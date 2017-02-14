₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,053 members, 3,364,721 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent (11604 Views)
Nl Ladies And Gentlemen, Any Ex Is Trouble / 5 Reason Why S.ex Is Very Painful For Some Women / Describe Your EX (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 12:10pm On Feb 11
This is the height of confusion. did i get it wrong? should i have remained with him? please advice.
I feel like i am the problem. maybe i should just disappear. solve the problem for both of them. i really do love the incumbent.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by LordIsaac(m): 12:13pm On Feb 11
Hmmm....that's what happens when we expect too much from people and lack patience to accept what they can offer at the moment!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Divepen1(m): 12:16pm On Feb 11
I understand your plight. But you have to face your ex squarely and let him know your stand. And tell your incumbent one how you're feeling. Let him know he's not giving you enough attention.
1 Like
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Divepen1(m): 12:18pm On Feb 11
LordIsaac:Walk in a (WO) man shoe before psychoanalysing them.
3 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 12:19pm On Feb 11
Divepen1:
how can you do that without sounding like you are comparing them.
face my ex squarely? how do you mean?
because he has said he isnt ready to let go until he sees a ring.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by LordIsaac(m): 12:20pm On Feb 11
Divepen1:Lols...don't make this a gender specific one....everyone faces challenges. Learn contentment!
1 Like
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 12:21pm On Feb 11
LordIsaac:
i am not expecting too much.
infact i dont ask for much, not to talk of 'too'...
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 12:24pm On Feb 11
You sabi speak Grammer sha...
Well done
Find a way to make your incumbent available by chasing away your ex...
I mean, if it means re-exing him, you should..
Ex(es) ain't loyal at all
8 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Divepen1(m): 12:27pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:You don't need to tell him you are getting attention elsewhere. Tell him you are not getting enough attention from him... And do anything good that would get his attention.
face my ex squarely? how do you mean?
Tell him, you are in a relationship and you don't care how much he shows you attention, you are loyal to your incumbent boyfriend. Consider the reason he became your ex. It's nature. We hide it for a few times, but we will still go back to it. If you allow him to go on like that, you are giving him the rein to control your life. Know what you want and go for it.
7 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by LordIsaac(m): 12:29pm On Feb 11
No
Alero3Arubi:Ok....your ex is only available because you are available. I sense the incumbent is the rebound guy. Obviously, you still have that cute feeling on seeing your ex. I'd advise you go back to that available ex and work things out.
4 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Divepen1(m): 12:31pm On Feb 11
LordIsaac:You no get gf abi
1 Like
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 12:41pm On Feb 11
LordIsaac:
i dont think he is the rebound guy.
the issue here is its a long distance thing with the incumbent.
the ex is a walking distance and he understands me totally.
plus he knows my weak points.
i broke up cos of genotype.
3 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Divepen1(m): 12:54pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:Oh.. sorry to hear that.. Think of your future while making this decision.
5 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by LordIsaac(m): 12:58pm On Feb 11
H
Alero3Arubi:Hmmm...I see. That's a strong one. Regardless, you must lose sight of the seashore before you can cross the ocean.
5 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 1:03pm On Feb 11
see my life!
relationship has turned me into something else.
when did i get to this point of sharing my life on social media!
i dont think relationship is good for my mental health.
sabi person in Nigeria cannot have a drama free relationship again?
ayaf tire.
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 1:18pm On Feb 11
TheSlyone2:
hmmm...
what this one is?
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 1:20pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:You mind rephrasing that BS for the sake of clarity?
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 1:23pm On Feb 11
what is BS?
TheSlyone2:
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 1:25pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:You don't wanna know
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 1:37pm On Feb 11
smh
TheSlyone2:
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 1:44pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:You know why I don't take people like you serious?
196 Posts, 61 topics seem unbalanced to me...
Anytime your finger scratches, you go right ahead and create a topic. How am I sure that this scenario took place in the real life?
Smh....
7 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by paulsibility(m): 2:16pm On Feb 11
I don't know how people find it so easy to go back to their ex. If you know you can' let go why leave him/her in the 1st place. I will rather remain single than date a girl twice. That same thing that separated us in the 1st place will always be around. We can best be friends . In your case op, since it is a genotype issue, make him understand that the future is more important than any romantic feeling he is having now. Pray for him to get someone he likes, . Perhaps he will free you..... let ex remain ex...
4 Likes
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 2:44pm On Feb 11
TheSlyone2:
Yeah...
That's true.
But...
Are you sure this scenario is that of a scratchy hand?
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 2:56pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:Bae, people go to extreme atimes jus to satisfy their intent..
Some, in their bid for attention and what I view, they put up an imaginary topic here. Are we to blame them?
Absolutely No. Seun self will be happy to see his investment grows in lips and bounds regardless of the originality of the contents posted here...
If perhaps, this post wasn't birth out of falsehood and need for attention, what about the 60 other topics. Are you saying they all relate to you?
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 3:29pm On Feb 11
TheSlyone2:
Sly I run a blog.
Some of my blog post are here too.
Duurrhhh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 3:45pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:Gotya
You mind dropping the directory to your domain?
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 4:20pm On Feb 11
TheSlyone2:
It's www.rainafather.wordpress.com.
You didn't get me.
Duuurrrrhhhh
1 Like
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 6:20pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:Gotya ma'am
Will check it out
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 7:00pm On Feb 11
TheSlyone2:Sly stop nau.
People are reading this...
Don't make it sound unserious, because it is.
...
You didn't get me.
Durrhhh.
Don't reply this.
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by TheSlyone2(m): 7:04pm On Feb 11
Alero3Arubi:
Gotya
I read through your blog...
Good work...
1 Like
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by NemzySeries(m): 7:09pm On Feb 11
unfortunately itz dsame issue d nation is going tru, d country's Ex ( Goodluck Jonathan ) happen to b more available within d country dan her incumbent fulani (Buhari) datz roaming arnd d globe
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Your Ex Is More Available Than Your Incumbent by Alero3Arubi(f): 7:14pm On Feb 11
NemzySeries:
NemzySeries, please I am not in the same situation as Nigeria oooo.
That is making it worse than it really is.
Do you hate me that much to wish me RECESSION on all counts.
Things Men Wished Women Knew! / Why Are Most Nigerian Guys So Se.x Starved?????? / Mr Nairaland - Elimination Round 2
Viewing this topic: FedericGodwin(m), Lanty01(m), kenneth4000, eigmaticme, kashey05(m), kponkedenge(m), rhymesnoni(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), bhadmus101, Girltee1(f), tunboy(m), Lakeside247(m), inspired4real, sdav, Horlalaykon, mrjojo, Houseboy419, Guseh(m), atoleybaba(m), Sohot1(m), LEMVEG, LordXaaan, 3atrey, tobiit(m), AYOUNG(m), debedebe(m), ambassadorgozie(m), sunsplash99(m), paulsowande(m), Donshemzy1234(f), Toosure70, cletz991(m), kollistic(m), stphil, Hadeyeancah(m), Babtossdan(m), sirequity(m), awofodu3, Bestlily(f), Hardamz(m), NatureDavid, Seunpaul01(m), arodavoo(m), mixter(m), Omonoba1, Alibature, oprahwinneie(f), Oluwolex2000(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17