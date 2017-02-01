₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Cambells: 7:37pm
The following video shows a woman who was interviewed by a TVC Correspondent while the Abuja #iStandWithBuhari protest was on.
When asked, the woman, who didn't even know why she was protesting said (interpreted) “I Am Very Hungry, I was invited by someone to come here and they agreed to pay Us ₦1,000 to Join the Protest".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_5mmIFQc4Q
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/video-showing-some-istandwithnigeria.html
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Cambells: 7:38pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by nlsmd: 7:41pm
You can imagine.. ..
119 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by vatiqan: 7:44pm
Same TVC? Something is fishy here. @Op, the thunder that would fire you ehn, is warming up from Lord's Choosen.
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by casttlebarbz(m): 7:44pm
i thought as much
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by TPAND: 7:51pm
Lauretta Ochoie see your life. See your life... yeye dey smell.
Even the protesters don't even know who is called Buhari
241 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by BiafranPrince: 7:58pm
Abasi Mbokkk
Chai APC....
107 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by oloriooko(m): 8:02pm
Cambells:OP na wa for you o
So the pro govt protesters were not hired abi?
Why is TVC - Tinubu TV the only station to corner this woman to say this rubbish?
OP so for your eye now Nigeria is improving abi where a litre of keto now goes for 500 and car battery is 25k?
We are not being foolish like some of you who have been so deceived that you now result to deceiving yourself.
Bubu missed it and plunged our economy into the mess we find ourselves today. He was very had any viable economic plan to salvage Nigeria all he had in mind was to be called president and push his Islamic agenda at the detriment of our economy.
We voted him in, we can also "protest" him out!
........Modified
I was so pissed with how some eediots came out as pro govt with all the problems we are facing that I was impatient to listen to the vid
Sorry for the mix up OP and apology to TVC and Tinubu
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by josephine123: 8:08pm
DEM PAY ALL THESE PEOPLE 1,000 naira each
APC will always look for excuse
WATCH : #iStandWithNigeria : Tasuedites and the Ogun youths joined the protest
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by FuckBuhari: 8:08pm
Look what the government has made of us "CLOWNS"Cos of #1000..
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by freeborn76(m): 8:08pm
This is silly! Nigerians are fed up, you don't have to pay us any amount for us to vent our anger. Was I also paid? I am awaiting someone to come and say I was paid to leave my house as early as 6 a.m. This is simply silly!
5 Likes
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by ANAMBRA11(m): 8:08pm
she must be an afonja muslim
59 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by conductor1: 8:08pm
1 Like
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by TINALETC3(f): 8:08pm
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Ajusshi: 8:09pm
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by obailala(m): 8:09pm
Naija people and selling of their birthright are like...
*abeg where that jacob zuma pishure dey?**
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Viking007(m): 8:09pm
oloriooko:Read the title again.
80 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by kings09(m): 8:09pm
You won't find sarrki, madridguy, ngeneukwenu, seeunmsg, efilefun for dis kind thread
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Promismike(m): 8:10pm
Just how we keep selling our future to the politicians. Tomorow we cry of misgovernance and injustice. Nigeria is rotten to the root!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Theultimate(m): 8:10pm
oloriooko:Oga, you'll have to re-edit this your post oo.
#IstandwithBuhari people were hired NOT #IstandwithNigeria.
As in, pro-govt protesters were hired. We understand your concern though. Igboro o rerin @all
18 Likes
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by musicwriter(m): 8:10pm
For a government that don't like freedom of speech?!!
10 Likes
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by MadeInTokyo: 8:11pm
Wonders shall never end
Tinubu owned tv station TVC is exposing Buhari and his APC Government led propaganda
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by signature2012(m): 8:11pm
Can you imagine the useless government we have..
Sarki,how much were you always paid to post here per comment to defend your President?
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Omudia11: 8:11pm
Foolish people
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by gurunlocker: 8:11pm
Wait for the David luiz of this government storm the thread and say this is a lie....
2 Likes
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by kings09(m): 8:11pm
U no fit talk?
obailala:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by slawomir: 8:12pm
Please who are those that trekked from Lagos to Abuja when APC won? Please, we need them to trek to London and confirm something for us.
61 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by tundeshola: 8:12pm
D brain behind it is...she said she's hungry!!!
5 Likes
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by tommykiwi(m): 8:12pm
APC Una scam pass Dasuki Gate.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video by Stancity(m): 8:12pm
Hahahaha
This is the height of illiteracy among APC supporters.. What if death came as a result of the protest, so 1K is worth her life.. SMH
13 Likes 1 Share
