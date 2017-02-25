Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘Northern Clerics Say That Buhari Was Poisoned’ - Umar Tata Writes DSS (7269 Views)

‘Northern Clerics Spreading Lies That Buhari Was Poisoned’ – Politician Warns DSS





Umar Tata, a former governorship candidate in the Katsina, has written an open letter to the country’s secret police exposing that Muslim clerics in Northern Nigeria have begun setting the stage to destabilise Nigeria by telling their followers that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned.



You may read his open letter, republished unedited, to the director general of the State Secret Services, SSS, also known as DSS.



AN OPEN LETTER TO THE DG DIRECTORATE OF STATE SECURITY SERVICES (DSS)



Sir I wish to draw your attention to the new dangerous twist to the unfortunate sickness of President Muhammadu Buhari being falsely perpetrated in our mosques which has the tendency to create serious anarchy in Katsina state.



Today Friday 24 February, 2016 at the Izala mosque, popularly called General Tsiga mosque on Katsina road in Funtua local government, the Imam, during the jumuat sermon, apologized to the congregation for coming late. This, according to him, was because he was just out of a state meeting of the Izala sect in Katsina where they were accordingly informed and directed to inform all Muslims that the sickness of President Buhari was as a result of poisoning. According to the Imam, malam Nasir Abdurrahman, Buhari was poisoned by those close to him because he has amassed over N70 trillion and they want to steal it. To steal it they must kill him and that was why they poisoned him. This to him could be explained better by the sudden stoppage of Kano-Katsina dual carriage way which work stopped since the president became sick. Malam Nasir continued by asserting that the same way Tafawa Balewa was killed was the same way Murtala Mohammed was killed and is the same way they want to kill President Buhari.



Enough is enough according to him as we are not going to accept that. This is the summary of the message he was directed to convey. I don’t know if it was the same in all other Izala mosques across the state, but even if it was not I am scared of what will happen if we allow this lie and hate speech in our mosques to go unchecked.

Funtua is a hotbed of radicalism and has always been the boiling center of religious crises in the state. In 2011 after the presidential elections that then GMB lost to Jonathan, innocent Christian lives were lost and properties worth hundred of millions were lost. All because of this kind of misleading sermons by our half literate imams. I had to confront General Buhari on this and sought for his participation in my effort at compensating the Christians who suffered loses as a result of that post election uprising. He did not come but we still went ahead to compensate them in our own small way.



Now we are about to tread the same path all over again! If Buhari dies today, may Allah do what is right for him and us, what do you think will happen? Innocent lives will be made sacrificial lambs of this loss more so if we consider the fact that, Prof Osinbajo, a Christian being the VP is the constitutional beneficiary of whatever outcome from this debacle. Are we going to allow this to happen. I think people of conscience owe it a duty not to be silent in the face of this madness. Malam Nasir should tell us who poisoned President Buhari so that the law should take its natural course if he fails to do that he should be arrested and prosecuted for incitement.



How can somebody who has amassed N70 trillion want to borrow N17 trillion for which the National Assembly is yet to grant him that approval? Who is the fool here? They have lied to us in 2015 telling us that Buhari is superior to God and now that he is discovered to be human they want to make him God all over again! No way!



They have never shown us love, care or concern under this regime for all the hardship wrought on the common man and they now want to lead innocent souls to death and destruction. We will not allow that. We have been misled far too much for far too long and it is time to expose these people for what they are, cheats and liers that think we are dumb.



If you do the right thing to nip this in the bud fine; if you do not, let it be on record that I have reported to you my fears.



Thank you very much!

Umar Tata



http://www.thetrentonline.com/northern-imams-spreading-rumours-buhari-poisoned/ 7 Likes 4 Shares

Hope The security agencies (DSS) takes note of this. A real threat to national security.



The imams keep misleading and inciting their mostly illiterate/uninformed followers. This is why they kick against education by all means, ignorance of the people is their gain. 29 Likes 5 Shares

The so called misleading agent called Imam must be invited for questioning. He should be made to tell us who "poisoned" Buhari. 10 Likes

Time shall tell!

doublewisdom:

Those fanatics should not bring that their madness to SS and SE.

SS and SE? Where are you from? Everybody's guess is as good as mine. SS and SE? Where are you from? Everybody's guess is as good as mine. 3 Likes

Just Imagine 1 Like 1 Share

Mr Dss DG OVER TO YOU. 1 Like 1 Share

Observing

The Muslim Northerners has any thing good to offer? 1 Like

EmeeNaka:

They have started.

Islam is a Religion of peace

The Imam want to spread peace with his sermon.

Another agent of hate and division.



You and I aware of this false claim because of this other Muslim Northerner who brought it to the attention of the law enforcement. People like you are mentally sick to now group every other Northerners in the same category as the hateful imam spreading lies that Buhari was poisoned. Another agent of hate and division.You and I aware of this false claim because of this other Muslim Northerner who brought it to the attention of the law enforcement. People like you are mentally sick to now group every other Northerners in the same category as the hateful imam spreading lies that Buhari was poisoned. 10 Likes 1 Share

FastShipping:





Another agent of hate and division.



