A middle aged Nigerian man has discovered that a young man he raised from birth and who is now 32 years old is not his biological son , after all.



The Nigerian man who resides in the United Kingdom, Mr . Oscar, was forced to arrange for a DNA test to determine the paternity of his erstwhile son, Valentine, when his wife allegedly told their presumed son that Oscar was not likely to be Valentine’ s biological father.



Valentine had dragged his supposed dad , Oscar , to a DNA test centre in Britain after his mother informed him a month ago that the man who had brought him up for the last 32 years may not actually be his dad.



As a doting father , Oscar had brought Valentine to England from Nigeria and put him through school.



When the result of the DNA test was read to him , Oscar wailed in agony as the results said there was “ no per cent chance ” he and Valentine were father and son.



Oscar wailed in despair as he asked : “ He ’ s not my son ?”



Valentine was speechless.



http://punchng.com/man-discovers-32-year-old-son-isnt-his-child/





Pic 2: Valentine and his ‘ dad’ Oscar at his graduation from university in Britain



Pic 3: Result of the DNA test



Pic 4: A terribly disappointed Oscar lets out horrendous wail ! Pic 2: Valentine and his ‘ dad’ Oscar at his graduation from university in BritainPic 3: Result of the DNA testPic 4: A terribly disappointed Oscar lets out horrendous wail ! 5 Likes

What a pity. Fear Women 83 Likes 3 Shares

That woman is very wicked. There are some secret that are not meant to reveal no matter what happen. She should have taken that secret to grave instead of hurting the man because she knew the man is not the real father . 81 Likes 1 Share

Nawa o 24 Likes 1 Share

gobe

Choiii... Why bring it up afta 32yrs.. Dats plain evil. 26 Likes 1 Share



Women are heartless and evil

7 Likes





This is so painful!!



This is so painful!!

His wife knew about it all along but kept the truth away from him, some women are dangerously bad and extremely wicked. 5 Likes

Fear woman pass satan and death....cos hell hath no fury like a badass woman 4 Likes

This is real definition of Labour in Vain. After devil I think nEmoW should be the next thing to fear. 1 Like

Kill her 3 Likes 1 Share

Looking at the pictures, you dont need a DNA test to tell you, its very obvious. Apart from physical features, there are certain behaviours i expect my child to display, i guess the man was just too ignorant 5 Likes 1 Share

May we never experience this kind of one chance. Amen! 20 Likes

See trouble

so painful so painful 1 Like

This is deep 1 Like

Choi 16 Likes

Islie:













Good lesson for those marrying ashayos out there Good lesson for those marrying ashayos out there 1 Like

Women have the DNA of Satan 3 Likes





Like I always say,men that are not street smart or men who are philanderers are the ones 'buy' these pregnancies.How will you not know 'when' you sowed and also 'examine your harvest'?

soberdrunk:

Looking at the pictures, you dont need a DNA test to tell you, its very obvious. Apart from physical features, there are certain behaviours i expect my child to display, i guess the man was just too ignorant You sabi.Some men just dull.How will you not look out for similarities with you in a child you see around your house all the time? That woman is wicked.Why can't she be upfront from the beginning instead of causing sorrow to the man and the son.Like I always say,men that are not street smart or men who are philanderers are the ones 'buy' these pregnancies.How will you not know 'when' you sowed and also 'examine your harvest'?You sabi.Some men just dull.How will you not look out for similarities with you in a child you see around your house all the time?

You trust a woman at your own peril,can never trust my mother 9 Likes

that evil woman should be stone to death

Xcelinteriors:

That woman is very wicked. There are some secret that are not meant to reveal no matter what happen. She should have taken that secret to grave instead of hurting the man because she knew the man is not the real father .

Dang. After 32 years, not fair at all 3 Likes

okokobioko!!!!

Very sad.



Its quite common these days.



Its best men secretly take a DNA test of all their children to ascertain their DNA. Better to know early than die of a heart attack when old!) 4 Likes

Haba, woman you wicked. After 32years, Obirin! Fear them. 4 Likes 1 Share

this is just plain evil...... after 32years BTW there's a tad resemblance btw them or am I d only 1 seeing it? 1 Like

Hell is empty cos the devil is here with us. 1 Like

The heart of a woman is an ocean deep of secrets - Rose (Titanic)