This is the height of confusion. did i get it wrong? should i have remained with him? please advice.



I feel like i am the problem. maybe i should just disappear. solve the problem for both of them. i really do love the incumbent. This is the height of confusion. did i get it wrong? should i have remained with him? please advice.I feel like i am the problem. maybe i should just disappear. solve the problem for both of them. i really do love the incumbent. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm....that's what happens when we expect too much from people and lack patience to accept what they can offer at the moment! 24 Likes 1 Share

I understand your plight. But you have to face your ex squarely and let him know your stand. And tell your incumbent one how you're feeling. Let him know he's not giving you enough attention. 1 Like

Hmmm....that's what happens when we expect too much from people and lack patience to accept what they can offer at the moment! Walk in a (WO) man shoe before psychoanalysing them. Walk in a (WO) man shoe before psychoanalysing them. 3 Likes

I understand your plight. But you have to face your ex squarely and let him know your stand. And tell your incumbent one how you're feeling. Let him know he's not giving you enough attention.

how can you do that without sounding like you are comparing them.

face my ex squarely? how do you mean?

because he has said he isnt ready to let go until he sees a ring. how can you do that without sounding like you are comparing them.face my ex squarely? how do you mean?because he has said he isnt ready to let go until he sees a ring. 1 Like 1 Share

Walk in a (WO) man shoe before psychoanalysing them. Lols...don't make this a gender specific one....everyone faces challenges. Learn contentment! Lols...don't make this a gender specific one....everyone faces challenges. Learn contentment! 1 Like

Hmmm....that's what happens when we expect too much from people and lack patience to accept what they can offer at the moment!

i am not expecting too much.

infact i dont ask for much, not to talk of 'too'... i am not expecting too much.infact i dont ask for much, not to talk of 'too'...

You sabi speak Grammer sha...



Well done



Find a way to make your incumbent available by chasing away your ex...



I mean, if it means re-exing him, you should..



Ex(es) ain't loyal at all 8 Likes

how can you do that without sounding like you are comparing them.

You don't need to tell him you are getting attention elsewhere. Tell him you are not getting enough attention from him... And do anything good that would get his attention.

face my ex squarely? how do you mean?

because he has said he isnt ready to let go until he sees a ring.

Tell him, you are in a relationship and you don't care how much he shows you attention, you are loyal to your incumbent boyfriend. Consider the reason he became your ex. It's nature. We hide it for a few times, but we will still go back to it. If you allow him to go on like that, you are giving him the rein to control your life. Know what you want and go for it. You don't need to tell him you are getting attention elsewhere. Tell him you are not getting enough attention from him... And do anything good that would get his attention.Tell him, you are in a relationship and you don't care how much he shows you attention, you are loyal to your incumbent boyfriend. Consider the reason he became your ex. It's nature. We hide it for a few times, but we will still go back to it. If you allow him to go on like that, you are giving him the rein to control your life. Know what you want and go for it. 7 Likes

i am not expecting too much.

infact i dont ask for much, not to talk of 'too'... Ok....your ex is only available because you are available. I sense the incumbent is the rebound guy. Obviously, you still have that cute feeling on seeing your ex. I'd advise you go back to that available ex and work things out. NoOk....your ex is only available because you are available. I sense the incumbent is the rebound guy. Obviously, you still have that cute feeling on seeing your ex. I'd advise you go back to that available ex and work things out. 4 Likes

No

Ok....your ex is only available because you are available. I sense the incumbent is the rebound guy. Obviously, you still have that cute feeling on seeing your ex. I'd advise you go back to that available ex and work things out. You no get gf abi You no get gf abi 1 Like

No

Ok....your ex is only available because you are available. I sense the incumbent is the rebound guy. Obviously, you still have that cute feeling on seeing your ex. I'd advise you go back to that available ex and work things out.

i dont think he is the rebound guy.

the issue here is its a long distance thing with the incumbent.

the ex is a walking distance and he understands me totally.

plus he knows my weak points.

i broke up cos of genotype. i dont think he is the rebound guy.the issue here is its a long distance thing with the incumbent.the ex is a walking distance and he understands me totally.plus he knows my weak points.i broke up cos of genotype. 3 Likes

i dont think he is the rebound guy. the issue here is its a long distance thing with the incumbent. the ex is a walking distance and he understands me totally. plus he knows my weak points. i broke up cos of genotype. Oh.. sorry to hear that.. Think of your future while making this decision. Oh.. sorry to hear that.. Think of your future while making this decision. 5 Likes

i dont think he is the rebound guy.

the issue here is its a long distance thing with the incumbent.

the ex is a walking distance and he understands me totally.

plus he knows my weak points.

i broke up cos of genotype.

