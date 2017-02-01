Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Left Bloodied After Her Husband Battered Her. Graphic Pics (9029 Views)

Source; The issue of domestic violence can not be over-emphasised. A woman was left bloodied after she was allegedly battered by her husband yesterday night. According to Human Rights activist; Emeka Ugwuonye who shared this, the woman is still in the same house with her alleged beater (husband) because she has no place to go.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/woman-left-bloodied-after-being.html 1 Share

when will some men learn

Did her husband just woke up and started beating her for no reason?





with what you wrote up there you think you are making sense abi?







issokay kwantinue.







guys no matter what just try to control ur temper.........................to walk away is the bravest option

Did her husband just woke up and started beating her for no reason?



I'm not in support of woman battering and I've never hit on a woman before and may God not let that happen.





But I think women should watch the kind of language they use on their husband because not all man can tolerate foul languages from women. no matter what she does, women are meant to provoke, while a REAL man deals with it without laying a hand on her. there are many ways to punish women even those that feel they are mad 13 Likes

Those 2 guys quoting me to type bullshit for cheap "Likes" should wait till I'm done before quoting.





Na people like una (pretenders) dey beat woman pass. 11 Likes

some men re wolves.the man needs to be taking to the boxing Ring with Anthony Joshua to test his strength.

Did her husband just woke up and started beating her for no reason?



I'm not in support of woman battering and I've never hit on a woman before and may God not let that happen.





But I think women should watch the kind of language they use on their husband because not all man can tolerate foul languages from women.



Last night I stopped by to pick up a friend, and overheard couple quarrelling.

The wife was calling the husband "Oloshi Oloriburuku okurin".

But you can tolerate "foul languages" from your fellow men abi.

If her single friends ask her how far, she will say she is happily married. Unfortunately, scars don't hide under make up

But you can tolerate "foul languages" from your fellow men abi.











lol

Did her husband just woke up and started beating her for no reason?



I'm not in support of woman battering and I've never hit on a woman before and may God not let that happen.





But I think women should watch the kind of language they use on their husband because not all man can tolerate foul languages from women.



Last night I stopped by to pick up a friend, and overheard couple quarrelling.

The wife was calling the husband "Oloshi Oloriburuku okurin".

That's bad.

Your English Sha. I am sure you will excuse the man's faults because he is a man. What if her husband is a bully and derives pleasure in intimidating her?

Your English Sha. I am sure you will excuse the man's faults because he is a man. What if her husband is a bully and derives pleasure in intimidating her?

You've just bullied me

with what you wrote up there you think you are making sense abi?







issokay kwantinue.







guys no matter what just try to control ur temper.........................to walk away is the bravest option

And u think u are d one who made sense





Huh ?







Then wait until u are married cos obviously u aint married yet.......









And u think u are d one who made sense

Huh ?

Then wait until u are married cos obviously u aint married yet.......

Luk, some womens character nd mouth will jst automaticaly raise ur hand against dem even b4 u realise ur hand hav left ur side

with what you wrote up there you think you are making sense abi?







issokay kwantinue.







guys no matter what just try to control ur temper.........................to walk away is the bravest option

And u think u are d one who made sense





Huh ?







Then wait until u are married cos obviously u aint married yet.......









Luk, some womens character nd mouth will jst automaticaly raise ur hand against dem even b4 u realise ur hand hav left ur side





Pray u dnt get married 2 such

Nowhere to go.



Ummmmm.



A choice between life and death, joy and sorrow, and nowhere to go?



I pray you find peace and joy and the knowledge to know that drinking garri as a free happy person is better than eating fried rice as a slave. 2 Likes

But you can tolerate "foul languages" from your fellow men abi.















Point of correction,men don't "foul language"





Do u kno dat its rare for a guy squatting wt anoda guy 2 foul language his benefactor ?







Then I wonder y a woman I went 2 her fadas hous wt my relations nd asked her 2 cum live wt me shld eva "foul language" me......







Madam if u dnt like my doings then pack nd disappear cos I'm d captain in my boat......









If my lady has d impetus 2 foul language me her husband, I gues ild also borow some of her impetus 2 nebuchadnezzar her!



Ho ha!





Point of correction,men don't "foul language"

Do u kno dat its rare for a guy squatting wt anoda guy 2 foul language his benefactor

Then I wonder y a woman I went 2 her fadas hous wt my relations nd asked her 2 cum live wt me shld eva "foul language" me......

Madam if u dnt like my doings then pack nd disappear cos I'm d captain in my boat......

If my lady has d impetus 2 foul language me her husband, I gues ild also borow some of her impetus 2 nebuchadnezzar her!

Ho ha!

So make evribody gbadokwa anya o

Did her husband just woke up and started beating her for no reason?



I'm not in support of woman battering and I've never hit on a woman before and may God not let that happen.





But I think women should watch the kind of language they use on their husband because not all man can tolerate foul languages from women.



Last night I stopped by to pick up a friend, and overheard couple quarrelling.

The wife was calling the husband "Oloshi Oloriburuku okurin".

Please read your first sentence again, this time very slowly. Does it make any sense to you?

Woman always!!! I begin to wonder is kitten a blessing or a curse to women na# Just thinking

see ha lips like shaun wright phi-LIPS own

men who raise there hands on women are scums ....and women control ur mouth....not all men have head on their shoulders 1 Like

she too dey bleach sef

Bad

You better go and marry....don't try to justify your singleness

Raising fingers on a lady is effing bad 1 Like

What transpired?



Dont just come here and post rubish



D man cannot just stand up and treat you like this when you hv not got him angry or speak insultive words.c 2 Likes

The government needs to make it a criminal offence to do things like this with serious punishment for the offender