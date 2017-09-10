₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Islie: 8:35pm On Sep 09
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Fadiga24(m): 8:37pm On Sep 09
Hahahahahaha
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by dingbang(m): 8:38pm On Sep 09
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by GloriaNinja(f): 8:39pm On Sep 09
ONE MAN'S POISON. IS ANOTHER MAN'S MEAT.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Sabrina18(f): 8:40pm On Sep 09
Thanksgiving things.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lafflaff123(m): 8:41pm On Sep 09
Laughing Laughing Laughing.
I hope her dream has now come true that she is married finally?women with their i want to be married by all means mentality. Now waiting for the women of Nairaland to come and comment here.
Before you write anything here, make sure you are married. If not so, think about your condition too, and don't say or deceive yourself that i am in a committed relationship, because the man will leave you if better options show up.
I dey pity women SHA. Just imagine, as a MAN we can get married anytime we want, but for them?them go do JUJU, Go CHURCH, GO SEE PROPHET, HANG OUT FOR SHERATON HOTEL CAR PARK,SPEND MONEY FOR SMALL BOYS and still NO MARRIAGE.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Victornezzar: 8:41pm On Sep 09
Haahhahhaha
Just 2 weeks ooo.....she was engaged nd she later got married d next week
Ladies are desperate.....nd yet some galz would be saying hu marriage epp...deep down it's hurting dem
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Assman: 8:42pm On Sep 09
Congrats.. get married and get ur ass eaten.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by NancyMathews(f): 8:44pm On Sep 09
The whole thing seems rushed to me..
Hml to her tho
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Evaberry(f): 8:48pm On Sep 09
lol I'm coming
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by DanseMacabre(m): 8:49pm On Sep 09
I'm beginning to think that this Cyriacus dude fabricates some of these stories o.
Wetin go remain after eight intending suitors don drill the woman abunna finish? Anybody wey taste go know say na sour soup.
Plus four million for one isi aki guy When people with potential like us just dey find even one milla to blow? Where mens dey from see all these kyn women sef
Most likely, she has hoodwinked one naive guy into hitching her.
Sha, if na true story, happy married life to them. Make the guy sha use him head make we no come dey advise am for this very nairaland again.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Nutase(f): 8:51pm On Sep 09
This is gutter journalism.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by smardray(m): 8:56pm On Sep 09
hold on tight
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Amarabae(f): 9:01pm On Sep 09
Chai, happy married life to her jare,
some men are just time wasters,
if you both are above 27yrs and dating and he is not serious whenever you mention anything marriage,
he is a potential timewaster
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lafflaff123(m): 9:02pm On Sep 09
Amarabae:
LOL.
Once upon a time "JILTED BY 8 MEN"spotted.
It is well my sister.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by ijustdey: 9:06pm On Sep 09
ayam happy for her ooooooo
the man just come eat the left over
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:10pm On Sep 09
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the 9th man might just be a 'long term' scammer
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Akanbibabatunde(m): 9:13pm On Sep 09
within a month?? Contract marriage...
[/right][right]
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Nma27(f): 9:17pm On Sep 09
Rush in rush out?
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Ishilove: 9:43pm On Sep 09
Nutase:Nope, it's soak away journalism.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Ishilove: 9:48pm On Sep 09
This is what you get when you have a 'get married or die trying' mentality.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by kittykollinxx(m): 10:26pm On Sep 09
I'm sure the 9th guy isn't different from others but he prefers to hit and stay
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by 9jayes: 10:26pm On Sep 09
Akanbibabatunde:
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:26pm On Sep 09
Cool
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lifestrong: 10:26pm On Sep 09
Pray not to get divorced
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Krystaal(m): 10:27pm On Sep 09
Hahaha the way women Dey hustle marriage now ehn pass the way Messi Dey hustle World best player this year...na so I'm jam two fresh babes for bank today Dey just about wetin men don carry them see
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by olatade(m): 10:28pm On Sep 09
WARNING!
Don't read the comments below me!
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by lafflaff123(m): 10:28pm On Sep 09
Ishilove:
Sweery whatsup?remember me?i can be your number 1, so you dont have to deal with the other 7 people and i promise to stay with you forever.
Number 8 will not be your portion in Jesus Name.
I look like Tuface on the face, with the body of hercules,and the pocket of Dangote.
DM if interested before somebody else snatch me.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Franco2017(m): 10:28pm On Sep 09
I need to see your face, so I can finally conclude the reason these men used and dump.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Royalfurnitures: 10:29pm On Sep 09
God has finally compensated her, ..good she didn"t do anything irrational.
God has finally compensated her, ..good she didn"t do anything irrational.
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by Chascop: 10:29pm On Sep 09
marriage.. no pishure..
|Re: Lady Who Was Duped And Jilted By 8 Men Finally Got Married In Lagos by CaptainGOOD: 10:30pm On Sep 09
Amarabae:
Nwanyi oma
