|‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by GoodSamaritan: 2:31pm
‘Northern Clerics Spreading Lies That Buhari Was Poisoned’ – Politician Warns DSS
http://www.thetrentonline.com/northern-imams-spreading-rumours-buhari-poisoned/
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by DozieInc(m): 2:34pm
Hope The security agencies (DSS) takes note of this. A real threat to national security.
The imams keep misleading and inciting their mostly illiterate/uninformed followers. This is why they kick against education by all means, ignorance of the people is their gain.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 2:38pm
The so called misleading agent called Imam must be invited for questioning. He should be made to tell us who "poisoned" Buhari.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by beautiesplace: 2:40pm
Time shall tell!
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 2:40pm
doublewisdom:
SS and SE? Where are you from? Everybody's guess is as good as mine.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by SalamRushdie: 2:41pm
Just Imagine
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by akwarandu(m): 2:42pm
Mr Dss DG OVER TO YOU.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Defaramade(m): 2:46pm
Observing
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Kingspin(m): 2:48pm
The Muslim Northerners has any thing good to offer?
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 2:54pm
EmeeNaka:
Another agent of hate and division.
You and I aware of this false claim because of this other Muslim Northerner who brought it to the attention of the law enforcement. People like you are mentally sick to now group every other Northerners in the same category as the hateful imam spreading lies that Buhari was poisoned.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by EmeeNaka: 2:56pm
FastShipping:I never said that I love Islam.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by PDJT: 2:57pm
Na them sabi.
Eastern region isn't part of their madness.
In Keneking voice: " Where is ..... sef?
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 2:57pm
Kingspin:
Some of them do and some don't. That's how we have it in the south too. Before you know it, you go into another thread saying Northerners are bad but at the same you are ready to campaign and vote for another Fulani presidential candidate nominated by PDP in 2019.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 2:58pm
EmeeNaka:
And where did I say you loved Islam?
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Elkay3: 2:59pm
What else can I say? Since the source is so credible that people have started insults at a people. Did the media actually play us? I edited brainwashed.
I take most news with with much caution. They will end up making you hate the wrong person. if only you must hate! The few news outlets I can suppress my disdain for their 'jollof-joint' journalism are ones that have a describable face, not some bloggers with a finger-happy stance.
That been said, I didn't read all of that letter. But out of a few lines I could grab something, it seems that's one Tata that bears a grudge. May be they said it, may be not. I don't know. But just be weary of some news.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by explorer250(m): 3:06pm
don't be surprised how they will arrest this innocent man for speaking the truth
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by adadike281(f): 3:08pm
Ndigbo biko start coming home, a single Igbo life is very precious to me, pls come home my people, don't let these barbarians turn u to baboons and dogs
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by zionmade(m): 3:16pm
FastShipping:Guy do u think we dont know d hate filled teachings dished out in the north against unbelievers. I have lived some years among the hausas i know how they preach hate.
Do u know that they were taught that it was GEJ dat was using BH to decimate them
Do u know dat they were told to be battle ready incase buhari lost. My colleague almost died trying to travel to d south during election. Spare me d trash about northerners.
I said it earlier d only reason i want buhari back was so dat peace cud reign. Though some called me coward but i know dat if anything happens to buhari all my brothers over there are in danger. And Nigeria would never remain d same
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by anibi9674: 3:21pm
if this findings is true the imam should be arrested.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Elkay3: 3:22pm
explorer250:Sir, with much respect, how did you arrived at the conclusion that he's speaking the truth?
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Elkay3: 3:23pm
anibi9674:
See! That's the comment I find right. You're right!!!
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Ngokafor: 3:24pm
....I am not surprised,..Those that know the Northern muslims know that its a matter of time before they turn the heat on Osibanjo with some allegations or renewal of terrorist attacks to distract and discredit him.
....They wont stop with this rumour-mongering..The longer buhari is trapped in the Uk the more restive the northern mallams will become..
...That is why i always caution Yorubas blabbing all over the place about their so-called political prowess now that Osibanjo is the acting President to shush and watch events as they unfold.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 3:29pm
Ngokafor:
I don't know how some of you think. Yes, there are Islamic/Muslim ultra from the North. We have the Xtian ultra too in the south. In all of these, there are people of common sense in the North and in the south. There is rumor going round now that some Northerners who love this country are ready to ask Buhari to step down for Osinbajo to fully take control of governance. Are those Northerners planning to give Osinbajo full control bad Northerners? Are they not Muslims too? It is very convenient for some of you to continue to spread your hatred and misinformation all over the internet because it fits the narrative you love so much and convenient for your hateful course. This hatred is only from one part of Nigeria. Why always you guys?
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Ngokafor: 3:37pm
FastShipping:
....I dont know why you are weeping and talking about hatred.My observation is purely based on Northern muslims antecedents when it comes to political control in Nigeria ...Political control you guys believe is your birth-rìght
..Like i said earlier,many of us are watching events as they unfold with keen interest.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by JohnsonOlanre: 3:42pm
Ngokafor:
Allow him to keep lamenting about 'Ibo hate' when slammed with the truth. It's yoruba stock in trade.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Odingo1: 3:42pm
What will befall Nigeria if Buhari could not return, dey nodey tell man,the heat from northern cabals will make Osinbajo to run away if he survive it.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 3:45pm
Ngokafor:
Stop assuming and start dealing with reality.
#1. I'm not from the North.
#2. There are people in the North who believe power is their birthright and some of them don't believe that nonsense.
#3. We also have people in the south e.g Pastor Oyedepo and few others who believe Northerners should never be in the seat of power because we tend to be more educated than they are. So not only Northerners believe they should be in control of power.
The same people you are condemning are working in the background to decalare support for Osinbajo to be full time president while people like Yakubu Dogara who claims to be a Christian prefer Buhari to continue to be the president while sitting in London attending to his ill health.
Things are happening in the background. Just stop your hate and spread of lies coming from your area. It is not good for the country.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Ngokafor: 3:48pm
FastShipping:
...Okay you are a Yoruba Muslim....smh,i rest my case.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by Ngokafor: 3:49pm
JohnsonOlanre:
....My bad,i just realised he is Yoruba and not from the north.
|Re: ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS by FastShipping: 3:55pm
Ngokafor:
You can call me whatever you like. It is your right to continue to speculate foolishly when you don't even know my belief.
You all just need to stop the hatred and lies coming from side of the country. There are a lot of good people from your side of the country but the few bad eggs from your side are the loudest ones. Some of you offer nothing but hate and division.
You have all always been saying Osinbajo sidelined. In fact, calling him "mere commissioner". Some of you also claimed Osinbajo was kicked out of security meeting which was one of the lies spread by your cohorts. Now the person you have all labelled "mere commissioner" is in the seat of power and doing well and better than hopeless Buhari, you have all become more angry and hitting your heads on the wall again for the hatred some of you have in your heart.
Keep hating while people who love this country come together and salvage this country. Nigeria is on track again.
