Infidelity is an act carried out by one or both couples in terms of sexual activities.



When described in terms of marriage, infidelity can be liken to Adultery, cheating etc.





Infidelity in most cases breeds jealousy, mistrust, hatred and dampen the image of the partner involved.



It should be noted that there is bound to be a rise to have sexual relationship outside marriage but what will hinder it from happening is the self control and willpower from both sides.



In most cases, men are always the culprit of infidelity and cheating.



For men, it is not about the beauty of their wives.



Because in some cases some men are very fortunate to get married to beautiful wives.



The beautiful wives may have the ‘front side’ and ‘back side’ in moderate size but men will still men.



The case of American celebrity couple, Rapper Jay Z and Beyonce comes to mind.



Despite, How beautiful Beyonce is, Jay Z disclosed he had cheated on her.



Now, the main question is why do many married men cheat?



Below are some of the reasons:



1. Sexual Dissatisfaction: One of the reason most men claim push them to cheating is because of sexual dissatisfaction.



They opine that their wives are not satisfying them sexually and they had no option than to look elsewhere.



2. Breakdown in communication link: A poor flow of communication in the family can make either of the two sides seek succour outside marriage.



Once there is a gap in communication link, most men tends to look outside.



3. Insecurities: Many men fear old age, most times they believe the women and themselves are aging fast.



And really no one wants to get old but whether we like it or not, it is inevitable.



Because of fear of getting old, most men turn to young ladies to supposedly ‘renew’ their aging blood.



4. Most men are polygamous in nature: This is one point most men who engage in cheating bounce on.



In fact men are polygamous in nature but it takes being faithful, self control and willpower to combat infidelity.



MAINLY, MEN ARE POLYGAMOUS IN NATURE, WHETHER SEX SATISFACTION OR NOT. IT'S IN THE BLOOD OF MEN ESPECIALLY NIGERIAN MEN.

The "Men are polygamous in nature " excuse is the most annoying of all.



There is no justifiable reason to cheat on your partner, all are excuses of a weak man! 16 Likes 2 Shares

People cheat because they want to cheat

Shikena

All of these are just excuses

Even armed robbers have excuses too 7 Likes

RuthDaniels:

The "Men are polygamous in nature " excuse is the most annoying of all.



There is no justifiable reason to cheat on your partner, all are excuses of a weak man! you wont understand that quote due to the perspective you are seeing it from.But,the bitter truth is that its an innate trait in 'man' which its rooted from also the social milieu,personality formation and biological composition of the man.Thou,it can be tamed or control.But, its few men that can control the 'polygamous tendency' in them. you wont understand that quote due to the perspective you are seeing it from.But,the bitter truth is that its an innate trait in 'man' which its rooted from also the social milieu,personality formation and biological composition of the man.Thou,it can be tamed or control.But, its few men that can control the 'polygamous tendency' in them. 1 Like 1 Share

I didn't see any reason listed above to why women cheat... Yes men cheat no debate about dat.... But 21st century women are now taking the cheat to a whole new sophisticated level now dat even the devil cant even comprehend wats going on. 3 Likes 1 Share

walepackage:

you wont understand that quote due to the perspective you are seeing it from.But,the bitter truth is that its an innate trait in 'man' which its rooted from also the social milieu,personality formation and biological composition of the man.Thou,it can be tamed or control.But, its few men that can control the 'polygamous tendency' in them. If you are referring to the ideologue :Men are moved by what they see, you may be right but then No sane Man should be controlled by what he sees.



Only a weak fellow with low self control will allow his mind wander off in the direction of what he sees. 1 Like

RuthDaniels:

If you are referring to the ideologue :Men are moved by what they see, you may be right but then No sane Man should be controlled by what he sees.



Only a weak fellow with low self control will allow his mind wander off in the direction of what he sees. nope.I am talking about the quote of the first commenter which you countered against in your viewpoint.Inbetween,whats your own view of'weakling' nope.I am talking about the quote of the first commenter which you countered against in your viewpoint.Inbetween,whats your own view of'weakling'

RuthDaniels:

The "Men are polygamous in nature " excuse is the most annoying of all.



There is no justifiable reason to cheat on your partner, all are excuses of a weak man!







