|Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by archintunde(m): 10:41pm On Mar 20
After several months of break up for some reasons best known to her (cos i dint kn d reasons why she jilted me) she hurt me seriously...
Recently, she sent me a msg on whatsapp and started giving me some kind gestures which i interpreted to be a love gesture. She even told one of my closest friends that she still loves me despite our break up but she is in another relationship with another guy.
To be honest, I still have a soft spot for her but I'm still doubting her. . .UR ADVISE WILL B APPRECIATED PLS
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by kelish(f): 10:45pm On Mar 20
weigh your options so you have to be beaten twice
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by yatch360: 10:50pm On Mar 20
She wants u as a back up
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by donstan18(m): 10:53pm On Mar 20
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by MissRaine69(f): 10:53pm On Mar 20
She left you for someone else this is why the break up did not make sense to you.
This is what happened the new relationship started well then she found out that she is not the only woman in this new guy’s life . So she moves to plan B which is you
Take your time and think things through but don’t be that guy who acts the fool because he is in love sometimes being in love means walking away for the sake of your sanity.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by MissRaine69(f): 10:54pm On Mar 20
yatch360:He is the back up
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by TolaTosin: 10:55pm On Mar 20
archintunde:
Man up bro!
Any lady that walks away anyhow, can walk away again any day.
Unless u want history to repeat itself.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by archintunde(m): 11:08pm On Mar 20
[i][/i]thoughtful!
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by ennon92(m): 11:10pm On Mar 20
I urge u to play along and phuck her brain out without being emotionally involved. Operation no mercy!
Ps: dnt spend a dime on her
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by AntiWailer: 11:10pm On Mar 20
archintunde:
U need to be slapped continously for a very long time until ur brain reset.
She is in a relationship with a stupid fk boy i guess, and na u know au to manage rejected food.
Move on and go and make some money
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by archintunde(m): 11:13pm On Mar 20
MissRaine69:
MissRaine69:
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by luminouz(m): 11:23pm On Mar 20
OP....I'm fresh outta fvcks to give but take this below
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:26am
It seems alot of men loves competition...
But No matter how many times she said that she loves u but if she's still in a relationship with another man, then that LOVE she was talking about is NOT TRUE...
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by pedrilo: 12:28am
U hav bn jilted.
Stay woke next time.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by lenghtinny(m): 12:33am
I'm not sorry for you....
Go back to her and you might not even make it to a backup boyfriend. Don't turn yourself into a recycle bin boyfriend
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by nayacollette(f): 12:47am
MissRaine69:u are a real nigga.....u slay cats a lot...roll on with ur dogs...
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by MissRaine69(f): 1:42am
nayacollette:Permit me to decipher and respond ...” u are a real nigga “
I am negro yes but I am not a nigga
“U slau cats a lot “ - nope female and most definitely heterosexual
“ roll on with it dogs” now that’s just unsanitary
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by elyna: 5:44am
in as much as I'm an advocate for second chances, have it at the back of your mind that she's going dump you AGAIN,because she can always get away with it, and return when break is over, be a real Man and DON'T ALLOW ANY HUMAN TOY WITH YOUR EMOTIONS.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by ubunja(m): 6:14am
when a woman breaks up with you for reasons best known by her all she wants is to be free for a short while to fvck others. its a common female tactic. she doesnt wana cheat so she makes sure she's single for a while. now she wants you back coz she has enjoyed that dick, NOT THAT THE NEW RELATIONSHIP FAILED. there never was any.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by Donjazzy12(m): 6:52am
archintunde:You are very weak and that is why you are considering a woman that cheated on you in plain sight.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by Preshy561(f): 6:55am
hmmmm,she might still leave you again.
it seems she's not happy with the guy she left you for,hence the recent green light she's giving you.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by Fadiga24(m): 7:17am
MissRaine69:
You have zero sense of humor
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by PSTEMMA1960(m): 8:37am
archintunde:the new guy that she is now dating is now below her expectation, so she wants u to be there as a backup..
my advice, go and get a new girl friend more beautiful and more intelligent that her..
prove to her that she can't dump u and still come back to meet u where she dumped u...
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by MissRaine69(f): 10:57am
Fadiga24:I prefer sarcasm very very very few get it and that’s a joy in itself
And that is what happened here
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by Barzinime(m): 11:38am
You are a wicked soul!
MissRaine69:
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by mzhorlah(f): 1:04pm
Find out why she broke up at first
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by MissRaine69(f): 4:41pm
Barzinime:I am ....sue me
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by Barzinime(m): 4:56pm
I can't waste my resources on you
MissRaine69:
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by MissRaine69(f): 6:17pm
Barzinime:That’s it then ...it’s settled.
|Re: Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? by Corps1000: 8:06pm
archintunde:
As a woman from a different culture, if she left you for someone else, don't take her back.
For one, if she loved you so much, why would she leave you for another man?
Two, she is with someone else. Seems like the relationship isn't working out for her as she thought, so she is going to you for back up.
Three, if you accept her back, she will likely not have respect for you because she knows she got you wrapped around her finger. And who is to stop her from leaving you for another man again?
It's your life but expect to get hurt again if you accept her back.
