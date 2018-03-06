₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by rawpadgin(m): 7:10pm On Mar 05
Devastated is an understatement!
My girls got pregnant with my child & we decided to keep it
I went to see her parents & i told i would've loved to do the traditional marriage immediately but i have too many projects @ hand & these projects are gulping a lot of money as a result i can only afford to do the introduction now & do the trad. After she put to bed.
They assured me they would get back to me with a a good reply.
Few weeks later my girl called me that the pregnancy has been aborted. The most devastating thing is, she was pregnant with a set of twins.
As for my so-called girlfriend, it's over between us
Still thinking if i should arrest the mother
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by opsylojay(m): 7:11pm On Mar 05
.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by Holyfield1(m): 7:13pm On Mar 05
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by mukhcech(m): 7:13pm On Mar 05
Boss, you have no right to arrest the woman. Bear your losses and find a woman to marry.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by Gettreadyy(m): 7:16pm On Mar 05
Sorry, next!
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by MDsambo: 7:17pm On Mar 05
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by DrinkLimca(m): 7:18pm On Mar 05
This is the most devastating story I have heard this year..
Op i will advice you to forget about arresting them..
Though what they did was painful and it was murder but i will tell you to let karma deal with them, most especially your girlfriend..
Believe me, what they did will hunt them in time coming..
arresting them won't bring back your aborted child..
Thank God your eyes have been open, had it been you decided to get married to her, the marriage would have destroyed you..
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by JideAmuGiaka: 7:23pm On Mar 05
You have many projects at hand gulping a lot of money therefore you will only do the introduction for now and the trad will be after she give birth.
Mr project, the parents of the girl saw unseriousness and deception in you and I agree with them.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by rawpadgin(m): 7:23pm On Mar 05
DrinkLimca:thanks bro
Never been this hurt all my life
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by MissRaine69(f): 7:24pm On Mar 05
rawpadgin:Arresting the mother for what exactly? Who is responsible for your set of twins not being here? The person who had her full faculties when she slept with you and got pregnant and chose to terminate the pregnancy or a mother who might have expressed an opinion and that’s it. You are angry at the wrong person here. Your now ex-girlfriend made a decision regardless of who might seem to have influenced her.
Move on from this be thankful you know what you know now rather than never at all.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by DrinkLimca(m): 7:26pm On Mar 05
rawpadgin:you are welcome..
Just let go..
The blood of those murdered children are on the hands of the foolish girl..
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by thegentleman(m): 7:26pm On Mar 05
Sorry for your loss
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by Apina(m): 7:26pm On Mar 05
What if it was ur gfs idea? Don't be in haste to make any decision, I'm guessing u hv no proof that she was carrying your baby, which means u hv no case to begin with. Just be thankful that u have not officially gone to see them cos u cant really tell what thy might hv taken from u
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by blackylola(m): 7:27pm On Mar 05
Move on bro, but that your gf is wicked
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by AyanbajoSD100: 7:29pm On Mar 05
Lolzzz...na so dem dey arrest ba.... Woman wey dem don give u ba..na so
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by JideAmuGiaka: 7:30pm On Mar 05
DrinkLimca:
The op is the one that will account for the blood because he stylishly ran away from his responsibility.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by dingbang(m): 7:32pm On Mar 05
After now that stupid girl will look for a God fearing man to marry.. And will say men are wicked...
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by aDEOetREGE: 7:34pm On Mar 05
Op,
The best revenge is moving on
How do u move on?
1.Be better in your career and finances and other areas
2. Find a more beautiful girl to marry, Fix wedding and do IV...make sure u personally take the IV to that girl’s mum and dad. When u reach, drop down from ur Jeep and prostrate..tell them u have come to invite them. Give them money for tfare
3. As for d gal wey abort, don’t block her on any of ur social accounts so she’d use her eyes to see the new beauty u are ringing...
Thank me later
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by greiboy(m): 7:35pm On Mar 05
You can't arrest the mother for the abortion. Unless your girlfriend is below 18 years, or forced by her mother against her wishes at gun point or something
Plus you don't have any evidence that your girlfriend was pregnant for you with twins prior to her abortion.
I will advise you to let it go.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by AntiBrutus: 7:36pm On Mar 05
Arrest the mum for what? Was she the one that carried out the abortion? How old is your girlfriend?Is she still a student?
I suspect: 1: Your girlfriend opened up to her parents that she doesn't want to marry you.
2: They can't take the risk of you not keeping to your words. Considering that your prioritised your project above doing the marriage rites. You looked them in the eye to say you want their daughter to give birth outside wedlock, while you go on with your project?
Based on the above, they were left with the option of abortion or her being a single mum. Being a single mother can truncate your destiny in a sanctimonious country like Nigeria. So, they went for the lesser evil.
They played you. That hurts, but you have to move on.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by rawpadgin(m): 7:37pm On Mar 05
JideAmuGiaka:are u on crack?
The fvck u talking about?
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by JideAmuGiaka: 7:41pm On Mar 05
rawpadgin:
Mr man, you want to convert the girl to your baby mama kiss the truth.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by xynerise(m): 7:45pm On Mar 05
1. You are not married to her and you can't arrest anybody because no proof the child belongs to you(She may deny it).
2. Did you do scan to know if she was carrying twin or it was a guess work?
3. Bro, you don't promise a girl's parent you will come and pay bride price after your project. Are you a learner?
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by BossLaifay(f): 7:47pm On Mar 05
JideAmuGiaka:I think I like you! A lot for that matter.
Your responses are just taken from my mind exactly
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by BossLaifay(f): 7:48pm On Mar 05
xynerise:Don't mind them jare. Promise promise. Who promise epp?
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by IamAirforce1: 7:49pm On Mar 05
Very very bad of her
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by xynerise(m): 7:55pm On Mar 05
IamAirforce1:Who is pondering what I am pondering?
Hope you didn't promise you "girlfriend" you will pay her dowry after you blow?
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by AntiBrutus: 7:59pm On Mar 05
xynerise:
I did have to say, the odds of that are terribly slim...
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by jashar(f): 8:00pm On Mar 05
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by JideAmuGiaka: 8:00pm On Mar 05
xynerise:
Don't mind the dude.
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by Wakandar(f): 8:01pm On Mar 05
Jide amu GI aka
|Re: I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother by IamAirforce1: 8:02pm On Mar 05
xynerise:
Hehehehehehehehe
I'm blessed bro