So weak is now the opposite of real

walepackage:

nope.I am talking about the quote of the first commenter which you countered against in your viewpoint.Inbetween,whats your own view of'weakling' Lol...We are talking about the same thing.. You tried to explain why men are polygamous in nature and I agreed to that with the "ideologue". Men are considered to be polygamous in nature because they are moved by what they see.





A weakling is one who has no control over his/her emotions, an undisciplined one who satisfy all urges even when he shouldn't. One who can not stay faithful to one partner. Such is a weakling! 1 Like

HOLYDICK:

I didn't see any reason listed above to why women cheat... Yes men cheat no debate about dat.... But 21st century women are now taking the cheat to a whole new sophisticated level now dat even the devil cant even comprehend wats going on.







Then do a counter thread. Then do a counter thread.

lenghtinny:







So weak is now the opposite of real



I would love to know Do you have a better adjective?I would love to know

iRepNaija1:





Then do a counter thread.



Nah!! every gender cheats no need

Women are gradually overtaking in the cheating game Nah!! every gender cheats no needWomen are gradually overtaking in the cheating game

RuthDaniels:







I would love to know Do you have a better adjective?I would love to know





I noticed female folks often use those two adjectives to qualify men in conversations involving relationships but you will never see men reciprocating such gesture



So much for gender equality You tell meI noticed female folks often use those two adjectives to qualify men in conversations involving relationships but you will never see men reciprocating such gestureSo much for gender equality 1 Like 1 Share

RuthDaniels:

Lol...We are talking about the same thing.. You tried to explain why men are polygamous in nature and I agreed to that with the "ideologue". Men are considered to be polygamous in nature because they are moved by what they see.





A weakling is one who has no control over his/her emotions, an undisciplined one who satisfy all urges even when he shouldn't. One who can not stay faithful to one partner. Such is a weakling! now i got your stand point.You are so much on point.It takes an 'emotional balance and well control' man to stay years back-to-back in marriage without cheating with his spouse/partner.But,the sad truth is that most men dont fall into this 'ideal description'in reality.Just few.Thou,so many factors come into play as to ascertain the cause of their action in their respective ways.So do you see those men as a 'deal breaker' for you when in a relationship/married. now i got your stand point.You are so much on point.It takes an 'emotional balance and well control' man to stay years back-to-back in marriage without cheating with his spouse/partner.But,the sad truth is that most men dont fall into this 'ideal description'in reality.Just few.Thou,so many factors come into play as to ascertain the cause of their action in their respective ways.So do you see those men as a 'deal breaker' for you when in a relationship/married.

walepackage:

now i got your stand point.You are so much on point.It takes an 'emotional balance and well control' man to stay years back-to-back in marriage without cheating with his spouse/partner.But,the sad truth is that most men dont fall into this 'ideal description'in reality.Just few.Thou,so many factors come into play as to ascertain the cause of their action in their respective ways.So do you see those men as a 'deal breaker' for you when in a relationship/married. Not all men cheat.. that I know, that means some men have been able to overcome the so called polygamous nature of theirs and these men should be emulated.



Yes... A big deal breaker,the problem isn't forgiving him but trusting him again. I hardly trust, when I do, I trust deeply. Breaking that trust is like ending it all. 1 Like

lenghtinny:









I noticed female folks often use those two adjectives to qualify men in conversations involving relationships but you will never see men reciprocating such gesture



So much for gender equality You tell meI noticed female folks often use those two adjectives to qualify men in conversations involving relationships but you will never see men reciprocating such gestureSo much for gender equality



That's because Ladies tend to be more civil, responsible, cultured and matured than Guys even when hurt. Guys would use derogatory words like biitches, whorres etc to quality ladies that cheat. Would you have us use "Only dogs cheat"?



I have never believed Men and Women are equal, I have always believed Men are babies while Women are their Mothers. Little wonder we always have to clean up your mess and even take the fault. You will have to waitThat's because Ladies tend to be more civil, responsible, cultured and matured than Guys even when hurt. Guys would use derogatory words like biitches, whorres etc to quality ladies that cheat. Would you have us use "Only dogs cheat"?I have never believed Men and Women are equal, I have always believed Men are babies while Women are their Mothers. Little wonder we always have to clean up your mess and even take the fault.

