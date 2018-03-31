₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by Olusharp(m): 8:59pm On Mar 31
One of the major reasons why we have a large number of divorced marriage and crash relationship is owing to high rates of infidelity among couples.
Infidelity is an act carried out by one or both couples in terms of sexual activities.
When described in terms of marriage, infidelity can be liken to Adultery, cheating etc.
Infidelity in most cases breeds jealousy, mistrust, hatred and dampen the image of the partner involved.
It should be noted that there is bound to be a rise to have sexual relationship outside marriage but what will hinder it from happening is the self control and willpower from both sides.
In most cases, men are always the culprit of infidelity and cheating.
For men, it is not about the beauty of their wives.
Because in some cases some men are very fortunate to get married to beautiful wives.
The beautiful wives may have the ‘front side’ and ‘back side’ in moderate size but men will still men.
The case of American celebrity couple, Rapper Jay Z and Beyonce comes to mind.
Despite, How beautiful Beyonce is, Jay Z disclosed he had cheated on her.
Now, the main question is why do many married men cheat?
Below are some of the reasons:
1. Sexual Dissatisfaction: One of the reason most men claim push them to cheating is because of sexual dissatisfaction.
They opine that their wives are not satisfying them sexually and they had no option than to look elsewhere.
2. Breakdown in communication link: A poor flow of communication in the family can make either of the two sides seek succour outside marriage.
Once there is a gap in communication link, most men tends to look outside.
3. Insecurities: Many men fear old age, most times they believe the women and themselves are aging fast.
And really no one wants to get old but whether we like it or not, it is inevitable.
Because of fear of getting old, most men turn to young ladies to supposedly ‘renew’ their aging blood.
4. Most men are polygamous in nature: This is one point most men who engage in cheating bounce on.
In fact men are polygamous in nature but it takes being faithful, self control and willpower to combat infidelity.
https://thrillngr.com/2018/03/31/infidelity-reasons-why-many-married-men-cheat/
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by GloriaNinja(f): 9:06pm On Mar 31
MAINLY, MEN ARE POLYGAMOUS IN NATURE, WHETHER SEX SATISFACTION OR NOT. IT'S IN THE BLOOD OF MEN ESPECIALLY NIGERIAN MEN.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 9:20pm On Mar 31
The "Men are polygamous in nature " excuse is the most annoying of all.
There is no justifiable reason to cheat on your partner, all are excuses of a weak man!
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by greiboy(m): 9:26pm On Mar 31
People cheat because they want to cheat
Shikena
All of these are just excuses
Even armed robbers have excuses too
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by walepackage(m): 9:31pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:you wont understand that quote due to the perspective you are seeing it from.But,the bitter truth is that its an innate trait in 'man' which its rooted from also the social milieu,personality formation and biological composition of the man.Thou,it can be tamed or control.But, its few men that can control the 'polygamous tendency' in them.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by HOLYDICK(m): 9:44pm On Mar 31
I didn't see any reason listed above to why women cheat... Yes men cheat no debate about dat.... But 21st century women are now taking the cheat to a whole new sophisticated level now dat even the devil cant even comprehend wats going on.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 10:22pm On Mar 31
walepackage:If you are referring to the ideologue :Men are moved by what they see, you may be right but then No sane Man should be controlled by what he sees.
Only a weak fellow with low self control will allow his mind wander off in the direction of what he sees.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by walepackage(m): 10:35pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:nope.I am talking about the quote of the first commenter which you countered against in your viewpoint.Inbetween,whats your own view of'weakling'
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by lenghtinny(m): 10:38pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:
So weak is now the opposite of real
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 10:43pm On Mar 31
walepackage:Lol...We are talking about the same thing.. You tried to explain why men are polygamous in nature and I agreed to that with the "ideologue". Men are considered to be polygamous in nature because they are moved by what they see.
A weakling is one who has no control over his/her emotions, an undisciplined one who satisfy all urges even when he shouldn't. One who can not stay faithful to one partner. Such is a weakling!
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by iRepNaija1: 10:43pm On Mar 31
HOLYDICK:
Then do a counter thread.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 10:47pm On Mar 31
lenghtinny:Do you have a better adjective?
