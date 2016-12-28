₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,003 members, 3,278,927 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. (12784 Views)
If She Blocked Me On Facebook, Do I Still Have A Chance? / What Happened To Her After A Careless Night-Out / She Blocked Me Online Because Of This. (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by mamuzoOMAH: 8:09am
Have you ever been in a situation whereby things get heated up on the First night out and then you wake up the next day to find out you have been blocked?
Well that's the story of my life right now.
so me and this pretty girl I always had a crush on since I first saw her in 2014 finally had our first night out on boxing day. We went to the cinema, played some games, had dinner there too. Things was really good that evening. it was fun. She was all over me and she wasn't even shy enough to kiss me while we were seeing the movie in the midst of the multiple people there.
Going back home I hired the services of a cab man, we got all emotional and practically almost made out in the moving vehicle. We couldn't really do much since it wasn't a personal car. We could only continue kissing. Getting to her house, we chilled together for a while, talked about the day, laughed over the funny scenes, it was a lovey dovey night.
I got to my house, called her and it was still all going well. Only for me to wake up the next day and find out she has blocked me from whatsapp and wouldn't pick my call anymore. I swear, this has left me totally confused.
Ps. Well for me I think she didn't want to be attached to me. I had asked her out a couple of times and she's always been on the no relationship level for now. So I feel she did that because she feared getting attached to me. I could be wrong, I could be right but I'm confused.
4 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by DESNAT(m): 8:11am
You didn't preach the Lord Jesus to her
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by 2dice01: 8:14am
she want a fvck mate but you are acting all husbandry
143 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Raiders: 8:16am
Lol. Story of my life. I also experienced this situation with a girl some time ago. Move on with your life. She is not the only a girl in this world. You will eventually find someone better than her and don't ever try to contact her again too
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by kinibigdeal(m): 8:17am
Is not too late for you to accept christ in your life before 2017
67 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Xensity(m): 8:18am
mamuzoOMAH:
You've already answered your question. No one will give a better reply than this. This is the only plausible reason. She's not ready to be in a relationship and she's already falling in love with you, and she feels if she continues seeing you, she'd go against her decision to remain unattached on an intimate level to anyone.
Don't call her again. Don't pester her, just give her time to process her thoughts. If she loves you too much to break her resolve, she'll be the one to call you.
28 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Oyind17: 8:18am
BrooklynTheBully:Kiddddddddooooooo
1 Like
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Pierocash(m): 8:20am
She is in luv with som1 else,bt mistakenly found herself cheating on her lovely boyfrnd,came back to her senses,and did the needful to avert further destruction to her relationship.
That girl has conscience,and she is a gud girl.Op pls leave her alone,dnt destroy her relationshp
92 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by mamuzoOMAH: 8:23am
Xensity:thank you very much for this reply. God bless you.
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by iraborosasu(m): 8:31am
Op I think she was dissapointed with something. You said she was all over you and stuff but when you got home all you did was gist and laugh about what happened during the day. What happened to all the intimacy. Girls can feel insecure when they expect something and you don't give it to them (if you know what I mean). Sha give her space, just know that she opened up to u and u shut her down. That's not a good sign for you bro
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by mamuzoOMAH: 8:40am
iraborosasu:we couldn't do that at that particular time. we were at her father's house.
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by dacblogger(f): 8:46am
mamuzoOMAH:u no get house...cant u recognise a lady in "heat"if u see one?
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by mamuzoOMAH: 8:58am
dacblogger:it was already past 9. Except maybe u are talking of Sleep over. And that won't be possible at that time.
5 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by dacblogger(f): 9:01am
mamuzoOMAH:call her with anoda number and explain all this 2 her .., and also hear from her
3 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by BrooklynTheBully: 9:24am
Oyind17:
Oldie
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Oyind17: 9:27am
BrooklynTheBully:I feel like reporting this kiddddddddddoooooo
mumu44
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by ikombe: 9:33am
2dice01:
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by BrooklynTheBully: 9:52am
Oyind17:
Lol, oya report me now
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Xforce: 9:57am
Mama wan chop monkey meat,u dey form lovey dovey...u no fit give am quickie for her pman house u con dey here dy lament
Ogbeni,abeg
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by MadJay: 10:04am
someone wanted to fucck and you were playiing around
8 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by benurch(m): 10:09am
Bros sorry you didn't do the most important thing...she got upset!!!! Dats all!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Hector09(m): 10:31am
Bro u need christ more than her ok...secondly she has multiple boy frnd so u are just an option...just saying
2 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by dreamwords: 10:41am
Y u no fk her na, u dull me
4 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by mamuzoOMAH: 11:03am
I think having sex with her at that time and in her dads house would be too forward and too risky.
5 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by MVLOX(m): 11:12am
Ok I will back to share my story
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Akinlekanwr(m): 11:19am
2dice01:
You're in spirit. Bae probably wanted some boxing day bang, but unfortunately, niqqa chose to be a basketmouth
16 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by iraborosasu(m): 1:46pm
Akinlekanwr:
3 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by Abeos(m): 2:11pm
Contrary to what some guys are saying, maybe she didn't want to be too attached. Ladies act funny at times
1 Like
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by LorDBolton: 2:19pm
mamuzoOMAH:Mamiwater decide free you, u dey here dey form confused
16 Likes
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by cocoberry(f): 3:26pm
...zicoraads
|Re: She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:28pm
she may be drunk in love that time u met her she na later realise that she has made a great mistake meetin g u that could ave been the reason she block u..
1 Like
Married Men Can Still Have Female Best Friend? / How To Identify Siblings That Have Intimacy Together / How Does It Feel To Be Kissed?
Viewing this topic: dimarket(m), Tomiwatosin(m), DoTheNeedful, SmooshCHN, Temitoppe(m), crestedguy(m), femakins, Onota, kamlex2020, farukchatta(m), Ronie24(f), HolarQD(m), frankgreat(m), Ayodee2(m), CapitalCee(m), MaddSkillz, yemmylastcard, ademijuwonlo(f), emperorchedda(m), MEGAdime(m), DonOms(m), kakadinho0880, elMacho(m), Yeecar(m), NanciaKay(f), Omarion120(m), buzzkidd, megaexpo, LoRdCaT(m), holuwabumi, Drienzia, pustance, dafil22(m), Stanleywaxy(m), Time2Smile(m), edogu(m), Nateben(m), atiku07(m), FTA, Tonason, supereagle(m), ojmetrix(m), folahann(m), cybriz82(m), oluvick(m), abhosts(m), GGclef, Sexytemi(f), stalinho(m), callonme(m), hizaya61(m), valtech24, pgidex(f), mykorheya(m), stainless8415(m), netmillionaires(m), Farrydaddy, JohnRulzel, littlemistress(f), geesunge(m), Alao96(m), Yinka93(m), mrkhaynoni, tetula123(m), einsteine(m), jonnywaka(m), sekxy(f), badmrkt(m), Lilspicer(f), micynute94(m), AikayDaWrapper(m), cooltony09, mamuzoOMAH, tushd(m), COOLDK(m), djakinwande(m), Beautifulemi(f), Adaowerri111, LEOSIRSIR(m), brighthp(m), Euphrosyne(m), clemmonce(m), Sealeddeal(m), makydebbie(f), winnerz, JohnXcel, wizzie001(m), abioz(m), CuteDude53(m), Smoke2015, agriboom, bosssss(m), highwayson, kasheemawo(m), kaywhynoni, MaleoPearls(m), Ariel20, talkingood, CosmeticChemist(m), janefarms2015, classc25(f), abbeYhart(m) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22