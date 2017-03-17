₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,131 members, 3,422,916 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 01:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The simplicity of getting married. (7675 Views)
The Simplicity Of Women? / 7 Sure Fire Ways Of Getting Your Ex-boyfriend Back. Ladies Only!!! / After Dating For 3yrs Without Sex..she Is Getting Married To Someone Else (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:00pm On Mar 04
Each time I hear people talk about getting married as one big task I just shake my head at their ignorance.
Ask any single guy or lady of advanced marriageable age why s/he is still single and you are certain to hear words like..."I'm taking my time,can't rush in and rush out,I need to be sure I'm with the right person...." but the question is ;"Does the fact that you are extremely careful in choosing a spouse guarantees a happy marriage?
Getting married is the easiest task anyone can accomplish and far easier than complicated courtship but we tend to make a mountain out of a mole hill.
You can't be too careful or careless when it comes to your choice of spouse because there is no good or bad choice but what we have is "YOUR CHOICE". Good people can turn very bad and a great courtship is no guaranty of a great marriage so take the risk and stop wasting your time in the name of "being careful"
So if you are a man or lady who is really interested in getting married then read this.
1.For the guys :
Ask yourself some vital questions about the type of woman you want,her tribe,physical attributes as well as inherent attributes and so on and don't just try out every lady in skirt.
Understand that whatever pleases your eyes will inadvertently please your soul so go for a lady that catches your fancy physically, ask her some basic questions about her persona,do a quick background check on her and if you are ok with your findings just take the risk as long as you can feed yourself and one more person and also have a place of your own.
If you can afford a lavish wedding then go ahead but if not talk to your woman about doing a small wedding by paying her bride price and going to the registry while you both plan for a bigger wedding.
If she refuses then help her foolishness by enjoying wify duties from her while she continues to wait but if she accepts your plan please go ahead and marry her and try to work out your differences...
Remember that you can never know a woman but you can only try to understand her gradually only when you start living together.
And remember that though GOD hates divorce,there is always an option of walking away from the marriage if needs be.
2.For the ladies:
Save your self the bull poo of dating and courtship...it's a total waste of time cos it's no guaranty of a happy union.
Except you are a teenager or in your adolescent when dating is mostly just for the fun of it,if you are really interested in a purposeful affair then you don't need to court any guy for more than a year.
If you see a guy you have strong desire for and he says he wants you,...do a quick background check on him and if you are ok with your findings..take that risk and go for it...
Stop complicating your life about doing an expensive wedding by fire by force...you can always do that latter but if the money is available then go ahead with the wedding of your dreams
I have seen many guys and ladies despite their over Sabi and meticulous courtship still break up with their spouse so why fool yourself.
If you like continue to waste your time looking for the ideal man and fooling yourself in the name of courtship while actually getting used by the guy.
Dating and long courtship is for boys and girls who just want to catch fun.
No matter how hard you try and how long you court a man, you can never truly know any man until you start living with him and a guy that truly wants you as a wife does not need any yeye long courtship with you.
Marriage is overrated so stop killing yourself trying to be in the best marriage...just take the risk...if it favors you,stay and if it becomes unbearable,take a bow so why waste your time trying to be too careful when you can never be sure of getting an ideal man or woman no matter how careful you may be.
My take.
29 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:02pm On Mar 04
REIIGN have u already found the easy road to matrimony?
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Amarabae(f): 4:07pm On Mar 04
Its very easy in the mouth saying it. Choosing a life patner is a process a lady shiuld apply carefulness to.
don't make it look as if a girl should marry anyone she sees, desperations sometimes lead to regrets.
14 Likes
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:08pm On Mar 04
Getting married is easy, staying in marriage is the hard nut. Both genders should take their time to get that near perfect one they can spend their lives with.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by FvckShiT: 4:10pm On Mar 04
Amarabae:
there always has to be a victim. ..ALWAYS
one fůcking way or the other
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by dacblogger(f): 4:10pm On Mar 04
Marriage is a huge scam...pple just do it for the sake of the society and reproducing.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:11pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
One can always leave if the heat is too much.
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by FvckShiT: 4:11pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
Taking time guarantees getting a fůcking near perfect partner?
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:15pm On Mar 04
FvckShiT:
If you like take all the time in the world...it's still no guaranty..
You can only take your time to get a lady that is srxually appealing to you but a good lady can turn bad.
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:17pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
Many ladies will remain single for long cos of this mindset.
