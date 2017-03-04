₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Limitless72(m): 4:46pm On Mar 03
If she rejects you by saying "i don't date broke
guys" .My brother just go, work hard and fix your
broke status.
When she comes back, just tell her I only date
vírgíns....Wait and see how she fixes that!
33 Likes
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by crispyvick(f): 4:47pm On Mar 03
hmmmm .
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by EasyMind(m): 4:47pm On Mar 03
lol
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Zita55(f): 4:49pm On Mar 03
Lmao
1 Like
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by tamertery(m): 4:50pm On Mar 03
Limitless72:
Vagina tightening cream
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Holarbizzy042(m): 4:52pm On Mar 03
EPIC. You deserve an award. Lol
3 Likes
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by BiafranBushBoy(m): 4:53pm On Mar 03
Lol.
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Nicolax: 4:58pm On Mar 03
Epic
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 5:03pm On Mar 03
Really? You think you can't be a virgin again?
Ever heard of hymenorrhaphy? Lmao!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Cutehector(m): 5:23pm On Mar 03
vedah:only a non virgin will know this method...
20 Likes
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by mgdimagaladima(m): 5:23pm On Mar 03
Hmmmm unfixable.......
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 5:29pm On Mar 03
Cutehector:So doctors and nurses who ain't virgins, shouldn't know? Well I know it because I read.
2 Likes
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by pressplay411(m): 5:29pm On Mar 03
Limitless72:
Lol @least she was your motivation to work hard. She deserves a tithe.
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Kondomatic(m): 5:36pm On Mar 03
vedah:Nah you go borrow her the money?
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Cutehector(m): 5:39pm On Mar 03
vedah:make sure u graduate with a first class.. Else ur reading is in vain sweetheart
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 5:39pm On Mar 03
Kondomatic:Op is saying it can't be fixed. And I'm saying it can!
Well I heard it's not too expensive, you can do it with 500k or 700k.
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Kondomatic(m): 5:41pm On Mar 03
vedah:And after that then what
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 5:44pm On Mar 03
Cutehector:Your opinion, and i care less. Getting a second class doesn't mean I'm a failure.
1 Like
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 5:45pm On Mar 03
Kondomatic:You become a virgin again
1 Like
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by NemzySeries(m): 5:45pm On Mar 03
pressplay411:lol..... wqt of offering, vow, pledge, seed faith and donations?
1 Like
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Kondomatic(m): 5:51pm On Mar 03
vedah:A virgin with masters in oloshoism.
I no fit laugh.
What's ur main or previous moniker.
??
3 Likes
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Cutehector(m): 5:54pm On Mar 03
vedah:
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Ioannes(m): 5:56pm On Mar 03
I hear there's a virginity pack o. Some puna tightening cream and some blood-looking or so...
Maybe some of the ladies on this forum can enlighten us...
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 5:57pm On Mar 03
Kondomatic:well you won't notice, will you?
My main? You don't believe this is my main?
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vicfuntop(f): 6:00pm On Mar 03
Someplace in your mind, you have said something reasonable. How did you get there
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Kondomatic(m): 6:00pm On Mar 03
vedah:You will notice. The evidence may not be felt during penetration but her expertise in the game will sell her out. An ex may show up oneday.
This is not your main.
2 Likes
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 6:05pm On Mar 03
Kondomatic:You've a point. But people like me read books so you don't expect me to act like a novice na. (Even if its my first time).
My main is this na.
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by optional1(f): 6:09pm On Mar 03
you never see anything yet...
You thing say local concoction no dey to tight the vagina bah? Siddon there
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by L0velyn(f): 6:12pm On Mar 03
like she's even go'n go back. ..
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Kondomatic(m): 6:13pm On Mar 03
vedah:That is the problem with reading.
Nope, this is not ur main.
You know too much for someone who registered recently and that pix on ur dp..... ...
But Ts cool if you don't wanna tell.
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by vedah: 6:21pm On Mar 03
Kondomatic:
|Re: This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get by Opistorincos(m): 7:14pm On Mar 03
This op is high on something cheap
1 Like
