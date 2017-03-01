₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by itsop(m): 11:30am
U.S-based Nigerian Man Disgraced After Storming Unizik To Beat Up His Supposed Lover’s Boyfriend.
There was drama at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University School of Pharmacy , Agulu, Anambra State, today, when a man who just returned from the U. S, stormed the campus , to fight for the love of his supposed girlfriend.
Trouble started, last night , when he called the girl, while studying during night class , and his girl’s side boyfriend , on campus , picked the call. In the course of their conversation, the boyfriend threatened to beat the U . S returnee.
Angered by the threat, he went to the campus today to teach him a lesson. On getting there , he called the supposed boyfriend , but coincidentally , an innocent student was also receiving a call close by.
Thinking that the innocent student was the boyfriend and was answering his call, he pounced on him and started beating him until security operatives intervened . He and his accomplice were eventually disgraced out of the campus .
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/us-based-nigerian-man-disgraced-after.html?m=0
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by NwamaziNwaAro: 11:33am
Hunter turns bushmeat.
May God save all of us from mistaken identity
And
May everyone plotting our downfall be humiliated and humbled like this mumu
Who
Left all the girls in US
to come and fight for one bush meat in Agulu.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Gflat: 11:34am
I am forced to believe this story Nigerian bloggers are hungry for traffic so I don't believe most of these stories.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by iyamALBEN(m): 11:42am
So ma guy just chop beating werr no be him own like that!?
If na me.....no Mata d punishment werr d security pipu givam, dem go must allow me make I flog dat him back to my satisfaction o.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Edwinmason(m): 11:43am
what's d name of the movie?
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by HARDDON: 11:48am
Oh the shame! D horror!
De-pricked n he went home wit his tails inbtw his legs!
A gurl is using ur destiny to fan her career yet u'r dulling forming macho!
Even d gurl , u didnt question!
So of all d yellow plush , faithful puss puss in d US, u came to die on some blackened , over used, super abused cleft?
Sad, son, sad
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by CaroLyner(f): 12:54pm
The power of.....
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by naijaboiy: 12:55pm
And he lost on both sides.
Guys shouldn't be fighting over girls, it makes no sense. If the bïtch don't want to be wth you then you let her go. If you were actually a good guy in the relationship then it's the girls loss not yours.
This nigga fücked up!
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Burger01(m): 12:55pm
Trump should ban this guy
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Christane(m): 12:55pm
Too much of indian hemp.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by brunofarad(m): 12:55pm
Saw this on facebook ,this guy don go viral
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by echobazz(m): 12:55pm
See as anger make the guy mumu.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by MrHenri: 12:55pm
YES, What the guy did was wrong but the Nigerian army should better stop this act of disgracing people in public places. The guy deserve some respect and should be taken to the security office for some reasons, Instead of disgracing him like that. Honestly I know he was wrong but those army has done the worst. Believe me, This guy wont be happy seeing this in social media and he might be forced to do something crazier but I hope he forgive and forget. SORRY BRO. That babe is a bastard !!!
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Doctorfitz(m): 12:56pm
U dey waste ur time on top student, u con fight because of woman. U must be a goat.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by mykelmeezy: 12:56pm
the girl has what is known as MAGIC PUSAY
over grown baby like you leave yankee finish
na person you see go fight untop one babe matter
oga go n apologize to the people in your village
they have use your sense to do mmm
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by BUTCHCASSIDY: 12:56pm
HARDDON:Word
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by degelinglacis: 12:56pm
U.S returnee turned mayweather on top woman
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by ToriBlue(f): 12:56pm
Because of woman...
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Emeworld(m): 12:56pm
My guy take heart oooo
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by EmekaBlue(m): 12:56pm
b lyk army dey show off fr anambra too much....just saying
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by cocaineaddict(m): 12:56pm
make lie kill u dia op. U mean someone had the guts to come into a nigerian university to fight. He get luck say nobe executioner, don1, kpowai or bigeye he jam
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by ceejay80s(m): 12:56pm
And nairaland too pushed this fake news to fp
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by wizzywisdom(m): 12:57pm
Only a fool will fight for an olosho
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by fejikudz(m): 12:57pm
Mumu.. see wetin toto. don do u now
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by pat077: 12:57pm
So the side-boyfriend has colononized the mutual-girlfriend's phone or simcard? Na him hold phone since night reach morning, chai dis story get as e be
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by edo3(m): 12:57pm
eyah,,who him offend na?
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by toms18: 12:57pm
e wan dey feel like Rambo
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by Hoodfriend(m): 12:57pm
Broke guy
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by pikdara: 12:57pm
I thought women are the only one who fight over men?
I feel the dude's pains though, m0ron must have spent countless dollars on her head, bought her iPhone 7 and financed her education. Little did he know he was being magarised.
But the guy no wake up ooo. Ur living in Amelika and you haven't listened to CB ft Tyga's song to know hoes ain't loyal. My guy you don carry last.
|Re: US Returnee Storms UNIZIK To Beat Up His Lover's Boyfriend But Was Disgraced by imoriwe: 12:57pm
I like the way he was put in his place
