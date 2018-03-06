Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Want To Arrest My Girlfriend's Mother (12678 Views)

Devastated is an understatement!



My girls got pregnant with my child & we decided to keep it

I went to see her parents & i told i would've loved to do the traditional marriage immediately but i have too many projects @ hand & these projects are gulping a lot of money as a result i can only afford to do the introduction now & do the trad. After she put to bed.



They assured me they would get back to me with a a good reply.

Few weeks later my girl called me that the pregnancy has been aborted. The most devastating thing is, she was pregnant with a set of twins.



As for my so-called girlfriend, it's over between us



Still thinking if i should arrest the mother

Boss, you have no right to arrest the woman. Bear your losses and find a woman to marry.

Sorry, next!



This is the most devastating story I have heard this year..



Op i will advice you to forget about arresting them..



Though what they did was painful and it was murder but i will tell you to let karma deal with them, most especially your girlfriend..



Believe me, what they did will hunt them in time coming..



arresting them won't bring back your aborted child..





Thank God your eyes have been open, had it been you decided to get married to her, the marriage would have destroyed you..





Arresting the mother for what exactly? Who is responsible for your set of twins not being here? The person who had her full faculties when she slept with you and got pregnant and chose to terminate the pregnancy or a mother who might have expressed an opinion and that's it. You are angry at the wrong person here. Your now ex-girlfriend made a decision regardless of who might seem to have influenced her.

Move on from this be thankful you know what you know now rather than never at all.

Arresting the mother for what exactly? Who is responsible for your set of twins not being here? The person who had her full faculties when she slept with you and got pregnant and chose to terminate the pregnancy or a mother who might have expressed an opinion and that's it. You are angry at the wrong person here. Your now ex-girlfriend made a decision regardless of who might seem to have influenced her.

Move on from this be thankful you know what you know now rather than never at all.

Sorry for your loss

What if it was ur gfs idea? Don't be in haste to make any decision, I'm guessing u hv no proof that she was carrying your baby, which means u hv no case to begin with. Just be thankful that u have not officially gone to see them cos u cant really tell what thy might hv taken from u

Move on bro, but that your gf is wicked

Lolzzz...na so dem dey arrest ba.... Woman wey dem don give u ba..na so

DrinkLimca:

you are welcome..



Just let go..



The blood of those murdered children are on the hands of the foolish girl..

The op is the one that will account for the blood because he stylishly ran away from his responsibility.

After now that stupid girl will look for a God fearing man to marry.. And will say men are wicked...





The best revenge is moving on



How do u move on?



1.Be better in your career and finances and other areas

2. Find a more beautiful girl to marry, Fix wedding and do IV...make sure u personally take the IV to that girl’s mum and dad. When u reach, drop down from ur Jeep and prostrate..tell them u have come to invite them. Give them money for tfare

3. As for d gal wey abort, don’t block her on any of ur social accounts so she’d use her eyes to see the new beauty u are ringing...



The best revenge is moving on

How do u move on?

1.Be better in your career and finances and other areas

2. Find a more beautiful girl to marry, Fix wedding and do IV...make sure u personally take the IV to that girl's mum and dad. When u reach, drop down from ur Jeep and prostrate..tell them u have come to invite them. Give them money for tfare

3. As for d gal wey abort, don't block her on any of ur social accounts so she'd use her eyes to see the new beauty u are ringing...

Thank me later

You can't arrest the mother for the abortion. Unless your girlfriend is below 18 years, or forced by her mother against her wishes at gun point or something



Plus you don't have any evidence that your girlfriend was pregnant for you with twins prior to her abortion.



I will advise you to let it go. 2 Likes

Arrest the mum for what? Was she the one that carried out the abortion? How old is your girlfriend?Is she still a student?



I suspect: 1: Your girlfriend opened up to her parents that she doesn't want to marry you.



2: They can't take the risk of you not keeping to your words. Considering that your prioritised your project above doing the marriage rites. You looked them in the eye to say you want their daughter to give birth outside wedlock, while you go on with your project?



Based on the above, they were left with the option of abortion or her being a single mum. Being a single mother can truncate your destiny in a sanctimonious country like Nigeria. So, they went for the lesser evil.



They played you. That hurts, but you have to move on. 26 Likes 1 Share

JideAmuGiaka:





are u on crack?

The fvck u talking about?



are u on crack?

The fvck u talking about?

rawpadgin:

are u on crack?



The fvck u talking about?

Mr man, you want to convert the girl to your baby mama kiss the truth.

1. You are not married to her and you can't arrest anybody because no proof the child belongs to you(She may deny it).



2. Did you do scan to know if she was carrying twin or it was a guess work?



3. Bro, you don't promise a girl's parent you will come and pay bride price after your project. Are you a learner? 56 Likes 4 Shares

JideAmuGiaka:

. I think I like you! A lot for that matter.

I think I like you! A lot for that matter.

Your responses are just taken from my mind exactly

xynerise:

1. You are not married to her and you can't arrest anybody because no proof the child belongs to you(She may deny it).



2. Did you do scan to know if she was carrying twin or it was a guess work?



Don't mind them jare. Promise promise. Who promise epp?

Very very bad of her

IamAirforce1:

Very very bad of her Who is pondering what I am pondering?







Who is pondering what I am pondering?

Hope you didn't promise you "girlfriend" you will pay her dowry after you blow?

xynerise:



Who is pondering what I am pondering?







Hope you didn't promise you "girlfriend" you will pay her dowry after you blow?

I did have to say, the odds of that are terribly slim...

xynerise:

1. You are not married to her and you can't arrest anybody because no proof the child belongs to you(She may deny it).



2. Did you do scan to know if she was carrying twin or it was a guess work?



3. Bro, you don't promise a girl's parent you will come and pay bride price after your project. Are you a learner?

Don't mind the dude.

