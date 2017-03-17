Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The simplicity of getting married. (7675 Views)

Each time I hear people talk about getting married as one big task I just shake my head at their ignorance.



Ask any single guy or lady of advanced marriageable age why s/he is still single and you are certain to hear words like..."I'm taking my time,can't rush in and rush out,I need to be sure I'm with the right person...." but the question is ;"Does the fact that you are extremely careful in choosing a spouse guarantees a happy marriage?



Getting married is the easiest task anyone can accomplish and far easier than complicated courtship but we tend to make a mountain out of a mole hill.



You can't be too careful or careless when it comes to your choice of spouse because there is no good or bad choice but what we have is "YOUR CHOICE". Good people can turn very bad and a great courtship is no guaranty of a great marriage so take the risk and stop wasting your time in the name of "being careful"



So if you are a man or lady who is really interested in getting married then read this.



1.For the guys :



Ask yourself some vital questions about the type of woman you want,her tribe,physical attributes as well as inherent attributes and so on and don't just try out every lady in skirt.



Understand that whatever pleases your eyes will inadvertently please your soul so go for a lady that catches your fancy physically, ask her some basic questions about her persona,do a quick background check on her and if you are ok with your findings just take the risk as long as you can feed yourself and one more person and also have a place of your own.



If you can afford a lavish wedding then go ahead but if not talk to your woman about doing a small wedding by paying her bride price and going to the registry while you both plan for a bigger wedding.



If she refuses then help her foolishness by enjoying wify duties from her while she continues to wait but if she accepts your plan please go ahead and marry her and try to work out your differences...



Remember that you can never know a woman but you can only try to understand her gradually only when you start living together.



And remember that though GOD hates divorce,there is always an option of walking away from the marriage if needs be.



2.For the ladies:



Save your self the bull poo of dating and courtship...it's a total waste of time cos it's no guaranty of a happy union.



Except you are a teenager or in your adolescent when dating is mostly just for the fun of it,if you are really interested in a purposeful affair then you don't need to court any guy for more than a year.



If you see a guy you have strong desire for and he says he wants you,...do a quick background check on him and if you are ok with your findings..take that risk and go for it...



Stop complicating your life about doing an expensive wedding by fire by force...you can always do that latter but if the money is available then go ahead with the wedding of your dreams



I have seen many guys and ladies despite their over Sabi and meticulous courtship still break up with their spouse so why fool yourself.



If you like continue to waste your time looking for the ideal man and fooling yourself in the name of courtship while actually getting used by the guy.



Dating and long courtship is for boys and girls who just want to catch fun.

No matter how hard you try and how long you court a man, you can never truly know any man until you start living with him and a guy that truly wants you as a wife does not need any yeye long courtship with you.



Marriage is overrated so stop killing yourself trying to be in the best marriage...just take the risk...if it favors you,stay and if it becomes unbearable,take a bow so why waste your time trying to be too careful when you can never be sure of getting an ideal man or woman no matter how careful you may be.



REIIGN have u already found the easy road to matrimony?

Its very easy in the mouth saying it. Choosing a life patner is a process a lady shiuld apply carefulness to.

don't make it look as if a girl should marry anyone she sees, desperations sometimes lead to regrets.

Getting married is easy, staying in marriage is the hard nut. Both genders should take their time to get that near perfect one they can spend their lives with. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

Its very easy in the mouth saying it. Choosing a life patner is a process a lady shiuld apply carefulness to.

don't make it look as if a girl should marry anyone she sees, desperations sometimes lead to regrets.

there always has to be a victim. ..ALWAYS



one fůcking way or the other there always has to be a victim. ..ALWAYS

Marriage is a huge scam...pple just do it for the sake of the society and reproducing. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Alesandese:

Getting married is easy, staying in marriage is the hard nut.

One can always leave if the heat is too much.

Alesandese:

Getting married is easy, staying in marriage is the hard nut. Both genders should take their time to get that near perfect one they can spend their lives with.

Taking time guarantees getting a fůcking near perfect partner?

FvckShiT:





Taking time guarantees getting a fůcking near perfect partner?





If you like take all the time in the world...it's still no guaranty..



If you like take all the time in the world...it's still no guaranty..

You can only take your time to get a lady that is srxually appealing to you but a good lady can turn bad.

Alesandese:

Getting married is easy, staying in marriage is the hard nut. Both genders should take their time to get that near perfect one they can spend their lives with.

Many ladies will remain single for long cos of this mindset.



Many ladies will remain single for long cos of this mindset.

You can't know a man until you live with him and it will be foolish to live with a man you are not married to

lalasticlala

it's high fůcking time already dăwg!

push it... 1 Like

Toks2008:





And the children? Do you know who bears the consequences of divorce? The children. Moreover for how long will you continue to walk out?

Toks2008:





Many ladies will remain single for long cos of this mindset.



Actually you can't know anyone completely because you don't even know all about you. That said, is marriage all about living with someone? It's more like sharing your live with someone for an unknown period of time. Stop making it seem like marriage is all about cohabiting

FvckShiT:





Taking time guarantees getting a fůcking near perfect partner?



Better to be Late that being Late. Time tells a lot of things we ought to know about people.

