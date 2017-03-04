Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Is The Best Way To Reply A Girl That Is Forming Hard To Get (9946 Views)

If she rejects you by saying "i don't date broke

guys" .My brother just go, work hard and fix your

broke status.

When she comes back, just tell her I only date

vírgíns....Wait and see how she fixes that! 33 Likes

hmmmm .

lol

Lmao 1 Like

EPIC. You deserve an award. Lol 3 Likes

Lol.

Epic

Really? You think you can't be a virgin again?

Ever heard of hymenorrhaphy? Lmao! 2 Likes 1 Share

vedah:

Really? You think you can't be a virgin again?

Ever heard of hymenorrhaphy? Lmao! only a non virgin will know this method... only a non virgin will know this method... 20 Likes

Hmmmm unfixable.......

Cutehector:

only a non virgin will know this method... So doctors and nurses who ain't virgins, shouldn't know? Well I know it because I read. So doctors and nurses who ain't virgins, shouldn't know? Well I know it because I 2 Likes

Lol @least she was your motivation to work hard. She deserves a tithe. Lol @least she was your motivation to work hard. She deserves a tithe.

vedah:

Really? You think you can't be a virgin again?

Ever heard of hymenorrhaphy? Lmao! Nah you go borrow her the money? Nah you go borrow her the money?

vedah:

So doctors and nurses who ain't virgins, shouldn't know? Well I know it because I read. make sure u graduate with a first class.. Else ur reading is in vain sweetheart make sure u graduate with a first class.. Else ur reading is in vain sweetheart 7 Likes 1 Share

Kondomatic:

Nah you go borrow her the money? Op is saying it can't be fixed. And I'm saying it can!

Well I heard it's not too expensive, you can do it with 500k or 700k. Op is saying it can't be fixed. And I'm saying it can!Well I heard it's not too expensive, you can do it with 500k or 700k.

vedah:

Op is saying it can't be fixed. And I'm saying it can!

Well I heard it's not too expensive, you can do it with 500k or 700k. And after that then what And after that then what

Cutehector:

make sure u graduate with a first class.. Else ur reading is in vain sweetheart Your opinion, and i care less. Getting a second class doesn't mean I'm a failure. Your opinion, and i care less. Getting a second class doesn't mean I'm a failure. 1 Like

Kondomatic:

And after that then what You become a virgin again You become a virgin again 1 Like

pressplay411:



Lol @least she was your motivation to work hard. She deserves a tithe. lol..... wqt of offering, vow, pledge, seed faith and donations? lol..... wqt of offering, vow, pledge, seed faith and donations? 1 Like

vedah:

You become a virgin again A virgin with masters in oloshoism.





I no fit laugh.









What's ur main or previous moniker.









?? A virgin with masters in oloshoism.I no fit laugh.What's ur main or previous moniker.?? 3 Likes

vedah:

Your opinion, and i care less. Getting a second class doesn't mean I'm a failure.





Maybe some of the ladies on this forum can enlighten us... I hear there's a virginity pack o. Some puna tightening cream and some blood-looking or so...Maybe some of the ladies on this forum can enlighten us...

Kondomatic:

A virgin with masters in oloshoism.





I no fit laugh.









What's ur main or previous moniker.









?? well you won't notice, will you?

My main? You don't believe this is my main? well you won't notice, will you?My main? You don't believe this is my main?

Someplace in your mind, you have said something reasonable. How did you get there

vedah:

well you won't notice, will you?

My main? You don't believe this is my main? You will notice. The evidence may not be felt during penetration but her expertise in the game will sell her out. An ex may show up oneday.









This is not your main. You will notice. The evidence may not be felt during penetration but her expertise in the game will sell her out. An ex may show up oneday.This is not your main. 2 Likes

Kondomatic:

You will notice. The evidence may not be felt during penetration but her expertise in the game will sell her out. An ex may show up oneday.









This is not your main. You've a point. But people like me read books so you don't expect me to act like a novice na. (Even if its my first time).



My main is this na. You've a point. But people like me read books so you don't expect me to act like a novice na. (Even if its my first time).My main is this na.





You thing say local concoction no dey to tight the vagina bah ? Siddon there you never see anything yet...You thing say local concoction no dey to tight the vagina bah? Siddon there

like she's even go'n go back. ..

vedah:

You've a point. But people like me read books so you don't expect me to act like a novice na. (Even if its my first time).



My main is this na. That is the problem with reading.









Nope, this is not ur main.







You know too much for someone who registered recently and that pix on ur dp..... ...









But Ts cool if you don't wanna tell. That is the problem with reading.Nope, this is not ur main.You know too much for someone who registered recently and that pix on ur dp..... ...But Ts cool if you don't wanna tell.

Kondomatic:

That is the problem with reading.









Nope, this is not ur main.







You know too much for someone who registered recently and that pix on ur dp..... ...









But Ts cool if you don't wanna tell me now .