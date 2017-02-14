Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) (11752 Views)

"My love and respect grows for you with each passing year. I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. The various ups and downs that we have faced together in the life have further strengthened our bonding, love and respect for each other. May you be blessed with the choicest blessings from dear God? There never be any sad moment in your life. You always remain happy and cheerful, this year and in years to come. Love you from the bottom of my heart. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ONE AND ONLY MRS ADEBIYI, I LOVE YOU Susan Smith.



"My love and respect grows for you with each passing year. I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. The various ups and downs that we have faced together in the life have further strengthened our bonding, love and respect for each other. May you be blessed with the choicest blessings from dear God? There never be any sad moment in your life. You always remain happy and cheerful, this year and in years to come. Love you from the bottom of my heart. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ONE AND ONLY MRS ADEBIYI, I LOVE YOU Susan Smith.

A young Nigerian guy, who goes by the name Adebiyi Muizz took to Facebook to celebrate his much older white wife as she turned a year older today. The woman, Susan Smith, is American and lives in Portland, Washington. She looks like she's in her 60s. She is retired, according to her Facebook bio. She married to Adebiyi in February, 2015.

If u must eat a toad, why go for scraggy ones? 19 Likes 1 Share

This dude dey celebrate im Grandmother 28 Likes 1 Share

Oh men 1 Like

If u must eat a toad, why go for scraggy ones? hehehehe hehehehe 3 Likes

If u must eat a toad, why go for scraggy ones?

some people like it scraggy, just like some people like 3 days old pottage some people like it scraggy, just like some people like 3 days old pottage 8 Likes

If reverse was the case m sure they'll say it's jazz 15 Likes 1 Share

This one gidi gan o

Bad sharp guy 10 Likes 1 Share

Man must survive for this recession na. 9 Likes 1 Share

OGA O 1 Like 1 Share

some people like it scraggy, just like some people like 3 days old pottage

No they dnt!



Only a mad man dines with dirt.



In this case, we al know wor he is after!



Married his ancestor n hv d temerity to rob it on d internet's eyes! No they dnt!Only a mad man dines with dirt.In this case, we al know wor he is after!Married his ancestor n hv d temerity to rob it on d internet's eyes! 11 Likes 1 Share

No they dnt!



Only a mad man dines with dirt.



In this case, we al know wor he is after!



Married his ancestor n hv d temerity to rob it on d internet's eyes!

hahahahahahah, see painment,na real ancestor, anyways it could be tru love u know, between heaven knows how DAT guy has suffered in d hands of poverty,so that's just an excape ticket I guess. hahahahahahah, see painment,na real ancestor, anyways it could be tru love u know, between heaven knows how DAT guy has suffered in d hands of poverty,so that's just an excape ticket I guess. 14 Likes

hahahahahahah, see painment,na real ancestor, anyways it could be tru love u know, between heaven knows how DAT guy has suffered in d hands of poverty,so that's just an excape ticket I guess.

Common Renee?



How can this be true luv?



Its Annoying u dont see foreigners waste away marrying 9ja grand mamas, yet for a strewpid pieCe of green papers, idiatic young bloods go mortgaging their lives.





Besides,



poverty is not d lack of money, it is d lack of Sense( ideas).

...........Don Common Renee?How can this be true luv?Its Annoying u dont see foreigners waste away marrying 9ja grand mamas, yet for a strewpid pieCe of green papers, idiatic young bloods go mortgaging their lives.Besides,poverty is not d lack of money, it is d lack of Sense( ideas)............Don 16 Likes 4 Shares

All because of money 8 Likes

I want to throw up. 3 Likes

call him any name una like,the truth remain that he's settled and happy call him any name una like,the truth remain that he's settled and happy 19 Likes 3 Shares

Good.



The guy escaped from the destroyed nigeria through just any means. 5 Likes

Okay!

If reverse was the case m sure they'll say it's jazz if it is not jazz den what is it

:PP Lol. Omo all I see is green card. Dear Lord I need a green carf:PP 5 Likes

Loneliness and Konji don wan kill the granny



Economic recession don wan kill my countriMAN



#TalesOfAHustler 9 Likes





My guy wey know say this woman go reach 80 years old in 20 years time, and if she dies, all her asset will be willed to him



As a sharp bad guy, he knows sacrificing 20 years of his life to inherit million dollars of asset in his 40s is not too much to pay for



NB: just an observation, I can see both of them holding a young baby, since this woman can't give birth at that age, it's either they adopted the baby, which implies the woman's worth is substantial, or they used a surrogate mother which can cost up to 80k usd or more. This just validate my point that this woman go hold bar. Make una dey continue laffing the guy, he know wetin he dey do Make una dey laff the guy. Na una knowMy guy wey know say this woman go reach 80 years old in 20 years time, and if she dies, all her asset will be willed to himAs a sharp bad guy, he knows sacrificing 20 years of his life to inherit million dollars of asset in his 40s is not too much to pay forNB: just an observation, I can see both of them holding a young baby, since this woman can't give birth at that age, it's either they adopted the baby, which implies the woman's worth is substantial, or they used a surrogate mother which can cost up to 80k usd or more. This just validate my point that this woman go hold bar. Make una dey continue laffing the guy, he know wetin he dey do 13 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm







I won't say green card ooo 2 Likes

Congratulations young man, you've just made your country proud and I'm sure buhari and his crooks cabinet would be more than willing to receive you and your family at the airport on your arrival. Impregnating a white granny will surely not go unnoticed. 4 Likes

Hustler 1 Like

This dude dey celebrate im Grandmother

that na your problem...the niggar is balling you are there talking nonsence that na your problem...the niggar is balling you are there talking nonsence 3 Likes 1 Share

End time news

naija boys no dey carry last.... 2 Likes

