Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad (20507 Views)

Life Is A Teacher. Jilted By My Fiancee. / Woman Beaten To A Pulp By Fiance Over Tiwa Savage And Teebilz Brouhaha / Girl's Explanation After Boyfriend Caught Her In Bed With Another Man (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The originsl thread can ge gound here;

http://www.nairaland.com/3545485/man-cancels-wedding-anambra-day



Information gleaned from the Facebook page of the girl seems to suggest that the girl was the one who called off the wedding apparently because of a guy based abroad. With reference to the post sbout a guy cancelling a wedding because his fiancee was cheating on him, I decided to tour their fb profiles for more info.The originsl thread can ge gound here;Information gleaned from the Facebook page of the girl seems to suggest that the girl was the one who called off the wedding apparently because of a guy based abroad. 1 Like

on front-page already.

MEGGATRON:

on front-page already. Lolzz Lolzz

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 can you guys also do justice to this thread to give a balanced view until we hear from the horse's mouth.

Dumb lady, and when the other dude dumps you again, what's left for you? Too much Oloshos dey reign 4 naija now 18 Likes

I don't think people still remember the word "nemesis" anymore. Or is it that my conscience is too much. Without d groom issuing a curse, when things start getting bad for her and her newly found abroad man, they'll be fast to say its one mother in law. The foundation of marriage matters a lot. 49 Likes 5 Shares

Omo, to born female child na very high risk in the world of today... 20 Likes 1 Share

She'll get her karma. Nobody can cheat nature.



Her ex should be calm and work with the saying "HOW YOU TREAT ME IS YOUR KARMA. HOW I RESPOND IS MINE". 17 Likes 1 Share

Wickedness



Pleasure



selfishness



vanity upon vanity she's lost for lust





By the way, the guy in question simply called off the wedding without any drama or accusations. Why is it that it is third parties that are crying even more than the berieved? You got this from the comment of someone on her page and you automatically assumed it to be true.By the way, the guy in question simply called off the wedding without any drama or accusations. Why is it that it is third parties that are crying even more than the berieved? 36 Likes 1 Share

Ok

What is dis doing on front page?

You people should keep giving yourself headache.

Only those two know what went wrong! 4 Likes

Hmmmm 6 Likes 1 Share

hmmm

Nigeria the centre of Oloshos! 2 Likes

I am sorry for him cos he will soon be deported for beating his wife for cheating on him with another man, probably a white guy, sighs‎



The jilted guy should move on with his life, and as for the cunning, insatiable lady and her likes, karma/nemesis will give her a reply now or someday in life and when it comes, let her not cry fowl or blame her village witches cos most times we attract evil and witches into our lives knowingly and unknowingly.‎ And the one living abroad will be happy that he has found a worthy wife to take abroadI am sorry for him cos he will soon be deported for beating his wife for cheating on him with another man, probably a white guy, sighs‎The jilted guy should move on with his life, and as for the cunning, insatiable lady and her likes, karma/nemesis will give her a reply now or someday in life and when it comes, let her not cry fowl or blame her village witches cos most times we attract evil and witches into our lives knowingly and unknowingly.‎ 15 Likes 3 Shares

Op, go and charge your phone, its remaining only 18%. Don't thank me, thank God.. 8 Likes 1 Share

I told him

Its so unfortunate, meanwhile life goes on

FEAR WOMEN 1 Like

Some women sha, my heart goes out to the dumped dude,abroad man that you don't know if he already has one oyibo wife there,na wah o 1 Like

Na WA o......This idea of going to people's Facebook page is not just ok at all!...

Olosho`s everywhere....



Obiano needs to sign a MOU on this matter 2 Likes

lol... thy is girl is going to end up as the biggest loser.



A bird in naija is worth one in the abroad noni....abroad husband fit Don marry one oyibo for there.



Very foolish girl...you see husband for here you dey reason the one way dey abroad. Na so dem dey take hand kill their own destiny 1 Like

Menh I don do aproko tayad....i was even the lady cousin that exposed her...to my surprised non of her so called husband to be pic is on her wall. As in she dint even upload anything like person wey wan marry....still few left #Another one would be expose this night again... 1 Like

Emmmm....in short... Emmmmm

Smh

well dude, sorry about the break up....but on the flip side, the girl might be retaliating!!! 1 Like

After devil fear women