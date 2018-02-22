Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Folorunsho Alakija: Without A University Degree, I Became A Billionaire (2788 Views)

Folorunso Alakija took to Instagram to share this piece and she also opened up that she is the 8th child in her family of about 52 children.



She wrote:



"I would like to encourage you on my encounter with the Glory of God.



It happened almost 27 years ago when I gave my life to Christ at the age of 40 and my life has not been the same ever since, I pray your life too, will experience a total turn around.



I was born almost 67 years ago, into a large and illustrious polygamous Muslim family as number 8 out of 52 children through a father who had 8 wives.



Back then large families were common, but what was unusual was that I was one of the very first few Nigerian children who left it’s shores to go and study abroad at such a tender age of 7.



Even at that age, I knew I could not afford to let my family down cause I was seen as an ambassador.



My desire was to study law but my Daddy did not believe in investing in girls at that time.



Today, I have no university degree, but God’s glory lifted me up and I have received numerous Honorary Doctorate Degrees at home and abroad.



All of what you now see today has taken almost two and a half decades, so I am not an overnight success. On the contrary. Through God’s grace, I am a blood bought totally forgiven, absolutely redeemed, heaven bound child of God.



I have had to make sacrifices like everyone else, faced challenges but never given up.



I have not compromised myself, my values or my faith.



GLORY BE TO GOD."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfdNKM3nish/?hl=en



Hmmm not by cert 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmm nice

Her talent made way for her.

Amazing Grace...gives you an edge

When you have it, all your efforts are bound to be fruitful.

I so much like this one she said



"So I am not an overnight success, I have had to make sacrifices like everyone else,faced challenges but NEVER GIVEN UP"

The key word there is

Never give up in life 6 Likes

it can only be God, Thank you ma

And she became the Chancellor of a state University... Thumbs up ma'am. 3 Likes

I admire her firm dedication to GOD and humility ...I admire her I admire her firm dedication to GOD and humility ...I admire her 4 Likes 1 Share

would she have been this successful if she chose to remain in her muslim polygamous lineage?

dayo2me:

would she have been this successful if she chose to remain in her muslim polygamous lineage? you never can tell bro you never can tell bro 2 Likes





Islam downgrades.



Argue with this emoji --- Christ upliftsIslam downgrades.Argue with this emoji ---

amani63:

you never can tell bro the embargo laid on women in islam won't let her be. the embargo laid on women in islam won't let her be.

dayo2me:

would she have been this successful if she chose to remain in her muslim polygamous lineage? 5 Likes

dayo2me:

the embargo laid on women in islam won't let her be.

She would have been in the picture below. She would have been in the picture below. 6 Likes

dayo2me:

the embargo laid on women in islam won't let her be. I think you are right I think you are right 1 Like

dayo2me:

would she have been this successful if she chose to remain in her muslim polygamous lineage?

DESTINY! DESTINY!

BlaqCoffee109:

I admire her firm dedication to GOD and humility ...I admire her Yimu!! Yimu!!

Was it not obasanjo that helped her ministery?







All thanks to IBB for her... All thanks to IBB for her...

Look at us killing ourselves on top school and yet no good job.. fvck school!

gud 4 u...... bt am nt impressed!!!

People who used connect/fronting to make it shud fuk off abeg. IBB gave u OML cos u be hin wife padi. Where in the world does a tailor get oil mining license. Madam just sits at home with her 45% share of OML. Get total and odas to operate it and she gives dem share of profits. Oniranu.Pple like cosmas maduka too will come bobo us hw dey made it. Bt in reality na runs and connects 6 Likes 1 Share

a

Hmmm...

Just a suggestion Seun.



Don't you think it's time you gave back to your ardent readers?

I mean, if you must bore us with these celebrities who pay you to peddle their wares here, then we deserve to be renumerated somewhat.

In a larger sense Seun, without us, there is really no you or this forum.

Don't be selfish..share a bit of the wealth e.g sponsoring a trip to a nice vacation spot in Nigeria etc



Just a thought. 5 Likes

tt

many people blv dat going to an higher institution wud automatically make u wealthy bt dat z a fat lie wch most youth dwell it nd later becum frustrated ...never gv up in lyf

A billionaire courtesy of the late Babangidas wife who gave you an oil license to milk the country, in a saner clime, you ought to be in jail 5 Likes 1 Share

She worked on herself and became successful.. enormous one 1 Like

.





Believe this bitch at your own risk,life is not that smooth in Nigeria. Almost every rich business person in Nigeria got their start up funds from illegal means. Tibubu from drug business, Adenuga from IBB,Dangote from unanimous northern political support which he is also the biggest money launder in Nigeria, kalu from abịa state government money, in fact the list goes on.



Fúck all them rich people in Nigeria She is forgot to mention how many politicians she slept with to make it possible,she didn't mention connection that she gathered, not even Obasanjo's influencial hand. Nonsense.Believe this bitch at your own risk,life is not that smooth in Nigeria. Almost every rich business person in Nigeria got their start up funds from illegal means. Tibubu from drug business, Adenuga from IBB,Dangote from unanimous northern political support which he is also the biggest money launder in Nigeria, kalu from abịa state government money, in fact the list goes on.Fúck all them rich people in Nigeria