|Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Smoke2015: 9:13am
When women notice men they like like to think he’s confident, smart, witty, funny, daring, adventurous, blah,blah,blah… Before all that, these are the first things most women would look out for in a man appearance-wise.
Here are the top 10 items any woman would look out for:
1. His shoes
2. His haircut
3. How he blends colours of what he wears
4. His smile…Kai..(At least he has to make sure he brushed that week)
5. His height (compared to his pictures)
6. His watch
7. How well ironed his shirt is
8. Eye contact
9. His sense of humor
10.How he treats people that work for him e.g waiters, cooks, his staff, drivers etc
http://mojidelano.com/2016/12/first-things-women-notice-when-they-meet-men-they-may-like/
1 Like
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Perfectdanny(m): 9:14am
Big big talk joor.... The first thing they look at is the size of your wallet.
Then they think of how to eat you up and dump your sorry ass..
News flash ladies: we're smarter now.
46 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by RadicallyBlunt: 9:18am
Una no dey tire for all this kind post?
U fit see everything weh attract you finish and later find out say he no dey boxed up as you thought or dem get epilepsy for their family.
Abeg forget childish views of relationship and discuss reality part of it
14 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Ighoga898(m): 9:21am
a relationship doctor dat finds it difficult to pin down a relationship with a mate. dats what u re.
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by xendra(f): 9:34am
5,8,9,10
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by TrapQueen77(f): 10:13am
OooohhlLahhlaaaah... That's Idris Elba
Well, on first meeting I am very observant ..
Op, plz add he must smells good
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Histrings08(m): 10:15am
1st thing they notice is his height.. Is it up to what dey want? If not, can they manage it like that? Other things will now follow
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by CorGier: 10:18am
11. The bulge in his pants.
6 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Smallville10(m): 10:27am
What of we wey no dey wear shoe
7 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by jericco1(m): 10:57am
not every guy that puts on shoes... the list is inconstant
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by brandydaniells(m): 11:12am
TrapQueen77:He must SMELLS Good
Wtf
24 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by faith551(m): 11:38am
brandydaniells:
Jesu !! bro's you've got no chills at all.
Atleast you should know it was a mistake from her use of words
3 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by brandydaniells(m): 12:08pm
faith551:tha Bleep is wrong wid u?
4 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Oma307: 12:11pm
I want to hear the side of edonation in this matter
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by MarkGeraldo: 12:29pm
The dick must be strong, able, cum-full and LARGE
2 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Raph01: 1:11pm
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
WALLET
4 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:11pm
Women are naturally confused and don't know what they want
In fact they don't have the right to demand what they want/look for in a man
Heavy makeup smeared all over their face
Eye shadow
Eye pencil
Eyeliner
Fake hair
Fake nails
Fake height (high heels)
Lipstick
Nail polish
Earrings
Tell me why a woman would have the right to demand for a perfect man when she's the fakest thing you can ever think of
9 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by recievesense: 1:12pm
cassava
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by itskings1: 1:12pm
H
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by adonbilivit: 1:12pm
receivesense how far?
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Virginkpekus(f): 1:12pm
For me it's his d***
2 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Virginkpekus(f): 1:13pm
MarkGeraldo:Correct, you sabi abeg
1 Like
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by mikoy3: 1:13pm
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by KINGwax007(m): 1:14pm
Wallet and the bulge at the zipper nko?
4 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by justi4jesu(f): 1:14pm
TrapQueen77:
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by cardoctor(m): 1:14pm
Perfectdanny:
On point jare
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Benita27(f): 1:16pm
These are the superficial things, his dept of knowledge and value system follows.
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by demolinka(m): 1:17pm
This makes it the 142nd time i'm reading this kind of post on Nairaland. What is all deeze
3 Likes
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by NanciaKay(f): 1:17pm
TrapQueen77:
Lol.....No chill Bea. but I agree with you big time
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by KyleBrry: 1:17pm
Over to the ladies!
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by PabloOmoEscobar: 1:17pm
Just show her your wallet every other things becomes irrelevant
|Re: Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like by Greatzeus(m): 1:18pm
Op,what is it with Idris Elba pics you now attached Does it mean he met all the 10 criteria
Those saying money is all you need to be noticed by women,haven't you heard of the lady who rejected a proposal from a guy,even with 99 iPhones
1 Like