You and I aware of this false claim because of this other Muslim Northerner who brought it to the attention of the law enforcement. People like you are mentally sick to now group every other Northerners in the same category as the hateful imam spreading lies that Buhari was poisoned. I never said that I love Islam. I never said that I love Islam. 4 Likes

Na them sabi.

Eastern region isn't part of their madness.



In Keneking voice: " Where is ..... sef? 2 Likes

Kingspin:

The Muslim Northerners has any thing good to offer?

Some of them do and some don't. That's how we have it in the south too. Before you know it, you go into another thread saying Northerners are bad but at the same you are ready to campaign and vote for another Fulani presidential candidate nominated by PDP in 2019. Some of them do and some don't. That's how we have it in the south too. Before you know it, you go into another thread saying Northerners are bad but at the same you are ready to campaign and vote for another Fulani presidential candidate nominated by PDP in 2019. 2 Likes 1 Share

EmeeNaka:

I never said that I love Islam.

And where did I say you loved Islam? And where did I say you loved Islam? 4 Likes 1 Share

What else can I say? Since the source is so credible that people have started insults at a people. Did the media actually play us? I edited brainwashed.

I take most news with with much caution. They will end up making you hate the wrong person. if only you must hate! The few news outlets I can suppress my disdain for their 'jollof-joint' journalism are ones that have a describable face, not some bloggers with a finger-happy stance.

That been said, I didn't read all of that letter. But out of a few lines I could grab something, it seems that's one Tata that bears a grudge. May be they said it, may be not. I don't know. But just be weary of some news. 3 Likes 2 Shares

don't be surprised how they will arrest this innocent man for speaking the truth 6 Likes 1 Share

Ndigbo biko start coming home, a single Igbo life is very precious to me, pls come home my people, don't let these barbarians turn u to baboons and dogs 9 Likes 1 Share

FastShipping:





Another agent of hate and division.



You and I aware of this false claim because of this other Muslim Northerner who brought it to the attention of the law enforcement. People like you are mentally sick to now group every other Northerners in the same category as the hateful imam spreading lies that Buhari was poisoned. Guy do u think we dont know d hate filled teachings dished out in the north against unbelievers. I have lived some years among the hausas i know how they preach hate.

Do u know that they were taught that it was GEJ dat was using BH to decimate them

Do u know dat they were told to be battle ready incase buhari lost. My colleague almost died trying to travel to d south during election. Spare me d trash about northerners.

I said it earlier d only reason i want buhari back was so dat peace cud reign. Though some called me coward but i know dat if anything happens to buhari all my brothers over there are in danger. And Nigeria would never remain d same Guy do u think we dont know d hate filled teachings dished out in the north against unbelievers. I have lived some years among the hausas i know how they preach hate.Do u know that they were taught that it was GEJ dat was using BH to decimate themDo u know dat they were told to be battle ready incase buhari lost. My colleague almost died trying to travel to d south during election. Spare me d trash about northerners.I said it earlier d only reason i want buhari back was so dat peace cud reign. Though some called me coward but i know dat if anything happens to buhari all my brothers over there are in danger. And Nigeria would never remain d same 14 Likes 1 Share

if this findings is true the imam should be arrested. 1 Like

explorer250:

don't be surprised how they will arrest this innocent man for speaking the truth Sir, with much respect, how did you arrived at the conclusion that he's speaking the truth? Sir, with much respect, how did you arrived at the conclusion that he's speaking the truth?

anibi9674:

if this findings is true the imam should be arrested.

See! That's the comment I find right. You're right!!! See! That's the comment I find right. You're right!!!

....I am not surprised,..Those that know the Northern muslims know that its a matter of time before they turn the heat on Osibanjo with some allegations or renewal of terrorist attacks to distract and discredit him.

....They wont stop with this rumour-mongering..The longer buhari is trapped in the Uk the more restive the northern mallams will become..



...That is why i always caution Yorubas blabbing all over the place about their so-called political prowess now that Osibanjo is the acting President to shush and watch events as they unfold. 11 Likes

Ngokafor:







....I am not surprised,..Those that know the Northern muslims know thats its a matter of time before they turn the heat on Osibanjo with some allegations or renewal of terrorist attacks to distract him and discredit him.

....They wont stop with this rumour-mongering..The longer buhari is trapped in the Uk the more restive the northern mallams will become..



...That is why i always caution Yorubas blabbing all over the place about their so-called political prowess now that Osibanjo is the acting President to shush and watch events as they unfold.