You can't know a man until you live with him and it will be foolish to live with a man you are not married to
1 Like
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by FvckShiT: 4:17pm On Mar 04
lalasticlala
it's high fůcking time already dăwg!
push it...
1 Like
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:24pm On Mar 04
Toks2008:And the children? Do you know who bears the consequences of divorce? The children. Moreover for how long will you continue to walk out?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:28pm On Mar 04
Toks2008:Actually you can't know anyone completely because you don't even know all about you. That said, is marriage all about living with someone? It's more like sharing your live with someone for an unknown period of time. Stop making it seem like marriage is all about cohabiting
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:30pm On Mar 04
FvckShiT:Better to be Late that being Late. Time tells a lot of things we ought to know about people.
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by FvckShiT: 4:33pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
but it doesn't Fűcking work every Fűcking time. .
I know TIME does fůcking tell alot of things but......nah...not on issues like this
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:35pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
Whichever language or adjective used..it does not change the facts.
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:35pm On Mar 04
FvckShiT:Could you pls desist from using the 'f' word all the time? You are shouting at your audience
1 Like
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:37pm On Mar 04
Toks2008:Your view of marriage is questionable. You shouldn't mislead people here with such myopic mindset....pardon my words.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by FvckShiT: 4:37pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
You are more than some fůcking audience to me...
So I'll quit the fůcking F word for you alone
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:37pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
You can not die in marriage cos of children sis.
If things get awful you try to work it out and if it becomes too hot you leave.
I hate divorce but would you rather be with a violent man and lose your life?
5 Likes
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:38pm On Mar 04
FvckShiT:. Thanks
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:39pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
Now you are sounding like a broken record and I won't respond to you again if you don't discuss intellectually
My point is simple. ..marriage is sacred but it's not a do or die thing...is that hard for you to understand?
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by FvckShiT: 4:43pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:The O.P has got some good points you know..
He just wants to get things over with..
lol ..Calm
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:43pm On Mar 04
Toks2008:Of course one shouldn't suffer in marriage for the sake of the children but the innocent lives are entitled to a happy and complete home. So why not take your time to set things right before bringing them in.
Sure anything can happen in marriage but this is where the love and friendship the marriage was built on plays its role. How do you build such friendship / love your proposed period of time?
Like I stated earlier, Marriage is more than cohabiting!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by jmoore(m): 4:48pm On Mar 04
dacblogger:If it favours you, it is not a scam. If it doesn't favour you, it is a scam.
Hian!!
7 Likes
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by skillful01: 4:49pm On Mar 04
Ayam cuming
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 4:51pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
We are saying the same thing.
This is not about literature but fact.
Why waste your time courting someone you may never know until you live with such? why fool yourself thinking you have found an angel that may turn to a demon? Why not just take the risk and face the consequence?
Many ladies stay single for long trying to "take their time" but at the end most of them still fall into the wrong hands.....
Sometimes I think ladies tend to usee that phrase to hide something else because I just wonder.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by babyfaceafrica: 4:55pm On Mar 04
Not bad..OP you don't have to respond to everybody nah..some will get it,some won't ..leave them..haba!!
1 Like
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:56pm On Mar 04
Toks2008:Your opinion!
But remember not to choke it down on others
1 Like
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 4:59pm On Mar 04
FvckShiT:He should be open to other's opinions too. But why rush into something you will have forever? I think the problem is the escape route people have out of marriage...Divorce.
If there isn't divorce people will learn to look before leaping.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Toks2008(m): 5:00pm On Mar 04
Alesandese:
I have read that line many times expecially from ladies but the problem is that ladies take things too personal.
I write an opinion and while guys discuss,ladies attack....
No one is forcing anything down the throat of anyone....as you wrote...my opinion so you either give yours or ignore but don't attack me.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The simplicity of getting married. by Alesandese(f): 5:02pm On Mar 04
Toks2008:Point to me the weapon I used in attacking you . You are entitled to your opinion Mister.
4 Likes
Why You Should Date A Nigerian Man / Bruhhhh LMAOOOOOO, Does Ur Wife or woman Do This / 7 Disgusting Things Women Do In Secret ,but Will Never Admit
Viewing this topic: vowolabi(m), Emmanuel6(m), nathaniel007(m), Djyucee1, babadee1(m), DennisBrown(m), giddy007, photons(m), Farrang, dspeaker(m), marvelito, Kaypro(m), tbaba1234, deybhor(m), fuckerstard, Theoigios(m), deife(m), flexcool131, Johnbosco1, AnnyEssien(m), CharliParker, obayaya(m), freshdude, osemoses1234(m), Billyonaire and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3