyingngel(m), pilarnig(m), walygy(m), thedondada(m), Veedon(m), Hopeyem12(m), adrian3000(m), austanoy2k, Olufemidolapo26, tabontabon, Proffwhyhurry12(m), Coitus(f), irepnaija4eva(m), addikt(m), Zoehill(m), Stmiceel(m), cyberpelumy(m), Zuluhead(m), tosyne2much(m), kjsunday3(m), Donchyke007(m), Munzy14(m), neyokool, azeola07(m), Chukazu, eginwai(m), afroniger, koladebrainiac(m), JOREVA, veacea, octopus111, Edge1(m), Stamford007(m), topearos(m), Nnamaka1, yunnyp(m), Ken55ng, seyideco(m), abmendozer(m), Balitah(f), hablink, Patobanton, ayox1, codemarshal08(m), tofolo(m), cnc(m), IwantToShashe(m), eseveli(m), TTOPSON(m), Begino1, tydot3(m), obami007(m), Ramaa(m), hary4luv(m), hoyiilow, BaddaMan, theokoliz, latecoinvest, habeeb246(m), allgamesonsale, Kcblunt(m), Olotubodmas(m), Darammliveth(m), mattyobrian(m), AutoReportNG, Odingo1, ibnquasale(m), eusuph99(m), Jerryodogwu(m), wckabuoh(m), obinon(m), jayceeabdulwasiu(m), McFranc7717, PBundles(m), tipdrips, eniobanke101(m), 1EmmyKay, molas02, orimsamsam(m), Sirakj(m), safarigirl(f), maestroz, chukamenihu(m), motay, Bashir3 and 340 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12