Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Islie: 8:35pm On Sep 09
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A 39-year old woman simply known as Ogechukwu who had been duped huge sums of money and jilted by 8 men finally got a man who married her.

The new suitor identified as Mr Jude proposed to her within two weeks and in the third week, they went to their town Ihiala in Anambra State where both hails from, consummated their relationship and came back to Lagos.

They are now living happily at their three bedroom apartment at Ijegun in the outskirts of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS contacted Ogechukwu, she confirmed the marriage and was grateful to God that she finally had a husband.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of men, Ogechukwu said her battle for husband started about 10 years ago and she had contacts with eight men who broke her heart that nearly killed her. She said the men not only took her money but dumped her and used her money to marry other women.

It was gathered that Ogechukwu had a flourishing business and was not getting younger as her parents were worried about her marital situation. She said her mother had summoned severally, asked her to get married and to bear children.

Not minding that fact that she was successful in her business, she said her life was not complete without a man. She took the advice of her mother and by then there were so many men pestering her, so she decided the make a choice.

She narrated that the first guy he chose was a complete fake person. When she agreed to the relationship, she discovered that he was jobless and she decided to cover him up and gave him about N4m for importation of clothes.

She said after collecting the money, that was the last time she saw him for over 5 years. The second and third person equally came the same way; they obtained her money and used it to marry other women as wives.

She said at a time, she gave up but her mother encouraged her to continue searching that the right person will surely come.

She also tried another guy who convinced her to prepare documents for him to travel abroad and when he settled down over there, she will come over.

She decided to try him and procure the documents. But he travelled and later called and told her that he had gotten married over there and thanked her for assisting him and that was all she got.

The rest that came after did similar things. She then decided to forget anything about getting a husband and even made up her mind to adopt a baby before the present husband came.

She said she did not believe him until he started showing signs that he was really serious and even went to her village to talk to her parents who advised her to accept.

She said when they carried out the necessary tests she accepted. The man then told her that he was ready for proper marriage and that they should travel and do the traditional wedding which they went for.

He did not request for money like others but took care of all the expenses and even gave her money daily as husband which amused her.

Ogechukwu told P.M.EXPRESS that said she has really found a man that loves her, was happy with the marriage and confirmed being pregnant for her husband.


http://pmexpressng.com/woman-duped-jilted-8-men-finally-got-married-lagos/

lalasticlala

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Fadiga24(m): 8:37pm On Sep 09
Hahahahahaha

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by dingbang(m): 8:38pm On Sep 09
grin

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 8:39pm On Sep 09
ONE MAN'S POISON. IS ANOTHER MAN'S MEAT.
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Sabrina18(f): 8:40pm On Sep 09
Thanksgiving things.
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lafflaff123(m): 8:41pm On Sep 09
Laughing Laughing Laughing.

I hope her dream has now come true that she is married finally?women with their i want to be married by all means mentality. Now waiting for the women of Nairaland to come and comment here.

Before you write anything here, make sure you are married. If not so, think about your condition too, and don't say or deceive yourself that i am in a committed relationship, because the man will leave you if better options show up.

I dey pity women SHA. Just imagine, as a MAN we can get married anytime we want, but for them?them go do JUJU, Go CHURCH, GO SEE PROPHET, HANG OUT FOR SHERATON HOTEL CAR PARK,SPEND MONEY FOR SMALL BOYS and still NO MARRIAGE.

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Victornezzar: 8:41pm On Sep 09
Haahhahhaha
Just 2 weeks ooo.....she was engaged nd she later got married d next week
Ladies are desperate.....nd yet some galz would be saying hu marriage epp...deep down it's hurting dem cheesy

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Assman: 8:42pm On Sep 09
Congrats.. get married and get ur ass eaten.

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by NancyMathews(f): 8:44pm On Sep 09
The whole thing seems rushed to me..

Hml to her tho
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Evaberry(f): 8:48pm On Sep 09
lol I'm coming
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by DanseMacabre(m): 8:49pm On Sep 09
I'm beginning to think that this Cyriacus dude fabricates some of these stories o.


Wetin go remain after eight intending suitors don drill the woman abunna finish? Anybody wey taste go know say na sour soup.

Plus four million for one isi aki guy When people with potential like us just dey find even one milla to blow? Where mens dey from see all these kyn women sef


Most likely, she has hoodwinked one naive guy into hitching her.


Sha, if na true story, happy married life to them. Make the guy sha use him head make we no come dey advise am for this very nairaland again.

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Nutase(f): 8:51pm On Sep 09
This is gutter journalism. angry

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by smardray(m): 8:56pm On Sep 09
hold on tight
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Amarabae(f): 9:01pm On Sep 09
Chai, happy married life to her jare,
some men are just time wasters,
if you both are above 27yrs and dating and he is not serious whenever you mention anything marriage,
he is a potential timewaster

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lafflaff123(m): 9:02pm On Sep 09
Amarabae:
Chai, happy married life to her jare,
some guys are just time wasters

LOL.

Once upon a time "JILTED BY 8 MEN"spotted.

It is well my sister.

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by ijustdey: 9:06pm On Sep 09
ayam happy for her ooooooo gringrin





the man just come eat the left over
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:10pm On Sep 09
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the 9th man might just be a 'long term' scammer angry

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Akanbibabatunde(m): 9:13pm On Sep 09
[/right][right]
cheesy within a month?? Contract marriage...
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Nma27(f): 9:17pm On Sep 09
Rush in rush out?
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Ishilove: 9:43pm On Sep 09
Nutase:
This is gutter journalism. angry
Nope, it's soak away journalism.

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Ishilove: 9:48pm On Sep 09
This is what you get when you have a 'get married or die trying' mentality.

Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by kittykollinxx(m): 10:26pm On Sep 09
I'm sure the 9th guy isn't different from others but he prefers to hit and stay
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by 9jayes: 10:26pm On Sep 09
Akanbibabatunde:
[/right][right]
cheesy within a month?? Contract marriage...
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:26pm On Sep 09
Cool
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lifestrong: 10:26pm On Sep 09
Pray not to get divorced
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Krystaal(m): 10:27pm On Sep 09
Hahaha the way women Dey hustle marriage now ehn pass the way Messi Dey hustle World best player this year...na so I'm jam two fresh babes for bank today Dey just about wetin men don carry them see grin grin
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by olatade(m): 10:28pm On Sep 09
WARNING!
Don't read the comments below me!
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lafflaff123(m): 10:28pm On Sep 09
Ishilove:
This is what you get when you have a 'get married or die trying' mentality.

Sweery whatsup?remember me?i can be your number 1, so you dont have to deal with the other 7 people and i promise to stay with you forever.

Number 8 will not be your portion in Jesus Name.

I look like Tuface on the face, with the body of hercules,and the pocket of Dangote.

DM if interested before somebody else snatch me.
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Franco2017(m): 10:28pm On Sep 09
I need to see your face, so I can finally conclude the reason these men used and dump.
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Royalfurnitures: 10:29pm On Sep 09
God has finally compensated her, ..good she didn"t do anything irrational.

God has finally compensated her, ..good she didn"t do anything irrational.
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Chascop: 10:29pm On Sep 09
marriage.. no pishure..
Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by CaptainGOOD: 10:30pm On Sep 09
Amarabae:
Chai, happy married life to her jare,
some men are just time wasters,
if you both are above 27yrs and dating and he is not serious whenever you mention anything marriage,
he is a potential timewaster

Nwanyi oma

1 Like