Hmmm...I see. That's a strong one. Regardless, you must lose sight of the seashore before you can cross the ocean. Hmmm...I see. That's a strong one. Regardless, you must lose sight of the seashore before you can cross the ocean. 5 Likes



relationship has turned me into something else.

when did i get to this point of sharing my life on social media!

i dont think relationship is good for my mental health.



sabi person in Nigeria cannot have a drama free relationship again?

ayaf tire. see my life!relationship has turned me into something else.when did i get to this point of sharing my life on social media!i dont think relationship is good for my mental health.sabi person in Nigeria cannot have a drama free relationship again?ayaf tire.

You sabi speak Grammer sha...



Well done



Find a way to make your incumbent available by chasing away your ex...



I mean, if it means re-exing him, you should..



Ex(es) ain't loyal at all

hmmm...

what this one is? hmmm...what this one is?

hmmm...

what this one is? You mind rephrasing that BS for the sake of clarity?



TheSlyone2:



You mind rephrasing that BS for the sake of clarity? what is BS?

what is BS?

You don't wanna know



TheSlyone2:



You don't wanna know smh

smh

You know why I don't take people like you serious?



196 Posts, 61 topics seem unbalanced to me...



Anytime your finger scratches, you go right ahead and create a topic. How am I sure that this scenario took place in the real life?



Smh.... 7 Likes

I don't know how people find it so easy to go back to their ex. If you know you can' let go why leave him/her in the 1st place. I will rather remain single than date a girl twice. That same thing that separated us in the 1st place will always be around. We can best be friends . In your case op, since it is a genotype issue, make him understand that the future is more important than any romantic feeling he is having now. Pray for him to get someone he likes, . Perhaps he will free you..... let ex remain ex... 4 Likes

You know why I don't take people like you serious?



196 Posts, 61 topics seem unbalanced to me...



Anytime your finger scratches, you go right ahead and create a topic. How am I sure that this scenario took place in the real life?



Smh....

Yeah...

That's true.

But...

Are you sure this scenario is that of a scratchy hand? Yeah...That's true.But...Are you sure this scenario is that of a scratchy hand?

Yeah...

That's true.

But...

Are you sure this scenario is that of a scratchy hand? Bae, people go to extreme atimes jus to satisfy their intent..



Some, in their bid for attention and what I view, they put up an imaginary topic here. Are we to blame them?



Absolutely No. Seun self will be happy to see his investment grows in lips and bounds regardless of the originality of the contents posted here...



If perhaps, this post wasn't birth out of falsehood and need for attention, what about the 60 other topics. Are you saying they all relate to you?

Bae, people go to extreme atimes jus to satisfy their intent..



Some, in their bid for attention and what I view, they put up an imaginary topic here. Are we to blame them?



Absolutely No. Seun self will be happy to see his investment grows in lips and bounds regardless of the originality of the contents posted here...



If perhaps, this post wasn't birth out of falsehood and need for attention, what about the 60 other topics. Are you saying they all relate to you?

Sly I run a blog.

Some of my blog post are here too.

Duurrhhh Sly I run a blog.Some of my blog post are here too.Duurrhhh 2 Likes 1 Share

Sly I run a blog.

Some of my blog post are here too.

Duurrhhh Gotya



You mind dropping the directory to your domain?

Gotya



You mind dropping the directory to your domain?

It's

You didn't get me.



Duuurrrrhhhh It's www.rainafather.wordpress.com. You didn't get me.Duuurrrrhhhh 1 Like

It's www.rainafather.wordpress.com.

You didn't get me.



Duuurrrrhhhh Gotya ma'am



Will check it out 1 Like 1 Share

Gotya ma'am



Will check it out Sly stop nau.

People are reading this...

Don't make it sound unserious, because it is.

...

You didn't get me.

Durrhhh.



Don't reply this. Sly stop nau.People are reading this...Don't make it sound unserious, because it is....You didn't get me.Durrhhh.Don't reply this.

Sly stop nau.

People are reading this...

Don't make it sound unserious, because it is.

...

You didn't get me.

Durrhhh.



Don't reply this.

Gotya



I read through your blog...



Good work... 1 Like

unfortunately itz dsame issue d nation is going tru, d country's Ex ( Goodluck Jonathan ) happen to b more available within d country dan her incumbent fulani (Buhari) datz roaming arnd d globe 9 Likes 2 Shares