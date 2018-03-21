Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Should I Accept Her Back After Several Months? (5836 Views)

After several months of break up for some reasons best known to her (cos i dint kn d reasons why she jilted me) she hurt me seriously...



Recently, she sent me a msg on whatsapp and started giving me some kind gestures which i interpreted to be a love gesture. She even told one of my closest friends that she still loves me despite our break up but she is in another relationship with another guy.



To be honest, I still have a soft spot for her but I'm still doubting her. . .UR ADVISE WILL B APPRECIATED PLS

weigh your options so you have to be beaten twice

She wants u as a back up

She left you for someone else this is why the break up did not make sense to you.

This is what happened the new relationship started well then she found out that she is not the only woman in this new guy’s life . So she moves to plan B which is you



Take your time and think things through but don't be that guy who acts the fool because he is in love sometimes being in love means walking away for the sake of your sanity.

Man up bro!



Any lady that walks away anyhow, can walk away again any day.



Man up bro!

Any lady that walks away anyhow, can walk away again any day.

Unless u want history to repeat itself.

[i][/i]thoughtful!

I urge u to play along and phuck her brain out without being emotionally involved. Operation no mercy!













Ps: dnt spend a dime on her

U need to be slapped continously for a very long time until ur brain reset.



She is in a relationship with a stupid fk boy i guess, and na u know au to manage rejected food.



U need to be slapped continously for a very long time until ur brain reset.

She is in a relationship with a stupid fk boy i guess, and na u know au to manage rejected food.

Move on and go and make some money

OP....I'm fresh outta fvcks to give but take this below





It seems alot of men loves competition...



It seems alot of men loves competition...

But No matter how many times she said that she loves u but if she's still in a relationship with another man, then that LOVE she was talking about is NOT TRUE...

U hav bn jilted.

Stay woke next time.







Go back to her and you might not even make it to a backup boyfriend. Don't turn yourself into a recycle bin boyfriend

u are a real nigga.....u slay cats a lot...roll on with ur dogs... Permit me to decipher and respond ...” u are a real nigga “

I am negro yes but I am not a nigga

“U slau cats a lot “ - nope female and most definitely heterosexual

Permit me to decipher and respond ..." u are a real nigga "

I am negro yes but I am not a nigga

"U slau cats a lot " - nope female and most definitely heterosexual

" roll on with it dogs" now that's just unsanitary

in as much as I'm an advocate for second chances, have it at the back of your mind that she's going dump you AGAIN,because she can always get away with it, and return when break is over, be a real Man and DON'T ALLOW ANY HUMAN TOY WITH YOUR EMOTIONS.

when a woman breaks up with you for reasons best known by her all she wants is to be free for a short while to fvck others. its a common female tactic. she doesnt wana cheat so she makes sure she's single for a while. now she wants you back coz she has enjoyed that dick, NOT THAT THE NEW RELATIONSHIP FAILED. there never was any.

hmmmm,she might still leave you again.



it seems she's not happy with the guy she left you for,hence the recent green light she's giving you.

Permit me to decipher and respond ...” u are a real nigga “

I am negro yes but I am not a nigga

“U slau cats a lot “ - nope female and most definitely heterosexual

“ roll on with it dogs” now that’s just unsanitary

You have zero sense of humor

my advice, go and get a new girl friend more beautiful and more intelligent that her..



the new guy that she is now dating is now below her expectation, so she wants u to be there as a backup..

my advice, go and get a new girl friend more beautiful and more intelligent that her..

prove to her that she can't dump u and still come back to meet u where she dumped u...

I prefer sarcasm very very very few get it and that's a joy in itself

And that is what happened here

I prefer sarcasm very very very few get it and that's a joy in itself

And that is what happened here

I prefer sarcasm very very very few get it and that’s a joy in itself

You are a wicked soul!

Find out why she broke up at first

I am ....sue me

I can't waste my resources on you

That's it then ...it's settled.