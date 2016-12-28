Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Blocked Me After The First Night Out. (12784 Views)

Have you ever been in a situation whereby things get heated up on the First night out and then you wake up the next day to find out you have been blocked?

Well that's the story of my life right now.



so me and this pretty girl I always had a crush on since I first saw her in 2014 finally had our first night out on boxing day. We went to the cinema, played some games, had dinner there too. Things was really good that evening. it was fun. She was all over me and she wasn't even shy enough to kiss me while we were seeing the movie in the midst of the multiple people there.



Going back home I hired the services of a cab man, we got all emotional and practically almost made out in the moving vehicle. We couldn't really do much since it wasn't a personal car. We could only continue kissing. Getting to her house, we chilled together for a while, talked about the day, laughed over the funny scenes, it was a lovey dovey night.



I got to my house, called her and it was still all going well. Only for me to wake up the next day and find out she has blocked me from whatsapp and wouldn't pick my call anymore. I swear, this has left me totally confused.



Ps. Well for me I think she didn't want to be attached to me. I had asked her out a couple of times and she's always been on the no relationship level for now. So I feel she did that because she feared getting attached to me. I could be wrong, I could be right but I'm confused. 4 Likes

You didn't preach the Lord Jesus to her 55 Likes 1 Share

she want a fvck mate but you are acting all husbandry 143 Likes 7 Shares

Lol. Story of my life. I also experienced this situation with a girl some time ago. Move on with your life. She is not the only a girl in this world. You will eventually find someone better than her and don't ever try to contact her again too 24 Likes 3 Shares

Is not too late for you to accept christ in your life before 2017 67 Likes 2 Shares

mamuzoOMAH:



You've already answered your question. No one will give a better reply than this. This is the only plausible reason. She's not ready to be in a relationship and she's already falling in love with you, and she feels if she continues seeing you, she'd go against her decision to remain unattached on an intimate level to anyone.



You've already answered your question. No one will give a better reply than this. This is the only plausible reason. She's not ready to be in a relationship and she's already falling in love with you, and she feels if she continues seeing you, she'd go against her decision to remain unattached on an intimate level to anyone.

Don't call her again. Don't pester her, just give her time to process her thoughts. If she loves you too much to break her resolve, she'll be the one to call you.

BrooklynTheBully:

Kiddddddddooooooo Kiddddddddooooooo 1 Like

She is in luv with som1 else,bt mistakenly found herself cheating on her lovely boyfrnd,came back to her senses,and did the needful to avert further destruction to her relationship.

That girl has conscience,and she is a gud girl.Op pls leave her alone,dnt destroy her relationshp 92 Likes 1 Share

Xensity:





Don't call her again. Don't pester her, just give her time to process her thoughts. If she loves you too much to break her resolve, she'll be the one to call you. thank you very much for this reply. God bless you. thank you very much for this reply. God bless you.

Op I think she was dissapointed with something. You said she was all over you and stuff but when you got home all you did was gist and laugh about what happened during the day. What happened to all the intimacy. Girls can feel insecure when they expect something and you don't give it to them (if you know what I mean). Sha give her space, just know that she opened up to u and u shut her down. That's not a good sign for you bro 12 Likes 1 Share

iraborosasu:

mamuzoOMAH:

we couldn't do that at that particular time. we were at her father's house. u no get house ...cant u recognise a lady in "heat"if u see one? u no get house...cant u recognise a lady in "heat"if u see one? 33 Likes 2 Shares

dacblogger:



mamuzoOMAH:

it was already past 9. Except maybe u are talking of Sleep over. And that won't be possible at that time. call her with anoda number and explain all this 2 her .., and also hear from her call her with anoda number and explain all this 2 her .., and also hear from her 3 Likes

Oyind17:

BrooklynTheBully:









Oldie Oldie I feel like reporting this kiddddddddddoooooo

mumu44 I feel like reporting this kiddddddddddoooooomumu44

2dice01:

Oyind17:

I feel like reporting this kiddddddddddoooooo



Lol, oya report me now

Lol, oya report me now

Mama wan chop monkey meat,u dey form lovey dovey...u no fit give am quickie for her pman house u con dey here dy lament



Ogbeni,abeg 15 Likes 1 Share



someone wanted to fucck and you were playiing around someone wanted to fucck and you were playiing around 8 Likes

Bros sorry you didn't do the most important thing...she got upset!!!! Dats all!!!! 5 Likes

Bro u need christ more than her ok...secondly she has multiple boy frnd so u are just an option...just saying 2 Likes

Y u no fk her na, u dull me 4 Likes

I think having sex with her at that time and in her dads house would be too forward and too risky. 5 Likes

Ok I will back to share my story

2dice01:

You're in spirit. Bae probably wanted some boxing day bang, but unfortunately, niqqa chose to be a basketmouth You're in spirit. Bae probably wanted some boxing day bang, but unfortunately, niqqa chose to be a basketmouth 16 Likes

Akinlekanwr:





3 Likes

Contrary to what some guys are saying, maybe she didn't want to be too attached. Ladies act funny at times 1 Like

mamuzoOMAH:

Ps. Well for me I think she didn't want to be attached to me. I had asked her out a couple of times and she's always been on the no relationship level for now. So I feel she did that because she feared getting attached to me. I could be wrong, I could be right but I'm confused. Mamiwater decide free you, u dey here dey form confused Mamiwater decide free you, u dey here dey form confused 16 Likes