I think all men cheat. Especially the married ones. 1 Like

RuthDaniels:

Not all men cheat.. that I know, that means some men have been able to overcome the so called polygamous nature of theirs and these men should be emulated.



Yes... A big deal breaker,the problem isn't forgiving him but trusting him again. I hardly trust, when I do, I trust deeply. Breaking that trust is like ending it all. yes i agree with you"not all men cheat"but,they are just few in reality.But,i think with what you wrote above you can compromise in your viewpoint in order to stay in the relationship or marriage. yes i agree with you"not all men cheat"but,they are just few in reality.But,i think with what you wrote above you can compromise in your viewpoint in order to stay in the relationship or marriage.

walepackage:

yes i agree with you"not all men cheat"but,they are just few in reality.But,i think with what you wrote above you can compromise in your viewpoint in order to stay in the relationship or marriage.



Not all men cheat.... Compromise is not needed Lol...Not all men cheat.... Compromise is not needed

RuthDaniels:





That's because Ladies tend to be more civil, responsible, cultured and matured than Guys even when hurt. Guys would use derogatory words like biitches, whorres etc to quality ladies that cheat. Would you have us use "Only dogs cheat"?



I have never believed Men and Women are equal, I have always believed Men are babies while Women are their Mothers. Little wonder we always have to clean up your mess and even take the fault. You will have to waitThat's because Ladies tend to be more civil, responsible, cultured and matured than Guys even when hurt. Guys would use derogatory words like biitches, whorres etc to quality ladies that cheat. Would you have us use "Only dogs cheat"?I have never believed Men and Women are equal, I have always believed Men are babies while Women are their Mothers. Little wonder we always have to clean up your mess and even take the fault.

Are they transgenders?



By the way, the head can never be the tail and the tail can never be the head. Go figure What about the" Men are scum" and " Men are dogs" movementsAre they transgenders?By the way, the head can never be the tail and the tail can never be the head. Go figure





The ugly truth is; men must cheat.

If you are a man and you don't cheat then there's a problem.



Every man who has the opportunity and the resources to cheat must cheat.

And by resources I don't mean money. I mean a preek.



A man's preek must stand in admiration when he sees another nàked lady, a man must look back when a pretty woman walks past, a man must yearn to know how the woman next door's tunnel feels like. It's nature.



It is uncontrollable. Even pastors can't control it, born-agains can't....a preek can not get salvation.

If you can't get yourself to cheat, check your self-esteem. The ugly truth is; men must cheat.If you are a man and you don't cheat then there's a problem.Every man who has the opportunity and the resources to cheat must cheat.And by resources I don't mean money. I mean a preek.A man's preek must stand in admiration when he sees another nàked lady, a man must look back when a pretty woman walks past, a man must yearn to know how the woman next door's tunnel feels like. It's nature.It is uncontrollable. Even pastors can't control it, born-agains can't....a preek can not get salvation.If you can't get yourself to cheat, check your self-esteem. 3 Likes 2 Shares

The way married women cheat these days, one would think they are all going mad all at once. Women cheat more than men now.

Interesting.

Its Natural

Okay

I use to say to myself.I will never do it.now am afraid am becoming like my father.it wasn't my mum's fault.but now I understand my father.



As a man.never say never.

3

We are polygamous in nature, that's it.

GloriaNinja:

MAINLY, MEN ARE POLYGAMOUS IN NATURE, WHETHER SEX SATISFACTION OR NOT. IT'S IN THE BLOOD OF MEN ESPECIALLY NIGERIAN MEN. trust me it's not just Nigerian men... I bliv if there is a chat of cheating men world wide Nigerian men won't be topping that list... take it easy on Naija men bikonu trust me it's not just Nigerian men... I bliv if there is a chat of cheating men world wide Nigerian men won't be topping that list... take it easy on Naija men bikonu

lenghtinny:





Are they transgenders?



By the way, the head can never be the tail and the tail can never be the head. Go figure What about the" Men are scum" and " Men are dogs" movementsAre they transgenders?By the way, the head can never be the tail and the tail can never be the head. Go figure



You don't see me scream that do you? Perception





If I were you, I wouldn't believe that. The world is revolving LolYou don't see me scream that do you? PerceptionIf I were you, I wouldn't believe that. The world is revolving