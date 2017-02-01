₦airaland Forum

Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by PapiNigga: 7:58pm On Feb 16
Try it even though she's much more bigger than you in size...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/every-man-should-be-able-to-do-this.html?m=1

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by joe4real12: 8:20pm On Feb 16
Tell Aki to do this grin

93 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:22pm On Feb 16
You could be right but there are too many romantic gestures than making one a big deal

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by ToriBlue(f): 8:29pm On Feb 16
I will tell him to do it with me kiss.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by CaroLyner(f): 8:54pm On Feb 16
Its pretty easy.
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by joliyp(f): 9:00pm On Feb 16
i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad

51 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by ouzo1(m): 9:06pm On Feb 16
joliyp:
i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad

.

39 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Truman155(m): 1:44am
CaroLyner:
Its pretty easy.
...... still waiting for you to carry me

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by MVLOX(m): 8:23am
Nie be say u no knw the kind ladies way I dey love.... Besides my fiancé get body ooo... I no go try am self

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by abbeyty(m): 11:04am
try and do it with eniola badmus

83 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Keneking: 1:15pm
But where is lalasticlala sef? Can someone do this?
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by jashar(f): 2:38pm
OP, be like say you don open new clinic dey find patients. grin grin grin grin

How many backs you wan break?

All these lazy men wey never chop well but dey drink alomo and smoke weed like no tomorrow. grin grin grin

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 2:40pm
u can do it if the lady no too heavy na

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 2:44pm
jashar:
OP, be like say you don open new clinic dey find patients. grin grin grin grin

How many backs you wan break?

All these lazy men wey never chop well but dey drink alomo and smoke weed like no tomorrow. grin grin grin
u wey weightless like feather na im dey make mouth grin.even a guy wey don drink ogogoro and weed heavily go fit put u 4 im back and do the push up 100 times with ease cheesy

12 Likes

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by jashar(f): 2:47pm
lefulefu:

u wey weightless like feather na im dey make mouth grin.even a guy wey don drink ogogoro and weed heavily go fit put u 4 im back and do the push up 100 times with ease cheesy

grin grin grin grin grin

Odiegwu.....

It will do you like film trick. I have heavy bones ooo..... cheesy

I'ma big girl wink
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 2:52pm
jashar:


grin grin grin grin grin

Odiegwu.....

It will do you like film trick. I have heavy bones ooo..... cheesy

I'ma big girl wink
wich heavy girl? grin no be ur pix i dey see for dp so cheesy.judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor cheesy.if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit understand grin grin..In between..nice pix wink

3 Likes

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by jashar(f): 3:03pm
lefulefu:

wich heavy girl? grin no be ur pix i dey see for dp so cheesy.judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor cheesy.if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit understand grin grin..In between..nice pix wink

If ya say so.

thanks. wink

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 3:10pm
abbeyty:
try and do it with eniola badmus



\
this one is meant for john cena for his regular pushups grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Tastemoney(m): 3:23pm
Me... grin grin grin grin

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 3:31pm
Tastemoney:
Me... grin grin grin grin
bros try dis one na cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Tastemoney(m): 3:34pm
lefulefu:

bros try dis one na cheesy



I'm still too young to die. grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 3:36pm
Tastemoney:




I'm still too young to die. grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Rayhandrinni(m): 3:54pm
joliyp:
i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad
comehere mehn, did anybody ask you?! teeh me?

3 Likes

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Aderola15(f): 4:11pm
Tastemoney:
Me... grin grin grin grin
You no get shame tongue
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 4:13pm
Aderola15:

You no get shame tongue
at least he try na grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin.e no easy for one to carry im baby sister for back

2 Likes

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Equal2DeTask: 4:15pm
ToriBlue:
I will tell him to do it with me kiss.
I will do it with U... grin

Are U the one... I mean ur Pix?
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Equal2DeTask: 4:16pm
joe4real12:
Tell Aki to do this grin
grin grin

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by bqlekan(m): 4:17pm
As a man, you should be able to lift your lady.... Even if she weighs 2 tons grin

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Equal2DeTask: 4:17pm
joliyp:
i trust my bf i will run away,,,,lazy somtin but i love him like mad
I will nt run awaY.. wink
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Aderola15(f): 4:19pm
lefulefu:

at least he try na grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin.e no easy for one to carry im baby sister for back
Lmaoooooo

You still dey support his laziness shocked
He get shame pass you sef tongue
Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by lefulefu(m): 4:34pm
Aderola15:

Lmaoooooo

You still dey support his laziness shocked
He get shame pass you sef tongue
i no support am oooo grin grin grin..i just say e no easy grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Every Man Should Be Able To Do This With Their Lady... by Dapsonemmanuel(m): 4:48pm
lefulefu:

wich heavy girl? grin no be ur pix i dey see for dp so cheesy.judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor cheesy.if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit understand grin grin..In between..nice pix wink
nice pix .. why are guys blinded these days undecided[quote author=lefulefu post=53799551]
wich heavy girl? grin no be ur pix i dey see for dp so cheesy.judging frm wat i see u no heavy jor cheesy.if na babe wey be heavy orobo talk then i fit

