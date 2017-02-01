₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by PapiNigga: 7:58pm On Feb 16
Try it even though she's much more bigger than you in size...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/every-man-should-be-able-to-do-this.html?m=1
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by joe4real12: 8:20pm On Feb 16
Tell Aki to do this
93 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:22pm On Feb 16
You could be right but there are too many romantic gestures than making one a big deal
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by ToriBlue(f): 8:29pm On Feb 16
I will tell him to do it with me .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by CaroLyner(f): 8:54pm On Feb 16
Its pretty easy.
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by joliyp(f): 9:00pm On Feb 16
i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad
51 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by ouzo1(m): 9:06pm On Feb 16
joliyp:
.
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Truman155(m): 1:44am
CaroLyner:...... still waiting for you to carry me
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by MVLOX(m): 8:23am
Nie be say u no knw the kind ladies way I dey love.... Besides my fiancé get body ooo... I no go try am self
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by abbeyty(m): 11:04am
try and do it with eniola badmus
83 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Keneking: 1:15pm
But where is lalasticlala sef? Can someone do this?
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by jashar(f): 2:38pm
OP, be like say you don open new clinic dey find patients.
How many backs you wan break?
All these lazy men wey never chop well but dey drink alomo and smoke weed like no tomorrow.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 2:40pm
u can do it if the lady no too heavy na
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 2:44pm
jashar:u wey weightless like feather na im dey make mouth .even a guy wey don drink ogogoro and weed heavily go fit put u 4 im back and do the push up 100 times with ease
12 Likes
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by jashar(f): 2:47pm
lefulefu:
Odiegwu.....
It will do you like film trick. I have heavy bones ooo.....
I'ma big girl
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 2:52pm
jashar:wich heavy girl? no be ur pix i dey see for dp so .judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor .if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit understand ..In between..nice pix
3 Likes
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by jashar(f): 3:03pm
lefulefu:
If ya say so.
thanks.
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 3:10pm
abbeyty:\
this one is meant for john cena for his regular pushups
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Tastemoney(m): 3:23pm
Me...
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 3:31pm
Tastemoney:bros try dis one na
4 Likes
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Tastemoney(m): 3:34pm
lefulefu:
I'm still too young to die.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 3:36pm
Tastemoney:
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Rayhandrinni(m): 3:54pm
joliyp:comehere mehn, did anybody ask you?! teeh me?
3 Likes
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Aderola15(f): 4:11pm
Tastemoney:You no get shame
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 4:13pm
Aderola15:at least he try na .e no easy for one to carry im baby sister for back
2 Likes
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Equal2DeTask: 4:15pm
ToriBlue:I will do it with U...
Are U the one... I mean ur Pix?
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Equal2DeTask: 4:16pm
joe4real12:
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by bqlekan(m): 4:17pm
As a man, you should be able to lift your lady.... Even if she weighs 2 tons
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Equal2DeTask: 4:17pm
joliyp:I will nt run awaY..
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Aderola15(f): 4:19pm
lefulefu:Lmaoooooo
You still dey support his laziness
He get shame pass you sef
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 4:34pm
Aderola15:i no support am oooo ..i just say e no easy
1 Like
|Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Dapsonemmanuel(m): 4:48pm
lefulefu:nice pix .. why are guys blinded these days [quote author=lefulefu post=53799551]
wich heavy girl? no be ur pix i dey see for dp so .judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor .if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit
