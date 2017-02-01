₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:40am
The issue of domestic violence can not be over-emphasised. A woman was left bloodied after she was allegedly battered by her husband yesterday night. According to Human Rights activist; Emeka Ugwuonye who shared this, the woman is still in the same house with her alleged beater (husband) because she has no place to go.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/woman-left-bloodied-after-being.html
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:41am
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Airforce1(m): 8:41am
1 Like
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:43am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:44am
when will some men learn
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by comradespade(m): 8:48am
Airforce1:
with what you wrote up there you think you are making sense abi?
issokay kwantinue.
guys no matter what just try to control ur temper.........................to walk away is the bravest option
20 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 8:51am
no matter what she does, women are meant to provoke, while a REAL man deals with it without laying a hand on her. there are many ways to punish women even those that feel they are mad
Airforce1:
13 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Airforce1(m): 8:54am
Those 2 guys quoting me to type bullshit for cheap "Likes" should wait till I'm done before quoting.
Na people like una (pretenders) dey beat woman pass.
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:05am
some men re wolves.the man needs to be taking to the boxing Ring with Anthony Joshua to test his strength.
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Stupedinluv(f): 9:15am
Airforce1:But you can tolerate "foul languages" from your fellow men abi.
14 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Pidgin2(f): 9:17am
If her single friends ask her how far, she will say she is happily married. Unfortunately, scars don't hide under make up
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 9:18am
Stupedinluv:
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Pidgin2(f): 9:22am
Airforce1:
Your English Sha. I am sure you will excuse the man's faults because he is a man. What if her husband is a bully and derives pleasure in intimidating her?
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Airforce1(m): 9:23am
Pidgin2:
You've just bullied me
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Authoreety: 9:41am
comradespade:
And u think u are d one who made sense
Huh?
Then wait until u are married cos obviously u aint married yet.......
Luk, some womens character nd mouth will jst automaticaly raise ur hand against dem even b4 u realise ur hand hav left ur side
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Authoreety: 9:41am
comradespade:
And u think u are d one who made sense
Huh?
Then wait until u are married cos obviously u aint married yet.......
Luk, some womens character nd mouth will jst automaticaly raise ur hand against dem even b4 u realise ur hand hav left ur side
Pray u dnt get married 2 such
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Origin(f): 10:19am
Nowhere to go.
Ummmmm.
A choice between life and death, joy and sorrow, and nowhere to go?
I pray you find peace and joy and the knowledge to know that drinking garri as a free happy person is better than eating fried rice as a slave.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Authoreety: 10:22am
Stupedinluv:
Point of correction,men don't "foul language"
Do u kno dat its rare for a guy squatting wt anoda guy 2 foul language his benefactor?
Then I wonder y a woman I went 2 her fadas hous wt my relations nd asked her 2 cum live wt me shld eva "foul language" me......
Madam if u dnt like my doings then pack nd disappear cos I'm d captain in my boat......
If my lady has d impetus 2 foul language me her husband, I gues ild also borow some of her impetus 2 nebuchadnezzar her!
Ho ha!
So make evribody gbadokwa anya o
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Artistree: 10:25am
Airforce1:Please read your first sentence again, this time very slowly. Does it make any sense to you?
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Tbillz(m): 10:37am
Woman always!!! I begin to wonder is kitten a blessing or a curse to women na# Just thinking
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by GreenMavro: 10:38am
see ha lips like shaun wright phi-LIPS own
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Kalman(m): 10:39am
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by teozey111(m): 10:40am
men who raise there hands on women are scums ....and women control ur mouth....not all men have head on their shoulders
1 Like
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by MayhorE(m): 10:40am
she too dey bleach sef
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Rick9(m): 10:41am
Bad
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by femi4(m): 10:41am
Pidgin2:You better go and marry....don't try to justify your singleness
1 Like
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by Opistorincos(m): 10:41am
Raising fingers on a lady is effing bad
1 Like
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by passyhansome(m): 10:41am
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by SIRKAY98(m): 10:42am
What transpired?
Dont just come here and post rubish
D man cannot just stand up and treat you like this when you hv not got him angry or speak insultive words.c
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by blackboy(m): 10:42am
The government needs to make it a criminal offence to do things like this with serious punishment for the offender
|Re: Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics by lonelydora(m): 10:42am
It takes a matured man to ignore a woman's rant.
2 Likes
