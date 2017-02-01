Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video (38662 Views)

Abuja Rally Divides Pro-buhari Group / VIDEO: We Don't Know Why We Are Here - Pro Goodluck Jonathan "Protesters" In UK / Police Chase Pro-Buhari Supporters Out Of PDP Presidential Rally In Kaduna (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





When asked, the woman, who didn't even know why she was protesting said (interpreted) “I Am Very Hungry, I was invited by someone to come here and they agreed to pay Us ₦1,000 to Join the Protest".





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_5mmIFQc4Q



Source: The following video shows a woman who was interviewed by a TVC Correspondent while the Abuja #iStandWithBuhari protest was on.When asked, the woman, who didn't even know why she was protesting said (interpreted) “I Am Very Hungry, I was invited by someone to come here and they agreed to pay Us ₦1,000 to Join the Protest".Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/video-showing-some-istandwithnigeria.html 16 Likes 5 Shares

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like 1 Share

You can imagine.. .. 119 Likes 9 Shares

Same TVC? Something is fishy here. @Op, the thunder that would fire you ehn, is warming up from Lord's Choosen. 31 Likes 3 Shares

i thought as much 14 Likes 2 Shares

Lauretta Ochoie see your life. See your life... yeye dey smell.



Even the protesters don't even know who is called Buhari 241 Likes 18 Shares





Chai APC.... Abasi MbokkkChai APC.... 107 Likes 11 Shares

Cambells:

The following video shows a woman who was interviewed by a TVC correspondent while the Abuja #iStandWithBuhari protest was on.



When asked, the woman, who didn't even know why she was protesting said (interpreted) “I Am Very Hungry, I was invited by someone to come here and they agreed to pay Us ₦1,000 to Join the Protest".





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_5mmIFQc4Q



Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/video-showing-some-istandwithnigeria.html OP na wa for you o

So the pro govt protesters were not hired abi?

Why is TVC - Tinubu TV the only station to corner this woman to say this rubbish?

OP so for your eye now Nigeria is improving abi where a litre of keto now goes for 500 and car battery is 25k?

We are not being foolish like some of you who have been so deceived that you now result to deceiving yourself.

Bubu missed it and plunged our economy into the mess we find ourselves today. He was very had any viable economic plan to salvage Nigeria all he had in mind was to be called president and push his Islamic agenda at the detriment of our economy.

We voted him in, we can also "protest" him out!



........Modified

I was so pissed with how some eediots came out as pro govt with all the problems we are facing that I was impatient to listen to the vid

Sorry for the mix up OP and apology to TVC and Tinubu OP na wa for you oSo the pro govt protesters were not hired abi?Why is TVC - Tinubu TV the only station to corner this woman to say this rubbish?OP so for your eye now Nigeria is improving abi where a litre of keto now goes for 500 and car battery is 25k?We are not being foolish like some of you who have been so deceived that you now result to deceiving yourself.Bubu missed it and plunged our economy into the mess we find ourselves today. He was very had any viable economic plan to salvage Nigeria all he had in mind was to be called president and push his Islamic agenda at the detriment of our economy.We voted him in, we can also "protest" him out!........ModifiedI was so pissed with how some eediots came out as pro govt with all the problems we are facing that I was impatient to listen to the vidSorry for the mix up OP and apology to TVC and Tinubu 23 Likes 2 Shares

DEM PAY ALL THESE PEOPLE 1,000 naira each



APC will always look for excuse





WATCH : #iStandWithNigeria : Tasuedites and the Ogun youths joined the protest



9 Likes 1 Share

Look what the government has made of us "CLOWNS"Cos of #1000.. 43 Likes 3 Shares

This is silly! Nigerians are fed up, you don't have to pay us any amount for us to vent our anger. Was I also paid? I am awaiting someone to come and say I was paid to leave my house as early as 6 a.m. This is simply silly! 5 Likes

she must be an afonja muslim she must be an afonja muslim 59 Likes 3 Shares





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCkE9kJD0dA Video 1 Like



Naija people and selling of their birthright are like...



*abeg where that jacob zuma pishure dey?** Naija people and selling of their birthright are like...*abeg where that jacob zuma pishure dey?** 9 Likes 1 Share

oloriooko:



OP na wa for you o

So the pro govt protesters were not hired abi?

Why is TVC - Tinubu TV the only station to corner this woman to say this rubbish?

OP so for your eye now Nigeria is improving abi where a litre of keto now goes for 500 and car battery is 25k?

We are not being foolish like some of you who have been so deceived that you now result to deceiving yourself.

Bubu missed it and plunged our economy into the mess we find ourselves today. He was very had any viable economic plan to salvage Nigeria all he had in mind was to be called president and push his Islamic agenda at the detriment of our economy.

We voted him in, we can also "protest" him out! Read the title again. 80 Likes 3 Shares

You won't find sarrki, madridguy, ngeneukwenu, seeunmsg, efilefun for dis kind thread 54 Likes 2 Shares

Just how we keep selling our future to the politicians. Tomorow we cry of misgovernance and injustice. Nigeria is rotten to the root! 14 Likes 1 Share

oloriooko:



OP na wa for you o

So the pro govt protesters were not hired abi?

Why is TVC - Tinubu TV the only station to corner this woman to say this rubbish?

OP so for your eye now Nigeria is improving abi where a litre of keto now goes for 500 and car battery is 25k?

We are not being foolish like some of you who have been so deceived that you now result to deceiving yourself.

Bubu missed it and plunged our economy into the mess we find ourselves today. He was very had any viable economic plan to salvage Nigeria all he had in mind was to be called president and push his Islamic agenda at the detriment of our economy.

We voted him in, we can also "protest" him out! Oga, you'll have to re-edit this your post oo.



#IstandwithBuhari people were hired NOT #IstandwithNigeria.



As in, pro-govt protesters were hired. We understand your concern though. Igboro o rerin @all Oga, you'll have to re-edit this your post oo.#IstandwithBuhari people were hired NOT #IstandwithNigeria.As in, pro-govt protesters were hired. We understand your concern though. Igboro o rerin @all 18 Likes

For a government that don't like freedom of speech?!! 10 Likes





Wonders shall never end





Tinubu owned tv station TVC is exposing Buhari and his APC Government led propaganda 36 Likes 3 Shares

Can you imagine the useless government we have..



Sarki,how much were you always paid to post here per comment to defend your President? 51 Likes 1 Share

Foolish people 5 Likes 1 Share

Wait for the David luiz of this government storm the thread and say this is a lie.... 2 Likes

obailala:





U no fit talk? 3 Likes 1 Share

Please who are those that trekked from Lagos to Abuja when APC won? Please, we need them to trek to London and confirm something for us. 61 Likes 5 Shares

D brain behind it is...she said she's hungry!!! 5 Likes

APC Una scam pass Dasuki Gate. 18 Likes 1 Share