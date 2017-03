Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Cute Pre-wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander's Sister And Her Fiance (7654 Views)

This is Adeseyi and Adetoro getting ready to tie the knot on 18th March, 2017.

Funny enough they both bear the same surname "Bakare"



Enjoy the beautiful pictures 13 Likes

What his their moniker?



He resemble Naetochukwu NaetoC small. Yes boss! 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations sir.

More pictures 2 Likes

they are cute. 6 Likes

You're also cute. Me likey You're also cute. Me likey 1 Like









HML BRO I love her CAMEL TOEHML BRO

Fine girl....

Lovely

Beautifully colorful

Love is a beautiful thing oh

Barqa Lahu feek Bijahi Anobi Mohammad PBUH. 4 Likes







HML to u guys in adv. Wooow! Cute coupleHML to u guys in adv. 1 Like

Are u thinking what am thinking?? Are u thinking what am thinking??

I love the beautiful hotel background, so lovely.

HML to them. 1 Like

Are u thinking what am thinking??

what is u thinking what is u thinking

HML to them. how did you u know it a hotel room? how did you u know it a hotel room? 2 Likes

This could be us bt u know the rest na This could be us bt u know the rest na

how did you u know it a hotel room? I said hotel, not hotel room.

you see how people fail jamb. I said hotel, not hotel room.you see how people fail jamb.

This could be us bt u know the rest na it could be us but u still chasing dat girl in ur street around it could be us but u still chasing dat girl in ur street around

Since them dey answer the same surname she go still do change of name?

Stop listening to rumors o..am all down for u Stop listening to rumors o..am all down for u

This is lovely. Wish them well







HML I love slay mamas ah swear. This alhaja is cute mehnnnnnnHML

You're also a slay mama. Can i?

She got a beautiful smile





Beautiful

, this is super cute . I need a boo , badaoyeyemi...this could be us Our Muslim brothers ain't taking last again ooo, this is super cute. I need a boo, badaoyeyemi...this could be us 1 Like

HML BRO where you see that one? abi na rakunmi toe u mean? 1 Like

