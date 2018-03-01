₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:59am
Fear has gripped residents of Ezimuku, Agbaja in Abatete area of Anambra state after a young man killed his own father and stabbed his mother in a tragic incident which happened earlier today. According to reports, the reason why the man meted out the horror on his parents is still unknown.
He was arrested by the Abatete vigilante group and placed in handcuffs as he was handed over to the police.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/young-man-kills-father-stabs-mother-anambra-state-graphic-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 11:59am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by papoudaupolos: 12:00pm
Chai!
Where are those pigs that point religion or ethnicity when bad things happen in other regions
This one na u u
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by ettybaba(m): 12:01pm
What is wrong with the world?
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 12:02pm
Too bad
No matter what he shouldn't have killed his parents...Some people are just heartless
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by wizzakosh(m): 12:05pm
Ipob pigs. People that use kun fu to wake their parents up in the morning, na them no go kill their father. No be today na. Igbopig. His plan is to probably eat the father's flesh as it is normal for them. Just see god chosen people ehhhhhh
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by GameGod(m): 12:05pm
Brainless people. See the kind of pigs i'm sharing country with.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by loveth360(f): 12:08pm
Why are the things we use to hear that happen in west now happening in our east.
Is time to ban yellowbar from marry our ladies,
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:09pm
Seed of chucky
7 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by EricBloodAxe: 12:12pm
The dude is still vexing seriously...seems he's mad he didn't finish the job...mum is still on the loose.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by Guestlander: 12:17pm
loveth360:
A simpe Google search should convince you otherwise.
More ibos kill their relatives than any other tribe in Nigeria.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:20pm
FROM HIS LOOKS AND LOOKING DEEPLY IN HIS EYES
HE IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by Africonji: 12:21pm
Anambra again? Obiano do something!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by wizzakosh(m): 12:23pm
loveth360:When will you kill your mother too?
14 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by loveth360(f): 12:26pm
wizzakosh:you know is not our culture,you also know those that dont play with human skull.
22 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by Guestlander: 12:27pm
loveth360:
But it was in your culture to eat your victims? Barbecue them nicely and feast on them?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by shallysgirl: 12:29pm
wizzakosh:Is ipob your food or God that you can't live without mentioning it. Epele to you.
Now to the topic, are people not bombing their relatives in the north?
I lived in the south west state at a time, and I saw old men and women begging for money, old people made to pay hospital bills and they came to the clinic with their sons.
Some days ago we read about a young yoruba man who killed his nephew for rituals.
I have also read stories of yoruba who killed their parents like the boy from redeemer university who killed his father some time ago.
One thing is sure, you are a servant of Islam and the caliphate from the sw who feel vile against a particular region /people will please his masters.
Tufiakwa slavery.
Yorubapigs everywhere.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by shallysgirl: 12:31pm
Guestlander:Maybe,but other tribes kill their parents too. End of story. It happens everywhere.
Stop making noise cos we do not have statistics.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by shallysgirl: 12:33pm
GameGod:nigeria is full of pigs cause it happens everywhere even worse, some bomb group of people, others kidnap girls.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by krissconnect(m): 12:35pm
Story like this makes me believe the devil exists truly
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by VanjoshIII(m): 12:49pm
Let's hear the guy out first... After hearing what he has to say, they should then kill him too
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:49pm
Nawa oo Obiano what is happening?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by BABANGBALI: 12:51pm
These Fulani herdsmen want to finish Nigeria o
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by ezex(m): 12:52pm
Blood of Jesus.pathetic
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by dfrost: 12:52pm
What is wrong with us in Nigeria? The crime rate is going to blow the roof off soon.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by wakaman: 12:52pm
Yanmiris have upgraded from kicking their parents to Killig them.
Upgrade biafra 3.0 version.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by Okoyeeboz: 12:52pm
wakaman:
It is part of the Shuku Obuko Eponmalu development project.
When i said they kill their parents for rituals and use the money to play Merrybet, some Wawa pigs were insulting their fathers (not me).
13 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by Zico5(m): 12:53pm
I pity the parents in that part of this country especially with the ways they are raising children. No moral whatsoever, if a child could murder his parents then something is wrong somewhere. Even common animals give their parents regards no matter what. I live with some of them in Lagos here and I sincerely say that the situation needs urgent arrest. one Igbo guy just packed out of the parents house because they rebuke him for not serious with his education. This is a secondary school students for God sake. just and see how they will crucify me here for telling them the truth. Igbo parents need to change their orientation on bringing up children. They are too weak in that area
9 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by millomaniac: 12:53pm
This life sef? you no born pikin problem you born pikin problem.
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by BABANGBALI: 12:53pm
ChangeIsCostant:is he one of the Man's childrens?
|Re: Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra State (Graphic Photos) by BABANGBALI: 12:54pm
wakaman:yes ooooo
9 Likes 1 Share