I would love to know
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by HOLYDICK(m): 10:54pm On Mar 31
iRepNaija1:
Nah!! every gender cheats no need
Women are gradually overtaking in the cheating game
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by lenghtinny(m): 10:57pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:
You tell me
I noticed female folks often use those two adjectives to qualify men in conversations involving relationships but you will never see men reciprocating such gesture
So much for gender equality
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by walepackage(m): 11:01pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:now i got your stand point.You are so much on point.It takes an 'emotional balance and well control' man to stay years back-to-back in marriage without cheating with his spouse/partner.But,the sad truth is that most men dont fall into this 'ideal description'in reality.Just few.Thou,so many factors come into play as to ascertain the cause of their action in their respective ways.So do you see those men as a 'deal breaker' for you when in a relationship/married.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 11:11pm On Mar 31
walepackage:Not all men cheat.. that I know, that means some men have been able to overcome the so called polygamous nature of theirs and these men should be emulated.
Yes... A big deal breaker,the problem isn't forgiving him but trusting him again. I hardly trust, when I do, I trust deeply. Breaking that trust is like ending it all.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 11:19pm On Mar 31
lenghtinny:You will have to wait
That's because Ladies tend to be more civil, responsible, cultured and matured than Guys even when hurt. Guys would use derogatory words like biitches, whorres etc to quality ladies that cheat. Would you have us use "Only dogs cheat"?
I have never believed Men and Women are equal, I have always believed Men are babies while Women are their Mothers. Little wonder we always have to clean up your mess and even take the fault.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by dollyjoy(f): 11:24pm On Mar 31
I think all men cheat. Especially the married ones.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by walepackage(m): 11:24pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:yes i agree with you"not all men cheat"but,they are just few in reality.But,i think with what you wrote above you can compromise in your viewpoint in order to stay in the relationship or marriage.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 11:27pm On Mar 31
walepackage:Lol...
Not all men cheat.... Compromise is not needed
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by lenghtinny(m): 11:28pm On Mar 31
RuthDaniels:
What about the" Men are scum" and " Men are dogs" movements Are they transgenders?
By the way, the head can never be the tail and the tail can never be the head. Go figure
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by NwaAmaikpe: 11:28pm On Mar 31
The ugly truth is; men must cheat.
If you are a man and you don't cheat then there's a problem.
Every man who has the opportunity and the resources to cheat must cheat.
And by resources I don't mean money. I mean a preek.
A man's preek must stand in admiration when he sees another nàked lady, a man must look back when a pretty woman walks past, a man must yearn to know how the woman next door's tunnel feels like. It's nature.
It is uncontrollable. Even pastors can't control it, born-agains can't....a preek can not get salvation.
If you can't get yourself to cheat, check your self-esteem.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by LotannaAnaekwe: 11:28pm On Mar 31
The way married women cheat these days, one would think they are all going mad all at once. Women cheat more than men now.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by Dollyak(f): 11:28pm On Mar 31
Interesting.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by adetes: 11:30pm On Mar 31
Its Natural
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by veacea: 11:30pm On Mar 31
Okay
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by Mayydayy(m): 11:30pm On Mar 31
I use to say to myself.I will never do it.now am afraid am becoming like my father.it wasn't my mum's fault.but now I understand my father.
As a man.never say never.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by 1Sharon(f): 11:31pm On Mar 31
3
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by pDudd: 11:31pm On Mar 31
We are polygamous in nature, that's it.
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by dadabashua1(m): 11:31pm On Mar 31
GloriaNinja:trust me it's not just Nigerian men... I bliv if there is a chat of cheating men world wide Nigerian men won't be topping that list... take it easy on Naija men bikonu
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by RuthDaniels(f): 11:32pm On Mar 31
lenghtinny:Lol
You don't see me scream that do you? Perception
If I were you, I wouldn't believe that. The world is revolving
|Re: Infidelity – Reasons Why Many Married Men Cheat by Teenaba(f): 11:32pm On Mar 31
Waiting for Nwamaikpe.