I don't know how some of you think. Yes, there are Islamic/Muslim ultra from the North. We have the Xtian ultra too in the south. In all of these, there are people of common sense in the North and in the south. There is rumor going round now that some Northerners who love this country are ready to ask Buhari to step down for Osinbajo to fully take control of governance. Are those Northerners planning to give Osinbajo full control bad Northerners? Are they not Muslims too? It is very convenient for some of you to continue to spread your hatred and misinformation all over the internet because it fits the narrative you love so much and convenient for your hateful course. This hatred is only from one part of Nigeria. Why always you guys? I don't know how some of you think. Yes, there are Islamic/Muslim ultra from the North. We have the Xtian ultra too in the south. In all of these, there are people of common sense in the North and in the south. There is rumor going round now that some Northerners who love this country are ready to ask Buhari to step down for Osinbajo to fully take control of governance. Are those Northerners planning to give Osinbajo full control bad Northerners? Are they not Muslims too? It is very convenient for some of you to continue to spread your hatred and misinformation all over the internet because it fits the narrative you love so much and convenient for your hateful course. This hatred is only from one part of Nigeria. Why always you guys? 4 Likes

FastShipping:





I don't know how some of you think. Yes, there are Islamic/Muslim ultra from the North. We have the Xtian ultra too in the south. In all of these, there are people of common sense in the North and in the south. There is rumor going round now that some Northerners who love this country are ready to ask Buhari to step down for Osinbajo to fully take control of governance. Are those Northerners planning to give Osinbajo full control bad Northerners? Are they not Muslims too? It is very convenient for some of you to continue to spread your hatred all over the internet. This hatred is only from one part of Nigeria. Why always you guys.







....I dont know why you are weeping and talking about hatred.My observation is purely based on Northern muslims antecedents when it comes to political control in Nigeria ...Political control you guys believe is your birth-rìght



..Like i said earlier,many of us are watching events as they unfold with keen interest. ....I dont know why you are weeping and talking about hatred.My observation is purely based on Northern muslims antecedents when it comes to political control in Nigeria ...Political control you guys believe is your birth-rìght..Like i said earlier,many of us are watching events as they unfold with keen interest. 11 Likes

Ngokafor:











....I dont know why you are weeping and talking about hatred.My observation is purely based on Northern muslims antecedents when it comes to political control in Nigeria ...Political control you guys believe is your birth-rìght



..Like i said earlier,many of us are watching events as they unfold with keen interest.

Allow him to keep lamenting about 'Ibo hate' when slammed with the truth. It's yoruba stock in trade. Allow him to keep lamenting about 'Ibo hate' when slammed with the truth. It's yoruba stock in trade. 8 Likes

What will befall Nigeria if Buhari could not return, dey nodey tell man,the heat from northern cabals will make Osinbajo to run away if he survive it. 3 Likes

Ngokafor:











....I dont know why you are weeping and talking about hatred.My observation is purely based on Northern muslims antecedents when it comes to political control in Nigeria ...Political control you guys believe is your birth-rìght



..Like i said earlier,many of us are watching events as they unfold with keen interest.

Stop assuming and start dealing with reality.



#1. I'm not from the North.



#2. There are people in the North who believe power is their birthright and some of them don't believe that nonsense.



#3. We also have people in the south e.g Pastor Oyedepo and few others who believe Northerners should never be in the seat of power because we tend to be more educated than they are. So not only Northerners believe they should be in control of power.



The same people you are condemning are working in the background to decalare support for Osinbajo to be full time president while people like Yakubu Dogara who claims to be a Christian prefer Buhari to continue to be the president while sitting in London attending to his ill health.



Things are happening in the background. Just stop your hate and spread of lies coming from your area. It is not good for the country. Stop assuming and start dealing with reality.#1. I'm not from the North.#2. There are people in the North who believe power is their birthright and some of them don't believe that nonsense.#3. We also have people in the south e.g Pastor Oyedepo and few others who believe Northerners should never be in the seat of power because we tend to be more educated than they are. So not only Northerners believe they should be in control of power.The same people you are condemning are working in the background to decalare support for Osinbajo to be full time president while people like Yakubu Dogara who claims to be a Christian prefer Buhari to continue to be the president while sitting in London attending to his ill health.Things are happening in the background. Just stop your hate and spread of lies coming from your area. It is not good for the country. 1 Like

FastShipping:





Stop assuming and start dealing with reality.



#1. I'm not from the North.



#2. There are people in the North who believe power is their birthright and some of them don't believe that nonsense.



#3. We also have people in the south e.g Pastor Oyedepo and few others who believe Northerners should never be in the seat of power because we tend to be more educated than they are. So not only Northerners believe they should be in control of power.



The same people you are condemning are working in the background to decalare support for Osinbajo to be full time president while people like Yakubu Dogara who claims to be a Christian prefer Buhari to continue to be the president while sitting in London attending to his ill health.



Things are happening in the background. Just stop your hate and spread of lies coming from your area. It is not good for the country.





...Okay you are a Yoruba Muslim....smh,i rest my case. ...Okay you are a Yoruba Muslim....smh,i rest my case. 5 Likes

JohnsonOlanre:





Allow him to keep lamenting about 'Ibo hate' when slammed with the truth. It's yoruba stock in trade.





....My bad,i just realised he is Yoruba and not from the north. ....My bad,i just realised he is Yoruba and not from the north.