There was drama at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University School of Pharmacy , Agulu, Anambra State, today, when a man who just returned from the U. S, stormed the campus , to fight for the love of his supposed girlfriend.



Trouble started, last night , when he called the girl, while studying during night class , and his girl’s side boyfriend , on campus , picked the call. In the course of their conversation, the boyfriend threatened to beat the U . S returnee.



Angered by the threat, he went to the campus today to teach him a lesson. On getting there , he called the supposed boyfriend , but coincidentally , an innocent student was also receiving a call close by.



Thinking that the innocent student was the boyfriend and was answering his call, he pounced on him and started beating him until security operatives intervened . He and his accomplice were eventually disgraced out of the campus .



Hunter turns bushmeat.







May God save all of us from mistaken identity



And



May everyone plotting our downfall be humiliated and humbled like this mumu



Who



Left all the girls in US



I am forced to believe this story Nigerian bloggers are hungry for traffic so I don't believe most of these stories. 11 Likes

So ma guy just chop beating werr no be him own like that!?

If na me.....no Mata d punishment werr d security pipu givam, dem go must allow me make I flog dat him back to my satisfaction o. 1 Like

what's d name of the movie? 1 Like





De-pricked n he went home wit his tails inbtw his legs!



A gurl is using ur destiny to fan her career yet u'r dulling forming macho!







Even d gurl , u didnt question!



So of all d yellow plush , faithful puss puss in d US, u came to die on some blackened , over used, super abused cleft?



The power of..... 3 Likes 1 Share





Guys shouldn't be fighting over girls, it makes no sense. If the bïtch don't want to be wth you then you let her go. If you were actually a good guy in the relationship then it's the girls loss not yours.



Trump should ban this guy

Too much of indian hemp.

,this guy don go viral Saw this on facebook,this guy don go viral

See as anger make the guy mumu.

YES, What the guy did was wrong but the Nigerian army should better stop this act of disgracing people in public places. The guy deserve some respect and should be taken to the security office for some reasons, Instead of disgracing him like that. Honestly I know he was wrong but those army has done the worst. Believe me, This guy wont be happy seeing this in social media and he might be forced to do something crazier but I hope he forgive and forget. SORRY BRO. That babe is a bastard !!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

U dey waste ur time on top student, u con fight because of woman. U must be a goat. 4 Likes

the girl has what is known as MAGIC PUSAY





over grown baby like you leave yankee finish





na person you see go fight untop one babe matter







oga go n apologize to the people in your village





they have use your sense to do mmm 1 Like

HARDDON:

Oh the shame! D horror!



De-pricked n he went home wit his tails inbtw his legs!



A gurl is using ur destiny to fan her career yet u'r dulling forming macho!







Even d gurl , u didnt question!



So of all d yellow plush , faithful puss puss in d US, u came to die on some blackened , over used, super abused cleft?



Sad, son, sad Word Word 2 Likes

U.S returnee turned mayweather on top woman 1 Like

Because of woman...

My guy take heart oooo

b lyk army dey show off fr anambra too much....just saying

make lie kill u dia op. U mean someone had the guts to come into a nigerian university to fight. He get luck say nobe executioner, don1, kpowai or bigeye he jam 1 Like

And nairaland too pushed this fake news to fp 2 Likes

Only a fool will fight for an olosho 2 Likes

Mumu.. see wetin toto. don do u now

So the side-boyfriend has colononized the mutual-girlfriend's phone or simcard? Na him hold phone since night reach morning, chai dis story get as e be

eyah,,who him offend na?

e wan dey feel like Rambo

Broke guy

I thought women are the only one who fight over men?

I feel the dude's pains though, m0ron must have spent countless dollars on her head, bought her iPhone 7 and financed her education. Little did he know he was being magarised.

But the guy no wake up ooo. Ur living in Amelika and you haven't listened to CB ft Tyga's song to know hoes ain't loyal. My guy you don carry last. 4 Likes 1 Share