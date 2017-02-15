₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Islie: 9:55pm
A middle aged Nigerian man has discovered that a young man he raised from birth and who is now 32 years old is not his biological son , after all.
Pic 2: Valentine and his ‘ dad’ Oscar at his graduation from university in Britain
Pic 3: Result of the DNA test
Pic 4: A terribly disappointed Oscar lets out horrendous wail !
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Omagago(m): 9:57pm
What a pity. Fear Women
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:01pm
That woman is very wicked. There are some secret that are not meant to reveal no matter what happen. She should have taken that secret to grave instead of hurting the man because she knew the man is not the real father .
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Jibril659: 10:02pm
Nawa o
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:06pm
gobe
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Nbote(m): 10:07pm
Choiii... Why bring it up afta 32yrs.. Dats plain evil.
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by GossipHeart(m): 10:14pm
Women are heartless and evil
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:14pm
What!
This is so painful!!
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by jesus500(m): 10:14pm
His wife knew about it all along but kept the truth away from him, some women are dangerously bad and extremely wicked.
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by fijiano202(m): 10:14pm
Fear woman pass satan and death....cos hell hath no fury like a badass woman
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by luckgood(m): 10:15pm
This is real definition of Labour in Vain. After devil I think nEmoW should be the next thing to fear.
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by aljharem(m): 10:15pm
Kill her
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:15pm
Looking at the pictures, you dont need a DNA test to tell you, its very obvious. Apart from physical features, there are certain behaviours i expect my child to display, i guess the man was just too ignorant
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by donsteady(m): 10:15pm
May we never experience this kind of one chance. Amen!
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by momodub: 10:15pm
See trouble
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Jostico(m): 10:15pm
so painful
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Gingerr(f): 10:16pm
This is deep
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by cyberdurable(m): 10:16pm
Choi
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by me69: 10:16pm
Islie:Good lesson for those marrying ashayos out there
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Firstcitizen: 10:16pm
Women have the DNA of Satan
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by thorpido(m): 10:16pm
That woman is wicked.Why can't she be upfront from the beginning instead of causing sorrow to the man and the son.
Like I always say,men that are not street smart or men who are philanderers are the ones 'buy' these pregnancies.How will you not know 'when' you sowed and also 'examine your harvest'?
soberdrunk:You sabi.Some men just dull.How will you not look out for similarities with you in a child you see around your house all the time?
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by lanrextop09(m): 10:16pm
You trust a woman at your own peril,can never trust my mother
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by emvico(m): 10:17pm
that evil woman should be stone to death
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Jibril659: 10:17pm
Xcelinteriors:
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by abike12(f): 10:17pm
Dang. After 32 years, not fair at all
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by promohouse: 10:17pm
okokobioko!!!!
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by grandstar(m): 10:17pm
Very sad.
Its quite common these days.
Its best men secretly take a DNA test of all their children to ascertain their DNA. Better to know early than die of a heart attack when old!)
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:17pm
Haba, woman you wicked. After 32years, Obirin! Fear them.
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by leewin(m): 10:18pm
this is just plain evil...... after 32years BTW there's a tad resemblance btw them or am I d only 1 seeing it?
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by MrHighSea: 10:18pm
Hell is empty cos the devil is here with us.
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by donestk(m): 10:18pm
The heart of a woman is an ocean deep of secrets - Rose (Titanic)
|Re: Man Discovers 32-year-old ‘son’ Isn’t His Child (photos) by Berlynn(f): 10:18pm
nmu nwayi na real wa oooi
