₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,153 members, 3,282,327 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 03:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad (20507 Views)
Life Is A Teacher. Jilted By My Fiancee. / Woman Beaten To A Pulp By Fiance Over Tiwa Savage And Teebilz Brouhaha / Girl's Explanation After Boyfriend Caught Her In Bed With Another Man (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by nwabobo: 10:09am
With reference to the post sbout a guy cancelling a wedding because his fiancee was cheating on him, I decided to tour their fb profiles for more info.
The originsl thread can ge gound here;
http://www.nairaland.com/3545485/man-cancels-wedding-anambra-day
Information gleaned from the Facebook page of the girl seems to suggest that the girl was the one who called off the wedding apparently because of a guy based abroad.
1 Like
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by MEGGATRON(m): 10:11am
on front-page already.
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Nma27(f): 10:23am
MEGGATRON:Lolzz
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by nwabobo: 10:25am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44 can you guys also do justice to this thread to give a balanced view until we hear from the horse's mouth.
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Oyetboy(m): 10:29am
Dumb lady, and when the other dude dumps you again, what's left for you? Too much Oloshos dey reign 4 naija now
18 Likes
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by RadicallyBlunt: 10:32am
I don't think people still remember the word "nemesis" anymore. Or is it that my conscience is too much. Without d groom issuing a curse, when things start getting bad for her and her newly found abroad man, they'll be fast to say its one mother in law. The foundation of marriage matters a lot.
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by TheRealestGuy(m): 10:58am
Omo, to born female child na very high risk in the world of today...
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by HumanistMike: 12:41pm
She'll get her karma. Nobody can cheat nature.
Her ex should be calm and work with the saying "HOW YOU TREAT ME IS YOUR KARMA. HOW I RESPOND IS MINE".
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Kunleskey(m): 12:42pm
Wickedness
Pleasure
selfishness
vanity upon vanity she's lost for lust
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by adeaks(m): 12:42pm
You got this from the comment of someone on her page and you automatically assumed it to be true.
By the way, the guy in question simply called off the wedding without any drama or accusations. Why is it that it is third parties that are crying even more than the berieved?
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by amiibaby(f): 12:42pm
Ok
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by jakesbaba: 12:42pm
What is dis doing on front page?
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by pocohantas(f): 12:43pm
You people should keep giving yourself headache.
Only those two know what went wrong!
4 Likes
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Vaxt(m): 12:43pm
Hmmmm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by castel428: 12:43pm
hmmm
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by nairaman66(m): 12:43pm
Nigeria the centre of Oloshos!
2 Likes
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by franchasng(m): 12:44pm
And the one living abroad will be happy that he has found a worthy wife to take abroad I am sorry for him cos he will soon be deported for beating his wife for cheating on him with another man, probably a white guy, sighs
The jilted guy should move on with his life, and as for the cunning, insatiable lady and her likes, karma/nemesis will give her a reply now or someday in life and when it comes, let her not cry fowl or blame her village witches cos most times we attract evil and witches into our lives knowingly and unknowingly.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by DeltahArmy(m): 12:44pm
Op, go and charge your phone, its remaining only 18%. Don't thank me, thank God..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Tkayhandsome(m): 12:44pm
I told him
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by cegxie(m): 12:45pm
Its so unfortunate, meanwhile life goes on
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by ninochukwubrown(m): 12:45pm
FEAR WOMEN
1 Like
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by 2dugged(f): 12:45pm
Some women sha, my heart goes out to the dumped dude,abroad man that you don't know if he already has one oyibo wife there,na wah o
1 Like
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:46pm
Na WA o......This idea of going to people's Facebook page is not just ok at all!...
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by shamecurls(m): 12:46pm
Olosho`s everywhere....
Obiano needs to sign a MOU on this matter
2 Likes
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by safarigirl(f): 12:46pm
lol... thy is girl is going to end up as the biggest loser.
A bird in naija is worth one in the abroad noni....abroad husband fit Don marry one oyibo for there.
Very foolish girl...you see husband for here you dey reason the one way dey abroad. Na so dem dey take hand kill their own destiny
1 Like
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by cecs(m): 12:46pm
Menh I don do aproko tayad....i was even the lady cousin that exposed her...to my surprised non of her so called husband to be pic is on her wall. As in she dint even upload anything like person wey wan marry....still few left #Another one would be expose this night again...
1 Like
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by faitheverest(f): 12:47pm
Emmmm....in short... Emmmmm
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by admax(m): 12:47pm
Smh
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Sabenko: 12:48pm
well dude, sorry about the break up....but on the flip side, the girl might be retaliating!!!
1 Like
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by daclint(m): 12:49pm
After devil fear women
|Re: Cancelled Wedding In Anambra: Lady Jilted Fiance Over Another Man Living Abroad by Decale: 12:49pm
I hope the poster is female cos this kind of pokenosing in someone else's business is not masculine at all
The worst; It's on FP
2 Likes
Are Men Willing To Wait For Sex Till Marriage? / Prison Authorities Celebrate Valentine With Female Inmates / Romantic Way to say "I Love You" to a Lady?
Viewing this topic: yappie11187, Ajiswaggs(m), RICKYMARIO(m), Agbakolly(m), Skah, cuteade, Everblazinggg(f), Charliiee(m), baby124, olatade(m), Hayjaycity(m), liRichy(f), ucsparks, pimpimpim, demorichy, Madeu(m), phinedhe(f), okooloyun1(m), emynike2001(m), yissi, Felixalex(m), chino4(m), PricelexxZiny(f), Emeth, pyx, edyza(m), sarutobi, lewa(m), 222Martins(m), LibrarianD(m), lorenzos1, geemannetworks(m), squad1, TEMPUL, ednut1(m), rollykotex, Donvictor75(m), mccoy47(m), ELIJAHARMONICA(m), kavey10(m), JohnnyNY(m), 2special(m), Godwilly(m), Hayomee(m), Yhemit(m), petrov10, moscobabs(m), Seaen(m), Ray1251(m), pimpchi(m), readone1(m), egutexas(m), chally02(m), mrmaze(m), chukzy007(m), Bobnotrouble, vikendios(m), psycho1(m), Zino55(m), Curiouscity(m), tigressdee, Afribell(m), Femmyfamous4u(m), tboy2k4, princepee, Chrisbenogor(m), bamysquare(m), Deman05(m), smudge2079, jazzyjagz(m), BankManager(m), maximunimpact(m), KPboy, belli, Boyztwomen, golddust6000(m), dhamstar(m), cawc, tommegie52(m), daretodiffer(f), yoddy(m), noziz(m), Guchenry(m), Ajpharm(m), SenR(m), katchycouture(f), tetenji, segebase(m), Davny, Paulipopor, vicadon, silastemplar, nwabobo, kinzodigital, APCmyheart(m), aycorporat(m), givaunchy, balesh2lead, agentjude(m), mzteemarh(f), goexchanger(m), progress69, VickyRotex(f), khayouhz, jidody(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3