|Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by nwakibie3(m): 4:30pm
…Urges him to get back Ekiti for APC
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/buhari-fayemi-wont-hurry-replace/
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 4:35pm
HMMM,
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM A TRUE LEADER
GOOD LEADER, HONEST LEADER
#PMB1523
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Lomprico2: 4:36pm
Is that one news? Was he doing anything before?
In a nutshell, monkeys and baboons will be soaked in blood for you to take d seat - buhari.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Marcelo290(m): 4:37pm
What we see in Nigeria. We put politics ahead of everything.
#spits
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by FortifiedCity: 4:46pm
Who cares?
How many months did it take you to appoint your cabinet?
Mtchewwwwwwww
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Trittee: 4:53pm
Who cares, we sha know that 2019 is by the corner so no need of you replacing him.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by SalamRushdie: 4:55pm
Lol
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by oshe11: 4:56pm
He can take another 6months.....
Their presence no get effect before
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Alejoc(m): 5:00pm
That is very disspiriting.... Like telling Fayemi that he can have his job back if and when he loses....this was why Oni was my preferred candidate.... He is not a Yes man to anybody and has Ekiti interest at heart!
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by binsanni(m): 5:02pm
inauguration my foot..
who those once worn deceive with their lies again
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by QTEST007(m): 5:12pm
NICE GUESTURE, HE'LL NEED THE PORTFOLIO BACK AFTER AN EMBARRASSING LOSS AT THE POLLS.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Gloriousgud: 5:22pm
Yes Sir, you don't have to be in a hurry to replace him cos he will surely come back. coming to take back his non performed mine minister is sacrosanct. ELEKA all the way...............................
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Gloriousgud: 5:26pm
Yes Sir, you don't have to be in a hurry to replace him cos he will surely come back. coming to take back his non performed mine minister is sacrosanct. ELEKA all the way...............................
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Omeokachie: 5:37pm
"The President who said he will not be in a hurry to shop for a substantive replacement of the minister..."
Buhari knows that Fayemi is embarking on an exercise in futility, hence the need to keep his job for him when he comes back after wasting his little savings like the prodigal son.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by dodelight(m): 5:38pm
Obviously, Buhari is a loose canyon. I'm certain he didn't understand that the meaning of not being in hurry to replace Fayemi means Fayemi's chance at the poll is slim. That statement on it's own has dealt a blow to their campaign in Ekiti. It's good news for Nigerians, though.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by yemmight(m): 6:20pm
Even Baba self no say Fayemi no go win any election.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by modik(m): 6:37pm
Who now is in doubt that GEJ, who single handedly introduced Card reeaders in our electioneering system, is truly the HERO OF DEMOCRACY IN NIGE RI?
ASK PMB his ordeal before GEJ's advent!
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by maestroferddi: 7:34pm
dodelight:Trust Lere Olayinka (Fayose"s aid) to hit Fayemi hard with this thoughtless faux pas made by Buhari...
It is such a pity that Buhari cannot make up to three sentences without embarrassing himself and his party...
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by omowolewa: 8:28pm
Even if you wish sir, you can't. Its your style
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by MadeInTokyo: 8:42pm
Even Buhari knows Fayemi will lose 16-0 again back to back
The fear of Fayose is the beginning of Buhari's Wisdom
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Paperwhite(m): 8:53pm
The incoherent rattling of a defeatist president.Imagine how will this kind of a farewell speech encourage an individual.Meanwhile Buhari can wait till eternity before Nigeria gets a replacement minister of power & steel.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:04pm
*Quote*
I hope you will get the Ekiti back for the party. The only time I saw the INEC chair was to insist that voters Education should be emphasized, so that ordinary Nigerians will believe that Nigeria is beginning to respect them and that their PVC is their status.*Unquote* ...........PMB
A man of integrity like my President, who can find?!
God bless and protect this man now and always.
Amen.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Iwantaccolades: 9:05pm
Another six (6) months loading.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by andymofia(m): 9:05pm
Ewu Gambia
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by udemzyudex(m): 9:05pm
ALMUSTAQIM:
I won't replace you in a hurry means, he is coming back to continue his job.
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by TheGuyNextDoor: 9:05pm
We will show Fayemi that 2014 election was real...
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by bedspread: 9:05pm
Tell Buhari those words are Nullified ........ Unless it's the Inauguration of Prof Eleka.....
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by Edu3Again: 9:06pm
This man Buhari is truly lost oh!
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by andymofia(m): 9:06pm
inauguration as minister?
|Re: Buhari To Fayemi: I Won’t Replace You In Hurry, Will Come For Your Inauguration by greggng: 9:06pm
Mark my word fayemi must win. Whether by rigging or otherwise
