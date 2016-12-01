Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Here Are The First Things Women Notice When They Meet Men They May Like (10932 Views)

Here are the top 10 items any woman would look out for:



1. His shoes

2. His haircut

3. How he blends colours of what he wears

4. His smile…Kai..(At least he has to make sure he brushed that week)

5. His height (compared to his pictures)

6. His watch

7. How well ironed his shirt is

8. Eye contact

9. His sense of humor

10.How he treats people that work for him e.g waiters, cooks, his staff, drivers etc







Big big talk joor.... The first thing they look at is the size of your wallet.



Then they think of how to eat you up and dump your sorry ass..



News flash ladies: we're smarter now. 46 Likes

Una no dey tire for all this kind post?



U fit see everything weh attract you finish and later find out say he no dey boxed up as you thought or dem get epilepsy for their family.



Abeg forget childish views of relationship and discuss reality part of it 14 Likes

a relationship doctor dat finds it difficult to pin down a relationship with a mate. dats what u re.

5,8,9,10







OooohhlLahhlaaaah... That's Idris Elba





Well, on first meeting I am very observant ..



1st thing they notice is his height.. Is it up to what dey want? If not, can they manage it like that? Other things will now follow

11. The bulge in his pants. 6 Likes

What of we wey no dey wear shoe 7 Likes

not every guy that puts on shoes... the list is inconstant

He must SMELLS Good



brandydaniells:



He must SMELLS

Good





Wtf



Jesu !! bro's you've got no chills at all.

I want to hear the side of edonation in this matter

The dick must be strong, able, cum-full and LARGE 2 Likes

Women are naturally confused and don't know what they want



In fact they don't have the right to demand what they want/look for in a man



Heavy makeup smeared all over their face



Eye shadow



Eye pencil



Eyeliner



Fake hair



Fake nails



Fake height (high heels)



Lipstick



Nail polish



Earrings



Tell me why a woman would have the right to demand for a perfect man when she's the fakest thing you can ever think of 9 Likes

cassava

H

receivesense how far?

For me it's his d*** 2 Likes

MarkGeraldo:

The dick must be strong, able, cum-full and LARGE Correct, you sabi abeg Correct, you sabi abeg 1 Like

Wallet and the bulge at the zipper nko? 4 Likes

Perfectdanny:

Big big talk joor.... The first thing they look at is the size of your wallet.



Then they think of how to eat you up and dump your sorry ass..



News flash ladies: we're smarter now.

On point jare On point jare

These are the superficial things, his dept of knowledge and value system follows.

This makes it the 142nd time i'm reading this kind of post on Nairaland. What is all deeze 3 Likes

Lol.....No chill Bea. but I agree with you big time Lol.....No chill Bea. but I agree with you big time

Over to the ladies!

Just show her your wallet every other things becomes irrelevant