http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/every-man-should-be-able-to-do-this.html?m=1 Try it even though she's much more bigger than you in size... 5 Likes 1 Share

Tell Aki to do this 93 Likes 2 Shares

You could be right but there are too many romantic gestures than making one a big deal 13 Likes 1 Share

. I will tell him to do it with me 2 Likes 1 Share

Its pretty easy.

i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad 51 Likes 4 Shares

i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad

. 39 Likes 3 Shares

Its pretty easy.

Nie be say u no knw the kind ladies way I dey love.... Besides my fiancé get body ooo... I no go try am self 1 Like

try and do it with eniola badmus 83 Likes 2 Shares

But where is lalasticlala sef? Can someone do this?





How many backs you wan break?



All these lazy men wey never chop well but dey drink alomo and smoke weed like no tomorrow. OP, be like say you don open new clinic dey find patients.How many backs you wan break?All these lazy men wey never chop well but dey drink alomo and smoke weed like no tomorrow.

u can do it if the lady no too heavy na 1 Like

How many backs you wan break?



u wey weightless like feather na im dey make mouth .even a guy wey don drink ogogoro and weed heavily go fit put u 4 im back and do the push up 100 times with ease

u wey weightless like feather na im dey make mouth .even a guy wey don drink ogogoro and weed heavily go fit put u 4 im back and do the push up 100 times with ease





Odiegwu.....



It will do you like film trick. I have heavy bones ooo.....



Odiegwu.....It will do you like film trick. I have heavy bones ooo.....I'ma big girl

Odiegwu.....



It will do you like film trick. I have heavy bones ooo.....



wich heavy girl? no be ur pix i dey see for dp so .judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor .if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit understand ..In between..nice pix

wich heavy girl? no be ur pix i dey see for dp so .judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor .if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit understand ..In between..nice pix





thanks. If ya say so.thanks. 1 Like

try and do it with eniola badmus







\

this one is meant for john cena for his regular pushups

Me... 18 Likes 1 Share

bros try dis one na

bros try dis one na





I'm still too young to die. I'm still too young to die. 8 Likes 1 Share

I'm still too young to die.

comehere mehn, did anybody ask you?! teeh me?

Me... You no get shame You no get shame

at least he try na .e no easy for one to carry im baby sister for back

I will tell him to do it with me . I will do it with U...



I will do it with U...Are U the one... I mean ur Pix?

Tell Aki to do this 1 Like

As a man, you should be able to lift your lady.... Even if she weighs 2 tons 1 Like

i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad I will nt run awaY.. I will nt run awaY..

at least he try na .e no easy for one to carry im baby sister for back Lmaoooooo



You still dey support his laziness

LmaooooooYou still dey support his lazinessHe get shame pass you sef

Lmaoooooo



You still dey support his laziness

He get shame pass you sef i no support am oooo ..i just say e no easy i no support am oooo..i just say e no easy 1 Like