Alesandese:

Better to be Late that being Late. Time tells a lot of things we ought to know about people.

but it doesn't Fűcking work every Fűcking time. .



but it doesn't Fűcking work every Fűcking time. .

I know TIME does fůcking tell alot of things but......nah...not on issues like this

Alesandese:

Actually you can't know anyone completely because you don't even know all about you. That said, is marriage all about living with someone? It's more like sharing your live with someone for an unknown period of time. Stop making it seem like marriage is all about cohabiting

Whichever language or adjective used..it does not change the facts.

FvckShiT:





but it doesn't Fűcking work every Fűcking time. .



Could you pls desist from using the 'f' word all the time? You are shouting at your audience

Toks2008:





Your view of marriage is questionable. You shouldn't mislead people here with such myopic mindset....pardon my words.

Alesandese:

Could you pls desist from using the 'f' word all the time? You are shouting at your audience

You are more than some fůcking audience to me...



You are more than some fůcking audience to me...

So I'll quit the fůcking F word for you alone

Alesandese:

And the children? Do you know who bears the consequences of divorce? The children. Moreover for how long will you continue to walk out?

You can not die in marriage cos of children sis.



If things get awful you try to work it out and if it becomes too hot you leave.



You can not die in marriage cos of children sis.

If things get awful you try to work it out and if it becomes too hot you leave.

I hate divorce but would you rather be with a violent man and lose your life?

FvckShiT:





You are more than some fůcking audience to me...



. Thanks

Alesandese:

Your view of marriage is questionable. You shouldn't mislead people here with such myopic mindset....pardon my words.

Now you are sounding like a broken record and I won't respond to you again if you don't discuss intellectually



Now you are sounding like a broken record and I won't respond to you again if you don't discuss intellectually

My point is simple. ..marriage is sacred but it's not a do or die thing...is that hard for you to understand?

Alesandese:

. Thanks The O.P has got some good points you know..

He just wants to get things over with..

The O.P has got some good points you know..

He just wants to get things over with..

lol ..Calm

Toks2008:





You can not die in marriage cos of children sis.



If things get awful you try to work it out and if it becomes too hot you leave.



I hate divorce but would you rather be with a violent man and lose your life? Of course one shouldn't suffer in marriage for the sake of the children but the innocent lives are entitled to a happy and complete home. So why not take your time to set things right before bringing them in.



Sure anything can happen in marriage but this is where the love and friendship the marriage was built on plays its role. How do you build such friendship / love your proposed period of time?



Of course one shouldn't suffer in marriage for the sake of the children but the innocent lives are entitled to a happy and complete home. So why not take your time to set things right before bringing them in.

Sure anything can happen in marriage but this is where the love and friendship the marriage was built on plays its role. How do you build such friendship / love your proposed period of time?

Like I stated earlier, Marriage is more than cohabiting!

dacblogger:

Marriage is a huge scam...pple just do it for the sake of the society and reproducing. If it favours you, it is not a scam. If it doesn't favour you, it is a scam.



Hian!!



If it favours you, it is not a scam. If it doesn't favour you, it is a scam.

Hian!!

Ayam cuming

Alesandese:

Of course one shouldn't suffer in marriage for the sake of the children but the innocent lives are entitled to a happy and complete home. So why not take your time to set things right before bringing them in.



Sure anything can happen in marriage but this is where the love and friendship the marriage was built on places its role. How do you build such friendship / love your proposed period of time?



Like I stated earlier, Marriage is more than cohabiting!

We are saying the same thing.



This is not about literature but fact.



Why waste your time courting someone you may never know until you live with such? why fool yourself thinking you have found an angel that may turn to a demon? Why not just take the risk and face the consequence?



Many ladies stay single for long trying to "take their time" but at the end most of them still fall into the wrong hands.....



We are saying the same thing.

This is not about literature but fact.

Why waste your time courting someone you may never know until you live with such? why fool yourself thinking you have found an angel that may turn to a demon? Why not just take the risk and face the consequence?

Many ladies stay single for long trying to "take their time" but at the end most of them still fall into the wrong hands.....

Sometimes I think ladies tend to usee that phrase to hide something else because I just wonder.

Not bad..OP you don't have to respond to everybody nah..some will get it,some won't ..leave them..haba!! 1 Like

Toks2008:





Now you are sounding like a broken record and I won't respond to you again if you don't discuss intellectually



My point is simple. ..marriage is sacred but it's not a do or die thing...is that hard for you to understand? Your opinion!



Your opinion!

But remember not to choke it down on others

FvckShiT:





The O.P has got some good points you know..



He just wants to get things over with..



lol ..Calm



He should be open to other's opinions too. But why rush into something you will have forever? I think the problem is the escape route people have out of marriage...Divorce.



He should be open to other's opinions too. But why rush into something you will have forever? I think the problem is the escape route people have out of marriage...Divorce.

If there isn't divorce people will learn to look before leaping.

Alesandese:

Your opinion!



But remember not to choke it down on others

I have read that line many times expecially from ladies but the problem is that ladies take things too personal.



I write an opinion and while guys discuss,ladies attack....



I have read that line many times expecially from ladies but the problem is that ladies take things too personal.

I write an opinion and while guys discuss,ladies attack....

No one is forcing anything down the throat of anyone....as you wrote...my opinion so you either give yours or ignore but don't attack me.