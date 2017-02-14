₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Kolababe: 10:09pm On Feb 16
A young Nigerian guy, who goes by the name Adebiyi Muizz took to Facebook to celebrate his much older white wife as she turned a year older today. The woman, Susan Smith, is American and lives in Portland, Washington. She looks like she's in her 60s. She is retired, according to her Facebook bio. She married to Adebiyi in February, 2015. He shared photos of Mrs Adebiyi and wrote:
"My love and respect grows for you with each passing year. I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. The various ups and downs that we have faced together in the life have further strengthened our bonding, love and respect for each other. May you be blessed with the choicest blessings from dear God? There never be any sad moment in your life. You always remain happy and cheerful, this year and in years to come. Love you from the bottom of my heart. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ONE AND ONLY MRS ADEBIYI, I LOVE YOU Susan Smith.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Kolababe: 10:09pm On Feb 16
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by HARDDON: 10:15pm On Feb 16
If u must eat a toad, why go for scraggy ones?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ThaMonk(m): 10:18pm On Feb 16
This dude dey celebrate im Grandmother
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 10:19pm On Feb 16
Oh men
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:20pm On Feb 16
HARDDON:hehehehe
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:21pm On Feb 16
HARDDON:
some people like it scraggy, just like some people like 3 days old pottage
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Sandydayziz(f): 10:21pm On Feb 16
If reverse was the case m sure they'll say it's jazz
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ffrreeee(f): 10:25pm On Feb 16
This one gidi gan o
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by maverickdude(m): 10:31pm On Feb 16
Bad sharp guy
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by emorse(m): 10:33pm On Feb 16
Man must survive for this recession na.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Smhart1(f): 10:42pm On Feb 16
OGA O
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by HARDDON: 10:45pm On Feb 16
ReneeNuttall:
No they dnt!
Only a mad man dines with dirt.
In this case, we al know wor he is after!
Married his ancestor n hv d temerity to rob it on d internet's eyes!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:15pm On Feb 16
HARDDON:
hahahahahahah, see painment,na real ancestor, anyways it could be tru love u know, between heaven knows how DAT guy has suffered in d hands of poverty,so that's just an excape ticket I guess.
14 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by HARDDON: 11:20pm On Feb 16
ReneeNuttall:
Common Renee?
How can this be true luv?
Its Annoying u dont see foreigners waste away marrying 9ja grand mamas, yet for a strewpid pieCe of green papers, idiatic young bloods go mortgaging their lives.
Besides,
poverty is not d lack of money, it is d lack of Sense( ideas).
...........Don
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by generaluthman: 11:20pm On Feb 16
All because of money
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by lastmaster(f): 11:21pm On Feb 16
I want to throw up.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:21pm On Feb 16
call him any name una like,the truth remain that he's settled and happy
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by juman(m): 11:21pm On Feb 16
Good.
The guy escaped from the destroyed nigeria through just any means.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by lepasharon(f): 11:21pm On Feb 16
Okay!
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ShoProperties(m): 11:23pm On Feb 16
if it is not jazz den what is it
Sandydayziz:
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by clems88(m): 11:23pm On Feb 16
Lol. Omo all I see is green card. Dear Lord I need a green carf :PP
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ayamAgenius: 11:23pm On Feb 16
Loneliness and Konji don wan kill the granny
Economic recession don wan kill my countriMAN
#TalesOfAHustler
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by slurryeye: 11:23pm On Feb 16
Make una dey laff the guy. Na una know
My guy wey know say this woman go reach 80 years old in 20 years time, and if she dies, all her asset will be willed to him
As a sharp bad guy, he knows sacrificing 20 years of his life to inherit million dollars of asset in his 40s is not too much to pay for
NB: just an observation, I can see both of them holding a young baby, since this woman can't give birth at that age, it's either they adopted the baby, which implies the woman's worth is substantial, or they used a surrogate mother which can cost up to 80k usd or more. This just validate my point that this woman go hold bar. Make una dey continue laffing the guy, he know wetin he dey do
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:23pm On Feb 16
Hmmmmm
I won't say green card ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Goahead(m): 11:23pm On Feb 16
Congratulations young man, you've just made your country proud and I'm sure buhari and his crooks cabinet would be more than willing to receive you and your family at the airport on your arrival. Impregnating a white granny will surely not go unnoticed.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by loadedvibes: 11:23pm On Feb 16
Hustler
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 11:24pm On Feb 16
ThaMonk:that na your problem...the niggar is balling you are there talking nonsence
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 11:24pm On Feb 16
End time news
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by gocac(f): 11:24pm On Feb 16
naija boys no dey carry last....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by Ekakamba: 11:24pm On Feb 16
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Celebrates His Old American Wife (Photos) by daddyrich: 11:25pm On Feb 16
Ok
